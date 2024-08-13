MSI Introduces Limited-Edition Stealth 18 Mercedes-AMG Motorsport and Stealth 16 2024 Refresh Laptops in India

  • The new Stealth series will be available at all MSI authorized retailers, starting at INR 3,19,990
  • With the purchase of MSI Stealth 18 Mercedes-AMG Motorsport Laptop, customers can drive home with an exclusive model car

NEW DELHI, Aug. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- MSI, a global leader in high-performance computing, is set to introduce its latest premium offerings to the Indian market: the limited-edition MSI Stealth 18 Mercedes-AMG Motorsport laptop and the refreshed Stealth 16 Mercedes-AMG Motorsport model. These cutting-edge devices will be available for purchase in India starting August 8th, exclusively at all authorized MSI retailers. They bring a perfect blend of luxury and gaming prowess to tech enthusiasts across the country.

Merging Elegance with Raw Power:

The Stealth 18 Mercedes-AMG Motorsport edition showcases a sophisticated Midnight Black design, featuring the iconic AMG pattern on its magnesium-aluminum alloy chassis. This collaboration between MSI and Mercedes-AMG Motorsport has resulted in a device that embodies the spirit of both brands - uncompromising performance and refined aesthetics.

Powerhouse Performance:

At the heart of these machines lies the formidable Intel® Core™ Ultra 9 processor, paired with NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 40 Series Laptop GPUs. The Stealth 18 boasts a stunning 18" UHD+ Mini LED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, while the Stealth 16 features a 16" QHD+ OLED screen with an impressive 240Hz refresh rate. Both models promise to deliver an immersive visual experience with exceptional color accuracy and contrast.

Beyond the Machine: A Luxurious Experience:

The Stealth 18 Mercedes-AMG Motorsport edition goes beyond just hardware. It comes with a specially designed package including a custom mouse, mousepad, elegant sleeve, collectible postcards, and a cable tie. This attention to detail extends the premium experience beyond the laptop itself.

Commenting on the exciting launch, Mr. Bruce Lin, Regional Manager at MSI, said, "We're thrilled to bring these exclusive models to our loyal Indian consumers. Since its debut in collaboration with Mercedes-AMG Motorsport last year, the Stealth series has received an incredible response, and we're excited to elevate it even further with these new launches. These laptops represent the pinnacle of our engineering and design prowess, combining extreme performance with unparalleled style. We're confident that the new Stealth 18 and Stealth 16 will resonate deeply with users who demand the very best in both functionality and elegance."

Specification

Model Name

Stealth 18 Mercedes-AMG Motorsport

Processor

Intel® Core™ Ultra 9 processor 185H

Operating System

Windows 11 Home (MSI recommends Windows 11 Pro for business.)

Windows 11 Pro

Chipset

Integrated SoC

Memory

DDR5, 2 slots, up to 96GB

Display

18" UHD+ (3840x2400), 16:10, MiniLED, 120Hz Refresh Rate, 100% DCI-P3 (Typ.), VESA DisplayHDR™ 1000 Certified, IPS-Level panel

Graphics

NVIDIA® GeForce RTX 4080 Laptop GPU 12GB GDDR6

Storage Slots

2 x NVMe M.2 SSD by PCIe Gen4 x4

Keyboard

Per-Key RGB Gaming Keyboard by SteelSeries

Audio

2 x 2W Speakers and 4 x 2W Woofers designed by Dynaudio system

1 x Audio combo jack

Nahimic 3 Audio Enhancer

Hi-Res Audio ready

USB Ports

1 x Thunderbolt™ 4 / DP/ USB Type-C (w/ PD 3.1), 1x USB 3.2 Gen2 Type-C / DP,

2 x USB 3.2 Gen2 Type-A

Card Reader

1 x SD Express Memory Card Reader

Video Output

1 x Thunderbolt™ 4 / DP/ USB Type-C (w/ PD 3.1), 1 x USB 3.2 Gen2 Type-C / DP,

1 x HDMI™ 2.1 (8K@60Hz / 4K@120Hz)

Communication

Intel® Killer™ Ethernet E3100 (up to 2.5 GbE) / Intel® Killer™ Wi-Fi 7 BE1750, Bluetooth v5.4

Webcam

IR FHD type (30fps@1080p) with HDR & 3D Noise Reduction+ (3DNR+)

Security

IR Webcam / Fingerprint Reader / Firmware Trusted Platform Module(fTPM) 2.0 /

Webcam Shutter / Kensington Lock

Battery

4-Cell, Li-Polymer, 99.9Whr

Power Adapter

280W adapter

Dimension

399.9 (W) x 289.6 (D) x 19.9-23.9 (H) mm

Weight

2.89 Kg

Model Name

Stealth 16 Mercedes-AMG Motorsport A1V

Processor

Intel® Core™ Ultra 9 processor 185H

Operating System

Windows 11 Home (MSI recommends Windows 11 Pro for business.)

Windows 11 Pro

Chipset

Integrated SoC

Memory

DDR5, 2 slots, up to 96GB

Display

16" QHD+ (2560x1600), 16:10, 240Hz Refresh Rate, 100% DCI-P3 (Typical), OLED panel

Graphics

NVIDIA® GeForce RTX 4070 Laptop GPU 8GB GDDR6

Storage Slots

2 x NVMe M.2 SSD by PCIe Gen4 x4

Keyboard

Per-Key RGB Gaming Keyboard by SteelSeries

Audio

2 x 2W Speakers and 4 x 2W Woofers designed by Dynaudio system

1 x Audio combo jack

Nahimic 3 Audio Enhancer

Hi-Res Audio ready

USB Ports

1 x Thunderbolt™ 4 / DP/ USB Type-C (w/ PD 3.1),

1x USB 3.2 Gen2 Type-C / DP,

1 x USB 3.2 Gen2 Type-A

Card Reader

1 x MicroSD Card Reader

Video Output

1 x Thunderbolt™ 4 / DP/ USB Type-C (w/ PD 3.1),

1 x USB 3.2 Gen2 Type-C / DP,

1 x HDMI™ 2.1 (8K@60Hz / 4K@120Hz)

Communication

Intel® Killer™ Ethernet E3100 (up to 2.5 GbE) / Intel® Killer™ Wi-Fi 7 BE1750, Bluetooth v5.4

Webcam

IR FHD type (30fps@1080p) with HDR & 3D Noise Reduction+ (3DNR+)

Security

IR Webcam / Fingerprint Reader / Firmware Trusted Platform Module(fTPM) 2.0 /

Webcam Shutter / Kensington Lock

Battery

4-Cell, Li-Polymer, 99.9Whr

Power Adapter

240W adapter

Dimension

355.8 (W) x 259.7 (D) x 19.95 (H) mm

Weight

1.99 Kg

About MSI

MSI is a world leader in gaming, content creation and AIoT solutions. Bolstered by its cutting-edge R&D capabilities and customer-driven innovation, MSI has a wide-ranging global presence spanning over 120 countries. Its comprehensive lineup of laptops, graphics cards, monitors, motherboards, desktops, peripherals, servers, IPCs, robotic appliances, and vehicle infotainment and telematics systems are globally acclaimed. Committed to advancing user experiences through the finest product quality, intuitive user interface and design aesthetics, MSI is a leading brand that shapes the future of technology. For more product information, please go to https://www.msi.com .

*All rights of the technical, pictures, text and other content published in this press release are reserved. Contents are subject to changes without prior notice.

