MSI Introduces Limited-Edition Stealth 18 Mercedes-AMG Motorsport and Stealth 16 2024 Refresh Laptops in India

The new Stealth series will be available at all MSI authorized retailers, starting at INR 3,19,990

With the purchase of MSI Stealth 18 Mercedes-AMG Motorsport Laptop, customers can drive home with an exclusive model car

NEW DELHI, Aug. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- MSI, a global leader in high-performance computing, is set to introduce its latest premium offerings to the Indian market: the limited-edition MSI Stealth 18 Mercedes-AMG Motorsport laptop and the refreshed Stealth 16 Mercedes-AMG Motorsport model. These cutting-edge devices will be available for purchase in India starting August 8th, exclusively at all authorized MSI retailers. They bring a perfect blend of luxury and gaming prowess to tech enthusiasts across the country.

Merging Elegance with Raw Power:

The Stealth 18 Mercedes-AMG Motorsport edition showcases a sophisticated Midnight Black design, featuring the iconic AMG pattern on its magnesium-aluminum alloy chassis. This collaboration between MSI and Mercedes-AMG Motorsport has resulted in a device that embodies the spirit of both brands - uncompromising performance and refined aesthetics.

Powerhouse Performance:

At the heart of these machines lies the formidable Intel® Core™ Ultra 9 processor, paired with NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 40 Series Laptop GPUs. The Stealth 18 boasts a stunning 18" UHD+ Mini LED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, while the Stealth 16 features a 16" QHD+ OLED screen with an impressive 240Hz refresh rate. Both models promise to deliver an immersive visual experience with exceptional color accuracy and contrast.

Beyond the Machine: A Luxurious Experience:

The Stealth 18 Mercedes-AMG Motorsport edition goes beyond just hardware. It comes with a specially designed package including a custom mouse, mousepad, elegant sleeve, collectible postcards, and a cable tie. This attention to detail extends the premium experience beyond the laptop itself.

Commenting on the exciting launch, Mr. Bruce Lin, Regional Manager at MSI, said, "We're thrilled to bring these exclusive models to our loyal Indian consumers. Since its debut in collaboration with Mercedes-AMG Motorsport last year, the Stealth series has received an incredible response, and we're excited to elevate it even further with these new launches. These laptops represent the pinnacle of our engineering and design prowess, combining extreme performance with unparalleled style. We're confident that the new Stealth 18 and Stealth 16 will resonate deeply with users who demand the very best in both functionality and elegance."

Specification

Model Name Stealth 18 Mercedes-AMG Motorsport Processor Intel® Core™ Ultra 9 processor 185H Operating System Windows 11 Home (MSI recommends Windows 11 Pro for business.) Windows 11 Pro Chipset Integrated SoC Memory DDR5, 2 slots, up to 96GB Display 18" UHD+ (3840x2400), 16:10, MiniLED, 120Hz Refresh Rate, 100% DCI-P3 (Typ.), VESA DisplayHDR™ 1000 Certified, IPS-Level panel Graphics NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 4080 Laptop GPU 12GB GDDR6 Storage Slots 2 x NVMe M.2 SSD by PCIe Gen4 x4 Keyboard Per-Key RGB Gaming Keyboard by SteelSeries Audio 2 x 2W Speakers and 4 x 2W Woofers designed by Dynaudio system 1 x Audio combo jack Nahimic 3 Audio Enhancer Hi-Res Audio ready USB Ports 1 x Thunderbolt™ 4 / DP/ USB Type-C (w/ PD 3.1), 1x USB 3.2 Gen2 Type-C / DP, 2 x USB 3.2 Gen2 Type-A Card Reader 1 x SD Express Memory Card Reader Video Output 1 x Thunderbolt™ 4 / DP/ USB Type-C (w/ PD 3.1), 1 x USB 3.2 Gen2 Type-C / DP, 1 x HDMI™ 2.1 (8K@60Hz / 4K@120Hz) Communication Intel® Killer™ Ethernet E3100 (up to 2.5 GbE) / Intel® Killer™ Wi-Fi 7 BE1750, Bluetooth v5.4 Webcam IR FHD type (30fps@1080p) with HDR & 3D Noise Reduction+ (3DNR+) Security IR Webcam / Fingerprint Reader / Firmware Trusted Platform Module(fTPM) 2.0 / Webcam Shutter / Kensington Lock Battery 4-Cell, Li-Polymer, 99.9Whr Power Adapter 280W adapter Dimension 399.9 (W) x 289.6 (D) x 19.9-23.9 (H) mm Weight 2.89 Kg

Model Name Stealth 16 Mercedes-AMG Motorsport A1V Processor Intel® Core™ Ultra 9 processor 185H Operating System Windows 11 Home (MSI recommends Windows 11 Pro for business.) Windows 11 Pro Chipset Integrated SoC Memory DDR5, 2 slots, up to 96GB Display 16" QHD+ (2560x1600), 16:10, 240Hz Refresh Rate, 100% DCI-P3 (Typical), OLED panel Graphics NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 4070 Laptop GPU 8GB GDDR6 Storage Slots 2 x NVMe M.2 SSD by PCIe Gen4 x4 Keyboard Per-Key RGB Gaming Keyboard by SteelSeries Audio 2 x 2W Speakers and 4 x 2W Woofers designed by Dynaudio system 1 x Audio combo jack Nahimic 3 Audio Enhancer Hi-Res Audio ready USB Ports 1 x Thunderbolt™ 4 / DP/ USB Type-C (w/ PD 3.1), 1x USB 3.2 Gen2 Type-C / DP, 1 x USB 3.2 Gen2 Type-A Card Reader 1 x MicroSD Card Reader Video Output 1 x Thunderbolt™ 4 / DP/ USB Type-C (w/ PD 3.1), 1 x USB 3.2 Gen2 Type-C / DP, 1 x HDMI™ 2.1 (8K@60Hz / 4K@120Hz) Communication Intel® Killer™ Ethernet E3100 (up to 2.5 GbE) / Intel® Killer™ Wi-Fi 7 BE1750, Bluetooth v5.4 Webcam IR FHD type (30fps@1080p) with HDR & 3D Noise Reduction+ (3DNR+) Security IR Webcam / Fingerprint Reader / Firmware Trusted Platform Module(fTPM) 2.0 / Webcam Shutter / Kensington Lock Battery 4-Cell, Li-Polymer, 99.9Whr Power Adapter 240W adapter Dimension 355.8 (W) x 259.7 (D) x 19.95 (H) mm Weight 1.99 Kg

