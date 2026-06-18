SED to Develop India's Advanced 2G Ethanol Biorefinery with ₹150 Crore Government Financial Assistance under PM JI-VAN

Government-supported project integrates global carbon recycling innovation with indigenous biomass gasification technology, advancing India's next-generation biofuel ecosystem

MOHALI, India, June 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- In a significant milestone for India's advanced biofuel journey, Spray Engineering Devices Limited (SED) has received approval for ₹150 crore financial assistance under the Ministry of Petroleum & Natural Gas (MoPNG)'s PM JI-VAN Yojana through the Centre for High Technology (CHT) for setting up a 91 KLPD Second Generation (2G) Ethanol Biorefinery at Wave Sugar, Dhanaura, Uttar Pradesh.

Representative image of an advanced biofuel biorefinery

The project is among India's first privately developed commercial-scale 2G ethanol biorefineries integrating biomass gasification with advanced gas fermentation technology, creating a new pathway for converting agricultural residues into low-carbon fuels and future green chemical applications.

By integrating LanzaTech's globally recognized gas fermentation platform with Ankur Scientific Energy Technologies' indigenous oxygen-enriched biomass gasification technology in a thermally integrated configuration, the biorefinery will convert biomass-derived syngas into sustainable ethanol while creating a pathway for the future production of green chemicals, sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) intermediates, and other renewable molecules.

SED's collaboration with LanzaTech represents a significant step in bringing global carbon recycling innovation to India's biofuel ecosystem. Together with SED's decades of expertise in sugar and bioenergy engineering, the project demonstrates how indigenous capabilities, global technology partnerships, and supportive government policies can accelerate commercialization of advanced biofuels.

Speaking on the milestone, Mr. Vivek Verma, Managing Director, SED, said, "The future of the sugarcane industry lies beyond sugar and conventional ethanol. It lies in creating integrated bio-industrial ecosystems where agricultural residues become a valuable resource for clean fuels, green chemicals, and sustainable economic growth."

"This project is a major step towards realizing SED's Smart Village vision, where rural India can become a hub for next-generation bio-manufacturing. The Government's support under PM JI-VAN reinforces the role of advanced biofuels in strengthening India's energy security and reducing carbon emissions. By bringing together indigenous engineering, global technology partnerships, and local manufacturing capabilities, the project aligns with the vision of Aatmanirbhar Bharat and Make in India, while contributing to the broader ambitions of the Global Biofuel Alliance."

Mr. Sukhraj Soni, Director – Biofuels & Green Chemicals, SED, added, "The 91 KLPD 2G Ethanol Biorefinery represents a significant advancement in India's biofuel landscape. By integrating thermochemical gasification with biological gas fermentation, we are creating a flexible technology platform for producing advanced ethanol today and enabling the next generation of renewable fuels and green chemical products."

"This is more than an ethanol project; it is a blueprint for future bio-refineries capable of converting agricultural residues into multiple high-value products while supporting long-term energy security and sustainable industrial growth."

India's ethanol programme has built a strong foundation through first-generation feedstocks such as sugarcane and grains. The next phase of growth will require commercially viable second-generation technologies that unlock the potential of agricultural residues and strengthen the country's renewable energy ecosystem.

The project is also a key pillar of SED's Smart Village Initiative, a long-term vision to develop decentralized bio-industrial ecosystems where agriculture, renewable energy, and advanced technologies converge to create clean fuels, green chemicals, and sustainable materials.

With more than three decades of engineering excellence in the sugar and process industries, SED's expansion into advanced biofuels reflects its strategic evolution from a process engineering company to a technology-driven partner in India's clean energy transition.

About Spray Engineering Devices Limited (SED)

Spray Engineering Devices Limited (SED) is a technology-driven engineering company providing integrated solutions for the sugar, biofuels, renewable energy, and process industries. For more than three decades, SED has delivered technologies that enhance efficiency, sustainability, and value creation. Through its Smart Village Initiative, SED is developing next-generation bio-industrial ecosystems that transform agricultural residues into clean fuels, green chemicals, and renewable products.