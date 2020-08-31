iHerb Announces Deep Savings for 24th Anniversary all September

PASADENA, California, Aug. 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Global health and beauty e-commerce leader iHerb is celebrating its 24th anniversary by offering up to 24 percent savings on a wide range of products throughout the month of September to its global customers in 188 countries and territories around the world.

iHerb customers will receive savings on a daily and weekly basis throughout the month of September on a wide variety of products. iHerb customers around the world should check the iHerb website every day to see which products are available for the up to 24 percent discount where they live.

"iHerb is proud of this milestone," says iHerb Chief Business Officer Steve Cho. "We are thrilled to reward our millions of customers around the world with deep discounts in the form of up to 24 percent savings as we collectively celebrate iHerb's 24th anniversary during September, the month of our founding back in 1996."

"During the difficult time of COVID, we at iHerb have worked hard to offer our customers the best possible value on the products that they need the most, delivered to their door as fast as possible," says iHerb President Emun Zabihi. "We are happy to now serve 188 countries and territories, offer up to 24 percent discounts to these valued customers during our 24th anniversary of September, and look forward to serving even more global customers in the future."

About iHerb: iHerb is one of the largest US-based e-commerce retailers offering 30,000 products from 1,200 top brands to millions of customers around the world. iHerb ships directly from GMP certified, state-of-the-art climate controlled warehouses to customers in 188 countries and territories. Since 1996, iHerb has continued to innovate in bringing the highest quality products, at the best possible value, delivered with the most convenient customer experience. https://www.iherb.com/

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/742063/iHerb_Logo.jpg

Related Links

https://www.iherb.com



SOURCE iHerb