Samriddhi Tripathy of Karnataka crowned KIIT NanhiPari Little Miss India 2025

BHUBANESWAR, India, Dec. 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The grand finale of the Silver Jubilee edition of KIIT NanhiPari Little Miss India (https://kiitnanhipari.in/) 2025 concluded on a dazzling note at the KIIT University (https://kiit.ac.in/) campus with Samriddhi Tripathy of Karnataka being crowned the KIIT NanhiPari Little Miss India 2025 champion.

The glittering event was held in the esteemed presence of Femina Miss India World 2024 Nikita Porwal, 1st Runner-Up Rekha Pandey, and Nandini Gupta, Femina Miss India World 2023.

The winners of KIITNanhiPari Little Miss India 2025 with the Founder of KIIT and KISS Dr Achyuta Samanta

Samriddhi stood out among contestants for her style, talent, intelligence, elegance, and compassion as she took the centre stage in the 25th edition of this celebrated competition.

The first runner up title was won by Pranjal Sharma of Madhya Pradesh while P Prardhini of Telengana was adjudged the second runner up.

Dr. Achyuta Samanta, Chief Patron of KIIT NanhiPari and Founder of KIIT and KISS (https://achyutasamanta.com/); Malay Mohapatra, Patron along with the other guests, crowned the winners.

The KIIT NanhiPari Little Miss India 2025, offered scholarships worth a total of Rs 56 lakh to the winners. The Winner received scholarships worth Rs 28 lakh, including a cash prize of Rs 10 lakh along with a 100 per cent academic fee waiver for pursuing any discipline at KIIT University. The First Runner-Up was awarded scholarships worth Rs 14 lakh, comprising a Rs 5 lakh cash prize and a 50 per cent academic fee waiver. The Second Runner-Up received scholarships worth Rs 12 lakh, including a Rs 3 lakh cash prize along with a 50 per cent academic fee waiver.

Several contestants were also recognised with special category awards for their exceptional talent and personality. Miss Photogenic was awarded to Pranjal Sharma (Madhya Pradesh), while Sudeshna Gurung (Sikkim) won the Miss Selfie title. Miss Rapunzel went to Trisha Jain (Rajasthan) and Miss Monalisa was claimed by Khushali Gurjar (Rajasthan). Samrudhi Tripathy (Karnataka) was adjudged Miss Urvashi, and Swarnika Kholia (Odisha) received the Miss Fashion award. Miss Cinderella was conferred on Sharmistha Saikia (Assam), while Jiya Nebhani (Rajasthan) won Miss Personality. The Miss Whiz Kid title was secured by Aahana Singh Chauhan (Delhi), and Yashashree Sagarika (Odisha) was honoured with the Miss Fit award. Each category carried a cash prize of Rs 20,000.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2851877/KIITNanhiPari_2025.jpg

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2851905/KIIT_Logo.jpg