Kstar Unveils Epower-H Transformer-Based UPS System for Enhanced Power Reliability

SHENZHEN, China, Sept. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- World's leading power converter expert Kstar recently releases the Epower-H three-phase transformer-based UPS system. This latest addition combines the well-established stability and reliability of the EPower series with cutting-edge IGBT technology, aimed at increasing operational efficiency.

Kstar Luanches Transformer-based UPS For Mission-Critical Applications

Tailored for the demanding industrial environments and the operational and maintenance needs of the industrial, manufacturing, and transportation sectors, the Kstar Epower-H is designed with robust reliability, high efficiency, and user-friendly features, addressing key industry pain points.

Robust Safety and Reliability

The Epower-H is engineered with dual protection mechanisms, including input reactors and output isolation, supplemented by dual DSP chips for independent control and superior performance. Its dustproof and corrosion-resistant design allows it to operate efficiently in various environments. Moreover, the system's compatibility with various diesel generators ensures continuous operation under different conditions.

Green and Efficient Power Solutions

Utilizing advanced IGBT (Insulated Gate Bipolar Transistor) rectification technology, the Epower-H UPS system achieves an impressive input power factor of ≥0.99 and a Total Harmonic Distortion (THDi) of ≤3%. This combination of high power factor and low harmonic distortion not only maximizes power utilization but also ensures that the output power is clean and stable, providing a reliable and efficient backup power solution for various applications.

User-Friendly and Advanced Technology

The Epower-H is equipped with a large smart touchscreen that makes it easy to operate. It has advanced alarm systems for both local and remote monitoring, ensuring users are always aware of the system's status. The system includes a feature that automatically checks the health of the battery to ensure it is always working at its best.

"The Epower-H represents Kstar's commitment to providing tailored power solutions for diverse industries," said Sipeng Wang, Engineer at Kstar. "By leveraging IGBT technology and prioritizing efficiency, Kstar is empowering its customers with superior power quality and peace of mind."

About KSTAR

Founded in 1993, Shenzhen KSTAR Science and Technology Co., Ltd. (KSTAR) is a leading supplier in data center infrastructure, solar inverters, and energy storage solutions. Employing nearly 4,200 dedicated staff, KSTAR owns seven factories in Chinese and Vietnam, scaling its total UPS output to 3 million annually.

