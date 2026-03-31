Global Trade, Investment and Innovation Take Center Stage at the 56th Annual World Trade Centers Association Global Business Forum in Philadelphia

International business and policy leaders will gather for four days of dialogue, dealmaking and cross-border collaboration

NEW YORK, March 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- World Trade Centers Association® (WTCA®) — an international trade organization connecting more than 300 World Trade Center® (WTC®) locations across nearly 100 countries and territories — and WTC Greater Philadelphia will host the 56th annual WTCA Global Business Forum (GBF) from April 19-22, 2026, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, marking the Forum's return to the United States for the first time in nearly a decade. The annual WTCA GBF convenes WTCA members and their global networks, bringing together leaders from business, government, academia and international organizations. This year, nearly 300 registrants representing 93 WTC businesses across 46 countries and territories have confirmed their participation.

With the theme "Historic Foundations, Future Collaborations: Cultivating New Business Frontiers," this year's Forum will feature diverse programming, including a keynote address from Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro, positioning Philadelphia as a gateway for international business; and a discussion featuring NBA Hall of Famer and entrepreneur Julius "Dr. J" Erving, Pennsylvania State Representative Jordan Harris, and WTC Greater Philadelphia President & CEO Thomas Young on how cities build lasting economic power.

Additional sessions include "Global Outlook: Navigating Trade and Investment Trends in 2026," a panel discussion including Ken Levinson, CEO of the Washington International Trade Association (WITA); and "From Research to Global Markets: How 'Eds & Meds' Ecosystems Drive International Growth," which will explore how universities, healthcare systems and life-science institutions are powering global economic growth. The GBF will also launch the UNIDO-WTCA Blue Economy Global Call 2026, which aims to identify and promote readily deployable and scalable solutions from the private sector contributing to an inclusive, resilient and sustainable development of the Blue Economy.

The WTCA Real Estate Summit will return to the event agenda for a second year with specialized sessions focused on real estate development topics, including "Global Macro Trends: The State of Global Capital & Space," a conversation with Juan Gallardo, Executive Vice President, Client Solutions Latin America of Colliers International, on the global forces reshaping real estate investment and development; and "Attracting Global Capital" with David J. Adelman, founder of Darco Capital, an investor workshop to share what makes a real estate project investment-ready in today's market. Additionally, the program will feature a panel discussion "Scaling the World Trade Center Model through Free Trade Zones," with Martín Gustavo Ibarra, President of Araújo Ibarra & Asociados S.A and founding member of the World Free Zones Organization (WFZO). This Summit will focus on educating real estate sector attendees and providing practical, actionable insights on navigating global capital flows and real investment opportunities.

"We're pleased the Global Business Forum is returning to the U.S. this year, especially as the country approaches its 250th anniversary, and in Philadelphia, the Birthplace of America," said John E. Drew, Chair of the WTCA Board of Directors. "This year's GBF comes at a pivotal moment. In an increasingly complex global economy, the WTCA network remains a trusted platform where business leaders come together to forge partnerships, learn how to best navigate uncertainty and unlock new opportunities across the globe."

As the four-day Forum aims to catalyze long-term partnerships, participants will have access to B2B matchmaking through the WTCA B2Match platform, connecting them directly with potential business partners, investors and distributors from around the world. The platform allows attendees to schedule meetings, sessions and local business tours while maximizing networking opportunities for building meaningful, results-driven business relationships.

Philadelphia, built on innovation and global exchange, is the ideal host for this year's Forum. The sixth-largest U.S. city offers a dynamic business environment with economic strengths in healthcare, higher education, life sciences, manufacturing, technology and finance, as well as a strategic location between New York City and Washington, D.C.

"We're thrilled to welcome WTCA members from around the world to Philadelphia for the 2026 WTCA GBF," said Thomas Young, President & CEO of WTC Greater Philadelphia. "Philadelphia is home to world-class universities, leading companies in life sciences, tech and advanced manufacturing all anchored within a vibrant business community and culture — an excellent showcase of some of the best assets in the U.S. Attendees will have the opportunity to connect with local industry leaders, explore investment opportunities and experience firsthand why Philadelphia is a hub for trade and international collaboration."

Last year's 2025 WTCA GBF in Marseille, France, brought together over 400 attendees from more than 50 countries and territories, including nearly 120 WTC businesses. The Forum featured more than 20 workshops, keynotes, panels, local company tours and over 500 B2B meetings.

Top sponsors of the 2026 WTCA GBF include Fulton Bank; MFR Consultants, Inc.; and White and Williams LLP. For more information about this year's Forum and the opportunity to register to attend, please visit https://wtca.swoogo.com/2026wtcaglobalbusinessforum. Also, follow along on social media via #WTCAEvents and #WTCAinPhilly.

MEDIA CONTACTS:

World Trade Centers Association (WTCA)

Chanelle Dimalanta

Phone: +1 212 432 2644

Email: [email protected]

Violet PR

Kate Traina

Phone: +1 908 967 2117

Email: [email protected]

About World Trade Centers Association (WTCA)

World Trade Centers Association (WTCA) is a network of more than 300 highly connected, mutually supporting businesses and organizations in nearly 100 countries and territories. As the owner of the "World Trade Center" and "WTC" trademarks, WTCA licenses exclusive rights to these brands for members to use in conjunction with their independently owned, iconic properties, facilities and trade services offerings. Through a robust portfolio of events, programming and resources that it offers its members, the goal of WTCA is to help local economies thrive by encouraging and facilitating trade and investment across the globe, creating an ecosystem built around commerce, community and connection. To learn more, visit www.wtca.org.

About World Trade Center (WTC) Greater Philadelphia

World Trade Center of Greater Philadelphia (WTCGP) is one of over 300 World Trade Center businesses in nearly 100 countries/territories around the globe. A non-profit and membership-based organization, WTCGP accelerates global business growth for southeastern Pennsylvania and Southern New Jersey companies by providing customized, one-on-one trade counseling, market research, educational programs, trade mission support, business networking events, and powerful connections to customers and partners worldwide. Since 2002, WTCGP has served as a catalyst for regional economic growth and job creation, helping area companies generate over $2.4B in incremental export sales and supporting over 27,000 jobs. To learn more, visit www.wtcphila.org.

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