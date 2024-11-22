Inaugural International MICE Summit (IMS) Convenes to Drive Business Events Sector's Future in Saudi Arabia, Fastest-Growing G20 MICE Market

Over 1,000 global cross-industry and government leaders expected to attend three-day interactive program in one of the world's fastest growing Meetings, Conferences, Incentives and Exhibitions (MICE) destinations.

Saudi MICE market projected to expand exponentially with hallmark events such as World Expo 2030, expected to attract 40.7 million visits to KSA alone.

Growing demand to be accommodated by the launch of a new airline and airport expansion, 1 million square meters of expected venue space and 854,000 hotel rooms by 2030.

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, Nov. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The inaugural International MICE Summit (IMS24) will bring together over 1,000 global leaders from the Meetings, Incentives, Conferences and Exhibitions (MICE) industry between 15-17 December at Mohammed Bin Salman Nonprofit City (MISK) in Riyadh, hosted by the Saudi Conventions & Exhibitions General Authority (SCEGA).

His Excellency Fahd Al-Rasheed, IMS host and Chairman of SCEGA

The three-day event promises to be the premier global leadership event for the MICE industry, offering innovation, economic and commercial opportunities for MICE and related tourism and travel sectors under the theme of "Expanding Horizons." The event's extensive programme is designed to unite MICE industry leaders, suppliers, associations, Giga-Project leaders, disruptors and international cross-industry and government leaders. Featuring plenary, panel discussions, innovation clusters, collaboration hubs, IMS24 will promise attendees a premier global platform to network, collaborate – and above all – reimagine what it means to convene in today's global environment.

"In a time marked by profound technological and environmental transformation, the MICE industry has emerged as an essential catalyst of change. By focusing on the future of the industry, IMS24 addresses the needs of a globalized world - reshaping how people, cultures and countries connect to create prosperity" said IMS host and Chairman of SCEGA, His Excellency Fahd Al-Rasheed.

"Saudi Arabia is the perfect environment to host IMS24. As an internal and external agent of change, the Kingdom has embraced its own transformation by shaping the future of the global tourism industry and becoming the fastest growing major MICE destination among G20 countries," His Excellency added.

MICE events in Saudi Arabia witnessed an increase of close to 15 percent in 2023, with almost 17,000 events attracting over 20 million visitors. IMS24 coincides with the Kingdom's continued transformation as Saudi Arabia solidifies itself as a major global tourism and events destination. Welcoming almost 110 million visitors in 2023, tourism comprises six percent of Saudi Arabia's GDP, equating to 255 billion SAR (US$68 billion). The Saudi MICE sector is expected to accelerate growth through the rapid expansion of transportation and event infrastructure, supported by the development of Giga-projects offering unparalleled destination experiences, and enhanced connectivity between the Kingdom and the rest of the world. SCEGA continues to drive these transformative developments, most recently in announcing a 588 million SAR (US$156 million) incentive program to support marquee events in 2025.

About the International MICE Summit

The International MICE Summit (IMS) gathers global leaders from the Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, and Exhibitions (MICE) sector, as well as professionals, and organizations from across industries. It provides a platform for industry insights, networking, and discussions on advancing innovation, knowledge sharing and sustainable development within the global MICE sector.

For more information or to register for the event, visit:

Website – www.internationalmicesummit.com

Twitter/X - https://x.com/ims_summit

LinkedIn - https://www.linkedin.com/company/ims-summit/

YouTube - https://youtube.com/@ims.summit?si=G06nYTaOUWer-OKq

About the Saudi Conferences and Exhibitions General Authority (SCEGA)

The Saudi Conventions & Exhibitions General Authority (SCEGA) is the official body overseeing the development and regulation of Saudi Arabia's exhibitions and conventions sector. Established by Royal Decree in 2018, SCEGA aims to strengthen the sector's economic impact by setting strategic policies, issuing licenses, promoting Saudi Arabia as a premier MICE destination, and fostering investment in line with global standards. Through collaboration with national and international stakeholders, SCEGA works to enhance sector growth, support talent development, and create opportunities for showcasing the Kingdom's unique identity on the world stage.

Contact: [email protected]

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2564659/SCEGA.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2564658/International_MICE_Summit_Logo.jpg