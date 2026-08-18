Government of Gujarat and Automation Anywhere Partner to Democratize Access to AI and Build AI Capabilities Across Government, Education, and Industry

GANDHINAGAR, India, Aug. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Automation Anywhere, a leader in Agentic Process Automation (APA), and the Government of Gujarat today announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to expand AI skills and knowledge across the state.

AI is becoming part of how governments deliver services, how businesses operate, and what skills people need to succeed. The decisions made today about who has access to AI knowledge and practical experience will shape economic opportunities for years to come. Preparing citizens for that future is a shared responsibility — one that requires government, education, and industry to work together, while ensuring AI sovereignty remains central to how the technology is adopted and scaled. That means building practical AI skills alongside the institutional capabilities needed to govern how AI operates across data, systems, and workflows.

Across India, Automation Anywhere has invested in partnerships that help Indians build practical AI and automation skills — from working with NxtWave to provide more than 100,000 students with enterprise AI and automation training, to supporting AI Kiran's goal of preparing one million people, with a focus on women and youth, for AI careers by 2030. The partnership with Gujarat extends that commitment by bringing together government, academia, startups, and industry to help prepare students, public servants, entrepreneurs, and professionals for an AI-powered future.

"Many organizations are beyond experimenting with AI and are now focused on using it to create real value," said Mihir Shukla, CEO and Co-founder of Automation Anywhere. "In Gujarat, we have a government that understands the answer isn't technology alone — it requires people who know how to use AI, leaders who know how to govern it, and institutions ready to bring all of it together. That's what this partnership is built to do."

Under the agreement, the parties will collaborate on training programs, workshops, bootcamps and certification-oriented learning, bringing together government, academia, startups and industry across Gujarat.

"Our vision is to ensure Gujarat remains at the forefront of innovation," said Shri Arjunbhai Modhwadia, Hon'ble Minister, Science and Technology Government of Gujarat, under the leadership of whom this initiative is happening. "This partnership reflects our commitment to investing in people and creating new opportunities for students, professionals, startups and public servants. Together, we are building the capabilities that will support better public services, continued economic growth, and Gujarat's long-term future."

The partnership is intended to help ensure that AI adoption in Gujarat under the vision of Hon'ble CM Shri Bhupendrabhai Patel and Hon'ble Deputy CM Shri Harshbhai Sanghvi, is not only broader, but more responsible, more locally governed, and more capable of delivering meaningful outcomes for citizens, businesses, and institutions. To learn more about Automation Anywhere's work in AI skilling and responsible AI adoption, visit http://automationanywhere.com/company/responsible-ai.

About Automation Anywhere

Automation Anywhere has been committed to defining the future of work by unleashing human potential through automation for over 20 years. The company enables this future through its leading Agentic Process Automation (APA) System for IT leaders and developers as well as purpose-built agentic solutions for business leaders in finance, customer service, IT and HR. Learn more at www.automationanywhere.com

Connect with Automation Anywhere

Follow us: LinkedIn | Instagram | YouTube

More content: Blog | Community | Newsletter | Webinars

Ready to see Agentic Process Automation (APA) in action? Request a demo

Automation Anywhere is a registered trademark/service mark of Automation Anywhere, Inc. in the United States and other countries. Other marks referenced are the property of their respective owners.

Media Contact:

Rachel Morrison, Corporate Communications

[email protected]