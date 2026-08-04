Kerala's governance revolution: Chief Minister Shri. V D Satheesan and Chief Secretary Shri. Biswanath Sinha lead massive reform blitz; 30 days of high-speed administration transforms state

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM, India, Aug. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Under the visionary leadership of Hon'ble Chief Minister Shri. V D Satheesan and the relentless, tireless administrative drive of Chief Secretary Shri Biswanath Sinha, IAS - the Government of Kerala has embarked on a historic mission to completely modernize the state's administrative machinery.

In a remarkable display of governance at high speed, the last 30 days have seen the issuance of multiple transformative orders that dismantle outdated bureaucratic silos and usher in an era of 'Digital-First' governance.

A thirty-day sprint towards excellence reflecting the Chief Secretary's commitment to rapid implementation, the governance engine has accelerated significantly during July 2026.

This period of intense activity has seen the constitution of critical divisions and the approval of state-level process reforms that will redefine the citizen-state interface.

The Strategic Engine: CPMD (Co-ordination & Programme Management Division) and BPPR (Business Policy and Process Re-engineering) Cell

At the heart of this transformation is the newly constituted Co-ordination & Programme Management Division (CPMD) within the Office of the Chief Secretary. Established to provide direct support to both the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) and the Chief Secretary's Office (CSO), the CPMD ensures the time-bound implementation of priority projects and budget announcements.

Complementing this is the Business Policy and Process Re-engineering Cell (BPPR Cell).

Under the direction of Chief Minister Shri. V D Satheesan, this specialized cell, reporting through Chief Secretary Shri Biswanath Sinha, is tasked with a complete overhaul of the Secretariat Office Manual and the Rules of Business by incorporating AI-assisted tools and global best practices.

Dismantling the past: Deregulation and Ease of Living

Chief Minister Shri. V D Satheesan has prioritized the removal of unnecessary legal complexities to improve the 'Ease of Living' for all citizens.

Through a major order on outdated acts and rules, the government has initiated a systematic review to identify and repeal laws that have lost relevance or create administrative contradictions. This initiative aligns Kerala with the National Compliance Reduction and Deregulation initiative.

To further simplify citizen interactions, the government has adopted the 'once-only' data-sharing principle by integrating DigiLocker-based document management; the administration aims to eliminate the need for repeated submissions of the same documents, making services faster and more transparent.

Spatial Governance: SAMPATH, PLANSPACE 20, and VEGAM

Under the guidance of Chief Secretary Shri Biswanath Sinha, Kerala is pioneering data-driven spatial governance through several revolutionary platforms:

The SAMPATH Portal: A unified, GIS-based digital register for all state-owned assets—including land, buildings, and machinery—using AI-based analytics to predict maintenance needs.

PLANSPACE 20: A project register module that maps every development project in the state to avoid duplication and ensure efficient resource allocation. A key feature of PLANSPACE 2.0 is the automatic transfer of completed projects into the State's Public Asset Register, enabling Government to monitor the complete lifecycle of public assets - from project approval and execution to long-term maintenance - through a single integrated platform. The system has been designed in line with the spatial planning principles envisaged under the PM Gati Shakti National Master Plan.

The VEGAM Framework: A high-speed system designed to fast-track land acquisition by reducing pre-notification stages from 18–24 months to just 3–4 months through technology-enabled workflows.

Institutional integrity and litigation reform to ensure complete oversight, Chief Minister Shri. V D Satheesan has approved the development of a comprehensive registry of government organisations.

This unified database will encompass all PSUs, statutory bodies, and autonomous institutions, providing reliable data for policy formulation and human-resource planning.

Additionally, the government is implementing litigation reduction reforms, using a technology-enabled framework to identify and fix legal provisions that lead to avoidable and repetitive government litigation.

A commitment to progress, the Hon'ble Chief Minister Shri. V D Satheesan and Chief Secretary Shri Biswanath Sinha continue to work tirelessly to ensure that these reforms are felt realities for every citizen. These orders represent a bold commitment to an efficient, transparent, and investment-friendly Kerala.