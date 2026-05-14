How Agentic Commerce Can Help Solve India's Ecommerce Leakage

MUMBAI, India, May 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- At a time when most marketing platforms are still evolving automation, Netcore is staking its claim on what it believes is the next defining category of the industry: Agentic Marketing. India's ecommerce story looks impressive on the surface — more users, more apps, more transactions, more digital adoption. But underneath the growth narrative lies a structural problem most brands rarely discuss: ecommerce leakage.

A large percentage of marketing spend today goes toward reacquiring customers who were already interested, already engaged, or even previously converted. Brands keep paying to bring the same customers back because somewhere between discovery and decision, the journey breaks.

Most ecommerce systems were designed for transactions, not intent. They are good at processing orders after a customer decides what they want. They are far less effective at helping customers discover the right product in the first place.

This is where Agentic Commerce changes the equation.

Agentic Commerce introduces AI agents that behave less like recommendation engines and more like intelligent shopping assistants. Traditional ecommerce systems depend on customers to search, filter, compare, and navigate endlessly before making a decision. Agentic systems reduce that effort by understanding context, intent, preferences, and constraints in real time.

For example, a customer searching for running shoes may be training for a marathon, recovering from an injury, or shopping within a budget. Instead of showing endless generic options, the AI agent guides the customer toward the most relevant choice through a more conversational and adaptive experience. An intelligent agent can understand these layered signals and guide the customer toward the best decision.

This marks a deeper shift in ecommerce. Traditional platforms optimise for clicks and traffic. Agentic systems optimise for outcomes, reducing decision fatigue, improving discovery, and helping brands convert and retain customers more efficiently.

India is uniquely positioned for this shift.

The country has one of the world's most diverse and mobile-first consumer bases. Shopping journeys already happen across multiple touchpoints — apps, WhatsApp, marketplaces, video, and conversational interfaces. Consumers are comfortable interacting digitally, but they also expect guidance, speed, and relevance. Agentic systems can unify these fragmented interactions into a continuous journey. The real opportunity is not merely increasing conversions; it is eliminating waste.

If brands can guide existing users better, they reduce dependency on expensive reacquisition. If discovery improves, fewer customers leave without purchasing. If journeys become adaptive, retention naturally strengthens. Over the next few years, ecommerce winners will not necessarily be the brands spending the most on acquisition. They will be the ones building intelligent systems that understand intent early, guide customers continuously, and minimise leakage across the journey. The future of commerce may not be about finding more customers. It may be about finally stopping the loss of the one brand one already has.

Brands do not need to rebuild everything overnight to prepare for Agentic Commerce, but they do need to start laying the right foundations.

This begins with structured product and customer data that AI systems can understand and act upon in real time. Open APIs and connected systems become critical so intelligent agents can operate seamlessly across channels and touchpoints. Trust also becomes central, requiring clear guardrails around privacy, compliance, pricing, and recommendations.

Brands will also need to rethink how products are surfaced online. In the future, products may not just be discovered by humans browsing apps or websites but by AI agents acting on behalf of customers.

The early adopters of Agentic Commerce will not simply improve conversion rates. They will help shape how future digital commerce systems guide recommendations, loyalty, and customer journeys at scale.

About Netcore

Netcore, a leading agentic marketing platform, leverages its comprehensive Customer Engagement Suite to create personalized, omnichannel experiences. Leveraging AI to analyze customer data, Netcore enables targeted segments and meaningful digital interactions. Trusted by over 6,500 brands across sectors like Ecommerce, Retail, Banking and Financial Services, Media and Entertainment, and Travel, its marquee clients include Walmart, Unilever, Tommy Hilfiger, Domino's, McDonald's, Pizza Hut, and Crocs. Netcore Cloud is appraised at Level 3 of ISACA's CMMI® by Equalitas Certifications Limited, reaffirming its commitment to process excellence. For more information, visit netcorecloud.com.