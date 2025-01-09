Minati Mohapatra Cycling Velodrome Inaugurated at KIIT-KISS Campus by Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya

BHUBANESWAR, India, Jan. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Minati Mohapatra Cycling Velodrome was inaugurated today at the KIIT-KISS campus by the Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports, Mansukh Mandaviya. The velodrome is named in honor of Minati Mohapatra – Odisha's first Arjuna Awardee in cycling.

Inaugurating the Velodrome, the Union Minister reflected on the significance of the occasion. "Today is an important day for me," he said, "what I witnessed aligns with the dream of Prime Minister Narendra Modi – a nation where education and sports go hand in hand."

The Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports, Mansukh Mandaviya at the inauguration of Minati Mohapatra Cycling Velodrome at KIIT & KISS Campus. He is flanked by the Founder of KIIT & KISS Dr. Achyuta Samanta and Minati Mohapatra (to his right): and Secretary General of the Cycling Federation of India Maninder Pal Singh, KIIT Vice Chancellor Prof. Saranjit Singh and others (to his left).

Quoting Acharya Chanakya, the minister emphasized the importance of education in shaping a nation's future. "I am satisfied that the country's future is in the capable hands of educationists like Dr. Samanta. KIIT, KISS, and KIMS are nurturing students who will grow into responsible citizens. Wherever I go, I will share the best practices I observed here," Mandaviya added.

Dr Samanta, Founder of KIIT (https://kiit.ac.in/), KISS (https://kiss.ac.in/), and KIMS (https://kims.kiit.ac.in/), expressed his gratitude for the minister's visit and highlighted plans to double the sports infrastructure at KIIT and KISS in the coming years. "With the minister's blessings, we aim to expand our facilities further and provide more opportunities for budding athletes," he remarked.

Maninder Pal Singh, Secretary General of the Cycling Federation of India, lauded the minister's passion for sports. "The minister is a cycling enthusiast himself, and his contribution to promoting sports across the country is remarkable," he said.

Minati Mohapatra, visibly moved by the honour, expressed her gratitude. "I am speechless. People say Dr. Samanta is like a god to us. This is the greatest honor of my life," she said.

KIIT Vice Chancellor Prof. Saranjit Singh highlighted the minister's achievements during his tenure as Union Health Minister, and KISS Vice Chancellor Prof. Deepak Kumar Behera delivered the vote of thanks.

https://www.facebook.com/share/v/1AnQaQYZTn/

https://x.com/achyuta_samanta/status/1877011676085584240?t=6xAws1Tqjcoscx2vTR5LEw&s=08

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2594540/KIIT_Inauguration.jpg

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2234144/4867564/KIIT_Logo.jpg