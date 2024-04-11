KuCoin's Latest Research Report: Bitcoin Reaches Record Highs, $1.16 Billion Poured into 180 Crypto Projects, and Ethereum's Layer2 TVL Jumps 13.66%

VICTORIA, Seychelles, April 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- KuCoin Research, a prominent analytical arm of the global leading cryptocurrency exchange, has released its April edition of the Monthly Research Report, providing a comprehensive overview of the dynamic trends and significant developments within the cryptocurrency market during March 2024.

In March 2024, the cryptocurrency market experienced significant events that underscored the dynamic interplay between technology and financial trends. Bitcoin soared to new heights, reflecting a surge in market optimism. The Ethereum network saw significant progress with the implementation of the Dencun upgrade, which resulted in a 13.66% increase in the Total Value Locked (TVL) within its Layer2 solutions, as measured in ETH. This development, along with a marked upswing in crypto investment and financing—highlighted by 180 projects attracting a combined financing of $1.16 billion—underscored a robust resurgence in the primary investment market.

The period also witnessed the burgeoning growth of the AI and Real World Assets (RWA) sectors, with notable advancements despite some volatility. AI's deepening integration with various industries, coupled with the vibrant activity within the Solana ecosystem, and significant shifts in stablecoin dynamics—with USDT, USDC, and the rising prominence of USDe—further illustrated the evolving landscape of digital assets.

