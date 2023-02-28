Henley & Partners: The World's Top Investment Migration Programs in 2023

LONDON, Feb. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The allure of Europe prevails in 2023, with European residence and citizenship by investment programs retaining the top spots in Henley & Partners' latest rankings of the most sought-after investment migration programs in the world. Malta secures 1st place in the Global Citizenship Program Index for the eighth consecutive year, while the Portugal Golden Residence Permit Program again tops the Global Residence Program Index.

This year's edition includes comprehensive analyses and comparisons of 40 programs, which have been appraised by a panel of distinguished independent experts. Interactive digital editions of the indexes are also available, enabling global investors and wealthy families to create a portfolio of residency and citizenship rights that can open up global opportunities and mitigate jurisdictional risks.

Dr. Christian H. Kaelin, Chairman of Henley & Partners, says the report is important not only for private clients and their advisors and other industry professionals, but also for government policy makers looking to manage investment migration programs to achieve greater fiscal autonomy and economic growth. "In this time of extreme volatility, nation states are using residence and citizenship by investment programs as an innovative financing tool to allocate investors' funds to national or regional social, infrastructure, and development projects that benefit their citizens and residents."

Namibia Residence by Investment – The world's newest program

While not featured in the publication, as today marks its launch, Henley & Partners has announced a new residence by investment option — and Africa's second: The Namibia Residence by Investment Program. For a minimum real estate investment of USD 316,000, investors acquire the right to live and do business in the country ­— one of continent's fastest growing private wealth markets with 60% growth forecast over the next decade.

Group Head of Private Clients at Henley & Partners, Dominic Volek, says "the Namibian government provides many opportunities for international investors seeking a foothold and growth on the African continent, including tax incentives, financing, and a one-stop bureau service for international companies. Added to this are its unique natural beauty and abundance of space and tranquility, a combination that makes Namibia a highly desirable offering."

Henley & Partners received 45.5% more enquiries in 2022, surpassing a record-breaking 2021. Last year US-Americans were the top nationality seeking alternative residence and citizenship options.

SOURCE Henley & Partners