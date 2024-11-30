JBCN International School Oshiwara recognised in Top 50 IB Schools Globally

MUMBAI, India, Nov. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- JBCN International School, Oshiwara, has earned a top spot in the Top 50 International Baccalaureate (IB) schools globally for 2024, a remarkable achievement that highlights both India's presence in global education and the school's commitment to academic and holistic excellence.

This recognition celebrates the school's exceptional approach to education, where each learner is guided toward success through a supportive, inclusive environment and a unique, interdisciplinary IB Diploma Programme (IBDP). The curriculum goes beyond academics to develop critical thinking, resilience, and adaptability, equipping learners for success in top universities and real-world challenges alike.



The assessment was conducted by Education Advisers Limited, a UK-based independent education consultancy, and is based on the average IB Diploma scores for 2024. Learners at JBCN International School, Oshiwara, achieved an impressive average score that is 23% higher than the global average, underscoring the school's commitment to academic excellence.

"This recognition truly reflects the dedication and hard work of our entire JBCN family," said Mr. Kunal Dalal, Managing Director of JBCN Education. "Our learners have achieved remarkable milestones, proudly representing India on the global stage. We are steadfast in our commitment to creating an environment where every learner can thrive and reach their full potential."

"At JBCN, we are dedicated to cultivating not just academic success but adaptable, globally-minded individuals ready to make a positive impact. This recognition reinforces our commitment to an inclusive and future-ready education that empowers every learner to excel and lead with purpose," said Mr. Stephen James Tumpane, Principal of JBCN International School, Oshiwara.

JBCN graduates have consistently secured placements at prestigious universities worldwide, including Carnegie Mellon, Stanford, UCLA, Oxford, Cambridge, and Ashoka University. This year's graduating class not only achieved outstanding admissions but also collectively secured over $4.1 million in scholarships, pushing the three-year total past $10 million. These placements span diverse fields of study such as entrepreneurship, literature, law, engineering, and design, underscoring JBCN's commitment to fostering a breadth of academic aspirations and supporting learners in their unique career pathways.

JBCN International School, Oshiwara's achievement of being ranked among the top 50 IB schools globally is a testament to its dedication to academic excellence, holistic development, and fostering global citizens.

About JBCN Education:

JBCN Education has been a pioneering organisation in the field of education for over three decades. JBCN Education has a network of five International Schools across Borivali, Parel, Oshiwara, Chembur and Mulund in Mumbai that offer a range of curricula viz. the IB's (PYP & DP), CAIE (CP, IGCSE, A levels) & ICSE. With a strong base of over 5000 learners and 700 plus globally trained teachers, JBCN Education provides unparalleled education which serves as a cornerstone for lifelong learning.

Founded by Mrs. Pinky Dalal, JBCN Education is powered by a dynamic team driven by a strong vision and incorporates cutting-edge educational practices embraced globally. Its Managing Directors, Mr. Kunal Dalal, and Ms. Hemali Dalal have synergized their expertise and experience in school management, finance, banking, and marketing towards creating a premier group of educational institutions. These institutions aim to create a future legacy of learners who are the Changemakers of tomorrow.

