Manipal Hospital Varthur Road Celebrates World Kidney Day 2026 by Honouring 'Kidney Champions'

BENGALURU, India, March 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Manipal Hospital, Varthur Road marked World Kidney Day 2026 with an inspiring community event focused on awareness, prevention, and celebrating the extraordinary resilience of patients living with kidney disease. The highlight of the event was the felicitation of several 'Kidney Champions'—patients whose journeys reflect courage, perseverance, and hope despite the challenges of chronic kidney disease.

Kidney disease is often silent in its early stages Manipal Hospital Varthur Road Honours 'Kidney Champions'

The event saw a full house of senior citizens from nearby communities, along with patients, caregivers, and healthcare professionals, creating a lively atmosphere of learning and engagement.

The program began with Dr. Garima Aggarwal, Lead Consultant – Department of Nephrology and Renal Transplantation, who delivered an engaging talk on 'What Do Kidneys Do and How Can We Protect Them?' She explained the vital functions of the kidneys—from filtering toxins and maintaining fluid balance to regulating blood pressure and supporting bone health—while highlighting the importance of early screening and healthy lifestyle choices in preventing kidney disease.

Speaking at the event, Dr. Garima Aggarwal said: "Kidney disease is often silent in its early stages. Awareness, early testing, and simple lifestyle changes can go a long way in protecting kidney health."

This was followed by Dr. Manoharan B, Senior Consultant – Department of Nephrology and Renal Transplantation, who spoke about chronic kidney disease and how patients can continue to lead meaningful and healthy lives even after diagnosis. He emphasized the importance of controlling diabetes and blood pressure, maintaining a kidney-friendly diet, staying physically active, and seeking timely medical care.

Next, Dr. Abhigna Panda, Consultant – Urology and Renal Transplant Surgeon, spoke about urological and bladder health, addressing common concerns among elderly individuals such as urinary infections and prostate enlargement, and highlighting the importance of timely evaluation and treatment.

The talks were followed by a highly interactive discussion session, with enthusiastic participation from the audience who asked numerous questions on kidney health, diet, medications, and preventive care.

The most emotional moment of the event came during the felicitation of the hospital's 'Kidney Champions.' These patients shared powerful stories of resilience that deeply moved the audience.

One young transplant recipient, who continues to work at the hospital even after her illness, spoke about overcoming early rejection after her transplant and returning to work with renewed determination.

Another patient who has lived with kidney disease for nearly three decades inspired the audience by continuing to run marathons and go on treks despite being on dialysis.

A young father who developed kidney failure after suffering a stroke shared how the birth of his daughter renewed his motivation to keep fighting while he awaits a transplant.

The audience also heard from a patient who has lived with physical disability all her life and has been on dialysis for over a decade, yet continues to pursue her career and maintain an extraordinarily positive outlook.

Another transplant recipient shared how his life changed suddenly soon after marriage when kidney failure struck, and how perseverance, family support, and help from the Manipal Foundation eventually helped him receive a life-saving transplant.

The stories were so powerful that many in the audience rose to give standing ovations, celebrating the courage and spirit of these individuals who refuse to let illness define their lives.

The program concluded on a joyful note with a music therapy session, bringing together patients, caregivers, and doctors in a moment of shared positivity and emotional connection.

Through initiatives like these, Manipal Hospital, Varthur Road continues to strengthen its commitment to patient-centered care, community awareness, and advanced kidney treatment, while reminding everyone that awareness, early care, and compassion can transform lives.

For more information, please visit: https://www.manipalhospitals.com/

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