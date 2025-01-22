JelloX Aims to Improve Patient-Centered Care with AI-powered 3D Digital Pathology

First shared at a recent Japanese Society of Digital Pathology meeting, the company is forging a global alliance with a leading US medical institution and other organizations to harness technology for better patient care and outcomes in oncology.

TAIPEI, Jan. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- JelloX Biotech Inc., a Taiwan-based startup focused on cancer pathology, is unveiling its vision for AI and 3D digital pathology to advance patient-centered care. The vision was first detailed publicly by Dr. Yen-Yin Lin, CEO of JelloX, during the August 2024 Annual Meeting of the Japanese Society of Digital Pathology. JelloX continues to distinguish itself as an early adopter of AI and 3D imaging applied to cancer pathology.

"Technological advancements and the recent surge in AI have reshaped the future of healthcare, enabling the extraction of valuable insights that will have real benefits for patients," shared Dr. Lin. "3D pathology can offer at least 50 times more information than conventional 2D methods, providing pathologists with a more comprehensive understanding of a tumor's biology. The power of such a diagnostic tool lies in its ability to help pathologists stratify and personalize, matching the right patients with the right treatment at the right time. This ultimately leads to better prognosis, quality of life, and more patient-centered care."

Improving patient-centered care with technology

JelloX has previously estimated that 40% of cancer patients can benefit from AI-analyzed 3D imaging for pathology by expanding feasibility of treatment options like immunotherapy. Due to the complexity of cancer and variability between cases, these technologies hold significant promise for oncology, particularly in addressing the challenge of limited information from conventional methods. With the increased sampling rate via 3D imaging analyzed by AI, pathologists have more actionable insights regarding the tumor, assisting them in making a wholistic diagnosis.

Patients who were previously excluded from immunotherapy due to undetected biomarker expressions, resulting from the limitations of current techniques, may now have a renewed opportunity. With its improved sensitivity, 3D pathology can not only identify cases previously classified as "false negatives" but also enable early cancer detection. This allows for earlier treatment initiation, leading to an improved quality of life for patients.

For healthcare providers, this means matching the right patients to the right drugs at the right time. For patients, more precision for diagnosis, treatment, and timing means lowered risk of misdiagnosis, minimized patient costs, and better prognosis—ultimately to more patient-centered care and better quality of life.

A visionary new platform

Dr. Lin continued: "The fight against cancer is not a one-on-one battle, so partnerships are crucial to accomplish this. JelloX has embraced collaboration across countries and industries to build an AI-powered 3D pathology platform together."

In collaboration with a leading US medical center and other partners, JelloX is developing a platform that can address multiple pain points for patients and the healthcare industry. The platform will leverage JelloX's software, MetaLite®, which recently received 510(k) clearance from the US Food and Drug Administration.

In addition to the benefits for patients, an AI-powered 3D pathology platform that continuously grows could greatly accelerate biomarker research and benefit the healthcare industry. Over time, the platform could continue to grow more precise at cancer diagnosis as it learns from sample biomarkers paired with anonymized patient outcome data. Also, as the platform finds novel biomarkers, it could facilitate development of new technologies and their commercialization.

About JelloX Biotech Inc.

Based in Hsinchu, Taiwan, JelloX Biotech Inc. is a startup which focus on advancing cancer pathology through 3D digital imaging and AI technology.

