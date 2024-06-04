Intersolar Europe 2024: Discover Hiconics' Innovative Residential Green Energy ODM Solution

Hiconics' world-class proprietary ODM supply chain has forged a path for high-quality product delivery.

MUNICH, June 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hiconics Eco-energy Technology ("Hiconics"; SHE300048), a green energy brand under the Midea umbrella, is preparing to showcase its all-in-one residential energy storage systems (RESS), photovoltaic inverters, and electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment at Booth C2 670 at Intersolar Europe 2024, the world's leading exhibition for the solar industry being held from June 19-21, 2024, in Munich.

Midea Hiconics Residential Green Energy Products

Differentiating itself from other green energy storage solution providers, Hiconics has created a top-level ODM value chain, originated from Midea's more than 50 years of experience in the field of household use, a billion-level supply chain, and strong global R&D and manufacturing capabilities, including 33 R&D centers and over 40+ manufacturing centers.

Through investment in R&D, supply chain, intelligent manufacturing, quality control, and other areas, Hiconics strictly controls every product detail to present aesthetically pleasing, flexibility and simplicity in residential storage and support household green energy products with reliable performance. All Hiconics products are tailored specifically for the European market and can empower the brand growth of its customers, provide ease of operation to installers, and peace of mind to end users.

Hiconics' strong R&D capabilities ensure that the flexible product design capabilities of its ODM value chain can achieve a wide category coverage and customization possible for the delivery of high-quality green energy products to customers.

Leveraging Midea's strong foundation and expertise in the home appliance industry, Hiconics has excelled in delivering green energy home storage solutions that not only boast outstanding practicality but also spearhead a new trend in home appliance electrification. These solutions integrate sustainable energy devices into home environments and industrial aesthetics in an organic manner, satisfying the need for clean and attractive designs. The modular design approach significantly lightens the load for installers, streamlining the processes of transportation and installation. Midea's aesthetically driven design philosophy in home appliances ensures that homeowners enjoy a user experience that is both cutting-edge and aesthetically pleasing, characterized by a sense of warmth and beauty. Moreover, the establishment of comprehensive safety measures at various system levels and the battery pack level enhances safety.

About Hiconics

Hiconics, established in 2003, was publicly listed on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange under the abbreviation "Hiconics" and the stock code "300048" on January 20, 2010. In 2020, it is officially incorporated into the Midea Group. In 2023, three main lines of business emerged, a wide range of residential green energy products, high- and low- voltage inverters, and Midea's photovoltaic solutions.

