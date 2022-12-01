KIIT Conferred Rashtriya Khel Protsahan Puruskar 2022

The award was received by Founder of KIIT & KISS Dr Achyuta Samanta from Hon'ble President Draupadi Murmu

BHUBANESWAR, India, Dec. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology (KIIT) on Wednesday was conferred the Rashtriya Khel Protsahan Puruskar 2022. The award was given away by President Draupadi Murmu to the Founder of KIIT and KISS Dr Achyuta Samanta.

Expressing his gratitude to the President and Govt. of India for bestowing KIIT with the honour, Dr Samanta said, "The award has been given in recognition of KIIT's sustained focus towards the development of sports since its inception."

Founder of KIIT & KISS Dr Achyuta Samanta receiving the Rashtriya Khel Protsahan Puruskar 2022 from Hon’ble President Draupadi Murmu

"Along with education, we have strengthened sports and sports-related infrastructure. The encouragement and support of Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik towards sports have also inspired KIIT to develop and take sports to the next level in Odisha," said Dr Samanta in his comments, adding the moment is a matter of pride and joy for KIIT. He also dedicated the award to all students and staff members of KIIT.

KIIT has been at the forefront of the promotion of sports for over 20 years. It has established a distinct identity for itself across the globe due to its state-of-the-art sports infrastructure and for grooming Olympians. The University has sponsored the education and training of hundreds of sportspersons over the years. KIIT has produced many elite athletes including Olympians such as Dutee Chand (Arjuna Awardee), Olympian CA Bhavani Devi (Arjuna Awardee), Olympian Shivpal Singh, Olympian Amit Rohidas (Arjuna Awardee).

The entire KIIT family welcomed the award presentation by the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports with joy and celebration.

