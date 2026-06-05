Liberty General Insurance launches Liberty Cyber Resolution™

MUMBAI, India, June 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Liberty General Insurance (LGI) has recently launched Liberty Cyber Resolution™ in India, a comprehensive cyber insurance solution designed to help organisations address the growing complexity of cyber threats with greater confidence, clarity and long-term support.

As businesses across India continue to accelerate digital adoption, cyber risks are becoming increasingly sophisticated, interconnected and disruptive. From ransomware attacks and data breaches to operational disruption, supply chain interruptions and reputational impact, organisations today require protection solutions that go beyond conventional risk transfer.

Built on Liberty Mutual's global financial strength and decades of specialty risk expertise, Liberty Cyber Resolution™ is a flexible, claims-led cyber insurance solution backed by 24/7 incident response support, dedicated cyber risk engineering capabilities, and specialised underwriting and claims expertise.

Speaking on the launch, Mr. Parag Ved, CEO & Whole-Time Director, Liberty General Insurance said, "With the launch of Liberty Cyber Resolution™, we have further strengthened our commercial lines portfolio by bringing Liberty's global cyber expertise, specialised capabilities and deep risk insights to businesses in India. As organisations continue to embrace digital transformation and increasingly interconnected operating environments, cyber resilience has become a critical business priority."

"Liberty Cyber Resolution™ combines specialised underwriting, risk engineering expertise and responsive claims support to help organisations navigate an evolving cyber threat landscape with greater confidence. This launch reflects our commitment to delivering future-ready insurance solutions that address emerging risks and support businesses in building long-term resilience in an increasingly digital economy," Mr. Ved added.

Commenting on the launch, Ms. Gisha George, President-Product & Underwriting-Commercial Lines & Reinsurance, Liberty General Insurance said, "Cyber threats today are not only increasing in frequency but also evolving significantly in complexity and scale. Businesses need solutions that can support them before, during and after an incident. Liberty Cyber Resolution™ combines comprehensive coverage, responsive claims support, risk engineering expertise and global cyber insights to help organisations strengthen resilience and respond more effectively to cyber incidents."

Coverage highlights include:

Global flagship Liberty product with local expertise

Coverage extensions including reputational harm, first-party cyber property damage, threat management, proof of loss preparation costs and criminal rewards.

Personal harm protection for the Leader's Household.

No retention for incident coach services when Liberty's approved incident counsel is engaged.

System failure trigger for business interruption, supply chain interruption and incident management.

Affirmative coverage for unintentional unauthorised collection or use of Protected Information.

Artificial intelligence machine learning products and services included within the computer systems definition.

Optional cyber crime coverage including funds transfer fraud, deceptive transfer fraud, computer fraud, cryptojacking and telecommunication fraud.

Claims, response and service capabilities:

24/7/365 cyber incident response support

Liberty's Cyber Incident Response Team typically responds within the hour

Access to pre-approved incident response and DFIR partners across Asia Pacific

Dedicated claims handling with local legal and technical expertise

Streamlined onboarding, including optional mock claim experiences

Risk engineering and underwriting strengths:

Liberty's Cyber Risk Engineering practice combines experienced cyber security specialists, analytics-driven insights and the Liberty Lenses assessment framework to deliver tailored and actionable risk mitigation support aligned to an organisation's size, industry and complexity.

Its capabilities include peer benchmarking, claims-based predictive modelling, severity simulation, frequent updates of causal hazard indicators and Generative AI-driven operational summaries.

The underwriting framework is supported by specialised cyber expertise, proprietary training programmes, real-time analytics and flexible risk appetite across retail and wholesale markets.

About Liberty General Insurance

Liberty General Insurance Ltd. is a joint venture between Summit Asia Investments Holdings Pte. Ltd., a group company of Liberty Mutual Insurance Group, a diversified global insurer headquartered in the U.S. with over 900 offices worldwide, holding a 74% stake, and Enam Securities, which holds a 26% stake.

Liberty General Insurance Ltd. (LGI) commenced operations in 2013 with the aim of providing comprehensive retail, commercial and industrial insurance solutions. The company has an employee strength of over 1,300 and a presence across 95+ locations in 28 states and Union Territories. Its partner network includes over 6,500 hospitals and more than 6,100 auto service centres. The company offers health and personal accident insurance, car and two-wheeler insurance, employee compensation insurance, commercial insurance, as well as specialised offerings such as surety, engineering, marine, liability and property insurance, among others, in India.