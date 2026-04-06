KuCoin Introduces PROOF, a Trading Competition Focused on Verifiability and Fair Play

PROVIDENCIALES, Turks and Caicos Islands, April 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- KuCoin, a leading global crypto platform built on trust, today announced the launch of KuCoin PROOF, one of KuCoin's biggest trading competitions to date, built around the core message "Trade. Compete. Prove." At a time when users are placing greater emphasis on fairness in trading activities, KuCoin PROOF is designed to introduce a more structured, verifiable, and accountable competition framework, where participation rules, performance measurement, and reward distribution are clear and consistent. Launching with a reward pool of up to 500K, KuCoin PROOF combines spot and futures competitions, individual and team battle modes, and a more structured campaign framework designed to support broader participation across KuCoin users, crypto traders, communities, and ecosystem participants. Additional campaign phases and themed competitions are expected to roll out in the coming months, further expanding the PROOF experience across formats and audiences.

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KuCoin PROOF reflects KuCoin's broader view that trading competitions should evolve beyond reward size and short-term incentives, and instead focus on how competitions are structured, measured, and trusted by users. The initiative is intended to make participation more credible, and engaging over time, while giving users a campaign experience they can better understand and trust. The first phase of PROOF includes spot and futures competitions, as well as individual and team-based participation formats. Over time, the campaign is expected to expand through new themes, additional competitive formats, and future ecosystem collaborations, creating a scalable foundation for longer-term engagement across products, regions, and communities.

At the center of PROOF is the idea of verifiability. KuCoin believes trading competitions should not only be competitive and rewarding, but also clear and accountable. The campaign is therefore structured around visible participation rules, a clear leaderboard methodology, anti-cheat safeguards, reward distribution logic, and an appeal mechanism designed to strengthen fairness throughout the competition lifecycle. In this way, PROOF is designed to support stronger user confidence in how results are measured, how rewards are allocated, and how participation is protected. This approach reflects KuCoin's broader commitment to building a more accountable trading environment, where user participation is not only incentivized, but also verifiable and protected.

Visit the KuCoin PROOF landing page to explore the campaign, view participation details, and join the competition.

About KuCoin

Founded in 2017, KuCoin is a leading global crypto platform built on trust and security, serving over 40 million users across 200+ countries and regions. Known for its reliability and user-first approach, the platform combines advanced technology, deep liquidity, and strong security safeguards to deliver a seamless trading experience. KuCoin provides access to 1,500+ digital assets through a broad product suite and remains committed to building transparent, compliant, and user-centric digital asset infrastructure for the future of finance, backed by SOC 2 Type II, ISO/IEC 27001:2022, and ISO/IEC 27701:2019 Certifications. In recent years, we have built a strong global compliance foundation, marked by key milestones including AUSTRAC registration in Australia, a MiCA license in Europe, and regulatory progress in other markets.

Learn more at www.kucoin.com.

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