Hisense Kickstarts Its FIFA World Cup 2022™ Campaign "Perfect Match Tour" with Football Legend Kaká

From November to December, Hisense "Perfect Match Tour" will take place in a few landmark sites in Dubai and Doha. At each stop, Kaká will carry out interesting football challenges and interact with local fans, continuing to drive enthusiasm among participants.

Channeling the Energy of International Football Lovers

Hisense "Perfect Match Tour" will be an all-inclusive campaign which provides exciting events both on-site and on social media. Fans joining the on-site activities in Qatar would have the opportunity to meet Kaká in person, and to play side-by-side with the Brazilian football legend to create memorable experiences. "Perfect Match Tour" also features everything from audiovisual space to virtual reality, allowing consumers to have first-hand experience with the brand's latest solutions.

Additionally, fans can join the campaign online, participating in activities initiated by Hisense's official social media accounts to win exclusive prizes and share excitement with football fans worldwide.

An Authentic Outlook at Hisense's Latest Solutions

The campaign will also exhibit Hisense customized TV lineups for FIFA World Cup 2022™, which are expected to become the highlights during the whole campaign.

One of Hisense's signature products which will make a solid presence in the campaign is ULED TV U7. As the standard-bearer for watching top sporting events, its salient features include the built-in, professionally calibrated Sports Mode that automatically optimizes the picture performance. The refined picture reduces the risks of stuttering and juddering, presenting users with vivid colors and ultra-smooth motion. When the Sports Mode is activated, every exhilarating moment of the match will be showcased in an immersive fashion, from fantastic passes and incredible skills of the players to the chants and cheers of each country's supporters.

In the past decade, Hisense has solidified its pioneering position in the ULED industry. From January to October of 2022, Hisense ULED TV series increased 40% YoY in sales volume across Canada, Mexico, South Africa, India, and many other key markets.

Another Hisense's revolutionary display technology showcased in the campaign is its Laser TV series. Enhanced by Tri-Chroma laser technology, sophisticated DLP display system, 100-inch or 120-inch ultra-large screen and powerful sound system, Laser TV series can bring greater immersion, incredibly realistic color, and divine sound.

Creating an unparallel viewing experience with cutting-edge technology has always been one of Hisense's original visions. The "Perfect Match Tour" will enable football fans and consumers to have a more exciting FIFA World Cup™ experience accompanied by Hisense technology.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1945064/image1.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1945065/image2.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1945066/image3.jpg

