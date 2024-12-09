Gentari to supply large-scale, carbon-free energy to AMG Ammonia

650 MW firm dispatchable RE supply to power AMG Ammonia's upcoming green ammonia facilities.

~2,400 MWp RE capacity to be set up, making it the single largest greenfield project by Gentari globally.

Firm and dispatchable carbon-free energy supply requirements in terms of annual and hourly CUF commitment.

NEW DELHI, Dec. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Clean energy solutions provider Gentari, through its subsidiary Gentari Renewables India Castor One Private Limited and AM Green Ammonia India Private Limited ("AMG Ammonia") have recently executed a firm and binding Power Purchase Agreement.

Gentari Logo L to R: Navjit Gill - Country Head, Gentari India, Sushil Purohit, Chief Executive Officer (Gentari), Michele Azalbert, Chief Hydrogen Officer (Gentari), Mahesh Kolli, Group President, AM Green, Shahrul Yassin, Head Commercial, Gentari India, and Kian Min Low, Chief Renewables Officer (Gentari)

Gentari will be supplying 650 MW round-the-clock (RTC), carbon-free energy to power AMG Ammonia's upcoming green ammonia facilities, under a long-term Power Purchase Agreement. Under the arrangement, Gentari will set up approximately 2400 MWp of renewable energy capacity (i.e., solar and wind) in India and integrate it with 350 MW / 2100 MWh energy storage to supply firm and dispatchable green power to AMG Ammonia's facilities. Gentari plans to execute the project in the state of Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka.

One notable aspect of this arrangement lies in its remarkable power supply conditions, matching the demanding requirements of a green ammonia plant throughout the year on an hourly basis, leading the way for carbon-free energy supply contracts in the future. This initiative represents a significant advancement in Gentari's integrated capabilities, which span the entire clean energy value chain, from generating green electrons to producing green molecules. The power arrangement is in line with the stringent specifications defined under the Renewable Fuels of Non-Biological Origin (RNFBO) framework, which will allow AMG Ammonia to target customers in Europe in addition to all other geographies.

Gentari is also actively developing supply chains to connect these molecules with global demand centers, alongside efforts to expand downstream solutions, including innovations in shipping and logistics to ensure efficient delivery to international markets.

AMG Ammonia is developing one of the world's largest green ammonia platforms, achieving 5 million tons per year by 2030, supporting its efforts to achieve net zero targets both in India and OECD markets. This output will be equivalent to approximately 1 MTPA of green hydrogen, accounting for one-fifth of India's target for green hydrogen production under the National Green Hydrogen Mission and 10 percent of Europe's target for green hydrogen imports. AMG Ammonia recently achieved Final Investment Decision (FID) for its first million-ton green ammonia project located in Kakinada, Andhra Pradesh, India.[1]

Navjit Gill, Country Head for India, Gentari said: "We are elated to embark on this collaboration with AMG Ammonia, as it holds tremendous potential for accelerating the development of renewable assets in India. The solar project will be constructed at a single location and the wind projects will be spread across multiple locations connected through the ISTS network. This will be a one-of-its-kind project, integrating with energy storage to supply firm and dispatchable green energy to AMG Ammonia's facilities. With our aligned vision and extensive expertise, we aim to drive rapid progress in expanding India's renewable energy capacity and fostering sustainable growth in the green electron-to-molecule chain."

Mahesh Kolli, Founder, Greenko Group & AM Green said: "We are committed to contribute to India's ambition of emerging as a green energy exporter and are targeting 5 MTPA green ammonia capacity by 2030. We look forward to deepening our partnership with Gentari and are confident that this agreement will be the first among many other agreements over the years. In Gentari, we have found a partner with a similar vision and immense capabilities."

About AMG Ammonia

AMG Ammonia is a partnership among AM Green, Gentari, GIC and Abu Dhabi Investment Authority (ADIA). Having achieved Final Investment Decision (FID) for its first million-ton green ammonia project in Kakinada, Andhra Pradesh, India, the company is now focused on scaling green ammonia production across multiple locations in India. AMG Ammonia aims to achieve a planned capacity of 5 MTPA of green ammonia by 2030, contributing significantly to net-zero targets both in India and OECD markets. This capacity, equivalent to about 1 MTPA of green hydrogen, represents 20% of India's green hydrogen production target under the National Green Hydrogen Mission and 10% of Europe's green hydrogen import target by 2030.

About Gentari

Gentari is focused on delivering the solutions required to put clean energy into action today, to transform how we live tomorrow. Gentari's three initial core pillars of Renewable Energy, Hydrogen and Green Mobility form a comprehensive portfolio of solutions to help customers in their decarbonisation journey. Its mission is to be the leading Commercial and Industrial (C&I) and utility-scale renewable energy developer, a scale hydrogen producer and go-to industry partner, and Asia Pacific's leading green mobility solutions partner. In the long term, Gentari aims to be the most valued clean energy solutions partner, creating greater impact, connecting businesses, and making the journey to a net zero future, possible.

[1] https://gh2.org/countries/india

AM Green Contact:

Suheil Imtiaz

Public Affairs & Strategic Communication

+ 91 94401 59289

[email protected]

Gentari Media Contact:

Ravinesh Uthayasuriyan (Rantau+)

[email protected]

+60125816851

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2576159/Gentari_AM_Green_Agreement.jpg

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2576158/Gentari.jpg

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2490224/AM_GREEN_Logo.jpg