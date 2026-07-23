Mixx Technologies Acquires Sophic Silicon Technologies and Announces Manufacturing Collaboration with Kaynes Semicon

A landmark dual announcement signals India's emergence as a vertically integrated force in global AI semiconductor infrastructure, spanning design to deployment

BENGALURU, India, July 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Mixx Technologies, Inc., a US based venture-backed deep-tech company building the interconnect layer for hyperscale AI infrastructure, today announced two simultaneous strategic moves that together mark a defining moment in India's semiconductor journey. First, the acquisition of Sophic Silicon Technologies, a Bengaluru-based semiconductor IP design firm, beneficiary of India's DLI and whose analog mixed-signal design expertise is now integral to Mixx's co-packaged optics platform. Second, a manufacturing collaboration with Kaynes Semicon Private Limited, an Outsourced Semiconductor Assembly and Test (OSAT) specialist and beneficiary of India's Production Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme, to establish a test and assembly facility that will support Mixx's optical IC packaging roadmap. Taken together, the two announcements represent the first time an international deep-tech company has anchored both the design and manufacturing layers of a next-generation AI silicon platform in India, turning the country's policy ambition into commercial reality.

Mixx's System Level Solution for Integrated High Density Optical

The Acquisition: Completing the Full-Stack Foundation for Co-Packaged Optics

Every major cloud provider is deploying GPUs at a pace and scale that would have seemed implausible three years ago. But raw compute density is only half the equation. The harder problem is making sure those GPUs are working to its full potential and not waiting. In large AI clusters, accelerators spend a significant fraction of their time stalled on data waiting to move between chips fast enough to keep compute fed. The interconnect, not the GPU itself, is increasingly the binding constraint on utilization. And utilization directly determines the cost of a token and the energy burned to produce it. For hyperscalers running inference at billions of queries a day, the economics are unforgiving: every percentage point of GPU idle time is waste at scale. Introducing optics to declutter the data path improves efficiency. Co-packaged optics (CPO), the most effective solution to the interconnect bottleneck, integrates photonic engines directly alongside ASICs and accelerators, moving data at optical speeds and at a fraction of the power of conventional electrical interconnects. It unlocks the bandwidth density required to keep GPUs utilized efficiently and sustainably, bringing down both the cost of a token and the energy consumed to produce it.

The industry is focused, the demand is now, and Mixx is ready for real-world deployments.

Delivering CPO at hyperscale, however, requires precision across the full electronic-photonic stack; the hardest layer to design is the analog mixed-signal interface between the photonics and the digital system. That is precisely what Sophic Silicon Technologies has designed using advanced CMOS process nodes. Their IP now forms the electronic IC foundation of Mixx's HBxIO™ platform – a multi-terabit, ultra-high-radix optical interconnect architecture purpose-built for large-scale AI inference and training. The acquisition brings Sophic Silicon's full team and IP portfolio into Mixx, effective immediately.

"Our vision has always been to build the complete electronic-photonic stack. Sophic Silicon brings critical analog mixed-signal expertise that reinforces HBxIO and moves us closer to deploying optical connectivity at hyperscale."

— Vivek Raghuraman, CEO, Mixx Technologies

Sophic Silicon's founders and core engineers, with backgrounds spanning advanced CMOS process design, EDA and IP development, and high-speed networking, will join Mixx's core product development organization and continue expanding R&D operations in India.

"Sophic Silicon exists because optical connectivity at hyperscale demands more – lower power, higher bandwidth, seamless multi-protocol integration, and latency that lets networks perform at their absolute best. Mixx gives us the platform, the ecosystem, and the global reach to take that work where it was always meant to go. What we built in Bengaluru is now part of the infrastructure that the world's largest computing deployments will run on."

— Deepak Pancholi, Founder, Sophic Silicon Technologies

The Collaboration: From Design to Deployment with Kaynes Semicon

Designing world-class semiconductor IP in India is a milestone. Manufacturing and testing it there is a transformation. Mixx Technologies' collaboration with Kaynes Semicon Private Limited, a leading Indian OSAT provider and PLI beneficiary, is precisely that second step.

The collaboration brings together Kaynes Semicon's advanced OSAT capabilities and Mixx's optical IC design expertise to build a dedicated test and assembly capability for next-generation optical integrated circuits. Kaynes Semicon brings deep process knowledge in semiconductor assembly, packaging, and test, backed by the capital investment and institutional credibility of a PLI-supported program. For Mixx, the partnership creates a tightly integrated domestic manufacturing pathway for components of the HBxIO™ platform, enabling faster development cycles, closer collaboration between design and production teams, and the kind of end-to-end control that is essential when pushing the limits of optical IC performance.

"This multi-year collaboration with Mixx Technologies is a strong signal of where India's semiconductor manufacturing ecosystem is headed. We have built the infrastructure and the process depth to support advanced optical IC packaging. Working with Mixx brings a world-class design partner into that ecosystem, demonstrating that PLI-backed Indian manufacturers can play at the leading edge of the global AI hardware supply chain."

— Raghu Panicker, CEO, Kaynes Semicon Private Limited

From India, for the World: A New Model for Semiconductor Globalization

Mixx Technologies has maintained R&D operations in India since its founding, alongside its San Jose headquarters and Taiwan facilities. The acquisition of Sophic Silicon deepens that presence significantly, embedding a team with leading-edge analog mixed-signal and photonics design experience into Mixx's core product organization. The collaboration with Kaynes Semicon adds a manufacturing dimension: for the first time, a next-generation optical interconnect platform will have both its design and its assembly and test operations anchored in India. This is not an offshoring story. It is a story about India becoming a primary node in the global AI semiconductor value chain, with design, manufacturing, and IP origination happening here, at global scale.

"Mixx Technologies is committed to developing next-generation silicon photonics IP and system designs in India, contributing to the country's ambition of becoming a global hub for semiconductor design and advanced manufacturing. The talent here is exceptional. The policy environment has matured to support it. And today's announcements are what happens when both come together."

— Vivek Raghuraman, CEO, Mixx Technologies

The Road Ahead: Building the AI Interconnect Layer, in India

Sophic Silicon's mixed-signal IPs is now being integrated across the HBxIO™ platform stack. Mixx is actively engaged with cloud service providers to qualify the platform across both scale-up and scale-out network, connecting servers and clusters across data center fabric.

The Kaynes Semicon collaboration is underway, focused on qualifying advanced optical IC assembly and test processes that meet the stringent performance and reliability standards hyperscale deployments demand. Mixx continues to expand its India R&D organization, with Bengaluru at the center of its global analog mixed-signal and photonics IC development.

The global AI chip market is projected to exceed $400 billion by 2030. The interconnect layer, tracking how data moves between chips, between accelerators and between clusters, is where the next wave of differentiation will be won. Mixx Technologies is building that layer. And it is building it in India.

About Mixx Technologies

Mixx Technologies, Inc. is venture-backed deep-tech company founded by the team that commercialized many zero-to-one silicon photonics products. The company is solving the data-movement bottleneck for AI compute infrastructure through its HBxIO™ platform, a multi-terabit, ultra-high-radix co-packaged optical interconnect architecture enabling cloud service providers to deploy large-scale AI inference at the speed and efficiency hyperscale demands. Headquartered in San Jose, California, with R&D operations in India and Taiwan. Visit: www.mixxtech.io.

About Sophic Silicon Technologies

Sophic Silicon Technologies is a Bengaluru-based semiconductor IP design firm specializing in analog mixed-signal, wireless and photonics ICs for AI-scale infrastructure. A beneficiary of India's Design Linked Incentive (DLI) Scheme under the India Semiconductor Mission, the company developed its IP at leading-edge CMOS process nodes to address the electro-optic interface challenges central to co-packaged optics and next-generation AI scale-up interconnects. Sophic Silicon Technologies is now part of Mixx Technologies.

About Kaynes Semicon Private Limited

Kaynes Semicon Private Limited is an Indian OSAT (Outsourced Semiconductor Assembly and Test) company and beneficiary of the Government of India's Production Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme for semiconductors. With infrastructure and advanced assembly capabilities at its Sanand, Gujarat facility, Kaynes Semicon is building India's domestic semiconductor manufacturing ecosystem for next-generation packaging and test requirements.

Media Contact

Ramya Barna

Marketing and Investor Relations, Mixx Technologies, Inc

[email protected]

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