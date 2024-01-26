Manipal Hospitals and Community Leaders Unite in Patriotic Celebration

News provided by

Manipal Hospitals

26 Jan, 2024, 13:16 IST

BENGALURU, India, Jan. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the nation celebrates the 75th Republic Day, a day dedicated to showcasing our cultural richness, solidarity, and unity in diversity. As a symbol of the essence of healthcare patriotism and a testament to Manipal Hospitals' commitment to community well-being, Manipal Hospitals orchestrated a memorable Republic Day celebration at its premises.

Continue Reading
Manipal Hospitals and Community Leaders Unite in Patriotic Celebration (PRNewsfoto/Manipal Hospitals)
Manipal Hospitals and Community Leaders Unite in Patriotic Celebration (PRNewsfoto/Manipal Hospitals)
Manipal Hospitals and Community Leaders Unite in Patriotic Celebration (PRNewsfoto/Manipal Hospitals)
Manipal Hospitals and Community Leaders Unite in Patriotic Celebration (PRNewsfoto/Manipal Hospitals)

Underlining their commitment to building a healthier community and instilling a sense of unity and shared responsibility towards the well-being of our community, Manipal Hospitals invited community leaders, Mr. Vinod Lahori (President, Golden Enclave Apartment), Mr. Alok (President, August Park), Ms. Priya (Committee Member, Purva Riveria), Mr. Muthuraman, and Mr. Ashok (Committee Members, Cultural Association, Purva Riveria) to join hands in unfurling the Tricolor.

The celebrations also witnessed another heartwarming gesture by the Hospital Security staff, as they displayed their unwavering dedication to ensuring the safety and security of Manipal Hospitals in a parade reminiscent of the Grand Republic Day Parade on Kartavya Path.

For more information please visit: https://www.manipalhospitals.com/

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2327528/Manipal_Hospitals_Republic_Day.jpg
Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2327529/Manipal_Hospitals_Republic_Day.jpg

Also from this source

Manipal Hospital Millers Road Launches Exclusive Asthma and Allergy Clinic

Manipal Hospital Millers Road Launches Exclusive Asthma and Allergy Clinic

In today's environment, allergies and asthma are getting more and more common. There must be a specialized clinic for these illnesses. Manipal...
"Thanks for Asking and Listening" - The 3rd Edition of Handling Unexpected Emergencies (HUE) Workshop Talks About Mental Health Emergencies in Children

"Thanks for Asking and Listening" - The 3rd Edition of Handling Unexpected Emergencies (HUE) Workshop Talks About Mental Health Emergencies in Children

The post-pandemic era has brought forth a new set of concerns, particularly in the realm of mental well-being for people of all ages, especially...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Health Care & Hospitals

Image1

Corporate Social Responsibility

Image1

New Products & Services

News Releases in Similar Topics