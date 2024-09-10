Linglong Tire becomes official Global Partner of Chelsea Football Club

ZHAOYUAN, China, Sept. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On September 9, Linglong Tire, a Chinese leading tire manufacturing company, officially announced a multi-year agreement with Chelsea Football Club, one of the world's most prestigious football clubs, becoming the Official Tire Partner.

Over the coming seasons, Linglong and Chelsea will create bespoke content & experiences in key strategic markets, as well as building Linglong's global presence through pitchside placements with the Men's and Women's teams, at Stamford Bridge. Linglong Tire's brand image will frequently appear at Stamford Bridge Stadium, including matches in the Premier League, FA Cup, and League Cup. In addition, Linglong will further activate the partnership to deepen the emotional connection between the brand and fans through official social media as well as through exclusive interactions between Chelsea's star players and the brand. It is worth mentioning that the official travel coach of Chelsea Football Club will also be equipped with Linglong's tires.

Wang Feng, Chairman and President of Linglong Tire, explained the main reasons behind the partnership: "Becoming the official global partner of Chelsea Football Club is an important milestone in Linglong Tire's internationalization strategy. We cherish this opportunity and will fully utilize this to showcase the brand charm and product strength of Linglong Tire to the world. We look forward to working with Chelsea to deliver passion and excellence to fans and consumers worldwide, jointly writing a new chapter in brand development."

Casper Stylsvig, Chelsea FC's Chief Revenue Officer, commented: "We are delighted to welcome Linglong Tire as our new official global tire partner, an ambitious and innovative company who are committed to excellence in manufacturing, service & brand. We look forward to contributing to Linglong's global growth plans, and collaborating with a prestigious Chinese brand to grow our footprint in China."

Chelsea Football Club, a shining pearl in the English Premier League, has a history that can be traced back to 1905, making it one of the oldest and most influential football clubs in England. Since its establishment, Chelsea has left a profound mark on the global football stage with its brilliant record, outstanding player lineup, and unique tactical style.

Linglong Tire, with half a century of craftsmanship and unremitting pursuit of quality, has exported its products to 173 countries and boasts a loyal customer base worldwide. The cooperation between two parties is not only a powerful combination of brand strength and market influence, but also a profound resonance and joint practice of the spirit of pursuing excellence. In the future, Linglong Tire will continue to adhere to its original aspiration and quality first principle, and win the recognition and respect of global consumers with excellent products and services. At the same time, through the close cooperation with Chelsea Football Club, it will show the power of Chinese intelligent manufacturing to the world, convey the brand's passion and dreams, and make the Chinese tire brand shine more brightly on the world football stage!

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2501399/image_5003269_25518994.jpg