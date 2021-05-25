Lifebit Awarded A Four-Year Contract for Hong Kong's Genome Project

Lifebit's precision medicine software will power Hong Kong's development of genomic medicine by supporting the Hong Kong Genome Institute to implement the first large-scale genome sequencing initiative, the Hong Kong Genome Project. The Project will empower medical professionals and researchers to leverage up to 50,000 whole genomes to achieve faster diagnosis, more precise and personalised treatments and perform disease surveillance.

LONDON, May 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The leader in precision medicine technology, Lifebit Biotech Ltd, today announced it has been awarded a four-year contract by Hong Kong Genome Institute (HKGI) to support its implementation of the first large-scale genome sequencing initiative in Hong Kong.

Lifebit offers federated solutions for leading precision medicine initiatives. In 2020, Lifebit and Genomics England launched a Trusted Research Environment which provides top pharma companies, researchers and clinicians secure and full-fledged analysis access to cancer and rare disease clinico-genomic data.

Funded by the Hong Kong SAR Government, HKGI is tasked to take forward the implementation of the Project with the view of serving as a catalyst to establish a genome database of local population, testing infrastructure and talent pool in Hong Kong. All of these will greatly facilitate the clinical application of genomic medicine and scientific research, and benefit patients and their families. To support HKGI and the Project, Lifebit will deploy a highly scalable cloud and HPC infrastructure to transform raw sequencing data into clinical diagnosis and research insights in as little as 3 hours.

Thorben Seeger, Lifebit VP Commercial, said:

"Precision medicine requires vast amounts of data to be analysed and we believe federated analysis will play a key role in powering the Project for HKGI. This federated approach is tremendously increasing researchers' access to diverse population genomics data worldwide, without putting sensitive patient data at risk, as the data will always remain secure in each initiative's own environment."

About Lifebit

To cure diseases, researchers need to access and use as much biomedical data as possible, which are often inaccessible and unusable. Lifebit's patented federated technology securely unlocks access to data-generating insights and delivers more precise drugs faster. From providing Trusted Research Environments for national precision medicine programmes to enabling pharmaceutical companies to discover new drug targets, Lifebit empowers customers across the public and private sectors to transform how they use sensitive biomedical data.

