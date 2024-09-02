GTPL Hathway Limited unveils GTPL Buzz- its customer application with exciting features and new service offerings

AHMEDABAD, India, Sept. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- GTPL Hathway Limited (GTPL), India's Largest Multi-System Operator, offering Digital Cable TV services as well as High Speed Broadband Services (through its 100% subsidiary), announced launch of its customer application, "GTPL Buzz". Customers will be able to use GTPL Buzz to experience new offerings from GTPL including "TV Everywhere" "Cloud Gaming" and "Distro TV" services while being able to access and manage their GTPL accounts. Additional services are planned to be made available within the app in the near future. GTPL Buzz is available for all customers on the Android Play store as well as on iOS (Apple Store) and enables customers to explore all services offered by GTPL while also allowing customers to buy, request or modify existing services or adding new services.

GTPL Buzz Logo

Cloud Gaming: GTPL Buzz introduces the first-ever commercial launch of Blacknut Cloud Gaming in India. Blacknut Cloud Gaming is the world's leading pure player cloud gaming service. The subscription-based game streaming service allows GTPL to offer the largest catalogue of premium AAA games with more than 500 premium titles to its customers. With Blacknut Cloud Gaming service, gamers can now enjoy their favorite titles anytime, anywhere, without the need to invest in expensive gaming consoles. With 5 profiles, everybody in the family can enjoy their favourite games simultaneously across Mobiles, Tablets, PCs, Android Set Top Boxes as well as Smart TVs.

TV Everywhere: The GTPL Buzz app enables GTPL customers with Active Cable TV and/or Broadband connections to view Live TV content, anytime - anywhere, on their mobile devices, thus providing them the convenience of watching live TV channels anywhere for the true experience of TV Everywhere. The service, branded as "GTPL Live TV", requires customers to simply login with their Registered Mobile No. and enjoy the freedom to watch Live TV channels across 2 additional devices simultaneously while continuing to watch all the available channels on their Set Top Boxes.

Distro TV: GTPL Buzz has also integrated the Distro TV services, which provides online streaming channels, including a mix of news, sports, entertainment, and lifestyle content in Indian as well as International languages. This redefines GTPL's entertainment landscape for its customers, offering seamless access to a global content library through GTPL Buzz. The TV Everywhere services and Distro TV services will also be available on the GTPL website soon.

In line with the revamp of App, GTPL's website (www.gtpl.net) has also been upgraded and revamped with a version which is modern, minimalistic, uncluttered and user friendly. The TV Everywhere and Distro TV services will be available to the entire customer base of GTPL (~12 million Digital Cable TV homes & 1 million Broadband homes) soon, a massive value addition to the existing subscribed GTPL services, at no additional cost.

GTPL's Chatbot GIVA, recently upgraded and launched on WhatsApp is now available within GTPL Buzz as well as on the revamped Website and is planned to be available soon on the GTPL Facebook handle. The enhanced GIVA, developed by Yellow.ai, a global leader in Conversational AI, offers a one-stop solution for all GTPL services with the implementation of an NLP-trained multimodal AI chatbot, enabling seamless self-service, sales, and support.

Mr. Anirudhsinh Jadeja, Managing Director at GTPL commented on the recent launches, "GTPL has always been at the forefront of introducing technological enhancements to serve the customers' ever evolving preferences. The launch of GTPL Buzz App and our enhanced Website are a huge step forward in this direction and sets the pace for us to continue exceeding our customer expectations. With the introduction of TV Everywhere services as well as integration of Distro TV services, we are excited to offer customers the convenience of gaining access to a wide range of Indian and International Live TV channels on their devices, thus making access to content more inclusive."

"The India launch of Blacknut Cloud Gaming services will offer customers the best gaming titles at an economical subscription fee. The enhanced GIVA offers 24X7X365 availability of self-help options across multiple modes including WhatsApp, Website and GTPL Buzz, in addition to the 24X7 Centralized Call Centre and various social media", he added.

GTPL continuously strives to exceed customer expectations and these innovations are another step towards customer delight. The latest offerings cater to various facets of the customer's experience and preferences, ensuring seamless interactions and fostering long-lasting relationships thus ensuring that the Company continues to build "Connections Dil Se".

About GTPL Hathway Limited

GTPL Hathway Limited is India's largest MSO providing Digital Cable TV services and is one of the largest Private Wireline Broadband service providers in India. The Company is the largest Digital Cable TV and Wireline Broadband Service Provider in Gujarat & is a leading Digital Cable TV Service provider in West Bengal. The Company's Digital Cable TV services reach 1,500 plus towns across India in 23 states. The company enjoys an expansive network, comprising over 42,000+ business partners, 200+ broadcasters, 1,750+ enterprise clientele, and active participation in 30+ Government projects. The company offers an enviable catalogue of 940+ Total TV Channels of which more than 50 channels are GTPL Owned & Operated Platform Services. As on June 30, 2024, the Company has approximately 9.60 million Active Digital Cable TV Subscribers and 1.03 million Broadband Subscribers and a Broadband homepass of about 5.90 million.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1982843/GTPL_Logo.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2494000/GTPL_Buzz_Logo.jpg