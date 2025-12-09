Linglong Tire Holds 50th Anniversary Global Partners Conference, Unveiling Green-Tech Innovations and Future Strategy

YANTAI, China, Dec. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- On December 7, Linglong Tire convened its 50th Anniversary Global Partners Conference in Zhaoyuan, Shandong, under the theme "Linglong 50, Always Forward". The gathering brought together industry leaders, academic experts, and global partners to reflect on the company's half-century of growth and outline a forward-looking strategy aimed at sustainable innovation and collaborative value creation.

In his keynote speech, Chairman Wang Feng chronicled Linglong's evolution since its founding in 1975. From its origins as a single factory in the Jiaodong Peninsula, the company has navigated multiple strategic transformations to become a global enterprise with products distributed across 173 countries. Wang expressed gratitude to academic advisors, university partners, financial institutions, suppliers, and clients, emphasizing that Linglong's milestones were made possible by a foundation of mutual trust and collaboration.

Looking ahead, Wang Feng articulated Linglong's ambition to transition from a "large enterprise" to a "great enterprise," anchored in a customer-first philosophy. The company will focus on building an open, inclusive, and synergistic global industrial ecosystem, fostering deeper cooperation across the value chain through technological innovation.

The conference featured high-level dialogues on green and intelligent transformation within the tire industry. Distinguished guests, including Serbian Ambassador to China Maja Stefanović and academician Zhang Liqun, praised Linglong's role in promoting international cooperation and technological progress. During an awards ceremony, Linglong honored long-term partners such as Bekaert and VMI for their unwavering support.

A series of technological achievements were unveiled, highlighting Linglong's commitment to sustainable development:

Tires made with 79% bio-based materials , boosting resource efficiency;

, boosting resource efficiency; Self-healing smart tires that enhance proactive safety;

that enhance proactive safety; Air-free tire technology for future mobility ecosystems;

for future mobility ecosystems; An intelligent self-repairing system that elevates tire safety to new heights.

These innovations reflect Linglong's capacity to turn sustainability commitments into tangible products.

The company also signed multiple strategic agreements with leading institutions. These collaborations—spanning new materials, green energy, and digitalization—signal a shift from traditional supply-chain relations to an integrated value-creation ecosystem.

As Linglong embarks on its next chapter, the company reaffirmed its dedication to quality, innovation, and social responsibility. By strengthening global partnerships and embracing an open industrial ecosystem, Linglong aims to overcome future challenges and lead the tire industry toward a more sustainable and brilliant century. Through this conference, Linglong Tire demonstrated not only its historic achievements and innovative strength but also a clear roadmap for long-term, collaborative growth.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2841418/Linglong_Tire_Holds_50th_Anniversary_Global_Partners_Conference.jpg