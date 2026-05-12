Over 500 Leaders from Across More Than 50 Countries and Territories Attend 56th Annual World Trade Centers Association Global Business Forum in Philadelphia

Flagship WTCA event delivers high-impact sector insights and global business connections across industries

NEW YORK, May 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- World Trade Centers Association® (WTCA®) — an international trade organization connecting more than 300 World Trade Center® (WTC®) locations across nearly 100 countries and territories — and World Trade Center Greater Philadelphia (WTCGP) successfully concluded the 56th annual WTCA Global Business Forum (GBF), held April 19-22, 2026, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Attendees at the 2026 WTCA Global Business Forum held April 19-22 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA. Photo Credit: Irina Althouse.

The four-day event marked the Forum's return to the United States after nearly a decade, convening over 500 attendees representing 116 WTC businesses across 53 countries and territories, including over 200 business delegates, both in person and virtually. Participants included leaders from business, government, academia and international organizations, all attending with the purpose of advancing global trade, investment and collaboration.

Attendees participated in panels, workshops, site visits and networking sessions, with B2B meetings facilitated through the B2Match platform connecting participants with potential partners, investors and distributors. The programming focused on driving practical business outcomes and cross-border connections.

Under the theme "Historic Foundations, Future Collaborations: Cultivating New Business Frontiers," the Forum addressed practical avenues to build meaningful global partnership in the context of current global economic conditions. Programming featured keynote addresses from Philadelphia Mayor Cherelle Parker; who highlighted Philadelphia's economic momentum, global connectivity and growing reputation as a city open for international business and investment; Ambassador Xie Feng of the People's Republic of China, who reinforced the role of trade and dialogue in supporting long-term economic growth and global cooperation; and Former U.S. Ambassador to Canada David Cohen who discussed the current state of global trade and the importance of connection; along with a discussion on how culture drives long-term economic strength with NBA Hall of Famer and entrepreneur Julius "Dr. J" Erving, Pennsylvania State Representative Jordan Harris, and WTCGP President and CEO Thomas Young. During the conversation, Dr. J reflected on how the discipline, resilience and pursuit of excellence found in sports can translate into business leadership, innovation and community impact. Additional sessions covered trade dynamics, investment trends and cross-sector collaboration.

Recent shifts in the global trade landscape, marked by policy changes and uneven market conditions, framed much of the discussion at this year's Forum. Programming brought companies, investors and trade organizations into the same room to assess experiences, risks and deal opportunities. Conversations centered on practical solutions for access, timing and scalable execution. Across sessions, participants pointed to WTCA's role as a consistent convening platform where commercial relationships are advanced even as conditions remain unpredictable.

"In today's climate, meeting in person is essential for fostering authentic connections, and the annual WTCA Global Business Forum opens the conversation to shed light on the reality of the current trade environment — where uncertainty, shifting policies and economic pressures are reshaping how business gets done across borders," said John E. Drew, Chair of the WTCA Board of Directors. "Through this Forum, the global WTCA network provides a trusted platform for leaders to exchange perspectives, build relationships and move forward with the clarity and confidence they need as they continue advancing their regional economies. This year, we reinforced that global connection and engagement is critical in driving reliable trade, investment and long-term economic growth even in challenging times."

Philadelphia served as a strong backdrop for this year's Forum, showcasing its economic strengths across food and agriculture, higher education, life sciences, manufacturing, and innovation and technology. Its strategic location along the Northeast Corridor and established global connections reinforced its vital role as a hub for international business and trade.

"It meant a lot to host the WTCA network here in Philadelphia, especially as the U.S. approaches its 250th anniversary," said Thomas Young, President and CEO of WTCGP. "There's a strong sense of history here, but also real momentum. Throughout the Forum, we saw people making connections that go beyond introductions — the kind that lead to business, partnerships and long-term growth. That was happening in B2B meetings, in sessions and in conversations across the city, and it's exactly what this network is built to support — bringing people together in ways that translate into real economic opportunity."

Additionally, the WTCA Real Estate Summit returned for its second year, examining global capital flows, investment strategy and development trends, with a macro view on the state of commercial real estate and Philadelphia's positioning as a competitive investment market. The Forum also marked the launch of the UNIDO-WTCA Blue Economy Global Call 2026, an international open innovation initiative seeking scalable solutions across sectors including blue renewable energy, sustainable food systems, green maritime transport, coastal tourism, ecosystem restoration and blue tech. The initiative introduced a growing area of focus for WTCA and underscored the increasing connection between environmental sustainability, economic opportunity and global business collaboration. Companies, startups and research institutions are invited to apply by June 19, 2026.

Building on the momentum of this year's Forum, WTCA will continue to support its global network through ongoing programming and partnerships that strengthen international business ties and expand opportunities for members worldwide. The 57th annual WTCA GBF will take place April 4-7, 2027, hosted by World Trade Center Binh Duong New City (WTC BDNC) in Binh Duong New City, Vietnam. Next year's Forum will underscore Vietnam's continued rise as a hub for innovation, industry and international connectivity.

MEDIA CONTACTS:

World Trade Centers Association (WTCA)

Chanelle Dimalanta

Phone: +1 212 432 2644

Email: [email protected]

Violet PR

Kate Traina

Phone: +1 908 967 2117

Email: [email protected]

About World Trade Centers Association (WTCA)

World Trade Centers Association (WTCA) is a network of more than 300 highly connected, mutually supporting businesses and organizations in nearly 100 countries and territories. As the owner of the "World Trade Center" and "WTC" trademarks, WTCA licenses exclusive rights to these brands for members to use in conjunction with their independently owned, iconic properties, facilities and trade services offerings. Through a robust portfolio of events, programming and resources that it offers its members, the goal of WTCA is to help local economies thrive by encouraging and facilitating trade and investment across the globe, creating an ecosystem built around commerce, community and connection. To learn more, visit www.wtca.org.

About World Trade Center (WTC) Greater Philadelphia

World Trade Center of Greater Philadelphia (WTCGP) is one of over 300 World Trade Center businesses in nearly 100 countries/territories around the globe. A non-profit and membership-based organization, WTCGP accelerates global business growth for southeastern Pennsylvania and Southern New Jersey companies by providing customized, one-on-one trade counseling, market research, educational programs, trade mission support, business networking events, and powerful connections to customers and partners worldwide. Since 2002, WTCGP has served as a catalyst for regional economic growth and job creation, helping area companies generate over $2.4B in incremental export sales and supporting over 27,000 jobs. To learn more, visit www.wtcphila.org.

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