MSI Celebrates Republic Day with Tricolor of Technology Offers

MUMBAI, India, Jan. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- MSI, the innovative computing manufacturer in gaming, creator, and business laptops, is ushering in Republic Day celebrations with an exciting array of exclusive offers and promotions designed to honor India's spirit of progress and innovation. As the nation celebrates 77 years of being a Republic, MSI is rolling out a comprehensive promotional campaign spanning offline retail stores, leading large format retailers (LFRs), and e-tailer platforms, ensuring that premium computing solutions are accessible to every Indian household.

MSI Brand Stores and Physical Authorized Resellers across India are offering exceptional Republic Day benefits from January 5th to 25th, including EMI options up to 24 months and special focus model pricing. Customers visiting physical stores can explore MSI's premium lineup with flexible payment options and expert guidance. During the same period, MSI is also partnering with leading large-format retailers Croma and Vijay Sales to bring exclusive bundle offers and special pricing on focus models, ensuring widespread availability and convenience for customers across major cities.

The online-savvy shopper can take advantage of attractive discounts on select MSI laptops through leading e-commerce platforms Flipkart and Amazon from January 16th to 22nd. This focused six-day promotional window on e-tailer platforms complements the extended offline offers, giving customers multiple ways to access MSI's cutting-edge technology at exceptional value.

Speaking on the Republic Day celebration, Mr. James Sung, NB Sales Director, MSI, said, "Republic Day is a time to celebrate India's remarkable journey of progress, innovation, and self-reliance. At MSI, we take pride in being part of this technological story, empowering creators, gamers, and consumers across the nation. This year, we are excited to launch our most extensive promotional campaign ever, spanning our 50 brand stores nationwide, key retail partners like Croma and Vijay Sales, and leading e-commerce platforms. Whether shopping offline or online, every Indian can now access MSI's cutting-edge computing solutions at exceptional value. This multi-channel approach reflects not only our commitment to India as a vital growth market but also our dedication to fueling the creativity, ambition, and potential of every user with world-class technology."

The following options are available with exciting features and offers from which customers can pick the one that best suits their needs.

Brand Store + Physical Focus Models

Model Specifications Promotional Price Titan 18 HX Dragon Edition Norse Myth A2XWJG-254IN Intel® Core™ Ultra 9/NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 5090/48GB*2/2TB NVMe INR 629,990.00 Raider 18 HX A14VIG-253IN Intel® Core™ i9-14900HX/NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 4090/32GB*2/2TB NVMe INR 359,990.00 Stealth 14 AI Studio A1VGG-054IN Intel® Core™ Ultra 7/NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 4070/16GB*2/1TB NVMe INR 209,990.00 Vector 16 HX AI A2XWHG-443IN Intel® Core™ Ultra 7/NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 5070/8GB*2/1TB NVMe INR 219,990.00 Crosshair 16 HX AI D2XWFKG-068IN Intel® Core™ Ultra 7//NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 5060/8GB*2/1TB NVMe INR 159,990.00 Katana 15 HX B14WEK-438IN Intel® Core™ i5-14450HX/NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 5050/8GB*2/512GB NVMe INR 99,990.00 Prestige 13Evo A12M-085IN Intel® Core™ i5-1240P/IPS-Level FHD+ 13.3/8GB/512GB NVMe INR 79,990.00 Thin 15 B13UDX-129IN Intel® Core™ i5-13420H/NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 3050/8GB*2/512GB NVMe INR 70,990.00 Modern 15 H B13M-225IN Intel® Core™ i7-13620H/IPS-Level FHD 15.6/8GB*2/512GB NVMe INR 69,990.00 Claw A1M-218IN Intel® Core™ Ultra 7IPS-Level FHD 7/16GB/512GB NVMe INR 46,990.00

Retail Offers (Croma + Vijay Sales)

Model Specifications Promotional Price Thin 15 B13UC-2019IN 13th Gen Intel® Core™ i7-13620H/NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 3050/8GBx2/512GB NVMe INR 77,990.00 Thin 15 B13UC-3231IN 13th Gen Intel® Core™ i5-13420H/NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 3050/8GBx2/512GB NVMe INR 71,990.00 Thin A15 B7UC-610IN AMD Ryzen™ 7 7735HS/NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 3050/8GBx2/1TB NVMe INR 77,990.00 Thin A15 B7UC-611IN AMD Ryzen™ 5 7535HS/NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 3050/8GBx2/1TB NVMe INR 69,990.00 Prestige 16 AI Evo B1MG-054IN Intel® Core™ Ultra 7/Intel® Arc™ graphics/16GB LPDDR5/512GB NVMe INR 104,990.00 Prestige 14 AI Evo C1MG-058IN Intel® Core™ Ultra 5/Intel® Arc™ graphics/8GBx2 Dual/| 512GB NVMe INR 84,990.00 Modern 15 H B13M-224IN 13th Gen Intel® Core™ i9-13900H/Intel® Iris® Xe/8GBx2/512GB NVMe INR 79,990.00 Modern 15 H B13M-225IN 13th Gen Intel® Core™ i7-13620H/Intel® UHD Graphics/8GBx2/512GB NVMe INR 69,990.00 Modern 15 B13M-1200IN 13th Gen Intel® Core™ i5-1334U /Intel® Iris® Xe/8GBx2512GB NVMe INR 52,990.00

Amazon + Flipkart Offers

Amazon Offers

Model Specifications Promotional Price Katana A15 AI B8VE-481IN AMD Ryzen™ 7/NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 4050/8GBx2/512GB NVMe INR 94,990,00 Cyborg 15 A12UDX-1468IN 12th Gen Intel® Core™ i5-12450H/NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 3050/8GBx2/512GB NVMe INR 67,990,00 Thin 15 B12UC-2239IN 12th Gen Intel® Core™ i7-12650H/NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 3050 /8GBx2/1TB NVMe INR 74,990,00 Thin 15 B13UDX-3090IN 13th Gen Intel® Core™ i5-13420H/NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 3050/8GBx2/1TB NVMe INR 74,990,00 Katana 15 HX B14WFK-262IN Intel® Core™ i7/NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 5060/8GBx2/1TB NVMe INR 1,34,990,00 Crosshair 16 HX AI D2XWFKG-068IN Intel® Core™ Ultra 7/NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 5060/8GBx2/1TB NVMe INR 1,59,990,00 Crosshair A16 HX D8WFKG-035IN AMD Ryzen™ 9 8940HX/NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 5060/8GBx2/1TB NVMe INR 1,59,990,00

Flipkart Offers

Model Specifications Promotional Price Modern 14 C7M-400IN AMD Ryzen™ 5 7530U/AMD Radeon™/8GBx2/512GB NVMe INR 48,990,00 Thin A15 B7UC-102IN AMD Ryzen™ 5 7535HS/NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 3050/8GBx2/512GB NVMe INR 65,990,00 Modern 14 C13M-115IN 13th Gen Intel® Core™ i3-1315U/Intel® UHD Graphics/4GBx2 DDR4/512GB NVMe INR 41,990,00 Katana 15 B13UDXK-2401IN 13th Gen Intel® Core™ i5-13420H/NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 3050/8GBx2/1TB NVMe INR 77,990,00 Katana A15 AI B8VE-418IN AMD Ryzen™ 7 8845HS/NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 4050/8GBx2/512GB NVMe INR 92,990,00 Katana 15 HX B14WEK-438IN Intel® Core™ i5/NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 5050/8GBx2/512GB NVMe INR 99,990,00 Crosshair 16 HX AI D2XWFKG-067IN Intel® Core™ Ultra 9/NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 5060/8GBx2/1TB NVMe INR 1,62,990,00

About MSI

MSI is a world leader in gaming, content creation and AIoT solutions. Bolstered by its cutting-edge R&D capabilities and customer-driven innovation, MSI has a wide-ranging global presence spanning over 120 countries. Its comprehensive lineup of laptops, graphics cards, monitors, motherboards, desktops, peripherals, servers, IPCs, robotic appliances, and vehicle infotainment and telematics systems are globally acclaimed. Committed to advancing user experiences through the finest product quality, intuitive user interface and design aesthetics, MSI is a leading brand that shapes the future of technology. For more product information, please go to https://www.msi.com.

