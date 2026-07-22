GREATER DES MOINES PARTNERSHIP NAMED 2026 CHAMBER OF THE YEAR BY ACCE

Recognition highlights Greater Des Moines as a national leader in regional collaboration, innovation

GREATER DES MOINES, Iowa, July 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Greater Des Moines Partnership has been named the 2026 Chamber of the Year by the Association of Chamber of Commerce Executives (ACCE), earning the chamber profession's highest honor for the first time in the organization's history.

Presented annually since 2007, the Chamber of the Year award honors chambers that demonstrate organizational strength, innovation and measurable impact in their communities and serves as a national benchmark for best practices across the chamber industry.

The Partnership was recognized for its collaborative regional model, innovative talent development initiatives and commitment to strengthening businesses and communities across Greater Des Moines.

"This recognition belongs to the entire Greater Des Moines region," said Tiffany Tauscheck, President & CEO of The Partnership. "It reflects the commitment of our Board of Directors, Investors, Affiliate Chambers, Regional Chamber Members, community partners and stakeholders and especially our incredible Partnership team – past and present. Whether we're preparing the next generation of talent or strengthening connections across our region, our success is made possible by the people and organizations who choose collaboration every day."

The Partnership is one of the few organizations in the country that integrates regional chamber of commerce and regional economic development functions under one organization creating a unique platform to advance business growth and talent development across Greater Des Moines.

With more than 7,200 Regional Chamber Members, more than 400 Investors and 25 Affiliate Chambers representing 13 counties, The Partnership is the second-largest regional chamber of commerce in the country and is the largest regional business, economic development and talent development organization in the state. Through collaboration with businesses, local governments, educational institutions and nonprofit organizations, The Partnership advances economic development and talent development, with public policy as a supporting strategy.

"This recognition reflects years of commitment from leaders across our region who have chosen to work together to create lasting opportunities," said Chris Costa, President and CEO of Knapp Properties, LC and the 2026 Partnership Board Chair. "What makes this award especially meaningful is that it's backed by measurable results that are making a positive difference for businesses and communities across Greater Des Moines. This honor belongs to everyone helping move our region forward."

The Partnership's collaborative approach is producing measurable results across the region. Since 1999, its regional economic development efforts have helped attract more than $17.1 billion in capital investment, supported 803 business expansions and locations and created or retained more than 40,500 jobs. Today, $5.7 billion in capital investment is active or underway, with another $2 billion in projects in the pipeline, reflecting continued momentum for Greater Des Moines.

Learn more about these and other initiatives at DSMPartnership.com.

About the Greater Des Moines Partnership

The Greater Des Moines Partnership is the largest regional business, economic development and talent development organization in Iowa and the second-largest regional chamber of commerce in the country, serving multiple counties in Greater Des Moines. Together with more than 400 Investors and an Affiliate Chamber of Commerce network of more than 7,200 Regional Chamber Members, The Partnership helps businesses grow and advances quality of life in Greater Des Moines with one voice, one mission and as one region, contributing to a vibrant regional economy. Learn more at DSMpartnership.com.

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