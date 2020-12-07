Indosat Ooredoo partners with Comviva, the leader in mobility solutions to accelerate growth

MobiLytix™ Real Time Marketing is a powerful, digital real-time marketing automation platform with massive scale decisioning, artificial intelligence (AI) based complex event processing and multi-channel interaction capabilities to help telecom operators transform their Customer Value Management initiatives.

In a first of its kind, Indosat has also deployed Comviva's MobiLytix™ Loyalty and Rewards solution which is an integrated Customer Loyalty & Value Management system to actively drive customer loyalty programs. The unified Realtime Marketing & Loyalty and Rewards platforms are an industry best solution to enhance customer engagement and drive digital transformation.

Vikram Sinha, Director and Chief Operating Officer, Indosat Ooredoo said, "We are delighted to partner with Comviva to deliver contextual marketing campaigns and loyalty programs to our 60 million subscribers. In addition to improving customer engagement, the solution has immense potential to increase revenue through data monetization, with the possibility to rapidly grow our digital service offerings. This will support our aim for digital leadership in the region."

Ritesh Singh, Chief Marketing Officer, Indosat Ooredoo said "Our partnership with Comviva has enabled us to empower our customers on their digital journey, and improve customer satisfaction and retention through personalised customer offers and interactions. Not only it enables a better experience for our customers, but also helps generate significant incremental revenue for Indosat."

Manoranjan (Mao) Mohapatra, Chief Executive Officer, Comviva said, "Comviva has designed its next generation analytics platform MobiLytix™ keeping in mind the challenges of its telecom operator partners. We are excited to partner with Indosat Ooredoo to support their digital transformation journey and provide great experiences for their customers. "

Comviva's MobiLytix™ Real Time Marketing is a next generation real-time interaction management platform that leverages advanced artificial intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning algorithms to drive incremental revenue for enterprises. The platform utilises real-time transactional data in conjunction with a rich unified customer profile to maximize the value of individual customers and their micro-moments of interaction with the service provider.

MobiLytixÔ Loyalty and Rewards is a comprehensive loyalty management solution supporting the complete loyalty program lifecycle and reward partner ecosystem.

