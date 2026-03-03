MSI Marks the Occasion of Holi with Exclusive Seasonal Promotions

~ MSI Holi Festive Offers live from 1st–10th March across leading offline retail partners ~ 

~ Enjoy 1-Year Complimentary Warranty Extension & Flexible EMI plans up to 18 months ~

MUMBAI, India, March 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- MSI, the innovative computing manufacturer in gaming, creator, and business laptops, is adding a splash of color to this Holi with an exciting lineup of exclusive offers and promotions. As India gears up to celebrate the festival of colors, MSI is rolling out a vibrant promotional campaign from March 1st to 10th, 2026, spanning offline retail stores, leading large format retailers (LFRs), and e-commerce platforms, making premium computing solutions more accessible than ever for every Indian household.

MSI Brand Stores and Physical Authorized Resellers across India are offering exceptional Holi benefits, including flexible EMI options of up to 18 months, alongside a complimentary 1-year warranty extension on select MSI laptops and handhelds. This warranty extension offer is available exclusively through offline channels, including Croma and Vijay Sales, and is not applicable on purchases made via Flipkart or Amazon. Customers visiting physical stores can explore MSI's gaming and non-gaming lineup with the assurance of extended after-sales support and expert guidance.

The online-savvy shopper can take advantage of exciting deals on select MSI laptops through leading e-commerce platforms Flipkart and Amazon during the same period. While EMI options are not available on online platforms during this promotional period, all online purchases on eligible models will benefit from the 1-year complimentary warranty extension — giving digital shoppers the same peace of mind as their in-store counterparts.

Speaking on the Holi celebration, Mr. James Sung, NB Sales Director, MSI said, "Holi is a time of momentum and fresh beginnings, and at MSI, we see this as an opportunity to deliver meaningful value to our customers. With our Festival of Colors campaign, we are strengthening access to premium gaming and productivity devices through a complimentary one year warranty extension across selected channels and flexible EMI solutions in offline retail. Our focus remains on combining high performance with long term assurance, enabling customers to invest with confidence this festive season. Whether you are a gamer, a creator, or a professional, MSI has something special for you this Holi, and we look forward to being a part of your celebrations."

For more details on the offers: https://msi.gm/S140308F

The following options are available with exciting features and offers from which customers can pick the one that best suits their needs. 

Offline Models

Model

Specifications

Promotional Price

Titan 18 HX Dragon Edition
Norse Myth A2XWJG-254IN

Intel® Core™ Ultra 9/NVIDIA® GeForce
RTX™ 5090/24GB GDDR7/48GB*2/2TB

INR 629,990

Raider 18 HX A14VIG-253IN

Intel® Core™ i9 processor
14900HX/NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™
4090/16GB GDDR6/32GB*2

INR 399,990

Stealth 14 AI Studio
A1VGG-054IN

Intel® Core™ Ultra 7/NVIDIA® GeForce
RTX™ 4070/8GB GDDR6/16GB*2/1TB

INR 229,990

Vector 16 HX AI A2XWHG-
443IN

Intel® Core™ Ultra 7/NVIDIA® GeForce
RTX™ 5070/12GB GDDR7/8GB*2/1TB

INR 219,990

Crosshair 16 HX AI
D2XWFKG-068IN

Cosmos_Gray/Core Ultra 7 255HX/RTX
5060/GDDR7 8GB/8GB*2/1TB

INR 159,990

Katana 15 HX B14WEK-
438IN

Intel® Core™ i5 processor
14450HX/NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™
5060/8GB GDDR7/8GB*2/512GB

INR 102,990

Prestige 13 AI+ Ukiyoe
Edition A2VMG-208IN

Intel® Core™ Ultra 5/Intel® Arc™
130V//8GB*2/1TB

INR 132,990

Thin 15 B13UDX-129IN

13th Gen Intel® Core™ i5-13420H/NVIDIA®
GeForce RTX™ 3050/GDDR6
6GB/8GB*2/512GB

INR 80,990

Modern 15 H B13M-225IN

Intel® Core™ i7-13620H/Intel® UHD
Graphics//8GB*2/512GB

INR 83,990

Claw A1M-218IN

Intel® Core™ Ultra 7/Intel® Arc™
Graphics//16GB/512GB

INR 86,990

Flipkart Offers

Model

Specifications

Promotional
Price

Thin A15 B7UCX-
285IN
285IN

NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 2050/AMD Ryzen™ 5/16GB/512GB

INR 65,990

Thin A15 B7UC-
284IN
284IN

NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 3050/AMD Ryzen™ 5/16GB/512GB

INR 74,990

Thin A15 B7UC

NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 3050/AMD Ryzen™ 7/16GB/1TB

INR 84,990

Thin A15 B7UCX-
285IN

NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 2050/AMD Ryzen™ 5/16GB/512GB

INR 65,990

Flipkart Offers

Model

Specifications

Promotional Price

Modern 14 C13M-115IN

13th Gen Intel® Core™ i3-
1315U/Intel® UHD
Graphics/8GB/512GB

INR 42,990

Modern 14 C13M (Intel UHD
Graphics) Urban Silver

13th Gen Intel® Core™ i3-
1315U/Intel® UHD
Graphics/16GB/512GB

INR 52,990

Modern 14 C13M (Intel UHD
Graphics) Urban Silver

13th Gen Intel® Core™ i3-
1315U/Intel® UHD
Graphics/16GB/512GB

INR 52,990

Modern 14 C7M (AMD
Radeon™ Graphics) Urban Silver

AMD Radeon/AMD Ryzen™
5/16GB/512GB

INR 50,990

Modern 14 C7M (AMD
Radeon™ Graphics) Urban Silver

AMD Radeon/AMD Ryzen™
5/16GB/512GB

INR 50,990

Amazon Offers

Model

Specifications

Promotional
Price

Cyborg 15
A12UDX-1468IN

NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 3050/12th Gen Intel® Core™ i5-
12450H/16GB/512GB

INR 75,990

Katana 15 HX
B14WEK-438IN

NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 5050/Intel® Core™ i5 processor
14450HXi5-14450HX/16GB/512GB

INR 96,990

About MSI

MSI is a world leader in gaming, content creation and AIoT solutions. Bolstered by its cutting-edge R&D capabilities and customer-driven innovation, MSI has a wide-ranging global presence spanning over 120 countries. Its comprehensive lineup of laptops, graphics cards, monitors, motherboards, desktops, peripherals, servers, IPCs, robotic appliances, and vehicle infotainment and telematics systems are globally acclaimed. Committed to advancing user experiences through the finest product quality, intuitive user interface and design aesthetics, MSI is a leading brand that shapes the future of technology. For more product information, please go to https://www.msi.com.

MSI Gaming: https://in.msi.com/
MSI Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/MSIGamingIndia/
https://www.facebook.com/MSIIndia
MSI Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/msigaming_india/
https://www.instagram.com/msi_india/?hl=en

*All rights of the technical, pictures, text and other content published in this press release are reserved. Contents are subject to changes without prior notice.

