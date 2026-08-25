KuMining Broadens Access to Proof-of-Work Infrastructure with KAS Cloud Mining

PROVIDENCIALES, Turks and Caicos Islands, Aug. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As Proof-of-Work mining becomes increasingly dependent on specialized hardware, energy resources and professional operations, direct participation remains out of reach for many individual users. KuMining, the cloud mining platform powered by global cryptocurrency exchange KuCoin, today announced the launch of KAS Cloud Mining, further expanding its multi-asset mining ecosystem and providing eligible users with a simpler way to access professional KAS mining infrastructure.

KAS is the native asset of Kaspa, a Proof-of-Work blockDAG network. As new KAS enters circulation through mining, access to hashrate allows users to participate in the network's block production and security process, offering an alternative to purchasing the asset directly on the secondary market.

With KAS mining now primarily reliant on specialized ASIC hardware, users would otherwise need to purchase and transport equipment, secure suitable power and hosting, configure mining pools, and manage ongoing maintenance. KuMining brings these operational requirements together in a streamlined cloud mining experience, creating an accessible path between buying KAS and operating a physical mining setup.

Eligible users can select contracts ranging from 7 to 360 days and receive variable daily KAS mining output based on their purchased hashrate and applicable product rules. The pool-based model provides a more continuous and observable experience than probability-based solo mining, while removing the need to own or operate mining equipment.

KAS Cloud Mining also adopts KuMining's "mine first, pay electricity later" model. Users pay the applicable hashrate fee upfront, while electricity charges are settled over time. This reduces initial cash requirements and provides greater cash-flow flexibility, without implying lower total mining costs.

"Mining should be accessible to anyone who wants to participate, not limited to those with the resources to purchase and operate specialized equipment," said Jolie Du, Chief Operating Officer of KuMining. "By introducing KAS Cloud Mining, we are giving more users a simpler path into professional Proof-of-Work mining while taking another step in the expansion of KuMining's multi-asset ecosystem. Our goal is to connect professional infrastructure with everyday users through a transparent and integrated experience."

Integrated with KuCoin, KuMining enables users to receive and manage mining output without navigating separate mining pools, wallets and exchanges. The launch further extends KuMining's Trade → Earn → Mine journey and reinforces its role as an accessible gateway to professional mining infrastructure.

KAS Cloud Mining is now available to eligible users here.

About KuMining

KuMining is a leading cloud mining platform developed by KuCoin, one of the world's top cryptocurrency exchanges. Dedicated to democratizing mining, KuMining offers secure, efficient hashrate services to users globally, backed by cutting-edge infrastructure and seamless integration with KuCoin's ecosystem.

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