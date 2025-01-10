GTPL Hathway Reports Stable Performance in Q3 FY25

AHMEDABAD, India, Jan. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- GTPL Hathway Limited, India's largest Digital Cable TV Service Provider and a leading Broadband Service provider, announced its Financial Results for the Quarter ended December 31, 2024

Key Financial Highlights:

Key Consolidated Business & Financial Highlights: Q3 FY25 (Y-o-Y)

Q3 FY25 Total revenue stood at ₹ 8,957 million, a growth of 4% Y-o-Y

Total revenue stood at a growth of EBITDA for Q3 FY25 stood at ₹ 1,138 million with an EBITDA Margin of 12.7 % and an operating EBITDA margin of 21.8%.

stood at with an EBITDA Margin of and an operating EBITDA margin of Q3 FY25 Profit After Tax stood at ₹ 102 million.

Particulars (₹ in million) Q3 FY25 Q3 FY24 Q2 FY25 FY24 Digital Cable TV Revenue 3,024 3,249 3,129 12,604 Broadband Revenue 1,383 1,352 1,367 5,268 TOTAL Revenue 8,957 8,607 8,620 32,460 EBITDA 1,138 1,305 1,138 5,111 EBITDA Margin (%) 12.7 % 15.2 % 13.2 % 15.7 % Operating EBITDA* (%) 21.8 % 24.2 % 21.8 % 24.4 % Profit After Tax 102 238 129 1,069

*Operating EBITDA (%) = (EBITDA net of Activation & Other income) / (Subscription+ ISP + Other Operating income)

Operational Highlights

Digital Cable TV

Active subscribers were 9.60 Mn as of December 31, 2024 , with an increase by 200K Y-o-Y

as of , with an increase by Y-o-Y Paying subscribers stood at 8.90 Mn , increasing by 200K Y-o-Y

, increasing by Y-o-Y Total subscription revenue from Cable TV stood at 3024 Mn

Broadband

Increase in broadband subscribers by 37 K Y-o-Y thus standing at 1042 K

Y-o-Y thus standing at Homepass as on December 31, 2024 , stood at 5.95 Mn – an addition of 350 K Y-o-Y. Of the 5.95 Mn , 75% available for FTTX conversion

, stood at – an addition of Y-o-Y. Of the , available for FTTX conversion Broadband average revenue per user (ARPU) stood at ₹ 465 per month per subscriber for the quarter, increased by ₹ 5 Y-o-Y.

per month per subscriber for the quarter, increased by Y-o-Y. Average data consumption per user per month was 365 GB, an increase of 6% Y-o-Y

Commenting on the results, Mr. Anirudhsinh Jadeja – Managing Director, GTPL Hathway Limited said,

"GTPL continues to consistently grow subscriber base across both business divisions, reflecting our commitment to provide best in class and innovative products and services to our customers. Our focus on providing a holistic experience for our subscribers has enabled us to maintain our position as the largest MSO in the country. We are confident of our growth in upcoming quarters in both the business segments based on favorable industry dynamics towards continued consolidation. "

About GTPL Hathway Limited

GTPL Hathway Limited is India's largest MSO providing Digital Cable TV services and is one of the largest Private Wireline Broadband service providers in India. The Company is the largest Digital Cable TV and Wireline Broadband Service Provider in Gujarat & is a leading Digital Cable TV Service provider in West Bengal. The Company's Digital Cable TV services reach 1,500 plus towns across India in 23 states. The company enjoys an expansive network, comprising over 47,000+ business partners, 200+ broadcasters, 1,750+ enterprise clientele, and active participation in 30+ government projects. The company offers an enviable catalogue of 970+ TV Channels with 130+ channels which are GTPL Owned & Operated Platform Services. As on December 31, 2024, the Company has 9.60 million Active Digital Cable TV Subscribers and 1.04 million Broadband Subscribers and a Broadband Home-pass of about 5.95 million.

Safe Harbor

Any forward-looking statements about expected future events, financial and operating results of the Company are based on certain assumptions which the Company does not guarantee the fulfilment of. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties. Actual results might differ substantially or materially from those expressed or implied. Important developments that could affect the Company's operations include a downtrend in the industry, global or domestic or both, significant changes in political and economic environment in India or key markets abroad, tax laws, litigation, labor relations, exchange rate fluctuations, technological changes, investment and business income, cash flow projections, interest, and other costs. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date thereof.

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1982843/GTPL_Logo.jpg