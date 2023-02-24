MSI launches its new-line-up of laptops equipped with RTX 40 Series GPUs in India

News provided by

MSI

24 Feb, 2023, 13:32 IST

  • The award-winning gaming laptops powered by 13th Gen Intel® Core™ HX series processor with the latest GeForce RTX 40 Series GPUs were unveiled at the global "MSIology: The Leap to Singularity" virtual event
  • The latest top-end RTX 4080 & 4090 Laptops are available at MSI authorized online and offline resellers
  • The full range of laptops will be available in Market by the end of February starting at a price of INR 58,990/-

NEW DELHI, Feb. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- MSI, a world-leading laptop brand, has launched its all-new laptop line-up equipped with the latest NVIDIA GeForce RTX 40 series GPUs and up to 13th Gen Intel® Core™ HX series processors in India. With the leap of performance boosting and the awarded recognition at CES, MSI is pushing the peak of performance and innovation with the whole new laptop lineup of gaming, creator and B&P laptops. The laptops come with innovative technology breakthroughs, extremely powerful performance and aesthetic designs that ensure the best-in-class user experience for all its consumers.

The latest MSI laptops are powered by the ultra-efficient NVIDIA Ada Lovelace architecture, bringing a quantum leap in performance with AI-powered DLSS 3 and enabling lifelike virtual worlds with full ray tracing. With the exceptional power improvement, eight of the newly MSI laptops are NVIDIA Studio validated, not only in the Content Creation series but also in the Gaming and Business and Productivity series.

Backed by NVIDIA Studio technologies for creators, products with NVIDIA RTX™ GPUs benefit from RTX optimizations in over 110 creative apps, NVIDIA Studio Drivers for the highest levels of stability and performance in creative apps, and exclusive AI-powered NVIDIA tools: Canvas, Broadcast, and RTX Remix. MSI Stealth, Creator Z and Prestige series laptops come pre-installed with NVIDIA Broadcast, transforming any room into a home studio through the power of AI.

Commenting on the announcement, Mr. Bruce Lin, Regional Marketing Manager, MSI, said, "We are thrilled to announce this new line up of RTX 40 series of laptops which takes us straight into the world of Omniverse. The new series will be a culmination of three values we focus at MSI - extreme performance, innovative technology, and luxurious aesthetics. The laptops are powered by the all-new 13th Gen Intel® Core™ processors that promises best-in-class performance, security, reliability, and style. With this launch, we are confident that we will be able to cater to our consumers' needs and give them an experience they have never imagined before."

The new MSI laptops also feature the brand-new Intel 13th gen processors with an overall performance increase up to 45% benefiting from the increased core count and turbo frequency.

Model

CPU + GPU

MRP

Titan GT77 HX 13VI/ 13VH

13th Gen Intel Core i9
(RTX 4090, GDDR6 16GB /
RTX 4080, GDDR6 12GB)

INR 6,71,990/ INR 5,48,990

Stealth 17 A13VH/ A13VG

13th Gen Intel Core i9
(RTX 4080, GDDR6 12GB) /

13th Gen Intel Core i7
(RTX 4070, GDDR6 8GB)

INR 4,92,990/ INR 3,47,990

Stealth 16 Studio A13VG/ A13VF

13th Gen Intel Core i7
(RTX 4070, GDDR6 8GB) /
(RTX 4060, GDDR6 8GB)

INR 3,35,990/ INR 2,79,990

Stealth 15 A13VF/ A13VE

13th Gen Intel Core i7
(RTX 4060, GDDR6 8GB) /
(RTX 4050, GDDR6 6GB)

INR 2,09,990 / INR 1,62,990

Stealth 14 Studio A13VF/ A13VE

13th Gen Intel Core i7
(RTX 4060, GDDR6 8GB)/
(RTX 4050, GDDR6 6GB)

INR 2,35,990 / INR 2,01,990

Raider GE78 HX 13VI

13th Gen Intel Core i9
(RTX 4090, GDDR6 16GB)

INR 5,59,990

Raider GE78 HX 13VH

13th Gen Intel Core i9/ i7
(RTX 4080, GDDR6 12GB)

INR 4,47,990/ INR 4,14,990

Raider GE68 HX 13VG

13th Gen Intel Core i9/ i7
(RTX 4070, GDDR6 8GB)

INR 3,58,990/ INR 3,35,990

Vector GP77 13VG

13th Gen Intel Core i7
(RTX 4070, GDDR6 8GB)

INR 2,79,990

Pulse 17 B13VGK

13th Gen Intel Core i7
(RTX 4070, GDDR6 8GB)

INR 2,07,990

Pulse 15 B13VFK

13th Gen Intel Core i7
(RTX 4060, GDDR6 8GB)

INR 1,90,990

Katana 15 13VFK/ VEK

13th Gen Intel Core i7
(RTX 4060, GDDR6 8GB) /
(RTX 4050, GDDR6 6GB)

INR 1,64,990 / INR 1,54,990

Cyborg 15 A12VF

12th Gen Intel Core i7
(RTX 4060, GDDR6 8GB)

INR 1,41,990 / INR 1,35,990 /
INR 1,34,990 /

(Price varies as per colour)

Cyborg 15 A12VE

12th Gen Intel Core i7/ i5
(RTX 4050, GDDR6 6GB)

INR 1,24,990/ INR 1,23,990/
INR 1,12,990/ INR 1,11,990

Summit E16 Flip Evo A13VET

13th Gen Intel Core i7
(RTX 4050, GDDR6 6GB)

INR 2,12,990

Summit E14 Flip Evo A13MT

13th Gen Intel Core i7
(Iris Xe Graphics)

INR 1,62,990

Summit E13 Flip Evo A13MT

13th Gen Intel Core i7
(Iris Xe Graphics)

INR 1,65,990

Prestige 16 A13VE

13th Gen Intel Core i7
(RTX 4050, GDDR6 6GB)

INR 2,01,990

Prestige 16 Evo A13M

13th Gen Intel Core i7
(Iris Xe Graphics)

INR 1,51,990

Prestige 14 Evo B13M

13th Gen Intel Core i7
(Iris Xe Graphics)

INR 1,34,990

Prestige 13 Evo A13

13th Gen Intel Core i7
(Iris Xe Graphics)

INR 1,39,990

Modern 15 B13M

13th Gen Intel Core i7/ i5
(Iris Xe Graphics)

INR 87,990/ INR 77,990/
INR 83,990/ INR 73,990

Modern 14 C13M

13th Gen Intel Core i7/ i5/ i3
(Iris Xe Graphics)/ (Intel UHD Graphics)

INR 85,990/ INR 73,990/
INR 70,990/ INR 58,990

Creator Z17 HX Studio A13VGT

13th Gen Intel Core i9/ i7
(RTX 4070, GDDR6 8GB)

INR 4,47,990/ INR 3,91,990

Creator Z16 HX Studio B13VFTO

13th Gen Intel Core i9/ i7
(RTX 4060, GDDR6 8GB)

INR 3,35,990/ INR 2,79,990

CreatorPro X17 HX A13VK

13th Gen Intel Core i9
(NVIDIA RTX™ 3500 Ada Laptop GPU)

(12GB GDDR6)

INR 5,82,990

CreatorPro Z17 HX Studio A13VKT

13th Gen Intel Core i9
(NVIDIA RTX™ 3000 Ada Laptop GPU)
(8GB GDDR6)

INR 5,59,990

CreatorPro Z16 HX Studio B13VKTO/
VJTO

13th Gen Intel Core i9/ i7
(NVIDIA RTX™ 3000 Ada Laptop GPU)
(8GB GDDR6)/

(NVIDIA RTX™ 2000 Ada Laptop GPU)
(8GB GDDR6)

INR 5,37,990/ INR 4,03,990

CreatorPro M16 B13VJ/ VI

13th Gen Intel Core i7
(NVIDIA RTX™ 3000/2000/A1000
Ada Laptop GPU)  (8GB GDDR6)

INR 4,25,990/ INR 3,13,990/
INR 2,23,990

All new Gaming Series: Powerful than Ever

The new MSI gaming laptop comes with the latest exclusive thermal design, which helps to make the gaming series more powerful than ever. All the heat pipes have been redesigned to shared pipes, dedicated pipes, and VRAM-exclusive pipes, to assure the performance will be fully delivered. In response to the performance enhancement, MSI's GeForce RTX 40 Series laptops, from the high-end Titan series to the entry gaming Katana series, incorporate the MUX design to allow activation of Discrete Graphics Mode through MSI Center, further unleashing more GPU power.

With the aesthetic design motto, MSI has released more than 10 new ID designs gaming laptops and also applied the 16:10 QHD+ 240Hz refresh rate display in high-end gaming, namely Raider GE, Vector GP, and Stealth series. Moreover, the exclusive futuristic translucent keycap design allows gamers easier to navigate the control and shortcut which greatly enhance the gaming experience.

Titan GT series/ Raider GE series/ Vector GP series: Extreme Powerhouse

The award-winning Titan GT and Raider GE come with the top-notch i9-13980HX processor and up to GeForce RTX 4090 Laptop GPU together with the exclusive MSI OverBoost Ultra technology, pushing the processors and graphics to 250W total full power or support 5.2GHz frequency across 8 P-cores depending on workload.

To present these incredible performances, Titan GT and Raider GE come with a world-class display. Titan GT is equipped with the world's first 4K/144Hz Mini LED display, featuring over 1000 nits of peak brightness with over 1000 local-dimming zones, while Raider GE is geared with the 16:10 QHD+ 240Hz display. These world-class displays clearly present those frames driven by powerful hardware.

The Raider GE series comes with a new chassis with an upgraded matrix light bar which is fancier and more futuristic. As well as Vector GP series, with the low profile and minimalism new design but also impressive performance to become the best choice for STEM and engineering users.

Stealth Series: Sleek and Sharp in Every Range

The slim and powerful award-winning Stealth series is now coming with a full-size range from 14, 15, 16, to 17-inch. Introducing the newly designed Stealth 14 Studio and Stealth 16 Studio. Both of them are favored by the magnesium-aluminum alloy body to deliver a thin and lightweight chassis. While Stealth 14 Studio features the MSI Vapor Chamber thermal design, making it the most powerful 14-inch gaming laptop. Moreover, the Stealth 16 Studio comes with a trilateral Dynaudio 6-speaker sound system providing the most immersive entertainment experience. Furthermore, to deliver mighty performance, the Stealth 17/16/14 studio are NVIDIA Studio validated laptops, which fulfill different needs across gaming and content creation.

To deliver the most immersive and stunning experience, Stealth 15 brings a revolutionary high refresh rate OLED display, with 240Hz and less than 0.2 ms response time. It also supports a 100% DCI-P3 color gamut, allowing users to experience the next level of gaming.

With the NVIDIA Max-Q suite of technologies that optimizes system performance, power, battery life, and acoustics for peak efficiency. The Stealth series is not just blazing-fast performance, but also thin and quiet.

Cyborg/ Pulse/ Katana/ Sword series: Wide Selection for Gamers

Introducing the whole-new series of entry gaming laptops, Cyborg 15. It comes with a futuristic translucent chassis design, which you can see the mechanical & electrical parts through it. With its thin and light body and cyberpunk-inspired design, Cyborg 15 is a perfect choice for those bored with the ordinary entry gaming design.

MSI has also refreshed the hot-selling gaming series Katana, Sword and Pulse to the latest graphics and processors for better gaming performance. Moreover, Pulse, Katana and Sword are now available with MUX switch. Gamers can easily switch between hybrid graphics mode or discrete graphic mode via the built-in MSI Center.

Creator Z Series: Dominate Creation Power

The CNC-crafted beautiful chassis is not just the only spotlight in the content creation series, the performance of Creator Z series is now on another level. The latest Creator Z17 HX Studio/ Creator Z16 HX Studio comes with the top 13th gen Intel HX series processors and has also been certified by NVIDIAStudio. With the Vapor Chamber Cooler thermal design, the Creator Z series become the most powerful creator laptops in the market.

Along with the support of the brand-new MSI Pen 2. The award-winning MSI Pen 2 uses the latest MPP2.6 Technology, with 4096 pressure level and haptic feedback, making it feels like writing on actual paper. Furthermore, you can also use the MSI Pen 2 as a traditional pencil on paper without switching to actual pens.

Prestige series: Thin & Powerful

The power of the Prestige series has come to a new level. The new Prestige 14 Evo and Prestige 16 Evo support up to the latest Intel® Core™ i7 H series processor, which provides a lightweight yet powerful experience for users. While Prestige 16 Studio also comes with GeForce RTX 40 Series Laptop GPUs, and is NVIDIA Studio validated, promising even better productivity and peak reliability.

The brand new 13-inch Prestige 13 Evo is the lightest laptop in the whole MSI series, built of magnesium aluminum alloy, it weighs only 990g. The Prestige 13 Evo is also equipped with a 75Whrs large-capacity battery, which could last long for 15 hrs.

Modern Series also refresh with new color options with star blue and beige rose to meet the everyday fashion statement.

All the latest MSI laptops are also ready to serve with early-bird pre-order offers. Grab the latest MSI laptops to experience the leap to singularity!

Model Name

Titan GT77 13VI / 13VH

Processor

Latest 13th Gen Intel® Core™ i9-13980HX Processor

Operating System

Windows 11 Home / Windows 11 Pro (MSI recommends Windows 11 Pro for business.)

Chipset

Intel® HM770

Memory

DDR5, 4 Slots, up to 128GB

Display

17.3" UHD (3840x2160), MiniLED, 144Hz Refresh Rate, 100% DCI-P3 (Typ.), VESA DisplayHDR™ 1000 Certified, IPS-Level panel

Graphics

NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 4090 Laptop GPU 16GB GDDR6 (13VI)

NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 4080 Laptop GPU 12GB GDDR6 (13VH)

Storage Slots

1 x NVMe M.2 SSD by PCIe Gen5 x4

2 x NVMe M.2 SSD by PCIe Gen4 x4

Keyboard

Cherry Mechanical Per-Key RGB gaming keyboard by SteelSeries

Audio

2 × 2W Speakers + 2 x 2W Woofers by Dynaudio system

1 x Audio combo jack

Nahimic 3 Audio Enhance

Hi-Res Audio ready

USB Ports

1 x Thunderbolt™ 4 / DP/ USB Type-C (w/ PD Charging), 1 x Thunderbolt™ 4 / DP/ USB Type-C,

3 x USB 3.2 Gen2 Type-A

Card Reader

1 x SD Express Memory Card Reader

Video Output

1 x Thunderbolt™ 4 / DP/ USB Type-C (w/PD Charging), 1 x Thunderbolt™ 4 / DP/ USB Type-C

1 x Mini DisplayPort, 1 x HDMI ([email protected] 60Hz / [email protected] 120Hz)

Communication

Intel® Killer™ Ethernet E3100 (up to 2.5 GbE) / Intel® Killer™ Wi-Fi 6E AX1690, Bluetooth v5.3

Webcam

IR HD type ([email protected]) w/ Webcam Shutter

Security

IR Webcam / Fingerprint Reader / Firmware Trusted Platform Module(fTPM) 2.0

Battery

4-Cell, Li-Polymer,  99.9Whr

Power Adapter

330W

Dimension

397 (W) x 330 (D) x 23 (H) mm

Weight

3.3 Kg

Model Name

Raider GE78 HX 13VI / 13VH

Raider GE68 HX 13VG

Processor

Up to latest 13th Gen Intel® Core™ i9-13980HX Processor

Up to latest 13th Gen Intel® Core™ i9-13950HX Processor

Operating System

Windows 11 Home / Windows 11 Pro (MSI recommends Windows 11 Pro for business.)

Windows 11 Home / Windows 11 Pro (MSI recommends Windows 11 Pro for business.)

Chipset

Intel® HM770

Intel® HM770

Memory

DDR5, 2 slots, up to 64GB

DDR5, 2 slots, up to 64GB

Display

17" QHD+ (2560x1600), 240 Hz Refresh Rate, 100% DCI-P3(Typical), IPS-Level panel

16" UHD+(3840x2160), 120Hz Refresh Rate, 100% DCI-P3 (Typical), IPS-level panel(optional)

16" QHD+ (2560 x 1600), 16:10, 240Hz Refresh Rate, 100% DCI-P3 (Typ.), IPS-level panel(optional)

Graphics

NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 4090  Laptop GPU 16GB GDDR6 (13VI)

NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 4080  Laptop GPU 12GB GDDR6 (13VH)

NVIDIA® GeForce RTX 4070 Laptop GPU 8GB GDDR6 (13VG)

Storage Slots

1 x NVMe M.2 SSD by PCIe Gen5 x4

1 x NVMe M.2 SSD by PCIe Gen4 x4

1 x NVMe M.2 SSD by PCIe Gen5 x4

1 x NVMe M.2 SSD by PCIe Gen4 x4

Keyboard

Per-Key RGB gaming keyboard by SteelSeries

Per-Key RGB gaming keyboard by SteelSeries

Audio

6 Speaker designed by Dynaudio system (2 x 2W Speakers + 4 x 2W Woofers)

1 x Audio combo jack

Nahimic 3 Audio Enhance / Hi-Res Audio ready

4 x 2W Speakers designed by Dynaudio system

1 x Audio combo jack

Nahimic 3 Audio Enhance, Hi-Res Audio ready

USB Ports

1 x Thunderbolt™ 4 / DP/ USB Type-C,
1 x USB 3.2 Gen2 Type-C / DP(w/ PD Charging), 1 x USB 3.2 Gen2 Type-C / DP,

1 x USB 3.2 Gen2 Type-A, 1 x USB 3.2 Gen1 Type-A

1 x Thunderbolt™ 4 / DP/ USB Type-C, 1 x USB 3.2 Gen2 Type-C / DP(w/ PD Charging), 1 x USB 3.2 Gen2 Type-C / DP,

1 x USB 3.2 Gen2 Type-A, 1 x USB 3.2 Gen1 Type-A

Card Reader

1 x SD Express Memory Card Reader

1 x SD Express Memory Card Reader

Video Output

1 x Thunderbolt™ 4 / DP/ USB Type-C, 1 x USB 3.2 Gen2 Type-C / DP, 1 x HDMI ([email protected] 60Hz / [email protected] 120Hz)

1 x Thunderbolt™ 4 / DP/ USB Type-C, 1 x USB 3.2 Gen2 Type-C / DP(w/ PD Charging),

1 x USB 3.2 Gen2 Type-C / DP, 1 x HDMI ([email protected] 60Hz / [email protected] 120Hz)

Communication

Intel® Killer™ Ethernet E3100 (up to 2.5 GbE) / Intel® Killer™ Wi-Fi 6E AX1690, Bluetooth v5.3(13VI / 13VH)

Intel® Killer™ Ethernet E3100 (up to 2.5 GbE) / Intel® Killer™ Wi-Fi 6E AX1675, Bluetooth v5.3(13VG)

Intel® Killer™ Ethernet E3100 (up to 2.5 GbE) / Intel® Killer™ Wi-Fi 6E AX1675, Bluetooth v5.3

Webcam

IR FHD type ([email protected]) with Webcam shutter

IR FHD type ([email protected]) with Webcam shutter

Security

IR Webcam / Firmware Trusted Platform Module(fTPM) 2.0

IR Webcam / Firmware Trusted Platform Module(fTPM) 2.0

Battery

4-Cell, Li-Polymer,  99.9Whr

4-Cell, Li-Polymer,  99.9Whr

Power Adapter

330W

330W

Dimension

380.3 (W) x 298 (D) x 22.9~28.8 (H) mm

358 (W) x 284 (D) x 22.2~27.9 (H) mm

Weight

3.0 Kg

2.7 Kg

Model Name

Vector GP77 13VG

Processor

Up to latest 13th Gen Intel® Core™ i9-13900H Processor

Operating System

Windows 11 Home / Windows 11 Pro (MSI recommends Windows 11 Pro for business.)

Chipset

Integrated SoC

Memory

DDR5, 2 slots, up to 64GB

Display

17.3" QHD (2560x1440), 240 Hz Refresh Rate, 100% DCI-P3(Typical), IPS-Level panel                     

Graphics

NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 4070 Laptop GPU 8GB GDDR6 (13VG)

Storage Slots

2 x NVMe M.2 SSD by PCIe Gen4 x4

Keyboard

Per-Key RGB gaming keyboard by SteelSeries

Audio

2 x 2W Stereo Speakers

1 x Audio combo jack

Nahimic 3 Audio Enhance

Hi-Res Audio ready

USB Ports

1 x USB 3.2 Gen2 Type-C / DP (w/ PD Charging)

3 x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A

Video Output

1 x USB 3.2 Gen2 Type-C / DP (w/ PD Charging),  1 x Mini DisplayPort,

1 x HDMI ([email protected] 60Hz / [email protected] 120Hz)

Communication

Gigabit Ethernet (up to 2.5GbE)  / Intel® Wi-Fi 6E AX211, Bluetooth v5.3

Webcam

HD type ([email protected])

Security

Firmware Trusted Platform Module(fTPM) 2.0

Battery

4-Cell, Li-Polymer,  65Whr

Power Adapter

240W

Dimension

397 (W) x 284 (D) x 25.9 (H) mm

Weight

2.9 Kg

Model Name

Stealth 16 Studio A13VG / A13VF

Processor

Up to latest 13th Gen Intel® Core™ i9-13900H processor

Operating System

Windows 11 Home (MSI recommends Windows 11 Pro for business.)

Windows 11 Pro

Chipset

Integrated SoC

Memory

DDR5, 2 slots, up to 64GB

Display

16" UHD+ (3840 x 2160), 16:10, 120Hz Refresh Rate, 100% DCI-P3 (Typ.), IPS-level panel(optional)

16" QHD+ (2560 x 1600), 16:10, 240Hz Refresh Rate, 100% DCI-P3 (Typ.), IPS-level panel(optional)

Graphics

NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 4070 Laptop GPU 8GB GDDR6 (A13VG)

NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 4060 Laptop GPU 8GB GDDR6 (A13VF)

Storage Slots

2 x NVMe M.2 SSD by PCIe Gen4 x4

Keyboard

Per-Key RGB Gaming Keyboard by SteelSeries

Audio

2 x 2W Speakers and 4 x 2W Woofers designed by Dynaudio system

1 x Audio combo jack

Nahimic 3 Audio Enhancer

Hi-Res Audio ready

USB Ports

1 x Thunderbolt™ 4 / DP/ USB Type-C (w/ PD Charging)

1 x USB 3.2 Gen2 Type-C / DP

1 x USB 3.2 Gen2 Type-A

Card Reader

1 x microSD Card Reader

Video Output

1 x HDMI™ ([email protected] 60Hz / [email protected] 120Hz)

Communication

Intel® Killer™ Ethernet E3100 (up to 2.5 GbE) / Intel® Killer™ Wi-Fi 6E AX1675, Bluetooth v5.3

Webcam

IR FHD type ([email protected]) with Webcam shutter

Security

IR Webcam / Webcam Shutter /Fingerprint Reader / Firmware Trusted Platform Module(fTPM) 2.0

Battery

4-Cell, Li-Polymer, 99.9Whr

Power Adapter

240W Slim adapter

Dimension

355.8 (W) x  259.7 (D) x 19.95~21.55 (H) mm

Weight

1.99 Kg

Model Name

Stealth 14 Studio A13VF / A13VE

Processor

Latest 13th Gen Intel® Core™ i7-13700H processor

Operating System

Windows 11 Home (MSI recommends Windows 11 Pro for business.)

Windows 11 Pro

Chipset

Integrated SoC

Memory

DDR5, 2 slots, up to 64GB

Display

14" QHD+(2560 x 1600), 16:10, 240Hz Refresh Rate, 100% DCI-P3 (Typ.) IPS-level panel(optional)    

14" FHD+ (1920 x 1200), 16:10, 165Hz Refresh Rate, 100% sRGB (Typ.), IPS-level panel(optional)

Graphics

NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 4060 Laptop GPU 8GB GDDR6 (A13VF)

NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 4050 Laptop GPU 8GB GDDR6 (A13VE)

Storage Slots

1 x NVMe M.2 SSD by PCIe Gen4 x4

Keyboard

Per-Key RGB gaming keyboard

Audio

2 x 2W Speakers and 2 x 2W Woofers designed by Dynaudio system

1 x Audio combo jack

Nahimic 3 Audio Enhancer

Hi-Res Audio ready

USB Ports

1 x Thunderbolt™ 4 / DP/ USB Type-C

1 x USB 3.2 Gen2 Type-C / DP (w/ PD Charging)

1 x USB 3.2 Gen2 Type-A

Video Output

1 x HDMI™ ([email protected] 60Hz / [email protected] 120Hz)

1 x USB 3.2 Gen2 Type-C / DP

Communication

Intel® Killer™ Wi-Fi 6E AX1675, Bluetooth v5.3

Webcam

IR HD type ([email protected]) with Webcam Shutter

Security

IR Webcam / Webcam Shutter / Firmware Trusted Platform Module(fTPM) 2.0

Battery

4-Cell, Li-Polymer, 72Whr

Power Adapter

240W Slim adapter

Dimension

315 (W) x  246 (D) x 19 (H) mm

Weight

1.7 Kg

Model Name

Stealth 15 A13VF / A13VE

Processor

Latest 13th Gen Intel® Core™ i7-13620H processor

Operating System

Windows 11 Home (MSI recommends Windows 11 Pro for business.)

Windows 11 Pro

Chipset

Integrated SoC

Memory

DDR5, 2 slots, up to 64GB

Display

15.6" UHD (3840x2160), 120Hz Refresh Rate, 100% DCI-P3 (Typ.), IPS-level panel(optional)

15.6" QHD (2560x1440), 240 Hz Refresh Rate, 100% DCI-P3(Typical), VESA DisplayHDR™ 600 True Black Certified, OLED panel(optional)
15.6" Full HD (1920x1080), 144 Hz Refresh Rate, IPS-Level panel(optional)

Graphics

NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 4060 Laptop GPU 8GB GDDR6 (A13VF)

NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 4050 Laptop GPU 8GB GDDR6 (A13VE)

Storage Slots

2 x NVMe M.2 SSD by PCIe Gen4 x4

Keyboard

Single Backlit Keyboard (White)

Audio

2 x 2W Stereo Speakers by Dynaudio system

1 x Audio combo jack

Nahimic 3 Audio Enhancer

Hi-Res Audio ready

USB Ports

1 x USB 3.2 Gen2 Type-C / DP (w/ PD Charging),

1 x USB 3.2 Gen2 Type-C, 2 x USB 3.2 Gen2 Type-A

Video Output

1 x HDMI™ ([email protected] 60Hz / [email protected] 120Hz)

Communication

Gigabit Ethernet / Intel® Wi-Fi 6 AX201, Bluetooth v5.2

Webcam

HD type ([email protected])

Security

Firmware Trusted Platform Module(fTPM) 2.0

Battery

3-Cell, Li-Polymer, 53.5Whr

Power Adapter

180W Slim adapter

Dimension

358.3 (W) x  247.9 (D) x 19.9 (H) mm

Weight

2.1 Kg

Model Name

Stealth 17 Studio A13VH / A13VG

Processor

Up to 13th Gen Intel® Core™ i9-13900H processor

Operating System

Windows 11 Home (MSI recommends Windows 11 Pro for business.)

Windows 11 Pro

Chipset

Integrated SoC

Memory

DDR5, 2 slots, up to 64GB

Display

17.3" UHD (3840x2160), MiniLED, 144Hz Refresh Rate, 100% DCI-P3 (Typ.), VESA DisplayHDR™ 1000 Certified, IPS-Level panel(optional)

17.3" QHD (2560x1440), 240 Hz Refresh Rate, 100% DCI-P3(Typ.), IPS-Level panel(optional)

Graphics

NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 4080 Laptop GPU 12GB GDDR6 (A13VH)

NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 4070 Laptop GPU 8GB GDDR6 (A13VG)

Storage Slots

2 x NVMe M.2 SSD by PCIe Gen4 x4

Keyboard

Per-Key RGB Gaming Keyboard by SteelSeries

Audio

2 x 2W Speakers and 4 x 2W Woofers designed by Dynaudio system

1 x Audio combo jack

Nahimic 3 Audio Enhancer

Hi-Res Audio ready

USB Ports

1 x Thunderbolt™ 4 / DP/ USB Type-C (w/ PD Charging)

1 x USB 3.2 Gen2 Type-C / DP

2 x USB 3.2 Gen2 Type-A

Card Reader

1 x SD Express Memory Card Reader

Video Output

1 x HDMI™ ([email protected] 60Hz / [email protected] 120Hz)

Communication

Intel® Killer™ Ethernet E3100 (up to 2.5 GbE) / Intel® Killer™ Wi-Fi 6E AX1675, Bluetooth v5.3

Webcam

IR FHD type ([email protected]) with Webcam Shutter

Security

IR Webcam / Webcam Shutter / Fingerprint Reader / Firmware Trusted Platform Module(fTPM) 2.0

Battery

4-Cell, Li-Polymer, 99.9Whr

Power Adapter

240W Slim adapter

Dimension

397.6 (W) x  283.5 (D) x 20.1-20.8 (H) mm

Weight

2.8 Kg

Model Name

Pulse 17 B13VGK

Pulse 15 B13VFK

Processor

Up to latest 13th Gen Intel® Core™ i7-13700H processor

Up to latest 13th Gen Intel® Core™ i7-13700H processor

Operating System

Windows 11 Home (MSI recommends Windows 11 Pro for business.)

Windows 11 Pro

Windows 11 Home (MSI recommends Windows 11 Pro for business.)

Windows 11 Pro

Chipset

Integrated SoC

Integrated SoC

Memory

DDR5, 2 slots, up to 64GB

DDR5, 2 slots, up to 64GB

Display

17.3" Full HD (1920x1080), 144 Hz Refresh Rate, IPS-Level panel

15.6" QHD (2560x1440), 240Hz Refresh Rate, 100% DCI-P3 (Typ.), IPS-Level panel(optional)

15.6" Full HD (1920x1080), 360Hz Refresh Rate, IPS-Level panel(optional)

Graphics

NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 4070 Laptop GPU 8GB GDDR6 (B13VGK)

NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 4060 Laptop GPU 8GB GDDR6 (B13

VFK)

Storage Slots

1 x NVMe M.2 SSD by PCIe Gen4 x4

1 x NVMe M.2 SSD by PCIe Gen4 x4

Keyboard

4-Zone RGB Gaming Keyboard

4-Zone RGB Gaming Keyboard

Audio

2 x 2W Stereo Speakers

1 x Audio combo jack

Nahimic 3 Audio Enhancer

Hi-Res Audio ready

2 x 2W Stereo Speakers

1 x Audio combo jack

Nahimic 3 Audio Enhancer

Hi-Res Audio ready

USB Port

1 x USB 3.2 Gen1 Type-C / DP

2 x USB 3.2 Gen1 Type-A

1 x USB 2.0 Type-A

1 x USB 3.2 Gen1 Type-C / DP

2 x USB 3.2 Gen1 Type-A

1 x USB 2.0 Type-A

Video Output

1 x HDMI™ ([email protected] / [email protected]), 1 x USB 3.2 Gen1 Type-C / DP

1 x HDMI ([email protected] / [email protected]), 1 x USB 3.2 Gen1 Type-C / DP

Communication

Gigabit Ethernet / Intel® Wi-Fi 6 AX201 / Bluetooth v5.2

Gigabit Ethernet / Intel® Wi-Fi 6 AX201 / Bluetooth v5.2

Webcam

HD type ([email protected])

HD type ([email protected])

Security

Firmware Trusted Platform Module(fTPM) 2.0

Firmware Trusted Platform Module(fTPM) 2.0

Battery

4-Cell, Li-Polymer, 90Whr

4-Cell, Li-Polymer, 90Whr

Power Adapter

240W

240W

Dimension

398 (W) x 273 (D) x 27.2 (H) mm

359 (W) x 259 (D) x 26.9 (H) mm

Weight

2.8 Kg

2.47 Kg

Model Name

Cyborg 15 A12VF / A12VE

Processor

Up to latest 12th Gen Intel® Core™ i7-12650H Processor

Operating System

Windows 11 Home (MSI recommends Windows 11 Pro for business.)

Windows 11 Pro

Chipset

Integrated SoC

Memory

DDR5, 2 slots, up to 64GB

Display

15.6" Full HD (1920x1080),144 Hz Refresh Rate, IPS-Level panel

Graphics

NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 4060 Laptop GPU 8GB GDDR6 (A12VF)

NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 4050 Laptop GPU 6GB GDDR6 (A12VE)

Storage Slots

1 x NVMe M.2 SSD by PCIe Gen4 x4

Keyboard

Blue Backlit Gaming Keyboard

Audio

2 x 2W Stereo Speakers

1 x Audio combo jack

Nahimic 3 Audio Enhancer

Hi-Res Audio ready

USB Port

1 x USB 3.2 Gen1 Type-C / DP

2 x USB 3.2 Gen1 Type-A

Video Output

1 x HDMI™ ([email protected]), 1 x USB 3.2 Gen1 Type-C / DP

Communication

Gigabit Ethernet

Intel® Wi-Fi 6 AX201

Bluetooth v5.2

Webcam

HD type ([email protected])

Security

Firmware Trusted Platform Module(fTPM) 2.0

Battery

3-Cell, Li-Polymer, 53.5Whr

Power Adapter

120W

Dimension

359.36 (W) x  250.34 (D) x 21.95~22.9 (H) mm

Weight

1.98 Kg

Model Name

Katana 15 B13VFK / B13VEK

Processor

Up to latest 13th Gen Intel® Core™ i7-13620H processor

Operating System

Windows 11 Home (MSI recommends Windows 11 Pro for business.)

Windows 11 Pro

Chipset

Integrated SoC

Memory

DDR5, 2 slots, up to 64GB

Display

15.6" Full HD (1920x1080), 144 Hz Refresh Rate, IPS-Level panel

Graphics

NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 4060 Laptop GPU 8GB GDDR6 (B13VFK)

NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 4050 Laptop GPU 6GB GDDR6 (B13VEK)

Storage Slots

2 x NVMe M.2 SSD by PCIe Gen4 x4

Keyboard

4-Zone RGB Gaming Keyboard

Audio

2 x 2W Stereo Speakers, 1 x Audio combo jack

Nahimic 3 Audio Enhancer, Hi-Res Audio ready

USB Port

1 x USB 3.2 Gen1 Type-C / DP, 2 x USB 3.2 Gen1 Type-A, 1 x USB 2.0 Type-A

Video Output

1 x HDMI™ ([email protected] / [email protected]), 1 x USB 3.2 Gen1 Type-C / DP

Communication

Gigabit Ethernet / Intel® Wi-Fi 6 AX201 / Bluetooth v5.2

Webcam

HD type ([email protected])

Security

Firmware Trusted Platform Module(fTPM) 2.0

Battery

3-Cell, Li-Polymer, 53.5Whr

Power Adapter

200W (B13VFK / B13VEK) / 180W (B13UDXK)

Dimension

359 (W) x 259 (D) x 24.9 (H) mm

Weight

2.25 Kg

Model Name

Creator Z17 HX Studio A13VGT

Processor

Up to latest 13th Gen Intel® Core™ i9-13950HX Processor

Operating System

Windows 11 Home (MSI recommends Windows 11 Pro for business.)

Windows 11 Pro

Display

17" QHD+ (2560x1600), 16:10, Touchscreen, 165Hz Refresh Rate, 100% DCI-P3(Typical), IPS-Level panel, Support MSI Pen 2

Graphics

NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 4070 Laptop GPU 8GB GDDR6 (A13VGT)

Memory

DDR5, 2 slots, up to 64GB

Storage Slot

1 x NVMe M.2 SSD by PCIe Gen5 x4

Webcam / Microphone

IR FHD type ([email protected]) / Quadruple Microphone

Keyboard

Per-Key RGB keyboard

Security

Discrete Trusted Platform Module(dTPM) 2.0/ Fingerprint Reader / IR Webcam

Sensor

Ambient Light Sensor

Communication

Intel®  Wi-Fi 6E AX211, Bluetooth v5.3

Audio

4 × 2W Stereo Speakers by Dynaudio system

1 × Audio combo jack

DTS Audio Processing, Hi-Res Audio Ready

I/O Port

1 x Thunderbolt™ 4 / DP/ USB Type-C (w/ PD Charging)

1 x Thunderbolt™ 4 / DP/ USB Type-C

1 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A

1 x HDMI ([email protected] 60Hz / [email protected] 120Hz)

1 x SD Express Memory Card Reader

1 x DC-in

Battery/Adapter

4-Cell, Li-Polymer, 90Whr

280W adaptor

Weight/Dimension

2.49 kg

382(W) × 260(D) × 19(H) mm

Model Name

Creator Z16 HX Studio B13VFTO

Processor

Up to latest 13th Gen Intel® Core™ i9-13950HX Processor

Operating System

Windows 11 Home (MSI recommends Windows 11 Pro for business.)

Windows 11 Pro

Display

16" QHD+ (2560x1600), 16:10, Touchscreen, 120Hz Refresh Rate, 100% DCI-P3(Typical), IPS-Level panel

Graphics

NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 4060 Laptop GPU 8GB GDDR6 (B13VFTO)

Memory

DDR5, 2 slots, up to 64GB

Storage Slot

1 x NVMe M.2 SSD by PCIe Gen5 x4

Webcam / Microphone

IR HD type ([email protected]) / Quadruple Microphone

Keyboard

Per-Key RGB keyboard

Security

Discrete Trusted Platform Module(dTPM) 2.0 / Fingerprint Reader / IR Webcam

Sensor

Ambient Light Sensor

Communication

Intel®  Wi-Fi 6E AX211, Bluetooth v5.3

Audio

4 × 2W Stereo Speakers by Dynaudio system

1 × Audio combo jack

DTS Audio Processing, Hi-Res Audio Ready

I/O Port

1 x Thunderbolt™ 4 / DP / USB Type-C (w/ PD Charging)

1 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A

1 x HDMI™ ([email protected] 60Hz / [email protected] 120Hz)

1 x SD Express Memory Card Reader

1 x DC-in

Battery/Adapter

4-Cell, Li-Polymer, 90Whr

280W adaptor

Weight/Dimension

2.35 kg

359(W) × 256(D) × 18.4(H) mm

Model Name

CreatorPro Z17 HX A13VK

CreatorPro Z17 HX Studio A13VKT

Processor

Up to latest 13th Gen Intel® Core™ i9-13980HX Processor

Up to latest 13th Gen Intel® Core™ i9-13950HX Processor

Operating System

Windows 11 Pro

Windows 11 Pro

Display

17.3" UHD(3840x2160), 144Hz, Mini LED, HDR 1000, 100% DCI-P3, IPS-Level panel

 

 

17" 16:10 QHD+ 165Hz Touchscreen DCI-P3 100% (support MSI Pen)

Graphics

NVIDIA RTX™ 3500 Ada Laptop GPU (12GB GDDR6))

 

NVIDIA RTX™ 3000 Ada Laptop GPU (8GB GDDR6)

Memory

DDR5 32GB*2

DDR5 32GB*2

Storage Slot

4TB (2TB*2) NVMe PCIe Gen4x4 SSD

4TB (2TB*2) NVMe PCIe Gen4x4 SSD

Webcam / Microphone

IR HD type ([email protected]) / Quadruple Microphone

IR HD type ([email protected]) / Quadruple Microphone

Keyboard

Per-Key RGB keyboard

Per-Key RGB keyboard

Security

Discrete Trusted Platform Module(dTPM) 2.0 / Fingerprint Reader / IR Webcam

Discrete Trusted Platform Module(dTPM) 2.0 / Fingerprint Reader / IR Webcam

Sensor

Ambient Light Sensor

Ambient Light Sensor

Communication

Intel®  Wi-Fi 6E AX211, Bluetooth v5.3

Intel®  Wi-Fi 6E AX211, Bluetooth v5.3

Audio

4 × 2W Stereo Speakers by Dynaudio system

1 × Audio combo jack

DTS Audio Processing, Hi-Res Audio Ready

4 × 2W Stereo Speakers by Dynaudio system

1 × Audio combo jack

DTS Audio Processing, Hi-Res Audio Ready

I/O Port

1 x Thunderbolt™ 4 / DP / USB Type-C (w/ PD Charging)

1 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A

1 x HDMI™ ([email protected] 60Hz / [email protected] 120Hz)

1 x SD Express Memory Card Reader

1 x DC-in

1 x Thunderbolt™ 4 / DP / USB Type-C (w/ PD Charging)

1 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A

1 x HDMI™ ([email protected] 60Hz / [email protected] 120Hz)

1 x SD Express Memory Card Reader

1 x DC-in

Battery/Adapter

4-Cell, Li-Polymer, 90Whr

280W adaptor

4-Cell, Li-Polymer, 90Whr

280W adaptor

Weight/Dimension

2.35 kg

359(W) × 256(D) × 18.4(H) mm

2.35 kg

359(W) × 256(D) × 18.4(H) mm

Model Name

CreatorPro Z16 HX Studio B13VKTO/ B13VJTO

Processor

Up to latest 13th Gen Intel® Core™ i9-13950H Processor

Up to latest 13th Gen Intel® Core™ i7-13700H Processor

Operating System

Windows 11 Pro

Display

16" QHD+ (2560*1600), 120Hz DCI-P3 100% typical, Finger Touch panel

Graphics

NVIDIA RTX™ 3000 Ada Laptop GPU (8GB GDDR6)

NVIDIA RTX™ 2000 Ada Laptop GPU (8GB GDDR6)

Memory

DDR5 32GB*2/ DDR5 16GB*2

Storage Slot

4TB (2TB*2) NVMe PCIe Gen4x4 SSD/ 2TB NVMe PCIe Gen4x4 SSD

Webcam / Microphone

IR HD type ([email protected]) / Quadruple Microphone

Keyboard

Per-Key RGB keyboard

Security

Discrete Trusted Platform Module(dTPM) 2.0 / Fingerprint Reader / IR Webcam

Sensor

Ambient Light Sensor

Communication

Intel® Wi-Fi 6E AX211

Audio

4 × 2W Stereo Speakers by Dynaudio system

1 × Audio combo jack

DTS Audio Processing, Hi-Res Audio Ready

I/O Port

1 x Thunderbolt™ 4 / DP / USB Type-C (w/ PD Charging)

1 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A

1 x HDMI™ ([email protected] 60Hz / [email protected] 120Hz)

1 x SD Express Memory Card Reader

1 x DC-in

Battery/Adapter

4-Cell, Li-Polymer, 90Whr

280W adaptor

Weight/Dimension

2.35 kg

359(W) × 256(D) × 18.4(H) mm

Model Name

CreatorPro M16 B13VJ/ B13VI

Processor

Up to latest 13th Gen Intel® Core™ i7-13700H Processor

Operating System

Windows 11 Pro

Display

16" 16:10 FHD+(1920 x 1200), 144Hz, IPS-level panel

Graphics

NVIDIA RTX™ 3000 Ada Laptop GPU (8GB GDDR6)

NVIDIA RTX™ 2000 Ada Laptop GPU (8GB GDDR6)

NVIDIA RTX™ A1000 6GB Laptop GPU (GDDR6)

Memory

DDR5 16GB*2

Storage Slot

1TB NVMe PCIe Gen4x4 SSD

Webcam / Microphone

IR HD type ([email protected]) / Quadruple Microphone

Keyboard

Single backlight Keyboard(White)

Security

Discrete Trusted Platform Module(dTPM) 2.0 / Fingerprint Reader / IR Webcam

Sensor

Ambient Light Sensor

Communication

Intel Wi-Fi 6 AX201(2*2 ax) + BT5.2

Audio

4 × 2W Stereo Speakers by Dynaudio system

1 × Audio combo jack

DTS Audio Processing, Hi-Res Audio Ready

I/O Port

1 x Thunderbolt™ 4 / DP / USB Type-C (w/ PD Charging)

1 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A

1 x HDMI™ ([email protected] 60Hz / [email protected] 120Hz)

1 x SD Express Memory Card Reader

1 x DC-in

Battery/Adapter

4-Cell, Li-Polymer, 90Whr

280W adaptor

Weight/Dimension

2.35 kg

359(W) × 256(D) × 18.4(H) mm

Model Name

Summit E16 Flip A13VET

Processor

13th Gen Intel® Core™ i7-1360P Processor

Operating System

Windows 11 Home (MSI recommends Windows 11 Pro for business.)

Windows 11 Pro

Chipset

Integrated SoC

Memory

LPDDR5 onboard, up to 32GB, dual channel

Display

16" QHD+ (2560x1600), 16:10, Touchscreen, 165Hz Refresh Rate,

100% DCI-P3(Typical), IPS-Level panel, Support MSI Pen

Graphics

NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 4050 Laptop GPU 6GB GDDR6 (A13VET)

Storage Slot

1 x NVMe M.2 SSD by PCIe Gen4 x4

Input

Single Backlit Keyboard (White)

Security

Discrete Trusted Platform Module(dTPM) 2.0 / Fingerprint Reader / Webcam Lock Switch/ IR Webcam

Sensor

Ambient Light Sensor / Gyroscope / Accelerometer / Magnetometer

Communication

Intel® Wi-Fi 6E AX211, Bluetooth v5.3

Audio

2 × 2W Speakers / 1× Audio combo jack

Hi-Res Audio Ready, DTS Audio Processing

I/O Port

1 x USB 3.2 Gen2 Type-C / DP (w/ PD Charging)

1 x USB 3.2 Gen2 Type-C

1 x USB 3.2 Gen2 Type-A

1 x microSD Card Reader

1 x HDMI™ ([email protected] / [email protected])

Battery/Adapter

4-Cell, Li-Polymer, 82Whr / 150W(A13VFT), 120W(A13VET)

Webcam

IR FHD type ([email protected]) with Noise Reduction Cam

Dimension

358(W) x 258.55(D) x 16.85(H) mm

Weight

2.1 Kg

Color

Ink Black

Model Name

Summit E14 Flip Evo A13MT

Processor

13th Gen Intel® Core™ i7-1360P Processor

Operating System

Windows 11 Home (MSI recommends Windows 11 Pro for business.)

Windows 11 Pro

Chipset

Integrated SoC

Memory

LPDDR5 onboard, up to 32GB, dual channel

Display

14" QHD+(2880x1800), 16:10, Touchscreen, 100% DCI-P3(Typical), IPS-Level panel, Support MSI Pen

Graphics

Intel® Iris® Xe Graphics

Storage Slot

1 x NVMe M.2 SSD by PCIe Gen4 x4

Input

Single Backlit Keyboard (White)

Security

Discrete Trusted Platform Module(dTPM) 2.0/ Fingerprint Reader / Webcam Lock Switch/ IR Webcam

Sensor

Ambient Light Sensor / Gyroscope / Accelerometer / Magnetometer

Communication

Intel® Killer™ Wi-Fi 6E AX1675, Bluetooth v5.3

Audio

2 × 2W Speakers / 1× Audio combo jack

Hi-Res Audio Ready, DTS Audio Processing

I/O Port

2 x Thunderbolt™4 / DP/ USB Type-C (w/ PD Charging)

1 x USB 3.2 Gen2 Type-A

1 x microSD Card Reader

1 x HDMI™ ([email protected])

Battery/Adapter

4-Cell, Li-Polymer, 72Whr / 65W Type-C PD

Webcam

IR FHD type ([email protected]) with Noise Reduction Cam

Dimension

314(W) x 227.5(D) x 17.9(H) mm

Weight

1.59 Kg

Color

Ink Black

Model Name

Summit E13 Flip Evo A13MT

Processor

13th Gen Intel® Core™ i7-1360P Processor

Operating System

Windows 11 Home (MSI recommends Windows 11 Pro for business.)

Windows 11 Pro

Chipset

Integrated SoC

Memory

LPDDR5 onboard, up to 32GB, dual channel

Display

13.4" FHD+ (1920x1200), 16:10, Touchscreen, 120Hz Refresh Rate, 100% sRGB(Typical), IPS-Level panel, Support MSI Pen

Graphics

Intel® Iris® Xe Graphics

Storage Slot

1 x NVMe M.2 SSD by PCIe Gen4 x4

Input

Single Backlit Keyboard (White)

Security

Discrete Trusted Platform Module(dTPM) 2.0/ Fingerprint Reader / Webcam Lock Switch/ IR Webcam

Sensor

Ambient Light Sensor / Gyroscope / Accelerometer / Magnetometer

Communication

Intel® Killer™ Wi-Fi 6E AX1675, Bluetooth v5.3

Audio

2 × 2W Speakers / 1× Audio combo jack

Hi-Res Audio Ready, DTS Audio Processing

I/O Port

2 x Thunderbolt™ 4 / DP/ USB Type-C (w/ PD Charging)

1 x USB 3.2 Gen1 Type-A

1 x microSD Card Reader (Hidden)

1 x HDMI™ ([email protected])

Battery/Adapter

4-Cell, Li-Polymer, 70Whr / 65W Type-C PD

Webcam

IR FHD type ([email protected]) with Noise Reduction Cam

Dimension

300.2(W) x 222.25(D) x 14.9(H) mm

Weight

1.35 Kg

Color

Pure White / Ink Black

Model Name

Prestige 16 Studio A13VE

Prestige 16 Evo A13M

Processor

13th Gen Intel® Core™ i7-13700H Processor

13th Gen Intel® Core™ i7-13700H Processor

Operating System

Windows 11 Home (MSI recommends Windows 11 Pro for business.)

Windows 11 Pro

Windows 11 Home (MSI recommends Windows 11 Pro for business.)

Windows 11 Pro

Chipset

Integrated SoC

Integrated SoC

Memory

LPDDR5 onboard, 16GB, dual channel

LPDDR5 onboard, 16GB, dual channel

Display

16" QHD+ (2560x1600), 16:10, 165Hz Refresh Rate, MiniLED,  VESA DisplayHDR™ 1000 Certified, 100% DCI-P3(Typical), IPS-Level panel

16" QHD+ (2560x1600), 165Hz Refresh Rate, 100% DCI-P3(Typical),

IPS-Level panel

Graphics

NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 4050 Laptop GPU 6GB GDDR6 (A13VE)

Intel® Iris® Xe Graphics

Storage Slot

1 x NVMe M.2 SSD by PCIe Gen4 x4

1 x NVMe M.2 SSD by PCIe Gen4 x4

Input

Single Backlit Keyboard (White)

Single Backlit Keyboard (White)

Security

Discrete Trusted Platform Module(dTPM) 2.0 / Fingerprint Reader / Webcam Lock Switch / IR Webcam

Discrete Trusted Platform Module(dTPM) 2.0 / Fingerprint Reader / Webcam Lock Switch/ IR Webcam

Sensor

Ambient Light Sensor

Ambient Light Sensor

Communication

Intel® Wi-Fi 6E AX211, Bluetooth v5.3

Intel® Killer™ Wi-Fi 6E AX1675, Bluetooth v5.3

Audio

2 × 2W Speakers / 1× Audio combo jack

Hi-Res Audio Ready, DTS Audio Processing

2 × 2W Speakers / 1× Audio combo jack

Hi-Res Audio Ready, DTS Audio Processing

I/O Port

1 x USB 3.2 Gen2 Type-C / DP (w/ PD Charging)

1 x USB 3.2 Gen2 Type-C

1 x USB 3.2 Gen2 Type-A

1 x microSD Card Reader

1 x HDMI™ ([email protected] / [email protected])

2 x Thunderbolt™4 / DP/ USB Type-C (w/ PD Charging)

2 x USB 3.2 Gen2 Type-A

1 x microSD Card Reader

1 x HDMI™ ([email protected])

Battery/Adapter

4-Cell, Li-Polymer, 82Whr / 150W(A13VF), 120W(A13VE)

4-Cell, Li-Polymer, 82Whr / 100W Type-C PD

Webcam

IR FHD type ([email protected]) with Noise Reduction Cam

IR FHD type ([email protected]) with Noise Reduction Cam

Dimension

358(W) x 258.55(D) x 16.85(H) mm

358(W) x 258.55(D) x 16.85(H) mm

Weight

2.1 Kg

1.9 Kg

Color

Urban Silver

Urban Silver

Model Name

Prestige 13 Evo A13M

Processor

13th Gen Intel® Core™ i7-1360P Processor

Operating System

Windows 11 Home / Windows 11 Pro

(MSI recommends Windows 11 Pro for business.)

Chipset

Integrated SoC

Memory

LPDDR5 onboard, Up to 16GB, dual channel

Display

13.3" FHD+ (1920x1200), 100% sRGB(Typical), 400nits, IPS-Level panel

Graphics

Intel® Iris® Xe  Graphics

Storage Slot

1 x NVMe M.2 SSD by PCIe Gen4 x4

Input

Single Backlit Keyboard (White)

Security

Discrete Trusted Platform Module(dTPM) 2.0 / Fingerprint Reader / Webcam Shutter/ IR Webcam

Sensor

Ambient Light Sensor

Communication

Intel® Killer™ Wi-Fi 6E AX1675, Bluetooth v5.3

Audio

2 × 2W Speakers / 1× Audio combo jack

Hi-Res Audio Ready, DTS Audio Processing

I/O Port

2 x Thunderbolt™ 4 / DP/ USB Type-C (w/ PD Charging)

1 x USB 3.2 Gen1 Type-A

1 x HDMI™ ([email protected])

1 x microSD Card Reader

Battery/Adapter

4-Cell, Li-Polymer, 75 Whr / 65W Type-C PD

Webcam

IR FHD Type ([email protected]) with Webcam Shutter

Dimension

299(W) x 210(D) x 16.9(H) mm

Weight

990 g

Model Name

Modern 15 B13M

Modern 14 C13M

Processor

Up to latest 13th Gen Intel® Core i7-1355U processor

Up to latest 13th Gen Intel® Core i7-1355U processor

Operating System

Windows 11 Home(MSI recommends Windows 11 Pro for business.)

Windows 11 Pro

Windows 11 Home(MSI recommends Windows 11 Pro for business.)

Windows 11 Pro

Chipset

Integrated SoC

Integrated SoC

Memory

DDR4-3200 onboard, up to 16GB, dual channel

DDR4-3200 onboard, up to 16GB, dual channel

Display

15.6" FHD(1920x1080), IPS-Level panel

14" FHD(1920x1080), IPS-Level panel

Graphics

Intel® Iris® Xe Graphics

Intel® Iris® Xe Graphics 

Intel® UHD Graphics (Intel® Core™ i3 Processor)

Storage Slot

1 x NVMe M.2 SSD by PCIe Gen3 x4

1 x NVMe M.2 SSD by PCIe Gen3 x4

Input

Single Backlit Keyboard (White)

Single Backlit Keyboard (White)

Communication

Intel® Wi-Fi 6 AX201 + Bluetooth v5.2

Intel® Wi-Fi 6 AX201, Bluetooth v5.2

Audio

2 × 2W Speakers / 1 × Audio combo jack

Hi-Res Audio Ready

2 × 2W Speakers / 1 × Audio combo jack

Hi-Res Audio Ready

I/O Port

1 x USB 3.2 Gen2 Type-C / DP (w/ PD Charging),

1 x USB 3.2 Gen2 Type-A, 2 x USB 2.0 Type-A,

1 x HDMI™ ([email protected]), 1 x microSD Card Reader,

1 x DC-in

1 x USB 3.2 Gen2 Type-C / DP (w/ PD Charging),

1 x USB 3.2 Gen2 Type-A, 2 x USB 2.0 Type-A,

1 x HDMI™ ([email protected]), 1 x microSD Card Reader,

1 x DC-in

Color

Classic Black

Star Blue

Beige Rose

Urban Silver

Classic Black

Battery/Adapter

3-Cell, Li-Polymer, 39 Whr (support fast charging) 

65W

3-Cell, Li-Polymer, 39 Whr (support fast charging) 

65W

Webcam

HD type ([email protected])

HD type ([email protected])

Dimension

359(W) x 241(D) x 19.9(H) mm

319.9(W) x 223 (D) x 19.35(H) mm

Weight

1.7 Kg

1.4 Kg

Model Name

Katana 17 B13VFK / B13VEK / B13UDXK / B13UCXK

Processor

Up to latest 13th Gen Intel® Core™ i7-13620H processor

Operating System

Windows 11 Home (MSI recommends Windows 11 Pro for business.)

Windows 11 Pro

Chipset

Integrated SoC

Memory

DDR5, 2 slots, up to 64GB

Display

17.3" Full HD (1920x1080),144 Hz Refresh Rate, IPS-Level panel

Graphics

NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 4060 Laptop GPU 8GB GDDR6 (B13VFK)

NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 4050 Laptop GPU 6GB GDDR6 (B13VEK)

NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 3050 Laptop GPU 6GB GDDR6 (B13UDXK)

NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 2050 Laptop GPU 4GB GDDR6 (B13UCXK)

Storage Slots

2 x NVMe M.2 SSD by PCIe Gen4 x4

Keyboard

4-Zone RGB Gaming Keyboard

Audio

2 x 2W Stereo Speakers, 1 x Audio combo jack

Nahimic 3 Audio Enhancer, Hi-Res Audio ready

USB Port

1 x USB 3.2 Gen1 Type-C / DP, 2 x USB 3.2 Gen1 Type-A, 1 x USB 2.0 Type-A

Video Output

1 x HDMI™ ([email protected] / [email protected]), 1 x USB 3.2 Gen1 Type-C / DP

Communication

Gigabit Ethernet / Intel® Wi-Fi 6 AX201 / Bluetooth v5.2

Webcam

HD type ([email protected])

Security

Firmware Trusted Platform Module(fTPM) 2.0

Battery

3-Cell, Li-Polymer, 53.5Whr

Power Adapter

200W (B13VFK / B13VEK) / 180W (B13UDXK / B13UCXK)

Dimension

398 (W) x 273 (D) x 25.2 (H) mm

Weight

2.6 Kg

Model Name

Sword 17 A12VF / A12VE / A12UDX / A12UCX

Sword 15 A12VF / A12VE / A12UDX

Processor

Up to latest 12th Gen Intel® Core™ i7-12650H processor

Up to latest 12th Gen Intel® Core™ i7-12650H processor

Operating System

Windows 11 Home (MSI recommends Windows 11 Pro for business.)

Windows 11 Pro

Windows 11 Home (MSI recommends Windows 11 Pro for business.)

Windows 11 Pro

Chipset

Integrated SoC

Integrated SoC

Memory

DDR5, 2 slots, up to 64GB

DDR5, 2 slots, up to 64GB

Display

17.3" Full HD (1920x1080), 144 Hz Refresh Rate, IPS-Level panel

15.6" Full HD (1920x1080), 144 Hz Refresh Rate, IPS-Level panel

Graphics

NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 4060 Laptop GPU 8GB GDDR6 (A12VF)

NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 4050 Laptop GPU 6GB GDDR6 (A12VE)

NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 3050 Laptop GPU 6GB GDDR6 (A12UDX)

NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 2050 Laptop GPU 4GB GDDR6 (A12UCX)

NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 4060 Laptop GPU 8GB GDDR6 (A12VF)

NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 4050 Laptop GPU 6GB GDDR6 (A12VE)

NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 3050 Laptop GPU 6GB GDDR6 (A12UDX)

Storage Slots

2 x NVMe M.2 SSD by PCIe Gen4 x4

2 x NVMe M.2 SSD by PCIe Gen4 x4

Keyboard

Blue Backlit Gaming Keyboard

Blue Backlit Gaming Keyboard

Audio

2 x 2W Stereo Speakers

1 x Audio combo jack

Nahimic 3 Audio Enhancer

Hi-Res Audio ready

2 x 2W Stereo Speakers

1 x Audio combo jack

Nahimic 3 Audio Enhancer

Hi-Res Audio ready

USB Port

1 x USB 3.2 Gen1 Type-C / DP

2 x USB 3.2 Gen1 Type-A

1 x USB 2.0 Type-A

1 x USB 3.2 Gen1 Type-C / DP

2 x USB 3.2 Gen1 Type-A

1 x USB 2.0 Type-A

Video Output

1 x HDMI™ ([email protected] / [email protected]), 1 x USB 3.2 Gen1 Type-C / DP

1 x HDMI ([email protected] / [email protected]), 1 x USB 3.2 Gen1 Type-C / DP

Communication

Gigabit Ethernet / Intel® Wi-Fi 6 AX201 / Bluetooth v5.2

Gigabit Ethernet / Intel® Wi-Fi 6 AX201 / Bluetooth v5.2

Webcam

HD type ([email protected])

HD type ([email protected])

Security

Firmware Trusted Platform Module(fTPM) 2.0

Firmware Trusted Platform Module(fTPM) 2.0

Battery

3-Cell, Li-Polymer, 53.5Whr

3-Cell, Li-Polymer, 53.5Whr

Power Adapter

200W (A12VF / A12VE) / 180W (A12UDX / A12UCX)

200W (A12VF / A12VE) / 180W (A12UDX)

Dimension

398 (W) x 273 (D) x 25.2 (H) mm

359 (W) x 259 (D) x 24.9 (H) mm

Weight

2.6 Kg

2.25 Kg

* Product specification, functions and appearance may vary by models and differ from country to country. All specifications are subject to change without notice.

For high-res images, please visit: https://msi.gm/3W3Pmcs

MSI Gaming: https://in.msi.com/ 
MSI Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/MSIGamingIndia/ 
https://www.facebook.com/MSIIndia 
MSI Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/msigaming_india/ 
https://www.instagram.com/msi_india/?hl=en 
MSI YouTube: http://www.youtube.com/c/MSIIndiaNB

About MSI

MSI is a world leader in gaming, content creation and AIoT solutions. Bolstered by its cutting-edge R&D capabilities and customer-driven innovation, MSI has a wide-ranging global presence spanning over 120 countries. Its comprehensive lineup of laptops, graphics cards, monitors, motherboards, desktops, peripherals, servers, IPCs, robotic appliances, and vehicle infotainment and telematics systems are globally acclaimed. Committed to advancing user experiences through the finest product quality, intuitive user interface and design aesthetics, MSI is a leading brand that shapes the future of technology. For more product information, please go to https://www.msi.com.

*All rights of the technical, pictures, text and other content published in this press release are reserved. Contents are subject to changes without prior notice.

SOURCE MSI

Also from this source

MSI Virtual Event MSIology: The Leap to Singularity with the Latest RTX 40 Series Laptop Lineup

MSI Announces the All-New Award-Winning RTX 40 Series Laptop Lineup

Explore

More news releases in similar topics