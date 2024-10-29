GIPHY partners with TikTok to Power GIF Recommendations in New Direct Messaging Experience

NEW YORK, Oct. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- GIPHY, the world's largest library of GIFs and stickers, is partnering with TikTok, the leading destination for short-form mobile video to enhance the platform's direct messaging experience with AI-powered GIF recommendations. GIPHY is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE: SSTK), a leading global creative platform offering high-quality creative content for transformative brands, digital media and marketing companies.

By integrating GIPHY's API directly into TikTok's messaging platform, the companies are taking their partnership to the next level, bringing creative new features to TikTok's expansive user base and giving access to the perfect GIF at their fingertips. This collaboration will provide the TikTok community with a seamless and personalized way to express themselves in chats using GIPHY's vast and curated library.

"We're incredibly excited to deepen our partnership with TikTok and bring the power of GIPHY to their direct messaging experience," said Jason Stein, Senior Vice President of Business and Corporate Development at GIPHY. "This integration represents a dynamic convergence of self-expression and creative communication that will further connect TikTok's vibrant community in authentic and engaging ways."

AI-Powered GIF Recommendations: TikTok's specialized recommendation engine will algorithmically suggest relevant GIFs from the GIPHY library, making communication more engaging and expressive.

Enhanced User Experience: TikTok users will enjoy a seamless and intuitive way to discover and share relevant GIFs within their direct messaging.

Launch Timeline: The new direct messaging experience with GIPHY integration is expected to roll out later in Q4 or early Q1, pending development and testing.

Currently, GIPHY content is widely accessible across nearly every major social and messaging platform, increasingly adding more creativity to the ways people engage all around the world. "Adding GIPHY's engaging content to TikTok's direct messaging feature strengthens the platform's existing offering while creating even more exciting ways for TikTok's creative community to engage with one another," said Franklin Ramirez, Global Partnerships Director at TikTok. "We look forward to exploring more ways that our partnership with Giphy can enhance the experience across the TikTok platform."

About GIPHY

Founded in 2013, GIPHY Inc. is the visual communication platform where thousands of creators, media, and brand partners make everyday expression a little more moving. GIPHY empowers you to discover and share the GIFs, Clips, and Stickers that make your conversations more positive, more expressive, and more you. In addition, GIPHY Ads enables brands to connect with their audiences through ads people share, not just see. Acquired by Shutterstock in 2023, GIPHY's platform has a daily user reach of 1+ billion to which it serves 10+ billion pieces of short-form content every day. For more information, visit GIPHY.com or follow us on Instagram, Twitter, Facebook, and TikTok @GIPHY.

About Shutterstock, Inc.

Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE: SSTK) is a premier partner for transformative brands, digital media and marketing companies, empowering the world to create with confidence. Fueled by millions of creators around the world and a fearless approach to product innovation, Shutterstock is the leading global platform for licensing from the most extensive and diverse collection of high-quality 3D models, videos, music, photographs, vectors and illustrations. From the world's largest content marketplace, to breaking news and A-list entertainment editorial access, to all-in-one content editing platform and studio production service—all using the latest in innovative technology—Shutterstock offers the most comprehensive selection of resources to bring storytelling to life.



Learn more at www.shutterstock.com and follow us on LinkedIn, Instagram, Twitter, Facebook and YouTube.

