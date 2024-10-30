HARRY POTTER: VISIONS OF MAGIC TO OPEN IN SINGAPORE 22 NOVEMBER 2024 AT RESORTS WORLD SENTOSA India - English APAC - English Neon Global 30 Oct, 2024, 19:00 IST Share this article Share this article EXCLUSIVE PRE-SALE TICKET OPPORTUNITY 5-7 NOVEMBER 2024 TICKETS OPEN TO GENERAL PUBLIC STARTING 8 NOVEMBER 2024 SINGAPORE, Oct. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Warner Bros. Discovery Global Experiences and NEON, officially announced 22 November as the Opening date for the Asia premiere of Harry Potter: Visions of Magic. This interactive art experience has captivated audiences across Europe, and now, it is coming to Resorts World Sentosa (RWS) in Singapore. Opening Date: Harry Potter: Visions of Magic officially opens to the public at Resorts World Sentosa, Singapore on Friday, 22 November 2024. Continue Reading

Pre-sale Tickets: Pre-sale tickets are available on 5-7 November via Ticketmaster. Eager fans can still get exclusive access to pre-sale tickets by joining the waitlist now at HarryPotterVisionsofMagic.sg. This pre-sale period offers the first opportunity to secure a spot in this much-anticipated experience. The general on-sale begins on 8 November. Given the expected high demand, early booking is strongly advised. Ticket pricing starts at $39 for children 4-12, and $49 for adults 13 and above.

Harry Potter: Visions of Magic is a self-guided journey exploring some of the most mysterious corners of the wizarding world. Guests will discover a series of artistic and immersive environments inspired by enigmatic places in the magical community, like the Ministries of Magic, the captivating wonders of Newt's Menagerie, and the mesmerizing Pensieve. The combination of responsive video content, bold architecture and original soundscapes become stunning, multi-sensory installations where guests are encouraged to use a wand and illuminate the invisible, revealing visions of magic that bring the entire experience to life.

A One-of-a-Kind Interactive Art Experience: Harry Potter: Visions of Magic in Singapore is the largest iteration of this interactive art experience anywhere in the world.

Exclusive to Singapore: This experience includes ten environments, two of which are debuting for the first time in Singapore. Visitors will hear whispers of Parseltongue in The Chamber of Secrets and access a series of chambers protecting a legendary treasure beyond The Trap Door, making this version of Visions of Magic unlike any other.

Interactive Magic at Every Turn: At Harry Potter: Visions of Magic, every step unveils a new layer of the wizarding world, offering countless opportunities for exploration and interaction. As guests navigate through these environments, a wand becomes their key to illuminating the invisible, revealing visions of magic that bring the entire experience to life. From uncovering the secrets of the Black family tree at Grimmauld Place to journeying through time in a swirling pool of memories in The Pensieve, the experience is designed to ignite curiosity and reward the sense of wonder in every guest.

What You Will Experience: The 10 Environments

The Knight Bus: Begin your experience by calling the Knight Bus, and board for a mind-bending journey through the bustling streets of London . As the iconic triple-decker bus squeezes its way through the city, try out the iconic bunks for a photo moment and enjoy details from Harry's own ride on the Knight Bus as you make your way to Grimmauld Place. Grimmauld Place: You've arrived at Number 12, Grimmauld Place. This mysterious house is invisible to most - protected by powerful charms and spells. Explore the ancestral home of the Black family and use your wand to interact with their family tree and the glowing fireplace. Ministries of Magic: Step inside the towering walls of the Ministry, where responsive projections and a suspended multimedia centerpiece transport you to iconic wizarding ministries across Paris , London , and New York . Here, you will use your wand to discover magical surprises. The Hall of Prophecy: Explore the hall containing a seemingly infinite collection of prophecies. Wander through a mirrored room filled with glowing orbs and use your wand to unlock whispers of the future. The Chamber of Secrets: Exclusive to Singapore , this environment takes you deep beneath Hogwarts, into the lair of an ancient Basilisk. It's a journey through the unknown and filled with challenges and hidden secrets. Newt's Menagerie: Discover a world of fantastic beasts in one amazing suitcase, where you'll encounter fantastic beasts in their natural habitats. From the Nifflers in their lair to the Grindylows in the Black Lake, each scene is brought to life through stunning artistic projections. Your wandwill bring Newt's notes and sketches to life. Knockturn Alley: Venture down the shadowy paths of Knockturn Alley, where curious figures and hidden surprises await. This dark, interactive environment captures some of the wizarding world's most eerie locations. The Room of Requirement: Explore the hidden room that appears only when you need it most, filled with curious objects and magical secrets waiting to be discovered. Explore towers of items that stretch towards the ceiling to find glimmers of magic among ordinary-looking objects. The Trap Door: Another Singapore-exclusive, this environment invites visitors to access a series of chambers protecting the Philosopher's Stone. Each chamber represents a different challenge the trio had to overcome, creating an opportunity for wand interactivity for you to discover. The Pensieve: Journey through time in a swirling pool of memories. This 360-degree immersive experience offers a surreal journey through key moments from Harry's story.

A Journey for All Ages: Harry Potter: Visions of Magic is designed to be enjoyed by fans young and old. Whether you're being introduced to the magic of Harry Potter for the first time or reliving the wonder as a lifelong fan, this experience offers something for everyone. The environments are perfect for capturing unforgettable moments, making it a must-visit destination for families and friends alike.

Charmed Retail Experience and Iconic Butterbeer: No magical adventure is complete without a visit to the Harry Potter: Visions of Magic retail shop. Located at the heart of the experience, this stunning space offers a range of bespoke gifts and official Harry Potter merchandise, perfect for fans and collectors. Visitors can also enjoy a taste of the iconic wizarding world beverage, Butterbeer. With its rich, frothy brew, Butterbeer is the ideal refreshment to conclude your magical journey.

Stay Connected: For more information and to join the waitlist for presale access, visit HarryPotterVisionsofMagic.sg. Follow us on Facebook, Instagram, and X to stay up to date with all the latest news and announcements.

About the Harry Potter franchise:

From the moment eleven-year-old Harry Potter met Rubeus Hagrid, Keeper of Keys and Grounds at Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry, his adventures have left an indelible mark on popular culture. Today, over 25 years later, the Harry Potter phenomenon thrives as one of the most successful and best-loved entertainment properties in history.

Together with J.K. Rowling's best-selling novels, Harry Potter's unique magic is brought to life in an ever-evolving, interconnected universe which is loved by millions of fans worldwide. Eight blockbuster Harry Potter films and three epic Fantastic Beasts films bring the spellbinding action to life on screen, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child mesmerises on stage, and state-of-the-art video and mobile games from Portkey Games allow players to experience the wizarding world like never before. Fans can proudly showcase their passion through innovative consumer products, and thrill at spectacular location-based experiences - including five theme park lands at Universal Studios locations around the world.

This expanding portfolio of Warner Bros. Discovery-owned Harry Potter and Fantastic Beasts offerings includes ground-breaking touring experiences and events, each developed to celebrate special moments and locations that fans cherish, as well as the Platform 9 3⁄4 retail shops and iconic flagship store - Harry Potter New York. Wizards, Witches and Muggles alike can also discover something new as they explore behind-the-scenes secrets at Warner Bros. Studio Tour London – The Making of Harry Potter and Warner Bros. Studio Tour Tokyo – The Making of Harry Potter.

With a new HBO Original TV series based on the Harry Potter books on the way, this extended world continues to provide the community with fresh and exciting ways to interact. For its global fans, and for generations to come, it invites everyone in to find the magic for themselves.

For the latest Harry Potter and Fantastic Beasts news and features, visit www.wizardingworld.com.

WIZARDING WORLD and all related trademarks, characters, names, and indicia are © & ™ Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc. Publishing Rights © JKR. (s24)

About Warner Bros. Discovery Global Experiences

Warner Bros. Discovery Global Experiences (WBDGE) is a worldwide leader in the creation, development, licensing and operating of location-based entertainment based on the biggest franchises, stories, and characters from Warner Bros.' world-renowned film, television, animation, and games studios, HBO, Discovery, Cartoon Network and more. WBDGE is home to the groundbreaking locations of The Wizarding World of Harry Potter at Universal theme parks around the world, award-winning Warner Bros. Studio Tour locations in London, Hollywood, and Tokyo, the iconic Harry Potter New York flagship store, Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi, The WB Abu Dhabi, The FRIENDS Experience, The Game of Thrones Studio Tour and countless other experiences inspired by Harry Potter, DC, Looney Tunes, Scooby-Doo, Game of Thrones, FRIENDS and more. WBDGE is part of Warner Bros. Discovery's Revenue & Strategy division.

About NEON

NEON is a global leader in creating and producing experiential entertainment. NEON enjoys worldwide partnerships with The Walt Disney Company and Marvel Entertainment for Marvel Avengers S.T.A.T.I.O.N. and Marvel Avengers Station: Evolution, 20th Century Studios for AVATAR: The Exhibition, Hasbro for Transformers: The Experience, NBCUniversal for Jurassic World: The Exhibition, and Lionsgate for The Hunger Games: The Exhibition. It also has a partnership with Warner Bros. Themed Entertainment to produce two brand-new, unique global touring-themed art experiences, namely Harry Potter: Visions of Magic that premiered in Cologne, Germany, in December 2023, and a DC inspired experience slated to debut in 2024. The Company also partners with the governments of Egypt and Peru for their original artefact IP experiences, Ramses & the Gold of the Pharaohs and Machu Picchu and the Golden Empires of Peru, respectively, plus authentic artefact tours Pompeii: The Exhibition, Mummies of the World: The Exhibition, and Victoria the T. Rex.

The Group's IP experiences are powered by ANIMAX, a fully owned subsidiary and a world-class creative animatronics powerhouse that specialises in research and development, engineering and entertainment robotics, with state-of-the-art facilities located in Nashville, US, Wuxi, China and the Middle East.

NEON's global partnerships have enabled the Group to bring compelling experiences that leave lasting memories to millions of visitors in more than 70 cities to date globally. For more information, please visit www.neonglobal.com.

About Resorts World Sentosa

Resorts World Sentosa (RWS), Asia's premium lifestyle destination resort, is located on Singapore's resort island of Sentosa. Spanning 49 hectares, RWS is home to world-class attractions including Universal Studios Singapore, S.E.A. Aquarium, Dolphin Island and Adventure Cove Waterpark. Complementing the adventure and adrenaline of its theme parks and attractions are six unique luxury hotels and the premier Resorts World Convention Centre. RWS offers award-winning dining experiences and exciting cuisines from around the world helmed by celebrity chefs, establishing itself as a key player in Singapore's vibrant and diverse dining scene and a leading gourmet destination in Asia for epicureans. The integrated resort also offers world-class entertainment, from star-studded concerts to immersive exhibitions. RWS is the first integrated resort to be inducted into the TTG Travel Hall of Fame in 2023 after being named "Best Integrated Resort" for 10 consecutive years at the TTG Travel Awards, which recognises the best of Asia-Pacific's travel industry.

RWS is wholly owned by Genting Singapore, a company of the Genting Group. For more information, please visit www.rwsentosa.com.