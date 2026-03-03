MSI Marks the Occasion of Holi with Exclusive Seasonal Promotions

~ MSI Holi Festive Offers live from 1st–10th March across leading offline retail partners ~

MUMBAI, India, March 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- MSI, the innovative computing manufacturer in gaming, creator, and business laptops, is adding a splash of color to this Holi with an exciting lineup of exclusive offers and promotions. As India gears up to celebrate the festival of colors, MSI is rolling out a vibrant promotional campaign from March 1st to 10th, 2026, spanning offline retail stores, leading large format retailers (LFRs), and e-commerce platforms, making premium computing solutions more accessible than ever for every Indian household.

MSI Brand Stores and Physical Authorized Resellers across India are offering exceptional Holi benefits, including flexible EMI options of up to 18 months, alongside a complimentary 1-year warranty extension on select MSI laptops and handhelds. This warranty extension offer is available exclusively through offline channels, including Croma and Vijay Sales, and is not applicable on purchases made via Flipkart or Amazon. Customers visiting physical stores can explore MSI's gaming and non-gaming lineup with the assurance of extended after-sales support and expert guidance.

The online-savvy shopper can take advantage of exciting deals on select MSI laptops through leading e-commerce platforms Flipkart and Amazon during the same period. While EMI options are not available on online platforms during this promotional period, all online purchases on eligible models will benefit from the 1-year complimentary warranty extension — giving digital shoppers the same peace of mind as their in-store counterparts.

Speaking on the Holi celebration, Mr. James Sung, NB Sales Director, MSI said, "Holi is a time of momentum and fresh beginnings, and at MSI, we see this as an opportunity to deliver meaningful value to our customers. With our Festival of Colors campaign, we are strengthening access to premium gaming and productivity devices through a complimentary one year warranty extension across selected channels and flexible EMI solutions in offline retail. Our focus remains on combining high performance with long term assurance, enabling customers to invest with confidence this festive season. Whether you are a gamer, a creator, or a professional, MSI has something special for you this Holi, and we look forward to being a part of your celebrations."

For more details on the offers: https://msi.gm/S140308F

The following options are available with exciting features and offers from which customers can pick the one that best suits their needs.

Offline Models

Model Specifications Promotional Price Titan 18 HX Dragon Edition

Norse Myth A2XWJG-254IN Intel® Core™ Ultra 9/NVIDIA® GeForce

RTX™ 5090/24GB GDDR7/48GB*2/2TB INR 629,990 Raider 18 HX A14VIG-253IN Intel® Core™ i9 processor

14900HX/NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™

4090/16GB GDDR6/32GB*2 INR 399,990 Stealth 14 AI Studio

A1VGG-054IN Intel® Core™ Ultra 7/NVIDIA® GeForce

RTX™ 4070/8GB GDDR6/16GB*2/1TB INR 229,990 Vector 16 HX AI A2XWHG-

443IN Intel® Core™ Ultra 7/NVIDIA® GeForce

RTX™ 5070/12GB GDDR7/8GB*2/1TB INR 219,990 Crosshair 16 HX AI

D2XWFKG-068IN Cosmos_Gray/Core Ultra 7 255HX/RTX

5060/GDDR7 8GB/8GB*2/1TB INR 159,990 Katana 15 HX B14WEK-

438IN Intel® Core™ i5 processor

14450HX/NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™

5060/8GB GDDR7/8GB*2/512GB INR 102,990 Prestige 13 AI+ Ukiyoe

Edition A2VMG-208IN Intel® Core™ Ultra 5/Intel® Arc™

130V//8GB*2/1TB INR 132,990 Thin 15 B13UDX-129IN 13th Gen Intel® Core™ i5-13420H/NVIDIA®

GeForce RTX™ 3050/GDDR6

6GB/8GB*2/512GB INR 80,990 Modern 15 H B13M-225IN Intel® Core™ i7-13620H/Intel® UHD

Graphics//8GB*2/512GB INR 83,990 Claw A1M-218IN Intel® Core™ Ultra 7/Intel® Arc™

Graphics//16GB/512GB INR 86,990

Flipkart Offers

Model Specifications Promotional

Price Thin A15 B7UCX-

285IN NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 2050/AMD Ryzen™ 5/16GB/512GB INR 65,990 Thin A15 B7UC-

284IN NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 3050/AMD Ryzen™ 5/16GB/512GB INR 74,990 Thin A15 B7UC NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 3050/AMD Ryzen™ 7/16GB/1TB INR 84,990 Thin A15 B7UCX-

285IN NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 2050/AMD Ryzen™ 5/16GB/512GB INR 65,990

Model Specifications Promotional Price Modern 14 C13M-115IN 13th Gen Intel® Core™ i3-

1315U/Intel® UHD

Graphics/8GB/512GB INR 42,990 Modern 14 C13M (Intel UHD

Graphics) Urban Silver 13th Gen Intel® Core™ i3-

1315U/Intel® UHD

Graphics/16GB/512GB INR 52,990 Modern 14 C13M (Intel UHD

Graphics) Urban Silver 13th Gen Intel® Core™ i3-

1315U/Intel® UHD

Graphics/16GB/512GB INR 52,990 Modern 14 C7M (AMD

Radeon™ Graphics) Urban Silver AMD Radeon/AMD Ryzen™

5/16GB/512GB INR 50,990 Modern 14 C7M (AMD

Radeon™ Graphics) Urban Silver AMD Radeon/AMD Ryzen™

5/16GB/512GB INR 50,990

Amazon Offers

Model Specifications Promotional

Price Cyborg 15

A12UDX-1468IN NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 3050/12th Gen Intel® Core™ i5-

12450H/16GB/512GB INR 75,990 Katana 15 HX

B14WEK-438IN NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 5050/Intel® Core™ i5 processor

14450HXi5-14450HX/16GB/512GB INR 96,990

About MSI

MSI is a world leader in gaming, content creation and AIoT solutions. Bolstered by its cutting-edge R&D capabilities and customer-driven innovation, MSI has a wide-ranging global presence spanning over 120 countries. Its comprehensive lineup of laptops, graphics cards, monitors, motherboards, desktops, peripherals, servers, IPCs, robotic appliances, and vehicle infotainment and telematics systems are globally acclaimed. Committed to advancing user experiences through the finest product quality, intuitive user interface and design aesthetics, MSI is a leading brand that shapes the future of technology. For more product information, please go to https://www.msi.com.

