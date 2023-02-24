MSI launches its new-line-up of laptops equipped with RTX 40 Series GPUs in India
24 Feb, 2023, 13:32 IST
- The award-winning gaming laptops powered by 13th Gen Intel® Core™ HX series processor with the latest GeForce RTX 40 Series GPUs were unveiled at the global "MSIology: The Leap to Singularity" virtual event
- The latest top-end RTX 4080 & 4090 Laptops are available at MSI authorized online and offline resellers
- The full range of laptops will be available in Market by the end of February starting at a price of INR 58,990/-
NEW DELHI, Feb. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- MSI, a world-leading laptop brand, has launched its all-new laptop line-up equipped with the latest NVIDIA GeForce RTX 40 series GPUs and up to 13th Gen Intel® Core™ HX series processors in India. With the leap of performance boosting and the awarded recognition at CES, MSI is pushing the peak of performance and innovation with the whole new laptop lineup of gaming, creator and B&P laptops. The laptops come with innovative technology breakthroughs, extremely powerful performance and aesthetic designs that ensure the best-in-class user experience for all its consumers.
The latest MSI laptops are powered by the ultra-efficient NVIDIA Ada Lovelace architecture, bringing a quantum leap in performance with AI-powered DLSS 3 and enabling lifelike virtual worlds with full ray tracing. With the exceptional power improvement, eight of the newly MSI laptops are NVIDIA Studio validated, not only in the Content Creation series but also in the Gaming and Business and Productivity series.
Backed by NVIDIA Studio technologies for creators, products with NVIDIA RTX™ GPUs benefit from RTX optimizations in over 110 creative apps, NVIDIA Studio Drivers for the highest levels of stability and performance in creative apps, and exclusive AI-powered NVIDIA tools: Canvas, Broadcast, and RTX Remix. MSI Stealth, Creator Z and Prestige series laptops come pre-installed with NVIDIA Broadcast, transforming any room into a home studio through the power of AI.
Commenting on the announcement, Mr. Bruce Lin, Regional Marketing Manager, MSI, said, "We are thrilled to announce this new line up of RTX 40 series of laptops which takes us straight into the world of Omniverse. The new series will be a culmination of three values we focus at MSI - extreme performance, innovative technology, and luxurious aesthetics. The laptops are powered by the all-new 13th Gen Intel® Core™ processors that promises best-in-class performance, security, reliability, and style. With this launch, we are confident that we will be able to cater to our consumers' needs and give them an experience they have never imagined before."
The new MSI laptops also feature the brand-new Intel 13th gen processors with an overall performance increase up to 45% benefiting from the increased core count and turbo frequency.
|
Model
|
CPU + GPU
|
MRP
|
Titan GT77 HX 13VI/ 13VH
|
13th Gen Intel Core i9
|
INR 6,71,990/ INR 5,48,990
|
Stealth 17 A13VH/ A13VG
|
13th Gen Intel Core i9
13th Gen Intel Core i7
|
INR 4,92,990/ INR 3,47,990
|
Stealth 16 Studio A13VG/ A13VF
|
13th Gen Intel Core i7
|
INR 3,35,990/ INR 2,79,990
|
Stealth 15 A13VF/ A13VE
|
13th Gen Intel Core i7
|
INR 2,09,990 / INR 1,62,990
|
Stealth 14 Studio A13VF/ A13VE
|
13th Gen Intel Core i7
|
INR 2,35,990 / INR 2,01,990
|
Raider GE78 HX 13VI
|
13th Gen Intel Core i9
|
INR 5,59,990
|
Raider GE78 HX 13VH
|
13th Gen Intel Core i9/ i7
|
INR 4,47,990/ INR 4,14,990
|
Raider GE68 HX 13VG
|
13th Gen Intel Core i9/ i7
|
INR 3,58,990/ INR 3,35,990
|
Vector GP77 13VG
|
13th Gen Intel Core i7
|
INR 2,79,990
|
Pulse 17 B13VGK
|
13th Gen Intel Core i7
|
INR 2,07,990
|
Pulse 15 B13VFK
|
13th Gen Intel Core i7
|
INR 1,90,990
|
Katana 15 13VFK/ VEK
|
13th Gen Intel Core i7
|
INR 1,64,990 / INR 1,54,990
|
Cyborg 15 A12VF
|
12th Gen Intel Core i7
|
INR 1,41,990 / INR 1,35,990 /
(Price varies as per colour)
|
Cyborg 15 A12VE
|
12th Gen Intel Core i7/ i5
|
INR 1,24,990/ INR 1,23,990/
|
Summit E16 Flip Evo A13VET
|
13th Gen Intel Core i7
|
INR 2,12,990
|
Summit E14 Flip Evo A13MT
|
13th Gen Intel Core i7
|
INR 1,62,990
|
Summit E13 Flip Evo A13MT
|
13th Gen Intel Core i7
|
INR 1,65,990
|
Prestige 16 A13VE
|
13th Gen Intel Core i7
|
INR 2,01,990
|
Prestige 16 Evo A13M
|
13th Gen Intel Core i7
|
INR 1,51,990
|
Prestige 14 Evo B13M
|
13th Gen Intel Core i7
|
INR 1,34,990
|
Prestige 13 Evo A13
|
13th Gen Intel Core i7
|
INR 1,39,990
|
Modern 15 B13M
|
13th Gen Intel Core i7/ i5
|
INR 87,990/ INR 77,990/
|
Modern 14 C13M
|
13th Gen Intel Core i7/ i5/ i3
|
INR 85,990/ INR 73,990/
|
Creator Z17 HX Studio A13VGT
|
13th Gen Intel Core i9/ i7
|
INR 4,47,990/ INR 3,91,990
|
Creator Z16 HX Studio B13VFTO
|
13th Gen Intel Core i9/ i7
|
INR 3,35,990/ INR 2,79,990
|
CreatorPro X17 HX A13VK
|
13th Gen Intel Core i9
(12GB GDDR6)
|
INR 5,82,990
|
CreatorPro Z17 HX Studio A13VKT
|
13th Gen Intel Core i9
|
INR 5,59,990
|
CreatorPro Z16 HX Studio B13VKTO/
|
13th Gen Intel Core i9/ i7
(NVIDIA RTX™ 2000 Ada Laptop GPU)
|
INR 5,37,990/ INR 4,03,990
|
CreatorPro M16 B13VJ/ VI
|
13th Gen Intel Core i7
|
INR 4,25,990/ INR 3,13,990/
All new Gaming Series: Powerful than Ever
The new MSI gaming laptop comes with the latest exclusive thermal design, which helps to make the gaming series more powerful than ever. All the heat pipes have been redesigned to shared pipes, dedicated pipes, and VRAM-exclusive pipes, to assure the performance will be fully delivered. In response to the performance enhancement, MSI's GeForce RTX 40 Series laptops, from the high-end Titan series to the entry gaming Katana series, incorporate the MUX design to allow activation of Discrete Graphics Mode through MSI Center, further unleashing more GPU power.
With the aesthetic design motto, MSI has released more than 10 new ID designs gaming laptops and also applied the 16:10 QHD+ 240Hz refresh rate display in high-end gaming, namely Raider GE, Vector GP, and Stealth series. Moreover, the exclusive futuristic translucent keycap design allows gamers easier to navigate the control and shortcut which greatly enhance the gaming experience.
Titan GT series/ Raider GE series/ Vector GP series: Extreme Powerhouse
The award-winning Titan GT and Raider GE come with the top-notch i9-13980HX processor and up to GeForce RTX 4090 Laptop GPU together with the exclusive MSI OverBoost Ultra technology, pushing the processors and graphics to 250W total full power or support 5.2GHz frequency across 8 P-cores depending on workload.
To present these incredible performances, Titan GT and Raider GE come with a world-class display. Titan GT is equipped with the world's first 4K/144Hz Mini LED display, featuring over 1000 nits of peak brightness with over 1000 local-dimming zones, while Raider GE is geared with the 16:10 QHD+ 240Hz display. These world-class displays clearly present those frames driven by powerful hardware.
The Raider GE series comes with a new chassis with an upgraded matrix light bar which is fancier and more futuristic. As well as Vector GP series, with the low profile and minimalism new design but also impressive performance to become the best choice for STEM and engineering users.
Stealth Series: Sleek and Sharp in Every Range
The slim and powerful award-winning Stealth series is now coming with a full-size range from 14, 15, 16, to 17-inch. Introducing the newly designed Stealth 14 Studio and Stealth 16 Studio. Both of them are favored by the magnesium-aluminum alloy body to deliver a thin and lightweight chassis. While Stealth 14 Studio features the MSI Vapor Chamber thermal design, making it the most powerful 14-inch gaming laptop. Moreover, the Stealth 16 Studio comes with a trilateral Dynaudio 6-speaker sound system providing the most immersive entertainment experience. Furthermore, to deliver mighty performance, the Stealth 17/16/14 studio are NVIDIA Studio validated laptops, which fulfill different needs across gaming and content creation.
To deliver the most immersive and stunning experience, Stealth 15 brings a revolutionary high refresh rate OLED display, with 240Hz and less than 0.2 ms response time. It also supports a 100% DCI-P3 color gamut, allowing users to experience the next level of gaming.
With the NVIDIA Max-Q suite of technologies that optimizes system performance, power, battery life, and acoustics for peak efficiency. The Stealth series is not just blazing-fast performance, but also thin and quiet.
Cyborg/ Pulse/ Katana/ Sword series: Wide Selection for Gamers
Introducing the whole-new series of entry gaming laptops, Cyborg 15. It comes with a futuristic translucent chassis design, which you can see the mechanical & electrical parts through it. With its thin and light body and cyberpunk-inspired design, Cyborg 15 is a perfect choice for those bored with the ordinary entry gaming design.
MSI has also refreshed the hot-selling gaming series Katana, Sword and Pulse to the latest graphics and processors for better gaming performance. Moreover, Pulse, Katana and Sword are now available with MUX switch. Gamers can easily switch between hybrid graphics mode or discrete graphic mode via the built-in MSI Center.
Creator Z Series: Dominate Creation Power
The CNC-crafted beautiful chassis is not just the only spotlight in the content creation series, the performance of Creator Z series is now on another level. The latest Creator Z17 HX Studio/ Creator Z16 HX Studio comes with the top 13th gen Intel HX series processors and has also been certified by NVIDIAStudio. With the Vapor Chamber Cooler thermal design, the Creator Z series become the most powerful creator laptops in the market.
Along with the support of the brand-new MSI Pen 2. The award-winning MSI Pen 2 uses the latest MPP2.6 Technology, with 4096 pressure level and haptic feedback, making it feels like writing on actual paper. Furthermore, you can also use the MSI Pen 2 as a traditional pencil on paper without switching to actual pens.
Prestige series: Thin & Powerful
The power of the Prestige series has come to a new level. The new Prestige 14 Evo and Prestige 16 Evo support up to the latest Intel® Core™ i7 H series processor, which provides a lightweight yet powerful experience for users. While Prestige 16 Studio also comes with GeForce RTX 40 Series Laptop GPUs, and is NVIDIA Studio validated, promising even better productivity and peak reliability.
The brand new 13-inch Prestige 13 Evo is the lightest laptop in the whole MSI series, built of magnesium aluminum alloy, it weighs only 990g. The Prestige 13 Evo is also equipped with a 75Whrs large-capacity battery, which could last long for 15 hrs.
Modern Series also refresh with new color options with star blue and beige rose to meet the everyday fashion statement.
All the latest MSI laptops are also ready to serve with early-bird pre-order offers. Grab the latest MSI laptops to experience the leap to singularity!
|
Model Name
|
Titan GT77 13VI / 13VH
|
Processor
|
Latest 13th Gen Intel® Core™ i9-13980HX Processor
|
Operating System
|
Windows 11 Home / Windows 11 Pro (MSI recommends Windows 11 Pro for business.)
|
Chipset
|
Intel® HM770
|
Memory
|
DDR5, 4 Slots, up to 128GB
|
Display
|
17.3" UHD (3840x2160), MiniLED, 144Hz Refresh Rate, 100% DCI-P3 (Typ.), VESA DisplayHDR™ 1000 Certified, IPS-Level panel
|
Graphics
|
NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 4090 Laptop GPU 16GB GDDR6 (13VI)
NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 4080 Laptop GPU 12GB GDDR6 (13VH)
|
Storage Slots
|
1 x NVMe M.2 SSD by PCIe Gen5 x4
2 x NVMe M.2 SSD by PCIe Gen4 x4
|
Keyboard
|
Cherry Mechanical Per-Key RGB gaming keyboard by SteelSeries
|
Audio
|
2 × 2W Speakers + 2 x 2W Woofers by Dynaudio system
1 x Audio combo jack
Nahimic 3 Audio Enhance
Hi-Res Audio ready
|
USB Ports
|
1 x Thunderbolt™ 4 / DP/ USB Type-C (w/ PD Charging), 1 x Thunderbolt™ 4 / DP/ USB Type-C,
3 x USB 3.2 Gen2 Type-A
|
Card Reader
|
1 x SD Express Memory Card Reader
|
Video Output
|
1 x Thunderbolt™ 4 / DP/ USB Type-C (w/PD Charging), 1 x Thunderbolt™ 4 / DP/ USB Type-C
1 x Mini DisplayPort, 1 x HDMI™ ([email protected] 60Hz / [email protected] 120Hz)
|
Communication
|
Intel® Killer™ Ethernet E3100 (up to 2.5 GbE) / Intel® Killer™ Wi-Fi 6E AX1690, Bluetooth v5.3
|
Webcam
|
IR HD type ([email protected]) w/ Webcam Shutter
|
Security
|
IR Webcam / Fingerprint Reader / Firmware Trusted Platform Module(fTPM) 2.0
|
Battery
|
4-Cell, Li-Polymer, 99.9Whr
|
Power Adapter
|
330W
|
Dimension
|
397 (W) x 330 (D) x 23 (H) mm
|
Weight
|
3.3 Kg
|
Model Name
|
Raider GE78 HX 13VI / 13VH
|
Raider GE68 HX 13VG
|
Processor
|
Up to latest 13th Gen Intel® Core™ i9-13980HX Processor
|
Up to latest 13th Gen Intel® Core™ i9-13950HX Processor
|
Operating System
|
Windows 11 Home / Windows 11 Pro (MSI recommends Windows 11 Pro for business.)
|
Windows 11 Home / Windows 11 Pro (MSI recommends Windows 11 Pro for business.)
|
Chipset
|
Intel® HM770
|
Intel® HM770
|
Memory
|
DDR5, 2 slots, up to 64GB
|
DDR5, 2 slots, up to 64GB
|
Display
|
17" QHD+ (2560x1600), 240 Hz Refresh Rate, 100% DCI-P3(Typical), IPS-Level panel
|
16" UHD+(3840x2160), 120Hz Refresh Rate, 100% DCI-P3 (Typical), IPS-level panel(optional)
16" QHD+ (2560 x 1600), 16:10, 240Hz Refresh Rate, 100% DCI-P3 (Typ.), IPS-level panel(optional)
|
Graphics
|
NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 4090 Laptop GPU 16GB GDDR6 (13VI)
NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 4080 Laptop GPU 12GB GDDR6 (13VH)
|
NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 4070 Laptop GPU 8GB GDDR6 (13VG)
|
Storage Slots
|
1 x NVMe M.2 SSD by PCIe Gen5 x4
1 x NVMe M.2 SSD by PCIe Gen4 x4
|
1 x NVMe M.2 SSD by PCIe Gen5 x4
1 x NVMe M.2 SSD by PCIe Gen4 x4
|
Keyboard
|
Per-Key RGB gaming keyboard by SteelSeries
|
Per-Key RGB gaming keyboard by SteelSeries
|
Audio
|
6 Speaker designed by Dynaudio system (2 x 2W Speakers + 4 x 2W Woofers)
1 x Audio combo jack
Nahimic 3 Audio Enhance / Hi-Res Audio ready
|
4 x 2W Speakers designed by Dynaudio system
1 x Audio combo jack
Nahimic 3 Audio Enhance, Hi-Res Audio ready
|
USB Ports
|
1 x Thunderbolt™ 4 / DP/ USB Type-C,
1 x USB 3.2 Gen2 Type-A, 1 x USB 3.2 Gen1 Type-A
|
1 x Thunderbolt™ 4 / DP/ USB Type-C, 1 x USB 3.2 Gen2 Type-C / DP(w/ PD Charging), 1 x USB 3.2 Gen2 Type-C / DP,
1 x USB 3.2 Gen2 Type-A, 1 x USB 3.2 Gen1 Type-A
|
Card Reader
|
1 x SD Express Memory Card Reader
|
1 x SD Express Memory Card Reader
|
Video Output
|
1 x Thunderbolt™ 4 / DP/ USB Type-C, 1 x USB 3.2 Gen2 Type-C / DP, 1 x HDMI™ ([email protected] 60Hz / [email protected] 120Hz)
|
1 x Thunderbolt™ 4 / DP/ USB Type-C, 1 x USB 3.2 Gen2 Type-C / DP(w/ PD Charging),
1 x USB 3.2 Gen2 Type-C / DP, 1 x HDMI™ ([email protected] 60Hz / [email protected] 120Hz)
|
Communication
|
Intel® Killer™ Ethernet E3100 (up to 2.5 GbE) / Intel® Killer™ Wi-Fi 6E AX1690, Bluetooth v5.3(13VI / 13VH)
Intel® Killer™ Ethernet E3100 (up to 2.5 GbE) / Intel® Killer™ Wi-Fi 6E AX1675, Bluetooth v5.3(13VG)
|
Intel® Killer™ Ethernet E3100 (up to 2.5 GbE) / Intel® Killer™ Wi-Fi 6E AX1675, Bluetooth v5.3
|
Webcam
|
IR FHD type ([email protected]) with Webcam shutter
|
IR FHD type ([email protected]) with Webcam shutter
|
Security
|
IR Webcam / Firmware Trusted Platform Module(fTPM) 2.0
|
IR Webcam / Firmware Trusted Platform Module(fTPM) 2.0
|
Battery
|
4-Cell, Li-Polymer, 99.9Whr
|
4-Cell, Li-Polymer, 99.9Whr
|
Power Adapter
|
330W
|
330W
|
Dimension
|
380.3 (W) x 298 (D) x 22.9~28.8 (H) mm
|
358 (W) x 284 (D) x 22.2~27.9 (H) mm
|
Weight
|
3.0 Kg
|
2.7 Kg
|
Model Name
|
Vector GP77 13VG
|
Processor
|
Up to latest 13th Gen Intel® Core™ i9-13900H Processor
|
Operating System
|
Windows 11 Home / Windows 11 Pro (MSI recommends Windows 11 Pro for business.)
|
Chipset
|
Integrated SoC
|
Memory
|
DDR5, 2 slots, up to 64GB
|
Display
|
17.3" QHD (2560x1440), 240 Hz Refresh Rate, 100% DCI-P3(Typical), IPS-Level panel
|
Graphics
|
NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 4070 Laptop GPU 8GB GDDR6 (13VG)
|
Storage Slots
|
2 x NVMe M.2 SSD by PCIe Gen4 x4
|
Keyboard
|
Per-Key RGB gaming keyboard by SteelSeries
|
Audio
|
2 x 2W Stereo Speakers
1 x Audio combo jack
Nahimic 3 Audio Enhance
Hi-Res Audio ready
|
USB Ports
|
1 x USB 3.2 Gen2 Type-C / DP (w/ PD Charging)
3 x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A
|
Video Output
|
1 x USB 3.2 Gen2 Type-C / DP (w/ PD Charging), 1 x Mini DisplayPort,
1 x HDMI™ ([email protected] 60Hz / [email protected] 120Hz)
|
Communication
|
Gigabit Ethernet (up to 2.5GbE) / Intel® Wi-Fi 6E AX211, Bluetooth v5.3
|
Webcam
|
HD type ([email protected])
|
Security
|
Firmware Trusted Platform Module(fTPM) 2.0
|
Battery
|
4-Cell, Li-Polymer, 65Whr
|
Power Adapter
|
240W
|
Dimension
|
397 (W) x 284 (D) x 25.9 (H) mm
|
Weight
|
2.9 Kg
|
Model Name
|
Stealth 16 Studio A13VG / A13VF
|
Processor
|
Up to latest 13th Gen Intel® Core™ i9-13900H processor
|
Operating System
|
Windows 11 Home (MSI recommends Windows 11 Pro for business.)
Windows 11 Pro
|
Chipset
|
Integrated SoC
|
Memory
|
DDR5, 2 slots, up to 64GB
|
Display
|
16" UHD+ (3840 x 2160), 16:10, 120Hz Refresh Rate, 100% DCI-P3 (Typ.), IPS-level panel(optional)
16" QHD+ (2560 x 1600), 16:10, 240Hz Refresh Rate, 100% DCI-P3 (Typ.), IPS-level panel(optional)
|
Graphics
|
NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 4070 Laptop GPU 8GB GDDR6 (A13VG)
NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 4060 Laptop GPU 8GB GDDR6 (A13VF)
|
Storage Slots
|
2 x NVMe M.2 SSD by PCIe Gen4 x4
|
Keyboard
|
Per-Key RGB Gaming Keyboard by SteelSeries
|
Audio
|
2 x 2W Speakers and 4 x 2W Woofers designed by Dynaudio system
1 x Audio combo jack
Nahimic 3 Audio Enhancer
Hi-Res Audio ready
|
USB Ports
|
1 x Thunderbolt™ 4 / DP/ USB Type-C (w/ PD Charging)
1 x USB 3.2 Gen2 Type-C / DP
1 x USB 3.2 Gen2 Type-A
|
Card Reader
|
1 x microSD Card Reader
|
Video Output
|
1 x HDMI™ ([email protected] 60Hz / [email protected] 120Hz)
|
Communication
|
Intel® Killer™ Ethernet E3100 (up to 2.5 GbE) / Intel® Killer™ Wi-Fi 6E AX1675, Bluetooth v5.3
|
Webcam
|
IR FHD type ([email protected]) with Webcam shutter
|
Security
|
IR Webcam / Webcam Shutter /Fingerprint Reader / Firmware Trusted Platform Module(fTPM) 2.0
|
Battery
|
4-Cell, Li-Polymer, 99.9Whr
|
Power Adapter
|
240W Slim adapter
|
Dimension
|
355.8 (W) x 259.7 (D) x 19.95~21.55 (H) mm
|
Weight
|
1.99 Kg
|
Model Name
|
Stealth 14 Studio A13VF / A13VE
|
Processor
|
Latest 13th Gen Intel® Core™ i7-13700H processor
|
Operating System
|
Windows 11 Home (MSI recommends Windows 11 Pro for business.)
Windows 11 Pro
|
Chipset
|
Integrated SoC
|
Memory
|
DDR5, 2 slots, up to 64GB
|
Display
|
14" QHD+(2560 x 1600), 16:10, 240Hz Refresh Rate, 100% DCI-P3 (Typ.) IPS-level panel(optional)
14" FHD+ (1920 x 1200), 16:10, 165Hz Refresh Rate, 100% sRGB (Typ.), IPS-level panel(optional)
|
Graphics
|
NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 4060 Laptop GPU 8GB GDDR6 (A13VF)
NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 4050 Laptop GPU 8GB GDDR6 (A13VE)
|
Storage Slots
|
1 x NVMe M.2 SSD by PCIe Gen4 x4
|
Keyboard
|
Per-Key RGB gaming keyboard
|
Audio
|
2 x 2W Speakers and 2 x 2W Woofers designed by Dynaudio system
1 x Audio combo jack
Nahimic 3 Audio Enhancer
Hi-Res Audio ready
|
USB Ports
|
1 x Thunderbolt™ 4 / DP/ USB Type-C
1 x USB 3.2 Gen2 Type-C / DP (w/ PD Charging)
1 x USB 3.2 Gen2 Type-A
|
Video Output
|
1 x HDMI™ ([email protected] 60Hz / [email protected] 120Hz)
1 x USB 3.2 Gen2 Type-C / DP
|
Communication
|
Intel® Killer™ Wi-Fi 6E AX1675, Bluetooth v5.3
|
Webcam
|
IR HD type ([email protected]) with Webcam Shutter
|
Security
|
IR Webcam / Webcam Shutter / Firmware Trusted Platform Module(fTPM) 2.0
|
Battery
|
4-Cell, Li-Polymer, 72Whr
|
Power Adapter
|
240W Slim adapter
|
Dimension
|
315 (W) x 246 (D) x 19 (H) mm
|
Weight
|
1.7 Kg
|
Model Name
|
Stealth 15 A13VF / A13VE
|
Processor
|
Latest 13th Gen Intel® Core™ i7-13620H processor
|
Operating System
|
Windows 11 Home (MSI recommends Windows 11 Pro for business.)
Windows 11 Pro
|
Chipset
|
Integrated SoC
|
Memory
|
DDR5, 2 slots, up to 64GB
|
Display
|
15.6" UHD (3840x2160), 120Hz Refresh Rate, 100% DCI-P3 (Typ.), IPS-level panel(optional)
15.6" QHD (2560x1440), 240 Hz Refresh Rate, 100% DCI-P3(Typical), VESA DisplayHDR™ 600 True Black Certified, OLED panel(optional)
|
Graphics
|
NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 4060 Laptop GPU 8GB GDDR6 (A13VF)
NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 4050 Laptop GPU 8GB GDDR6 (A13VE)
|
Storage Slots
|
2 x NVMe M.2 SSD by PCIe Gen4 x4
|
Keyboard
|
Single Backlit Keyboard (White)
|
Audio
|
2 x 2W Stereo Speakers by Dynaudio system
1 x Audio combo jack
Nahimic 3 Audio Enhancer
Hi-Res Audio ready
|
USB Ports
|
1 x USB 3.2 Gen2 Type-C / DP (w/ PD Charging),
1 x USB 3.2 Gen2 Type-C, 2 x USB 3.2 Gen2 Type-A
|
Video Output
|
1 x HDMI™ ([email protected] 60Hz / [email protected] 120Hz)
|
Communication
|
Gigabit Ethernet / Intel® Wi-Fi 6 AX201, Bluetooth v5.2
|
Webcam
|
HD type ([email protected])
|
Security
|
Firmware Trusted Platform Module(fTPM) 2.0
|
Battery
|
3-Cell, Li-Polymer, 53.5Whr
|
Power Adapter
|
180W Slim adapter
|
Dimension
|
358.3 (W) x 247.9 (D) x 19.9 (H) mm
|
Weight
|
2.1 Kg
|
Model Name
|
Stealth 17 Studio A13VH / A13VG
|
Processor
|
Up to 13th Gen Intel® Core™ i9-13900H processor
|
Operating System
|
Windows 11 Home (MSI recommends Windows 11 Pro for business.)
Windows 11 Pro
|
Chipset
|
Integrated SoC
|
Memory
|
DDR5, 2 slots, up to 64GB
|
Display
|
17.3" UHD (3840x2160), MiniLED, 144Hz Refresh Rate, 100% DCI-P3 (Typ.), VESA DisplayHDR™ 1000 Certified, IPS-Level panel(optional)
17.3" QHD (2560x1440), 240 Hz Refresh Rate, 100% DCI-P3(Typ.), IPS-Level panel(optional)
|
Graphics
|
NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 4080 Laptop GPU 12GB GDDR6 (A13VH)
NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 4070 Laptop GPU 8GB GDDR6 (A13VG)
|
Storage Slots
|
2 x NVMe M.2 SSD by PCIe Gen4 x4
|
Keyboard
|
Per-Key RGB Gaming Keyboard by SteelSeries
|
Audio
|
2 x 2W Speakers and 4 x 2W Woofers designed by Dynaudio system
1 x Audio combo jack
Nahimic 3 Audio Enhancer
Hi-Res Audio ready
|
USB Ports
|
1 x Thunderbolt™ 4 / DP/ USB Type-C (w/ PD Charging)
1 x USB 3.2 Gen2 Type-C / DP
2 x USB 3.2 Gen2 Type-A
|
Card Reader
|
1 x SD Express Memory Card Reader
|
Video Output
|
1 x HDMI™ ([email protected] 60Hz / [email protected] 120Hz)
|
Communication
|
Intel® Killer™ Ethernet E3100 (up to 2.5 GbE) / Intel® Killer™ Wi-Fi 6E AX1675, Bluetooth v5.3
|
Webcam
|
IR FHD type ([email protected]) with Webcam Shutter
|
Security
|
IR Webcam / Webcam Shutter / Fingerprint Reader / Firmware Trusted Platform Module(fTPM) 2.0
|
Battery
|
4-Cell, Li-Polymer, 99.9Whr
|
Power Adapter
|
240W Slim adapter
|
Dimension
|
397.6 (W) x 283.5 (D) x 20.1-20.8 (H) mm
|
Weight
|
2.8 Kg
|
Model Name
|
Pulse 17 B13VGK
|
Pulse 15 B13VFK
|
Processor
|
Up to latest 13th Gen Intel® Core™ i7-13700H processor
|
Up to latest 13th Gen Intel® Core™ i7-13700H processor
|
Operating System
|
Windows 11 Home (MSI recommends Windows 11 Pro for business.)
Windows 11 Pro
|
Windows 11 Home (MSI recommends Windows 11 Pro for business.)
Windows 11 Pro
|
Chipset
|
Integrated SoC
|
Integrated SoC
|
Memory
|
DDR5, 2 slots, up to 64GB
|
DDR5, 2 slots, up to 64GB
|
Display
|
17.3" Full HD (1920x1080), 144 Hz Refresh Rate, IPS-Level panel
|
15.6" QHD (2560x1440), 240Hz Refresh Rate, 100% DCI-P3 (Typ.), IPS-Level panel(optional)
15.6" Full HD (1920x1080), 360Hz Refresh Rate, IPS-Level panel(optional)
|
Graphics
|
NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 4070 Laptop GPU 8GB GDDR6 (B13VGK)
|
NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 4060 Laptop GPU 8GB GDDR6 (B13
VFK)
|
Storage Slots
|
1 x NVMe M.2 SSD by PCIe Gen4 x4
|
1 x NVMe M.2 SSD by PCIe Gen4 x4
|
Keyboard
|
4-Zone RGB Gaming Keyboard
|
4-Zone RGB Gaming Keyboard
|
Audio
|
2 x 2W Stereo Speakers
1 x Audio combo jack
Nahimic 3 Audio Enhancer
Hi-Res Audio ready
|
2 x 2W Stereo Speakers
1 x Audio combo jack
Nahimic 3 Audio Enhancer
Hi-Res Audio ready
|
USB Port
|
1 x USB 3.2 Gen1 Type-C / DP
2 x USB 3.2 Gen1 Type-A
1 x USB 2.0 Type-A
|
1 x USB 3.2 Gen1 Type-C / DP
2 x USB 3.2 Gen1 Type-A
1 x USB 2.0 Type-A
|
Video Output
|
1 x HDMI™ ([email protected] / [email protected]), 1 x USB 3.2 Gen1 Type-C / DP
|
1 x HDMI™ ([email protected] / [email protected]), 1 x USB 3.2 Gen1 Type-C / DP
|
Communication
|
Gigabit Ethernet / Intel® Wi-Fi 6 AX201 / Bluetooth v5.2
|
Gigabit Ethernet / Intel® Wi-Fi 6 AX201 / Bluetooth v5.2
|
Webcam
|
HD type ([email protected])
|
HD type ([email protected])
|
Security
|
Firmware Trusted Platform Module(fTPM) 2.0
|
Firmware Trusted Platform Module(fTPM) 2.0
|
Battery
|
4-Cell, Li-Polymer, 90Whr
|
4-Cell, Li-Polymer, 90Whr
|
Power Adapter
|
240W
|
240W
|
Dimension
|
398 (W) x 273 (D) x 27.2 (H) mm
|
359 (W) x 259 (D) x 26.9 (H) mm
|
Weight
|
2.8 Kg
|
2.47 Kg
|
Model Name
|
Cyborg 15 A12VF / A12VE
|
Processor
|
Up to latest 12th Gen Intel® Core™ i7-12650H Processor
|
Operating System
|
Windows 11 Home (MSI recommends Windows 11 Pro for business.)
Windows 11 Pro
|
Chipset
|
Integrated SoC
|
Memory
|
DDR5, 2 slots, up to 64GB
|
Display
|
15.6" Full HD (1920x1080),144 Hz Refresh Rate, IPS-Level panel
|
Graphics
|
NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 4060 Laptop GPU 8GB GDDR6 (A12VF)
NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 4050 Laptop GPU 6GB GDDR6 (A12VE)
|
Storage Slots
|
1 x NVMe M.2 SSD by PCIe Gen4 x4
|
Keyboard
|
Blue Backlit Gaming Keyboard
|
Audio
|
2 x 2W Stereo Speakers
1 x Audio combo jack
Nahimic 3 Audio Enhancer
Hi-Res Audio ready
|
USB Port
|
1 x USB 3.2 Gen1 Type-C / DP
2 x USB 3.2 Gen1 Type-A
|
Video Output
|
1 x HDMI™ ([email protected]), 1 x USB 3.2 Gen1 Type-C / DP
|
Communication
|
Gigabit Ethernet
Intel® Wi-Fi 6 AX201
Bluetooth v5.2
|
Webcam
|
HD type ([email protected])
|
Security
|
Firmware Trusted Platform Module(fTPM) 2.0
|
Battery
|
3-Cell, Li-Polymer, 53.5Whr
|
Power Adapter
|
120W
|
Dimension
|
359.36 (W) x 250.34 (D) x 21.95~22.9 (H) mm
|
Weight
|
1.98 Kg
|
Model Name
|
Katana 15 B13VFK / B13VEK
|
Processor
|
Up to latest 13th Gen Intel® Core™ i7-13620H processor
|
Operating System
|
Windows 11 Home (MSI recommends Windows 11 Pro for business.)
Windows 11 Pro
|
Chipset
|
Integrated SoC
|
Memory
|
DDR5, 2 slots, up to 64GB
|
Display
|
15.6" Full HD (1920x1080), 144 Hz Refresh Rate, IPS-Level panel
|
Graphics
|
NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 4060 Laptop GPU 8GB GDDR6 (B13VFK)
NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 4050 Laptop GPU 6GB GDDR6 (B13VEK)
|
Storage Slots
|
2 x NVMe M.2 SSD by PCIe Gen4 x4
|
Keyboard
|
4-Zone RGB Gaming Keyboard
|
Audio
|
2 x 2W Stereo Speakers, 1 x Audio combo jack
Nahimic 3 Audio Enhancer, Hi-Res Audio ready
|
USB Port
|
1 x USB 3.2 Gen1 Type-C / DP, 2 x USB 3.2 Gen1 Type-A, 1 x USB 2.0 Type-A
|
Video Output
|
1 x HDMI™ ([email protected] / [email protected]), 1 x USB 3.2 Gen1 Type-C / DP
|
Communication
|
Gigabit Ethernet / Intel® Wi-Fi 6 AX201 / Bluetooth v5.2
|
Webcam
|
HD type ([email protected])
|
Security
|
Firmware Trusted Platform Module(fTPM) 2.0
|
Battery
|
3-Cell, Li-Polymer, 53.5Whr
|
Power Adapter
|
200W (B13VFK / B13VEK) / 180W (B13UDXK)
|
Dimension
|
359 (W) x 259 (D) x 24.9 (H) mm
|
Weight
|
2.25 Kg
|
Model Name
|
Creator Z17 HX Studio A13VGT
|
Processor
|
Up to latest 13th Gen Intel® Core™ i9-13950HX Processor
|
Operating System
|
Windows 11 Home (MSI recommends Windows 11 Pro for business.)
Windows 11 Pro
|
Display
|
17" QHD+ (2560x1600), 16:10, Touchscreen, 165Hz Refresh Rate, 100% DCI-P3(Typical), IPS-Level panel, Support MSI Pen 2
|
Graphics
|
NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 4070 Laptop GPU 8GB GDDR6 (A13VGT)
|
Memory
|
DDR5, 2 slots, up to 64GB
|
Storage Slot
|
1 x NVMe M.2 SSD by PCIe Gen5 x4
|
Webcam / Microphone
|
IR FHD type ([email protected]) / Quadruple Microphone
|
Keyboard
|
Per-Key RGB keyboard
|
Security
|
Discrete Trusted Platform Module(dTPM) 2.0/ Fingerprint Reader / IR Webcam
|
Sensor
|
Ambient Light Sensor
|
Communication
|
Intel® Wi-Fi 6E AX211, Bluetooth v5.3
|
Audio
|
4 × 2W Stereo Speakers by Dynaudio system
1 × Audio combo jack
DTS Audio Processing, Hi-Res Audio Ready
|
I/O Port
|
1 x Thunderbolt™ 4 / DP/ USB Type-C (w/ PD Charging)
1 x Thunderbolt™ 4 / DP/ USB Type-C
1 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A
1 x HDMI™ ([email protected] 60Hz / [email protected] 120Hz)
1 x SD Express Memory Card Reader
1 x DC-in
|
Battery/Adapter
|
4-Cell, Li-Polymer, 90Whr
280W adaptor
|
Weight/Dimension
|
2.49 kg
382(W) × 260(D) × 19(H) mm
|
Model Name
|
Creator Z16 HX Studio B13VFTO
|
Processor
|
Up to latest 13th Gen Intel® Core™ i9-13950HX Processor
|
Operating System
|
Windows 11 Home (MSI recommends Windows 11 Pro for business.)
Windows 11 Pro
|
Display
|
16" QHD+ (2560x1600), 16:10, Touchscreen, 120Hz Refresh Rate, 100% DCI-P3(Typical), IPS-Level panel
|
Graphics
|
NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 4060 Laptop GPU 8GB GDDR6 (B13VFTO)
|
Memory
|
DDR5, 2 slots, up to 64GB
|
Storage Slot
|
1 x NVMe M.2 SSD by PCIe Gen5 x4
|
Webcam / Microphone
|
IR HD type ([email protected]) / Quadruple Microphone
|
Keyboard
|
Per-Key RGB keyboard
|
Security
|
Discrete Trusted Platform Module(dTPM) 2.0 / Fingerprint Reader / IR Webcam
|
Sensor
|
Ambient Light Sensor
|
Communication
|
Intel® Wi-Fi 6E AX211, Bluetooth v5.3
|
Audio
|
4 × 2W Stereo Speakers by Dynaudio system
1 × Audio combo jack
DTS Audio Processing, Hi-Res Audio Ready
|
I/O Port
|
1 x Thunderbolt™ 4 / DP / USB Type-C (w/ PD Charging)
1 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A
1 x HDMI™ ([email protected] 60Hz / [email protected] 120Hz)
1 x SD Express Memory Card Reader
1 x DC-in
|
Battery/Adapter
|
4-Cell, Li-Polymer, 90Whr
280W adaptor
|
Weight/Dimension
|
2.35 kg
359(W) × 256(D) × 18.4(H) mm
|
Model Name
|
CreatorPro Z17 HX A13VK
|
CreatorPro Z17 HX Studio A13VKT
|
Processor
|
Up to latest 13th Gen Intel® Core™ i9-13980HX Processor
|
Up to latest 13th Gen Intel® Core™ i9-13950HX Processor
|
Operating System
|
Windows 11 Pro
|
Windows 11 Pro
|
Display
|
17.3" UHD(3840x2160), 144Hz, Mini LED, HDR 1000, 100% DCI-P3, IPS-Level panel
|
17" 16:10 QHD+ 165Hz Touchscreen DCI-P3 100% (support MSI Pen)
|
Graphics
|
NVIDIA RTX™ 3500 Ada Laptop GPU (12GB GDDR6))
|
NVIDIA RTX™ 3000 Ada Laptop GPU (8GB GDDR6)
|
Memory
|
DDR5 32GB*2
|
DDR5 32GB*2
|
Storage Slot
|
4TB (2TB*2) NVMe PCIe Gen4x4 SSD
|
4TB (2TB*2) NVMe PCIe Gen4x4 SSD
|
Webcam / Microphone
|
IR HD type ([email protected]) / Quadruple Microphone
|
IR HD type ([email protected]) / Quadruple Microphone
|
Keyboard
|
Per-Key RGB keyboard
|
Per-Key RGB keyboard
|
Security
|
Discrete Trusted Platform Module(dTPM) 2.0 / Fingerprint Reader / IR Webcam
|
Discrete Trusted Platform Module(dTPM) 2.0 / Fingerprint Reader / IR Webcam
|
Sensor
|
Ambient Light Sensor
|
Ambient Light Sensor
|
Communication
|
Intel® Wi-Fi 6E AX211, Bluetooth v5.3
|
Intel® Wi-Fi 6E AX211, Bluetooth v5.3
|
Audio
|
4 × 2W Stereo Speakers by Dynaudio system
1 × Audio combo jack
DTS Audio Processing, Hi-Res Audio Ready
|
4 × 2W Stereo Speakers by Dynaudio system
1 × Audio combo jack
DTS Audio Processing, Hi-Res Audio Ready
|
I/O Port
|
1 x Thunderbolt™ 4 / DP / USB Type-C (w/ PD Charging)
1 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A
1 x HDMI™ ([email protected] 60Hz / [email protected] 120Hz)
1 x SD Express Memory Card Reader
1 x DC-in
|
1 x Thunderbolt™ 4 / DP / USB Type-C (w/ PD Charging)
1 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A
1 x HDMI™ ([email protected] 60Hz / [email protected] 120Hz)
1 x SD Express Memory Card Reader
1 x DC-in
|
Battery/Adapter
|
4-Cell, Li-Polymer, 90Whr
280W adaptor
|
4-Cell, Li-Polymer, 90Whr
280W adaptor
|
Weight/Dimension
|
2.35 kg
359(W) × 256(D) × 18.4(H) mm
|
2.35 kg
359(W) × 256(D) × 18.4(H) mm
|
Model Name
|
CreatorPro Z16 HX Studio B13VKTO/ B13VJTO
|
Processor
|
Up to latest 13th Gen Intel® Core™ i9-13950H Processor
Up to latest 13th Gen Intel® Core™ i7-13700H Processor
|
Operating System
|
Windows 11 Pro
|
Display
|
16" QHD+ (2560*1600), 120Hz DCI-P3 100% typical, Finger Touch panel
|
Graphics
|
NVIDIA RTX™ 3000 Ada Laptop GPU (8GB GDDR6)
NVIDIA RTX™ 2000 Ada Laptop GPU (8GB GDDR6)
|
Memory
|
DDR5 32GB*2/ DDR5 16GB*2
|
Storage Slot
|
4TB (2TB*2) NVMe PCIe Gen4x4 SSD/ 2TB NVMe PCIe Gen4x4 SSD
|
Webcam / Microphone
|
IR HD type ([email protected]) / Quadruple Microphone
|
Keyboard
|
Per-Key RGB keyboard
|
Security
|
Discrete Trusted Platform Module(dTPM) 2.0 / Fingerprint Reader / IR Webcam
|
Sensor
|
Ambient Light Sensor
|
Communication
|
Intel® Wi-Fi 6E AX211
|
Audio
|
4 × 2W Stereo Speakers by Dynaudio system
1 × Audio combo jack
DTS Audio Processing, Hi-Res Audio Ready
|
I/O Port
|
1 x Thunderbolt™ 4 / DP / USB Type-C (w/ PD Charging)
1 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A
1 x HDMI™ ([email protected] 60Hz / [email protected] 120Hz)
1 x SD Express Memory Card Reader
1 x DC-in
|
Battery/Adapter
|
4-Cell, Li-Polymer, 90Whr
280W adaptor
|
Weight/Dimension
|
2.35 kg
359(W) × 256(D) × 18.4(H) mm
|
Model Name
|
CreatorPro M16 B13VJ/ B13VI
|
Processor
|
Up to latest 13th Gen Intel® Core™ i7-13700H Processor
|
Operating System
|
Windows 11 Pro
|
Display
|
16" 16:10 FHD+(1920 x 1200), 144Hz, IPS-level panel
|
Graphics
|
NVIDIA RTX™ 3000 Ada Laptop GPU (8GB GDDR6)
NVIDIA RTX™ 2000 Ada Laptop GPU (8GB GDDR6)
NVIDIA RTX™ A1000 6GB Laptop GPU (GDDR6)
|
Memory
|
DDR5 16GB*2
|
Storage Slot
|
1TB NVMe PCIe Gen4x4 SSD
|
Webcam / Microphone
|
IR HD type ([email protected]) / Quadruple Microphone
|
Keyboard
|
Single backlight Keyboard(White)
|
Security
|
Discrete Trusted Platform Module(dTPM) 2.0 / Fingerprint Reader / IR Webcam
|
Sensor
|
Ambient Light Sensor
|
Communication
|
Intel Wi-Fi 6 AX201(2*2 ax) + BT5.2
|
Audio
|
4 × 2W Stereo Speakers by Dynaudio system
1 × Audio combo jack
DTS Audio Processing, Hi-Res Audio Ready
|
I/O Port
|
1 x Thunderbolt™ 4 / DP / USB Type-C (w/ PD Charging)
1 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A
1 x HDMI™ ([email protected] 60Hz / [email protected] 120Hz)
1 x SD Express Memory Card Reader
1 x DC-in
|
Battery/Adapter
|
4-Cell, Li-Polymer, 90Whr
280W adaptor
|
Weight/Dimension
|
2.35 kg
359(W) × 256(D) × 18.4(H) mm
|
Model Name
|
Summit E16 Flip A13VET
|
Processor
|
13th Gen Intel® Core™ i7-1360P Processor
|
Operating System
|
Windows 11 Home (MSI recommends Windows 11 Pro for business.)
Windows 11 Pro
|
Chipset
|
Integrated SoC
|
Memory
|
LPDDR5 onboard, up to 32GB, dual channel
|
Display
|
16" QHD+ (2560x1600), 16:10, Touchscreen, 165Hz Refresh Rate,
100% DCI-P3(Typical), IPS-Level panel, Support MSI Pen
|
Graphics
|
NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 4050 Laptop GPU 6GB GDDR6 (A13VET)
|
Storage Slot
|
1 x NVMe M.2 SSD by PCIe Gen4 x4
|
Input
|
Single Backlit Keyboard (White)
|
Security
|
Discrete Trusted Platform Module(dTPM) 2.0 / Fingerprint Reader / Webcam Lock Switch/ IR Webcam
|
Sensor
|
Ambient Light Sensor / Gyroscope / Accelerometer / Magnetometer
|
Communication
|
Intel® Wi-Fi 6E AX211, Bluetooth v5.3
|
Audio
|
2 × 2W Speakers / 1× Audio combo jack
Hi-Res Audio Ready, DTS Audio Processing
|
I/O Port
|
1 x USB 3.2 Gen2 Type-C / DP (w/ PD Charging)
1 x USB 3.2 Gen2 Type-C
1 x USB 3.2 Gen2 Type-A
1 x microSD Card Reader
1 x HDMI™ ([email protected] / [email protected])
|
Battery/Adapter
|
4-Cell, Li-Polymer, 82Whr / 150W(A13VFT), 120W(A13VET)
|
Webcam
|
IR FHD type ([email protected]) with Noise Reduction Cam
|
Dimension
|
358(W) x 258.55(D) x 16.85(H) mm
|
Weight
|
2.1 Kg
|
Color
|
Ink Black
|
Model Name
|
Summit E14 Flip Evo A13MT
|
Processor
|
13th Gen Intel® Core™ i7-1360P Processor
|
Operating System
|
Windows 11 Home (MSI recommends Windows 11 Pro for business.)
Windows 11 Pro
|
Chipset
|
Integrated SoC
|
Memory
|
LPDDR5 onboard, up to 32GB, dual channel
|
Display
|
14" QHD+(2880x1800), 16:10, Touchscreen, 100% DCI-P3(Typical), IPS-Level panel, Support MSI Pen
|
Graphics
|
Intel® Iris® Xe Graphics
|
Storage Slot
|
1 x NVMe M.2 SSD by PCIe Gen4 x4
|
Input
|
Single Backlit Keyboard (White)
|
Security
|
Discrete Trusted Platform Module(dTPM) 2.0/ Fingerprint Reader / Webcam Lock Switch/ IR Webcam
|
Sensor
|
Ambient Light Sensor / Gyroscope / Accelerometer / Magnetometer
|
Communication
|
Intel® Killer™ Wi-Fi 6E AX1675, Bluetooth v5.3
|
Audio
|
2 × 2W Speakers / 1× Audio combo jack
Hi-Res Audio Ready, DTS Audio Processing
|
I/O Port
|
2 x Thunderbolt™4 / DP/ USB Type-C (w/ PD Charging)
1 x USB 3.2 Gen2 Type-A
1 x microSD Card Reader
1 x HDMI™ ([email protected])
|
Battery/Adapter
|
4-Cell, Li-Polymer, 72Whr / 65W Type-C PD
|
Webcam
|
IR FHD type ([email protected]) with Noise Reduction Cam
|
Dimension
|
314(W) x 227.5(D) x 17.9(H) mm
|
Weight
|
1.59 Kg
|
Color
|
Ink Black
|
Model Name
|
Summit E13 Flip Evo A13MT
|
Processor
|
13th Gen Intel® Core™ i7-1360P Processor
|
Operating System
|
Windows 11 Home (MSI recommends Windows 11 Pro for business.)
Windows 11 Pro
|
Chipset
|
Integrated SoC
|
Memory
|
LPDDR5 onboard, up to 32GB, dual channel
|
Display
|
13.4" FHD+ (1920x1200), 16:10, Touchscreen, 120Hz Refresh Rate, 100% sRGB(Typical), IPS-Level panel, Support MSI Pen
|
Graphics
|
Intel® Iris® Xe Graphics
|
Storage Slot
|
1 x NVMe M.2 SSD by PCIe Gen4 x4
|
Input
|
Single Backlit Keyboard (White)
|
Security
|
Discrete Trusted Platform Module(dTPM) 2.0/ Fingerprint Reader / Webcam Lock Switch/ IR Webcam
|
Sensor
|
Ambient Light Sensor / Gyroscope / Accelerometer / Magnetometer
|
Communication
|
Intel® Killer™ Wi-Fi 6E AX1675, Bluetooth v5.3
|
Audio
|
2 × 2W Speakers / 1× Audio combo jack
Hi-Res Audio Ready, DTS Audio Processing
|
I/O Port
|
2 x Thunderbolt™ 4 / DP/ USB Type-C (w/ PD Charging)
1 x USB 3.2 Gen1 Type-A
1 x microSD Card Reader (Hidden)
1 x HDMI™ ([email protected])
|
Battery/Adapter
|
4-Cell, Li-Polymer, 70Whr / 65W Type-C PD
|
Webcam
|
IR FHD type ([email protected]) with Noise Reduction Cam
|
Dimension
|
300.2(W) x 222.25(D) x 14.9(H) mm
|
Weight
|
1.35 Kg
|
Color
|
Pure White / Ink Black
|
Model Name
|
Prestige 16 Studio A13VE
|
Prestige 16 Evo A13M
|
Processor
|
13th Gen Intel® Core™ i7-13700H Processor
|
13th Gen Intel® Core™ i7-13700H Processor
|
Operating System
|
Windows 11 Home (MSI recommends Windows 11 Pro for business.)
Windows 11 Pro
|
Windows 11 Home (MSI recommends Windows 11 Pro for business.)
Windows 11 Pro
|
Chipset
|
Integrated SoC
|
Integrated SoC
|
Memory
|
LPDDR5 onboard, 16GB, dual channel
|
LPDDR5 onboard, 16GB, dual channel
|
Display
|
16" QHD+ (2560x1600), 16:10, 165Hz Refresh Rate, MiniLED, VESA DisplayHDR™ 1000 Certified, 100% DCI-P3(Typical), IPS-Level panel
|
16" QHD+ (2560x1600), 165Hz Refresh Rate, 100% DCI-P3(Typical),
IPS-Level panel
|
Graphics
|
NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 4050 Laptop GPU 6GB GDDR6 (A13VE)
|
Intel® Iris® Xe Graphics
|
Storage Slot
|
1 x NVMe M.2 SSD by PCIe Gen4 x4
|
1 x NVMe M.2 SSD by PCIe Gen4 x4
|
Input
|
Single Backlit Keyboard (White)
|
Single Backlit Keyboard (White)
|
Security
|
Discrete Trusted Platform Module(dTPM) 2.0 / Fingerprint Reader / Webcam Lock Switch / IR Webcam
|
Discrete Trusted Platform Module(dTPM) 2.0 / Fingerprint Reader / Webcam Lock Switch/ IR Webcam
|
Sensor
|
Ambient Light Sensor
|
Ambient Light Sensor
|
Communication
|
Intel® Wi-Fi 6E AX211, Bluetooth v5.3
|
Intel® Killer™ Wi-Fi 6E AX1675, Bluetooth v5.3
|
Audio
|
2 × 2W Speakers / 1× Audio combo jack
Hi-Res Audio Ready, DTS Audio Processing
|
2 × 2W Speakers / 1× Audio combo jack
Hi-Res Audio Ready, DTS Audio Processing
|
I/O Port
|
1 x USB 3.2 Gen2 Type-C / DP (w/ PD Charging)
1 x USB 3.2 Gen2 Type-C
1 x USB 3.2 Gen2 Type-A
1 x microSD Card Reader
1 x HDMI™ ([email protected] / [email protected])
|
2 x Thunderbolt™4 / DP/ USB Type-C (w/ PD Charging)
2 x USB 3.2 Gen2 Type-A
1 x microSD Card Reader
1 x HDMI™ ([email protected])
|
Battery/Adapter
|
4-Cell, Li-Polymer, 82Whr / 150W(A13VF), 120W(A13VE)
|
4-Cell, Li-Polymer, 82Whr / 100W Type-C PD
|
Webcam
|
IR FHD type ([email protected]) with Noise Reduction Cam
|
IR FHD type ([email protected]) with Noise Reduction Cam
|
Dimension
|
358(W) x 258.55(D) x 16.85(H) mm
|
358(W) x 258.55(D) x 16.85(H) mm
|
Weight
|
2.1 Kg
|
1.9 Kg
|
Color
|
Urban Silver
|
Urban Silver
|
Model Name
|
Prestige 13 Evo A13M
|
Processor
|
13th Gen Intel® Core™ i7-1360P Processor
|
Operating System
|
Windows 11 Home / Windows 11 Pro
(MSI recommends Windows 11 Pro for business.)
|
Chipset
|
Integrated SoC
|
Memory
|
LPDDR5 onboard, Up to 16GB, dual channel
|
Display
|
13.3" FHD+ (1920x1200), 100% sRGB(Typical), 400nits, IPS-Level panel
|
Graphics
|
Intel® Iris® Xe Graphics
|
Storage Slot
|
1 x NVMe M.2 SSD by PCIe Gen4 x4
|
Input
|
Single Backlit Keyboard (White)
|
Security
|
Discrete Trusted Platform Module(dTPM) 2.0 / Fingerprint Reader / Webcam Shutter/ IR Webcam
|
Sensor
|
Ambient Light Sensor
|
Communication
|
Intel® Killer™ Wi-Fi 6E AX1675, Bluetooth v5.3
|
Audio
|
2 × 2W Speakers / 1× Audio combo jack
Hi-Res Audio Ready, DTS Audio Processing
|
I/O Port
|
2 x Thunderbolt™ 4 / DP/ USB Type-C (w/ PD Charging)
1 x USB 3.2 Gen1 Type-A
1 x HDMI™ ([email protected])
1 x microSD Card Reader
|
Battery/Adapter
|
4-Cell, Li-Polymer, 75 Whr / 65W Type-C PD
|
Webcam
|
IR FHD Type ([email protected]) with Webcam Shutter
|
Dimension
|
299(W) x 210(D) x 16.9(H) mm
|
Weight
|
990 g
|
Model Name
|
Modern 15 B13M
|
Modern 14 C13M
|
Processor
|
Up to latest 13th Gen Intel® Core i7-1355U processor
|
Up to latest 13th Gen Intel® Core i7-1355U processor
|
Operating System
|
Windows 11 Home(MSI recommends Windows 11 Pro for business.)
Windows 11 Pro
|
Windows 11 Home(MSI recommends Windows 11 Pro for business.)
Windows 11 Pro
|
Chipset
|
Integrated SoC
|
Integrated SoC
|
Memory
|
DDR4-3200 onboard, up to 16GB, dual channel
|
DDR4-3200 onboard, up to 16GB, dual channel
|
Display
|
15.6" FHD(1920x1080), IPS-Level panel
|
14" FHD(1920x1080), IPS-Level panel
|
Graphics
|
Intel® Iris® Xe Graphics
|
Intel® Iris® Xe Graphics
Intel® UHD Graphics (Intel® Core™ i3 Processor)
|
Storage Slot
|
1 x NVMe M.2 SSD by PCIe Gen3 x4
|
1 x NVMe M.2 SSD by PCIe Gen3 x4
|
Input
|
Single Backlit Keyboard (White)
|
Single Backlit Keyboard (White)
|
Communication
|
Intel® Wi-Fi 6 AX201 + Bluetooth v5.2
|
Intel® Wi-Fi 6 AX201, Bluetooth v5.2
|
Audio
|
2 × 2W Speakers / 1 × Audio combo jack
Hi-Res Audio Ready
|
2 × 2W Speakers / 1 × Audio combo jack
Hi-Res Audio Ready
|
I/O Port
|
1 x USB 3.2 Gen2 Type-C / DP (w/ PD Charging),
1 x USB 3.2 Gen2 Type-A, 2 x USB 2.0 Type-A,
1 x HDMI™ ([email protected]), 1 x microSD Card Reader,
1 x DC-in
|
1 x USB 3.2 Gen2 Type-C / DP (w/ PD Charging),
1 x USB 3.2 Gen2 Type-A, 2 x USB 2.0 Type-A,
1 x HDMI™ ([email protected]), 1 x microSD Card Reader,
1 x DC-in
|
Color
|
Classic Black
Star Blue
|
Beige Rose
Urban Silver
Classic Black
|
Battery/Adapter
|
3-Cell, Li-Polymer, 39 Whr (support fast charging)
65W
|
3-Cell, Li-Polymer, 39 Whr (support fast charging)
65W
|
Webcam
|
HD type ([email protected])
|
HD type ([email protected])
|
Dimension
|
359(W) x 241(D) x 19.9(H) mm
|
319.9(W) x 223 (D) x 19.35(H) mm
|
Weight
|
1.7 Kg
|
1.4 Kg
|
Model Name
|
Katana 17 B13VFK / B13VEK / B13UDXK / B13UCXK
|
Processor
|
Up to latest 13th Gen Intel® Core™ i7-13620H processor
|
Operating System
|
Windows 11 Home (MSI recommends Windows 11 Pro for business.)
Windows 11 Pro
|
Chipset
|
Integrated SoC
|
Memory
|
DDR5, 2 slots, up to 64GB
|
Display
|
17.3" Full HD (1920x1080),144 Hz Refresh Rate, IPS-Level panel
|
Graphics
|
NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 4060 Laptop GPU 8GB GDDR6 (B13VFK)
NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 4050 Laptop GPU 6GB GDDR6 (B13VEK)
NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 3050 Laptop GPU 6GB GDDR6 (B13UDXK)
NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 2050 Laptop GPU 4GB GDDR6 (B13UCXK)
|
Storage Slots
|
2 x NVMe M.2 SSD by PCIe Gen4 x4
|
Keyboard
|
4-Zone RGB Gaming Keyboard
|
Audio
|
2 x 2W Stereo Speakers, 1 x Audio combo jack
Nahimic 3 Audio Enhancer, Hi-Res Audio ready
|
USB Port
|
1 x USB 3.2 Gen1 Type-C / DP, 2 x USB 3.2 Gen1 Type-A, 1 x USB 2.0 Type-A
|
Video Output
|
1 x HDMI™ ([email protected] / [email protected]), 1 x USB 3.2 Gen1 Type-C / DP
|
Communication
|
Gigabit Ethernet / Intel® Wi-Fi 6 AX201 / Bluetooth v5.2
|
Webcam
|
HD type ([email protected])
|
Security
|
Firmware Trusted Platform Module(fTPM) 2.0
|
Battery
|
3-Cell, Li-Polymer, 53.5Whr
|
Power Adapter
|
200W (B13VFK / B13VEK) / 180W (B13UDXK / B13UCXK)
|
Dimension
|
398 (W) x 273 (D) x 25.2 (H) mm
|
Weight
|
2.6 Kg
|
Model Name
|
Sword 17 A12VF / A12VE / A12UDX / A12UCX
|
Sword 15 A12VF / A12VE / A12UDX
|
Processor
|
Up to latest 12th Gen Intel® Core™ i7-12650H processor
|
Up to latest 12th Gen Intel® Core™ i7-12650H processor
|
Operating System
|
Windows 11 Home (MSI recommends Windows 11 Pro for business.)
Windows 11 Pro
|
Windows 11 Home (MSI recommends Windows 11 Pro for business.)
Windows 11 Pro
|
Chipset
|
Integrated SoC
|
Integrated SoC
|
Memory
|
DDR5, 2 slots, up to 64GB
|
DDR5, 2 slots, up to 64GB
|
Display
|
17.3" Full HD (1920x1080), 144 Hz Refresh Rate, IPS-Level panel
|
15.6" Full HD (1920x1080), 144 Hz Refresh Rate, IPS-Level panel
|
Graphics
|
NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 4060 Laptop GPU 8GB GDDR6 (A12VF)
NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 4050 Laptop GPU 6GB GDDR6 (A12VE)
NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 3050 Laptop GPU 6GB GDDR6 (A12UDX)
NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 2050 Laptop GPU 4GB GDDR6 (A12UCX)
|
NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 4060 Laptop GPU 8GB GDDR6 (A12VF)
NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 4050 Laptop GPU 6GB GDDR6 (A12VE)
NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 3050 Laptop GPU 6GB GDDR6 (A12UDX)
|
Storage Slots
|
2 x NVMe M.2 SSD by PCIe Gen4 x4
|
2 x NVMe M.2 SSD by PCIe Gen4 x4
|
Keyboard
|
Blue Backlit Gaming Keyboard
|
Blue Backlit Gaming Keyboard
|
Audio
|
2 x 2W Stereo Speakers
1 x Audio combo jack
Nahimic 3 Audio Enhancer
Hi-Res Audio ready
|
2 x 2W Stereo Speakers
1 x Audio combo jack
Nahimic 3 Audio Enhancer
Hi-Res Audio ready
|
USB Port
|
1 x USB 3.2 Gen1 Type-C / DP
2 x USB 3.2 Gen1 Type-A
1 x USB 2.0 Type-A
|
1 x USB 3.2 Gen1 Type-C / DP
2 x USB 3.2 Gen1 Type-A
1 x USB 2.0 Type-A
|
Video Output
|
1 x HDMI™ ([email protected] / [email protected]), 1 x USB 3.2 Gen1 Type-C / DP
|
1 x HDMI™ ([email protected] / [email protected]), 1 x USB 3.2 Gen1 Type-C / DP
|
Communication
|
Gigabit Ethernet / Intel® Wi-Fi 6 AX201 / Bluetooth v5.2
|
Gigabit Ethernet / Intel® Wi-Fi 6 AX201 / Bluetooth v5.2
|
Webcam
|
HD type ([email protected])
|
HD type ([email protected])
|
Security
|
Firmware Trusted Platform Module(fTPM) 2.0
|
Firmware Trusted Platform Module(fTPM) 2.0
|
Battery
|
3-Cell, Li-Polymer, 53.5Whr
|
3-Cell, Li-Polymer, 53.5Whr
|
Power Adapter
|
200W (A12VF / A12VE) / 180W (A12UDX / A12UCX)
|
200W (A12VF / A12VE) / 180W (A12UDX)
|
Dimension
|
398 (W) x 273 (D) x 25.2 (H) mm
|
359 (W) x 259 (D) x 24.9 (H) mm
|
Weight
|
2.6 Kg
|
2.25 Kg
* Product specification, functions and appearance may vary by models and differ from country to country. All specifications are subject to change without notice.
For high-res images, please visit: https://msi.gm/3W3Pmcs
MSI Gaming: https://in.msi.com/
MSI Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/MSIGamingIndia/
https://www.facebook.com/MSIIndia
MSI Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/msigaming_india/
https://www.instagram.com/msi_india/?hl=en
MSI YouTube: http://www.youtube.com/c/MSIIndiaNB
About MSI
MSI is a world leader in gaming, content creation and AIoT solutions. Bolstered by its cutting-edge R&D capabilities and customer-driven innovation, MSI has a wide-ranging global presence spanning over 120 countries. Its comprehensive lineup of laptops, graphics cards, monitors, motherboards, desktops, peripherals, servers, IPCs, robotic appliances, and vehicle infotainment and telematics systems are globally acclaimed. Committed to advancing user experiences through the finest product quality, intuitive user interface and design aesthetics, MSI is a leading brand that shapes the future of technology. For more product information, please go to https://www.msi.com.
*All rights of the technical, pictures, text and other content published in this press release are reserved. Contents are subject to changes without prior notice.
SOURCE MSI
Share this article