Hong Kong Harbour City Shopping Mall launches "Lions Roar, Blessings Pour" Chinese New Year Decorations. A striking lion dance performance by eighteen lions kicked off the event

15 Jan, 2025, 17:51 IST

HONG KONG, Jan. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Inspired by vibrant colors and the Chinese lucky number "8," symbolizing abundant wealth, Hong Kong's Harbour City Shopping Mall proudly presents the "Lions Roar, Blessings Pour" decorations to usher in the Year of the Snake. This festive display wishes everyone a year filled with wealth, prosperity and success, and will be on view until 16 February 2025.

Vibrant Lion Corridor" Showcases 18 Colorful Lions, While "Steps of Joyful Fortune" Features Two Majestic Lions Welcoming Prosperity to Harbour City

Eighteen vibrantly colored lions performed at Harbour City Shopping Mall in Hong Kong, marking the opening of the “Lions Roar, Blessings Pour” Chinese New Year Decorations (PRNewsfoto/Harbour City Estates Limited)
“Vibrant Lion Corridor” in Harbour City showcases 18 vibrantly colored lions and 13 traditional Chinese drums, symbolizing “a lifetime of prosperity”. While the “Steps of Joyful Fortune” feature two towering lions in yellow and green to fill the mall with an energetic atmosphere. (PRNewsfoto/Harbour City Estates Limited)
Visitors can strike the drums to usher in a year filled with positivity (PRNewsfoto/Harbour City Estates Limited)
In collaboration with Feng Shui Master Lee Shing Chak and NEEDLESS—created by Jerry Keung of the renowned Keung's Dragon & Lion Dance Team—Harbour City has set up a stunning 28-meter-long "Vibrant Lion Corridor" at the Ocean Terminal Forecourt. This installation showcases 18 vibrantly colored lions and 13 traditional Chinese drums, symbolizing "a lifetime of prosperity" and thriving businesses across all sectors.

Each lion is adorned in distinctive hues, representing unique Chinese New Year blessings, such as "Soaring to Great Success," "A Burst of Good Fortune," and "Smooth Sailing Ahead." Visitors can touch the lion's head for good luck and strike the drums to usher in a year filled with positivity. Dazzling light panels atop the corridor reflect a spectrum of colors in sunlight, wishing everyone a bright and prosperous new year. Additionally, Dr. Lee has created a set of 8 Good Fortune Cards in various colors, designed to enhance aspects of life, including career, education, love, wealth, and health.

At the Main Entrance of Ocean Terminal, the "Steps of Joyful Fortune" feature two towering, 3-meter-high lions in yellow and green, welcoming visitors and filling the mall with an energetic atmosphere.

New Year Lion Dance Stage Allows Children to Learn the Traditions and Meanings of Lion Dance

The Ocean Terminal Atrium has been transformed into the "Prosperity Lion Dance Stage", where visitors can take photos with five impressive lions and lion dance flags. The stage also features "Interactive Knowledge Couplets," inviting everyone to discover the traditional art of lion dancing, its production, customs, and meanings, adding to the festive atmosphere of the Chinese New Year.

Customer Enquiry: (852) 2118 8666   |   Website: www.harbourcity.com.hk 

