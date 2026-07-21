WORLD FOOD & MUSIC FESTIVAL ANNOUNCES 2026 FOOD VENDORS, MERCHANTS AND NONPROFITS

GREATER DES MOINES, Iowa, July 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The World Food & Music Festival presented by Veridian Credit Union has announced food vendors, merchants and nonprofits participating in the 2026 Festival taking place Friday, Aug. 28 – Sunday, Aug. 30 at Western Gateway Park in Downtown Des Moines (DSM).

Festival attendees can sample flavors from around the world, discover local businesses, shop artisan merchants and connect with organizations celebrating culture and community.

2026 Festival by the Numbers

56 food vendors

29 countries represented

12 new vendors

Spark DSM Business Incubator businesses

Festival menus will include a variety of global cuisines and will be marked to identify gluten-free, dairy-free, vegetarian or vegan options. A complete list of food vendors and menus is available on The Festival website.

"One of the best parts of The Festival is that every vendor has a story to tell through food," said Amelia Klatt, Director of Events at the Greater Des Moines Partnership. "Whether you're enjoying a favorite dish or trying something new for the first time, The Festival creates opportunities to experience cultures from around the world right here in Greater Des Moines."

In addition to the food vendors, attendees can shop with seven merchants and connect with five nonprofits organizations throughout The Festival.

Merchants:

Alohana Creations

Edara Wellness

Ethnic Fusion

Exotic World Gift Shop

Fuzed Jewelry

Inti

Iowahenna and Face Painting

Nonprofits:

AFS Midland Central Iowa (AFS-USA)

Annie's Foundation

CultureALL

Iowa Office of Civil Rights

Lutheran Services of Iowa

"The World Food & Music Festival showcases the people, organizations and cultures that help our communities thrive," said Shelly McGill, Veridian Credit Union's Central Iowa Regional Manager. "We're proud to support an event that fosters belonging and creates opportunities for local organizations."

"The World Food & Music Festival is a special event where people of all ages and backgrounds come together to enjoy great food and incredible music," said Julie Stewart, Chief Operating Officer at Prairie Meadows. "Prairie Meadows is proud to sponsor the Main Stage and support an event that celebrates the vibrant spirit of Greater Des Moines."

The Festival is presented by Veridian Credit Union and sponsored by Bravo Greater Des Moines, Midwest Living and Prairie Meadows. It is produced by the Greater Des Moines Partnership and powered by Downtown DSM, Inc. and the Downtown Events Group. Additional community partners supporting the event include the City of Des Moines Parks and Recreation Department and CultureALL.

Those interested in volunteering can sign up here and for all the latest Festival updates, visit the World Food & Music Festival's website.

About the Greater Des Moines Partnership

The Greater Des Moines Partnership is the largest regional business, economic development and talent development organization in Iowa and the second-largest regional chamber of commerce in the country, serving multiple counties in Greater Des Moines. Together with more than 400 Investors and an Affiliate Chamber of Commerce network of more than 7,200 Regional Chamber Members, The Partnership helps businesses grow and advances quality of life in Greater Des Moines with one voice, one mission and as one region, contributing to a vibrant regional economy. Learn more at DSMpartnership.com.

About Downtown DSM, Inc.

Downtown DSM, Inc. is part of the Greater Des Moines Partnership and is dedicated to ensuring the continued growth of Downtown Des Moines (DSM). A strong region needs a strong Downtown. Downtown DSM, Inc. leads efforts to drive development, placemaking and events in Downtown DSM. It promotes Downtown through integration of retail, restaurants, businesses, housing, events and placemaking. The Downtown Events Group enhances the vibrancy of Downtown DSM through the creation, elevation and activation of arts, culture and humanities events and community placemaking. Learn more Downtowndsmusa.com.

Contact:

Metinka Slater

[email protected]

(515) 216-3989

Learn More About DSM USA