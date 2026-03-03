MSI Marks the Occasion of Holi with Exclusive Seasonal Promotions
News provided byMSI
03 Mar, 2026, 15:00 IST
~ MSI Holi Festive Offers live from 1st–10th March across leading offline retail partners ~
~ Enjoy 1-Year Complimentary Warranty Extension & Flexible EMI plans up to 18 months ~
MUMBAI, India, March 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- MSI, the innovative computing manufacturer in gaming, creator, and business laptops, is adding a splash of color to this Holi with an exciting lineup of exclusive offers and promotions. As India gears up to celebrate the festival of colors, MSI is rolling out a vibrant promotional campaign from March 1st to 10th, 2026, spanning offline retail stores, leading large format retailers (LFRs), and e-commerce platforms, making premium computing solutions more accessible than ever for every Indian household.
MSI Brand Stores and Physical Authorized Resellers across India are offering exceptional Holi benefits, including flexible EMI options of up to 18 months, alongside a complimentary 1-year warranty extension on select MSI laptops and handhelds. This warranty extension offer is available exclusively through offline channels, including Croma and Vijay Sales, and is not applicable on purchases made via Flipkart or Amazon. Customers visiting physical stores can explore MSI's gaming and non-gaming lineup with the assurance of extended after-sales support and expert guidance.
The online-savvy shopper can take advantage of exciting deals on select MSI laptops through leading e-commerce platforms Flipkart and Amazon during the same period. While EMI options are not available on online platforms during this promotional period, all online purchases on eligible models will benefit from the 1-year complimentary warranty extension — giving digital shoppers the same peace of mind as their in-store counterparts.
Speaking on the Holi celebration, Mr. James Sung, NB Sales Director, MSI said, "Holi is a time of momentum and fresh beginnings, and at MSI, we see this as an opportunity to deliver meaningful value to our customers. With our Festival of Colors campaign, we are strengthening access to premium gaming and productivity devices through a complimentary one year warranty extension across selected channels and flexible EMI solutions in offline retail. Our focus remains on combining high performance with long term assurance, enabling customers to invest with confidence this festive season. Whether you are a gamer, a creator, or a professional, MSI has something special for you this Holi, and we look forward to being a part of your celebrations."
For more details on the offers: https://msi.gm/S140308F
The following options are available with exciting features and offers from which customers can pick the one that best suits their needs.
Offline Models
|
Model
|
Specifications
|
Promotional Price
|
Titan 18 HX Dragon Edition
|
Intel® Core™ Ultra 9/NVIDIA® GeForce
|
INR 629,990
|
Raider 18 HX A14VIG-253IN
|
Intel® Core™ i9 processor
|
INR 399,990
|
Stealth 14 AI Studio
|
Intel® Core™ Ultra 7/NVIDIA® GeForce
|
INR 229,990
|
Vector 16 HX AI A2XWHG-
|
Intel® Core™ Ultra 7/NVIDIA® GeForce
|
INR 219,990
|
Crosshair 16 HX AI
|
Cosmos_Gray/Core Ultra 7 255HX/RTX
|
INR 159,990
|
Katana 15 HX B14WEK-
|
Intel® Core™ i5 processor
|
INR 102,990
|
Prestige 13 AI+ Ukiyoe
|
Intel® Core™ Ultra 5/Intel® Arc™
|
INR 132,990
|
Thin 15 B13UDX-129IN
|
13th Gen Intel® Core™ i5-13420H/NVIDIA®
|
INR 80,990
|
Modern 15 H B13M-225IN
|
Intel® Core™ i7-13620H/Intel® UHD
|
INR 83,990
|
Claw A1M-218IN
|
Intel® Core™ Ultra 7/Intel® Arc™
|
INR 86,990
Flipkart Offers
|
Model
|
Specifications
|
Promotional
|
Thin A15 B7UCX-
|
NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 2050/AMD Ryzen™ 5/16GB/512GB
|
INR 65,990
|
Thin A15 B7UC-
|
NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 3050/AMD Ryzen™ 5/16GB/512GB
|
INR 74,990
|
Thin A15 B7UC
|
NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 3050/AMD Ryzen™ 7/16GB/1TB
|
INR 84,990
|
Thin A15 B7UCX-
|
NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 2050/AMD Ryzen™ 5/16GB/512GB
|
INR 65,990
Flipkart Offers
|
Model
|
Specifications
|
Promotional Price
|
Modern 14 C13M-115IN
|
13th Gen Intel® Core™ i3-
|
INR 42,990
|
Modern 14 C13M (Intel UHD
|
13th Gen Intel® Core™ i3-
|
INR 52,990
|
Modern 14 C13M (Intel UHD
|
13th Gen Intel® Core™ i3-
|
INR 52,990
|
Modern 14 C7M (AMD
|
AMD Radeon/AMD Ryzen™
|
INR 50,990
|
Modern 14 C7M (AMD
|
AMD Radeon/AMD Ryzen™
|
INR 50,990
Amazon Offers
|
Model
|
Specifications
|
Promotional
|
Cyborg 15
|
NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 3050/12th Gen Intel® Core™ i5-
|
INR 75,990
|
Katana 15 HX
|
NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 5050/Intel® Core™ i5 processor
|
INR 96,990
About MSI
MSI is a world leader in gaming, content creation and AIoT solutions. Bolstered by its cutting-edge R&D capabilities and customer-driven innovation, MSI has a wide-ranging global presence spanning over 120 countries. Its comprehensive lineup of laptops, graphics cards, monitors, motherboards, desktops, peripherals, servers, IPCs, robotic appliances, and vehicle infotainment and telematics systems are globally acclaimed. Committed to advancing user experiences through the finest product quality, intuitive user interface and design aesthetics, MSI is a leading brand that shapes the future of technology. For more product information, please go to https://www.msi.com.
MSI Gaming: https://in.msi.com/
MSI Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/MSIGamingIndia/
https://www.facebook.com/MSIIndia
MSI Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/msigaming_india/
https://www.instagram.com/msi_india/?hl=en
*All rights of the technical, pictures, text and other content published in this press release are reserved. Contents are subject to changes without prior notice.
Share this article