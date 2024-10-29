HABANOS, S.A. PRESENTED IN A WORLD PREMIERE IN SPAIN: H. UPMANN MAGNUM FINITE LIMITED EDITION 2024

The new vitola was revealed by Tabacalera, S.L.U. and the Club Pasión Habanos to over 400 Habanos aficionados during an exclusive event held at the famous Las Ventas bullring in Madrid

H. Upmann Magnum Finite Limited Edition 2024 (53 ring gauge x 130 mm length), with its special aging, offers an exceptional experience, combining tradition and exclusivity

HAVANA, Cuba, Oct. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Habanos, S.A., together with its partner and exclusive distributor for the Spanish market, Tabacalera, S.L.U., presented the new vitola of the H. Upmann brand, Magnum Finite Limited Edition 2024, in a world premiere. This event, organized by the Club Pasión Habanos under the name El ruedo de H. Upmann, took place at the emblematic Las Ventas bullring in Madrid, Spain, bringing together Habanos aficionados and experts for a magical evening full of surprises.

H. Upmann Magnum Finite Limited Edition 2024

H. Upmann Magnum Finite Limited Edition 2024 (53 ring gauge x 130 mm length) stands out not only for its elegance but also for its exclusivity. It is a vitola designed for aficionados seeking a unique and sophisticated experience, combining the heritage and brand's tradition, its refined Habanos, with a light to medium strength, and the characteristic aging of at least two years for Limited Editions. H. Upmann Magnum Finite is the result of a meticulous crafting process, using wrapper, filler, and binder leaves from the Vuelta Abajo* plantations, where the world's best tobacco is produced, in Pinar del Rio* region, Cuba*.

Magnum Finite comes in an exclusive box of 25 units, reaffirming its limited nature, reflecting the quality and exclusivity of this Limited Edition.

A GRAND LAUNCH IN A UNIQUE PLACE

The launch of this magnificent vitola took place in one of the most iconic locations in the Spanish capital. The arches and inner gates of the Las Ventas bullring, a space filled with charm, history, and culture, hosted an exquisite cocktail where attendees enjoyed a selection of gourmet products including Lustau wines, Código 1530 Tequila cocktails, and the finest Iberian ham from 959 Ibéricos, along with a showcase of the best local cuisine. Guests also began to enjoy the Half Corona and Magnum 46 vitolas, from the H. Upmann brand.

Following this, the guests moved to the ring, where they were treated to a seated dinner under a specially decorated marquee for the occasion. The evening was accompanied by a high-level performance by the company of the acclaimed Aaron Vivancos, artistic director, choreographer, and composer, whose performance captivated all attendees.

The highlight of the night was the presentation of the H. Upmann Magnum Finite Limited Edition 2024, a gem that captures the essence of the brand and its commitment to the highest quality and tradition.

Tasting Notes:



Wrapper: caramel-colored, smooth, silky, oily, and shiny

Flavor: creamy, woody, toasted, earthy, with vegetal and mineral hints, ripe fruit, sweetness, and light spices leaving a finish of hay, smoked cedar, damp earth, moss, iodine hints, dried plum, vanilla, nutmeg, and molasses.

Aroma: tobacco, woody, toasted, herbal, ripe fruit, spicy and sweet, leaving memories of smoked cedar, leather, raisin, coffee, cocoa, clove, vanilla, and molasses.

Strength: light to medium

Draw: very good

Combustion: very even and uniform

Ash: dark gray with medium gray streaks, both matte

Smoking time: approx. 60 minutes

Brand: H. Upmann

Market name: Magnum Finite

Factory name: Singulares

Measurements: 53 ring gauge x 130 mm length

Presentation: Box of 25 units

*(P.A.O.) Protected Appellations of Origin

