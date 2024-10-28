MAXSUN 800 SERIES MOTHERBOARD LAUNCH EVENT HELD IN BEIJING

BEIJING, Oct. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On October 26, MAXSUN held a major launch event at the Sheraton Grand Beijing, introducing the high-performance 800 Series motherboards under the theme "AI-Driven Future • Power Beyond Limits." This series features 12 innovative models, emphasizing MAXSUN's commitment to merging nature-inspired aesthetics with cutting-edge technology. Key models — the MS-iCraft Z890 Pacific, MS-iCraft Z890 Vertex, and MS-iCraft Z890 Arctic — are designed to cater to the diverse needs of performance users, gamers, and enthusiasts.

MAXSUN LAUNCHES 12 NEW Z890 SERIES MOTHERBOARDS

Each of these flagship models boasts the Intel® Z890 chipset and supports Intel® 15th Gen processors through the LGA1851 socket, delivering compatibility with Intel's latest technologies. The MS-iCraft Z890 Pacific offers extensive connectivity options, with four M.2 slots, a high-speed PCIe 5.0 x16 slot, and 5Gb Ethernet. Ideal for data-heavy tasks, it includes an SFF-8654 4i server-grade interface for additional expansion and high-speed data transmission. Its ATX form factor is designed to accommodate demanding hardware configurations, making it an excellent choice for power users.

The MS-iCraft Z890 Vertex is tailored for overclocking and high memory performance, supporting up to 9000 MHz DDR5 memory in dual channels and a maximum of 128GB capacity. With a focus on rapid response and stability, the Vertex model utilizes two SFF-8654 4i interfaces for expanded storage and connectivity options. The Vertex's PCIe 5.0 slot supports x16 channel splitting, enabling flexible multi-GPU setups. Additionally, this model is equipped with Realtek 5Gb Ethernet and Intel Wi-Fi 7 for high-speed networking.

For users seeking a versatile balance between performance and features, the MS-iCraft Z890 Arctic offers comprehensive connectivity with four M.2 slots, USB 40G Type-C interfaces, and an SFF-8654 4i port for added flexibility. This model also supports up to 256GB of DDR5 memory, ensuring high performance in multitasking environments. With its Realtek 5Gb Ethernet and Intel Wi-Fi 7, the Arctic model caters to users who need reliable networking for gaming and streaming.

All three models emphasize user convenience with a PCIe quick-release system, debug LEDs, and MAXSUN's enhanced PTM UI BIOS, which incorporates mobile-app-inspired navigation for intuitive control. The BIOS provides simplified, two-layer interaction, and the MAXSUN VIEW display control program allows users to personalize their systems with real-time data, DIY animations, and display customization.

These models highlight MAXSUN's leadership in motherboard technology, setting new benchmarks in the industry as the company continues to pioneer future-forward solutions.

Media Contact: Xiaodi Mao, maoxiaodi@sk1999.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2541754/890_____6_en.jpg