Informa Markets in India in association with Jewellery NET announces launch of the 'Jewellery & Gem Virtual Exhibition'

Stringent safety measures such as travel restrictions, and social distancing due to the ongoing pandemic has impacted the physical format of the exhibitions industry. To keep the momentum going, the 'Jewellery & Gem Virtual Exhibition' has been carefully crafted to consistently meet the needs of the Gems and Jewellery industry, enable professionals to sustain their critical business conversations and provide them with feasible solutions.

Supported by The Bullion & Jewellers Association, Maliwara Jewellers Association, Delhi, Meerut Bullion Traders Association, Delhi Jewellers Association, Hitech City Jewellery Manufacturers Association and Jewellery & Machinery Association, the Jewellery & Gem Virtual Exhibition will bring together renowned brands, consultants, business experts and key Government officials pertaining to the Gems and Jewellery fraternity under a common virtual platform. The visitor profile will include Jewellery wholesalers, retailers, importers & exporters, Jewellery manufacturers, Diamond, Gemstone, Pearl suppliers & traders, precious metal and Jewellery mounting traders and suppliers, and representatives from trade and governmental organisations, all congregating under one roof to meet, connect, network and grow their business.

The virtual show will also see participation from Indian States such as Maharashtra, Delhi, Gujarat, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Uttar Pradesh, Jammu & Kashmir, Karnataka, West Bengal amongst others

The expo seeks to be an unmatched platform for virtually sourcing, conducting business, exchanging knowledge and global market trends and most importantly, boosting the morale of a sector in times like these. Moreover, it will feature pavilions dedicated to Gold, Diamond, Silver, Gemstones, Machinery and allied. It will be studded with a number of world-class features such as a Designer Gallery, showcase of 50,000 + Designs, Buyer - Seller Video Meets, Digital Showrooms, Product Launches, Knowledge Series to name a few. The virtual expo has been scheduled strategically before the main festive and pre-wedding season which is considered to be the best time for buying.

Speaking on the debut of 'Jewellery & Gem Virtual Exhibition', Mr. Yogesh Mudras, Managing Director, Informa Markets in India said, "We are thrilled to announce our first virtual approach in the Gems and Jewellery space in the form of an exhibition for the industry. The show will be a leading-edge web-based platform that will ensure a grand display of luxury, variety of jewellery, insights, markets trends and networking opportunities all configured through the touch of a fingertip. Although the gems and jewellery industry is slowly swarming towards normalcy post the first phase of unlock, consumer behaviour has changed drastically. This has forced the jewellery retailer community to transform themselves according to needs of their newly evolved customers. The Jewellery and Gem Virtual Exhibition is an effort to cater to these market changes and to offer an organised structure to conduct trade in the midst of crisis, setting an unparalleled standard for our buyer community, by giving them confidence, variety, authenticity and transparency through this expo."

The Gems and Jewellery sector is one of the champion sectors identified by the Government of India to provide hand holding for investors with a focus on improving India's manufacturing capabilities. With Covid-19 being the single biggest factor altering and impacting the demand of Jewellery, the global Jewellery has hit its lowest in Q1 2020, dropping by 39%, according to the recent World Gold Council report. For India, the demand dipped by 41% to an eleven-year low while local gold prices continued its upward trajectory in Q1 2020 surpassing previous historical highs. However, the Gems and Jewellery industry is crawling towards normalcy gradually and has witnessed some green shoots of recovery by 20-25% sales since unlock 1.0. While there is still uncertainty, with Indians, there is both an emotional and a rational intent to purchase Gold as it is a safe haven for investment. It is beyond just an embellishment and is considered as a symbol of security.

The virtual expo will be holding insightful seminars by Industry experts to discuss Gems & Jewellery Industry : Adapting to the 'NEW NORMAL', Gold as a strategic Asset in 2020-21, Government Mandates & Industry Benefits of Hallmarking etc. The conference seminar has an interesting line of key representatives from the Bureau of Indian Standards, GIA, Dignitaries from top Jewellery Associations in the country to name a few.

The list of exhibitors this year include VK Jewels, SMR, Tanvi Gold Cast, Swarnshilp, JKS amongst others. As a kick-off, the Jewellery portfolio at Informa Markets in India that include shows like HJF and DJGF held a series of successful webinars that discussed Managing the Crisis, Mitigating the Impact with survival & revival strategy and North India's Gem & Jewellery Industry: Charting a path from Challenges to Solutions.

About Informa Markets

Informa Markets creates platforms for industries and specialist markets to trade, innovate and grow. Our portfolio is comprised of more than 550 international B2B events and brands in markets including Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals, Infrastructure, Construction & Real Estate, Fashion & Apparel, Hospitality, Food & Beverage, and Health & Nutrition, among others. We provide customers and partners around the globe with opportunities to engage, experience and do business through face-to-face exhibitions, specialist digital content and actionable data solutions. As the world's leading exhibitions organiser, we bring a diverse range of specialist markets to life, unlocking opportunities and helping them to thrive 365 days of the year. For more information, please visit www.informamarkets.com

About Informa Markets and our business in India

Informa Markets is owned by Informa PLC, a leading B2B information services group and the largest B2B Events organiser in the world. Informa Markets in India (formerly UBM India) is India's leading exhibition organizer, dedicated to help specialist markets and customer communities, domestically and around the world to trade, innovate and grow through exhibitions, digital content & services, and conferences & seminars. Every year, we hosts over 25 large scale exhibitions, 40 conferences, along with industry awards and trainings across the country; thereby enabling trade across multiple industry verticals. In India, Informa Markets has offices across Mumbai, New Delhi, Bangalore and Chennai. For further details, please visit - https://www.informamarkets.com/en/regions/asia/India.html

