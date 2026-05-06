Netcore leads the Agentic Marketing Era with 7 Years of AI Innovation

MUMBAI, India, May 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- At a time when most marketing platforms are still evolving automation, Netcore is staking its claim on what it believes is the next defining category of the industry: Agentic Marketing.

The company formally articulated this vision at its Agentic Marketing 2025 summit held on October 30, 2025, at Taj Lands End, Mumbai. The event, hosted in partnership with Google Cloud and ETBrandEquity, brought together India's leading marketing and technology leaders under the theme "Do The Impossible." But beyond the stage, the announcement marked something deeper, a category that Netcore had been quietly building toward since 2018.

For over a decade, marketing automation has promised transformation but often delivered incremental efficiency. While workflows became faster, they remained dependent on manual logic, static journeys, and human-led optimisation.

Industry estimates suggest that nearly 70% of digital marketing budgets are spent reacquiring existing or lost customers, reflecting inefficiencies in how systems operate. The challenge is structural; most platforms execute instructions but do not independently pursue outcomes.

Netcore's thesis challenges that foundation. "Marketing is moving from execution systems to decision systems," said a Netcore Cloud spokesperson. "The next evolution isn't about doing more campaigns. It's about building systems that decide, adapt, and optimise on their own."

Netcore's journey toward this shift began in 2018 with the launch of Raman AI's Send Time Optimisation, a system designed to determine the ideal moment to engage each individual user.

Unlike traditional segmentation approaches, the model continuously learned from behavioural data and delivered measurable results driving up to a 39% lift in email open rates for brands like FBB and 36% for leading travel platforms in Southeast Asia. Over time, Raman AI expanded into a broader intelligence layer, including the following:

Individualised subject line optimisation

Preferred channel prediction

Continuously evolving audience segmentation

Predictive churn detection

This compounding of real-world learning across campaigns laid the groundwork for a more advanced system, one that goes beyond assisting marketers to acting on their behalf.

In 2023, Netcore accelerated its vision by acquiring a majority stake in Unbxd, a California-based leader in AI-powered product discovery. The move extended Netcore's capabilities from engagement into on-site experience, covering the full customer journey from discovery to conversion to retention.

"This investment was driven by our vision to build a full-stack marketing technology platform for global digital commerce brands," said Kalpit Jain, CEO of Netcore Cloud.

The combined platform enabled brands to unify fragmented systems and deliver consistent, personalised experiences across touchpoints, addressing one of the most persistent gaps in modern marketing stacks. At the core of Netcore's approach is a multi-agent system, where specialised AI agents collaborate to drive outcomes across the marketing lifecycle.

These include:

Insight Agent : Identifies root causes behind performance trends

: Identifies root causes behind performance trends Audience Agent : Builds and refreshes dynamic micro-segments

: Builds and refreshes dynamic micro-segments Scheduler Agent : Optimises timing and channel at an individual level

: Optimises timing and channel at an individual level Content Agent : Generates contextual, channel-ready creative at scale

: Generates contextual, channel-ready creative at scale Decisioning Agent : Determines the next best action for each user in real time

: Determines the next best action for each user in real time Shopping Agent: Enables conversational commerce within engagement channels

All agents are orchestrated through Co-Marketer, Netcore's central intelligence layer that aligns execution with business goals while maintaining governance. The result is a shift from manually managed journeys to systems that continuously learn and act. Netcore reports significant performance improvements from early deployments of its agentic platform:

Campaign deployment speeds up to 25x faster

Segmentation depth increased by 50x

Conversion rates improved up to 10x in certain use cases

Brands using the agentic marketing platform have reported tangible outcomes:

Up to 7X ROAS improvements in retention-led campaigns

in retention-led campaigns 17% uplift in engagement metrics

51% increase in app activations

What these results make clear is that the real divide is no longer between platforms that offer features but between those that execute workflows and those that optimise for outcomes. As systems begin to take on both execution and optimisation, the role of marketing teams is shifting from campaign operators who manage journeys to outcome owners who are accountable for growth.

For Netcore, this is not a recent pivot. It is a seven-year head start. While much of the market is still layering AI onto existing systems, adding personalisation, predictive models, or automation, Netcore has been building toward something fundamentally different. What exists today is a full-fledged agentic marketing platform, one designed to autonomously plan, execute, and optimise outcomes in real time. And it's not theoretical. It's already delivering measurable success for some of the world's leading brands like Shriram Finance, Navia Markets, Camper, New York & Company, Crocs India

About Netcore

Netcore, a leading agentic marketing platform, leverages its comprehensive Customer Engagement Suite to create personalized, omnichannel experiences. Leveraging AI to analyze customer data, Netcore enables targeted segments and meaningful digital interactions. Trusted by over 6,500 brands across sectors like Ecommerce, Retail, Banking and Financial Services, Media and Entertainment, and Travel, its marquee clients include Walmart, Unilever, Tommy Hilfiger, Domino's, McDonald's, Pizza Hut, and Crocs. Netcore Cloud is appraised at Level 3 of ISACA's CMMI® by Equalitas Certifications Limited, reaffirming its commitment to process excellence. For more information, visit netcorecloud.com

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