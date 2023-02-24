MSI launches its new-line-up of laptops equipped with RTX 40 Series GPUs in India

The award-winning gaming laptops powered by 13th Gen Intel® Core™ HX series processor with the latest GeForce RTX 40 Series GPUs were unveiled at the global "MSIology: The Leap to Singularity" virtual event

The latest top - end RTX 4080 & 4090 Laptops are available at MSI authorized online and offline resellers

The full range of laptops will be available in Market by the end of February starting at a price of INR 58,990/-

NEW DELHI, Feb. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- MSI, a world-leading laptop brand, has launched its all-new laptop line-up equipped with the latest NVIDIA GeForce RTX 40 series GPUs and up to 13th Gen Intel® Core™ HX series processors in India. With the leap of performance boosting and the awarded recognition at CES, MSI is pushing the peak of performance and innovation with the whole new laptop lineup of gaming, creator and B&P laptops. The laptops come with innovative technology breakthroughs, extremely powerful performance and aesthetic designs that ensure the best-in-class user experience for all its consumers.

The latest MSI laptops are powered by the ultra-efficient NVIDIA Ada Lovelace architecture, bringing a quantum leap in performance with AI-powered DLSS 3 and enabling lifelike virtual worlds with full ray tracing. With the exceptional power improvement, eight of the newly MSI laptops are NVIDIA Studio validated, not only in the Content Creation series but also in the Gaming and Business and Productivity series.

Backed by NVIDIA Studio technologies for creators, products with NVIDIA RTX™ GPUs benefit from RTX optimizations in over 110 creative apps, NVIDIA Studio Drivers for the highest levels of stability and performance in creative apps, and exclusive AI-powered NVIDIA tools: Canvas, Broadcast, and RTX Remix. MSI Stealth, Creator Z and Prestige series laptops come pre-installed with NVIDIA Broadcast, transforming any room into a home studio through the power of AI.

Commenting on the announcement, Mr. Bruce Lin, Regional Marketing Manager, MSI, said, "We are thrilled to announce this new line up of RTX 40 series of laptops which takes us straight into the world of Omniverse. The new series will be a culmination of three values we focus at MSI - extreme performance, innovative technology, and luxurious aesthetics. The laptops are powered by the all-new 13th Gen Intel® Core™ processors that promises best-in-class performance, security, reliability, and style. With this launch, we are confident that we will be able to cater to our consumers' needs and give them an experience they have never imagined before."

The new MSI laptops also feature the brand-new Intel 13th gen processors with an overall performance increase up to 45% benefiting from the increased core count and turbo frequency.

Model CPU + GPU MRP Titan GT77 HX 13VI/ 13VH 13th Gen Intel Core i9

(RTX 4090, GDDR6 16GB /

RTX 4080, GDDR6 12GB) INR 6,71,990/ INR 5,48,990 Stealth 17 A13VH/ A13VG 13th Gen Intel Core i9

(RTX 4080, GDDR6 12GB) / 13th Gen Intel Core i7

(RTX 4070, GDDR6 8GB) INR 4,92,990/ INR 3,47,990 Stealth 16 Studio A13VG/ A13VF 13th Gen Intel Core i7

(RTX 4070, GDDR6 8GB) /

(RTX 4060, GDDR6 8GB) INR 3,35,990/ INR 2,79,990 Stealth 15 A13VF/ A13VE 13th Gen Intel Core i7

(RTX 4060, GDDR6 8GB) /

(RTX 4050, GDDR6 6GB) INR 2,09,990 / INR 1,62,990 Stealth 14 Studio A13VF/ A13VE 13th Gen Intel Core i7

(RTX 4060, GDDR6 8GB)/

(RTX 4050, GDDR6 6GB) INR 2,35,990 / INR 2,01,990 Raider GE78 HX 13VI 13th Gen Intel Core i9

(RTX 4090, GDDR6 16GB) INR 5,59,990 Raider GE78 HX 13VH 13th Gen Intel Core i9/ i7

(RTX 4080, GDDR6 12GB) INR 4,47,990/ INR 4,14,990 Raider GE68 HX 13VG 13th Gen Intel Core i9/ i7

(RTX 4070, GDDR6 8GB) INR 3,58,990/ INR 3,35,990 Vector GP77 13VG 13th Gen Intel Core i7

(RTX 4070, GDDR6 8GB) INR 2,79,990 Pulse 17 B13VGK 13th Gen Intel Core i7

(RTX 4070, GDDR6 8GB) INR 2,07,990 Pulse 15 B13VFK 13th Gen Intel Core i7

(RTX 4060, GDDR6 8GB) INR 1,90,990 Katana 15 13VFK/ VEK 13th Gen Intel Core i7

(RTX 4060, GDDR6 8GB) /

(RTX 4050, GDDR6 6GB) INR 1,64,990 / INR 1,54,990 Cyborg 15 A12VF 12th Gen Intel Core i7

(RTX 4060, GDDR6 8GB) INR 1,41,990 / INR 1,35,990 /

INR 1,34,990 / (Price varies as per colour) Cyborg 15 A12VE 12th Gen Intel Core i7/ i5

(RTX 4050, GDDR6 6GB) INR 1,24,990/ INR 1,23,990/

INR 1,12,990/ INR 1,11,990 Summit E16 Flip Evo A13VET 13th Gen Intel Core i7

(RTX 4050, GDDR6 6GB) INR 2,12,990 Summit E14 Flip Evo A13MT 13th Gen Intel Core i7

(Iris Xe Graphics) INR 1,62,990 Summit E13 Flip Evo A13MT 13th Gen Intel Core i7

(Iris Xe Graphics) INR 1,65,990 Prestige 16 A13VE 13th Gen Intel Core i7

(RTX 4050, GDDR6 6GB) INR 2,01,990 Prestige 16 Evo A13M 13th Gen Intel Core i7

(Iris Xe Graphics) INR 1,51,990 Prestige 14 Evo B13M 13th Gen Intel Core i7

(Iris Xe Graphics) INR 1,34,990 Prestige 13 Evo A13 13th Gen Intel Core i7

(Iris Xe Graphics) INR 1,39,990 Modern 15 B13M 13th Gen Intel Core i7/ i5

(Iris Xe Graphics) INR 87,990/ INR 77,990/

INR 83,990/ INR 73,990 Modern 14 C13M 13th Gen Intel Core i7/ i5/ i3

(Iris Xe Graphics)/ (Intel UHD Graphics) INR 85,990/ INR 73,990/

INR 70,990/ INR 58,990 Creator Z17 HX Studio A13VGT 13th Gen Intel Core i9/ i7

(RTX 4070, GDDR6 8GB) INR 4,47,990/ INR 3,91,990 Creator Z16 HX Studio B13VFTO 13th Gen Intel Core i9/ i7

(RTX 4060, GDDR6 8GB) INR 3,35,990/ INR 2,79,990 CreatorPro X17 HX A13VK 13th Gen Intel Core i9

(NVIDIA RTX™ 3500 Ada Laptop GPU) (12GB GDDR6) INR 5,82,990 CreatorPro Z17 HX Studio A13VKT 13th Gen Intel Core i9

(NVIDIA RTX™ 3000 Ada Laptop GPU)

(8GB GDDR6) INR 5,59,990 CreatorPro Z16 HX Studio B13VKTO/

VJTO 13th Gen Intel Core i9/ i7

(NVIDIA RTX™ 3000 Ada Laptop GPU)

(8GB GDDR6)/ (NVIDIA RTX™ 2000 Ada Laptop GPU)

(8GB GDDR6) INR 5,37,990/ INR 4,03,990 CreatorPro M16 B13VJ/ VI 13th Gen Intel Core i7

(NVIDIA RTX™ 3000/2000/A1000

Ada Laptop GPU) (8GB GDDR6) INR 4,25,990/ INR 3,13,990/

INR 2,23,990

All new Gaming Series: Powerful than Ever

The new MSI gaming laptop comes with the latest exclusive thermal design, which helps to make the gaming series more powerful than ever. All the heat pipes have been redesigned to shared pipes, dedicated pipes, and VRAM-exclusive pipes, to assure the performance will be fully delivered. In response to the performance enhancement, MSI's GeForce RTX 40 Series laptops, from the high-end Titan series to the entry gaming Katana series, incorporate the MUX design to allow activation of Discrete Graphics Mode through MSI Center, further unleashing more GPU power.

With the aesthetic design motto, MSI has released more than 10 new ID designs gaming laptops and also applied the 16:10 QHD+ 240Hz refresh rate display in high-end gaming, namely Raider GE, Vector GP, and Stealth series. Moreover, the exclusive futuristic translucent keycap design allows gamers easier to navigate the control and shortcut which greatly enhance the gaming experience.

Titan GT series/ Raider GE series/ Vector GP series: Extreme Powerhouse

The award-winning Titan GT and Raider GE come with the top-notch i9-13980HX processor and up to GeForce RTX 4090 Laptop GPU together with the exclusive MSI OverBoost Ultra technology, pushing the processors and graphics to 250W total full power or support 5.2GHz frequency across 8 P-cores depending on workload.

To present these incredible performances, Titan GT and Raider GE come with a world-class display. Titan GT is equipped with the world's first 4K/144Hz Mini LED display, featuring over 1000 nits of peak brightness with over 1000 local-dimming zones, while Raider GE is geared with the 16:10 QHD+ 240Hz display. These world-class displays clearly present those frames driven by powerful hardware.

The Raider GE series comes with a new chassis with an upgraded matrix light bar which is fancier and more futuristic. As well as Vector GP series, with the low profile and minimalism new design but also impressive performance to become the best choice for STEM and engineering users.

Stealth Series: Sleek and Sharp in Every Range

The slim and powerful award-winning Stealth series is now coming with a full-size range from 14, 15, 16, to 17-inch. Introducing the newly designed Stealth 14 Studio and Stealth 16 Studio. Both of them are favored by the magnesium-aluminum alloy body to deliver a thin and lightweight chassis. While Stealth 14 Studio features the MSI Vapor Chamber thermal design, making it the most powerful 14-inch gaming laptop. Moreover, the Stealth 16 Studio comes with a trilateral Dynaudio 6-speaker sound system providing the most immersive entertainment experience. Furthermore, to deliver mighty performance, the Stealth 17/16/14 studio are NVIDIA Studio validated laptops, which fulfill different needs across gaming and content creation.

To deliver the most immersive and stunning experience, Stealth 15 brings a revolutionary high refresh rate OLED display, with 240Hz and less than 0.2 ms response time. It also supports a 100% DCI-P3 color gamut, allowing users to experience the next level of gaming.

With the NVIDIA Max-Q suite of technologies that optimizes system performance, power, battery life, and acoustics for peak efficiency. The Stealth series is not just blazing-fast performance, but also thin and quiet.

Cyborg/ Pulse/ Katana/ Sword series: Wide Selection for Gamers

Introducing the whole-new series of entry gaming laptops, Cyborg 15. It comes with a futuristic translucent chassis design, which you can see the mechanical & electrical parts through it. With its thin and light body and cyberpunk-inspired design, Cyborg 15 is a perfect choice for those bored with the ordinary entry gaming design.

MSI has also refreshed the hot-selling gaming series Katana, Sword and Pulse to the latest graphics and processors for better gaming performance. Moreover, Pulse, Katana and Sword are now available with MUX switch. Gamers can easily switch between hybrid graphics mode or discrete graphic mode via the built-in MSI Center.

Creator Z Series: Dominate Creation Power

The CNC-crafted beautiful chassis is not just the only spotlight in the content creation series, the performance of Creator Z series is now on another level. The latest Creator Z17 HX Studio/ Creator Z16 HX Studio comes with the top 13th gen Intel HX series processors and has also been certified by NVIDIAStudio. With the Vapor Chamber Cooler thermal design, the Creator Z series become the most powerful creator laptops in the market.

Along with the support of the brand-new MSI Pen 2. The award-winning MSI Pen 2 uses the latest MPP2.6 Technology, with 4096 pressure level and haptic feedback, making it feels like writing on actual paper. Furthermore, you can also use the MSI Pen 2 as a traditional pencil on paper without switching to actual pens.

Prestige series: Thin & Powerful

The power of the Prestige series has come to a new level. The new Prestige 14 Evo and Prestige 16 Evo support up to the latest Intel® Core™ i7 H series processor, which provides a lightweight yet powerful experience for users. While Prestige 16 Studio also comes with GeForce RTX 40 Series Laptop GPUs, and is NVIDIA Studio validated, promising even better productivity and peak reliability.

The brand new 13-inch Prestige 13 Evo is the lightest laptop in the whole MSI series, built of magnesium aluminum alloy, it weighs only 990g. The Prestige 13 Evo is also equipped with a 75Whrs large-capacity battery, which could last long for 15 hrs.

Modern Series also refresh with new color options with star blue and beige rose to meet the everyday fashion statement.

All the latest MSI laptops are also ready to serve with early-bird pre-order offers. Grab the latest MSI laptops to experience the leap to singularity!

Model Name Titan GT77 13VI / 13VH Processor Latest 13th Gen Intel® Core™ i9-13980HX Processor Operating System Windows 11 Home / Windows 11 Pro (MSI recommends Windows 11 Pro for business.) Chipset Intel® HM770 Memory DDR5, 4 Slots, up to 128GB Display 17.3" UHD (3840x2160), MiniLED, 144Hz Refresh Rate, 100% DCI-P3 (Typ.), VESA DisplayHDR™ 1000 Certified, IPS-Level panel Graphics NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 4090 Laptop GPU 16GB GDDR6 (13VI) NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 4080 Laptop GPU 12GB GDDR6 (13VH) Storage Slots 1 x NVMe M.2 SSD by PCIe Gen5 x4 2 x NVMe M.2 SSD by PCIe Gen4 x4 Keyboard Cherry Mechanical Per-Key RGB gaming keyboard by SteelSeries Audio 2 × 2W Speakers + 2 x 2W Woofers by Dynaudio system 1 x Audio combo jack Nahimic 3 Audio Enhance Hi-Res Audio ready USB Ports 1 x Thunderbolt™ 4 / DP/ USB Type-C (w/ PD Charging), 1 x Thunderbolt™ 4 / DP/ USB Type-C, 3 x USB 3.2 Gen2 Type-A Card Reader 1 x SD Express Memory Card Reader Video Output 1 x Thunderbolt™ 4 / DP/ USB Type-C (w/PD Charging), 1 x Thunderbolt™ 4 / DP/ USB Type-C 1 x Mini DisplayPort, 1 x HDMI™ ([email protected] 60Hz / [email protected] 120Hz) Communication Intel® Killer™ Ethernet E3100 (up to 2.5 GbE) / Intel® Killer™ Wi-Fi 6E AX1690, Bluetooth v5.3 Webcam IR HD type ([email protected]) w/ Webcam Shutter Security IR Webcam / Fingerprint Reader / Firmware Trusted Platform Module(fTPM) 2.0 Battery 4-Cell, Li-Polymer, 99.9Whr Power Adapter 330W Dimension 397 (W) x 330 (D) x 23 (H) mm Weight 3.3 Kg

Model Name Raider GE78 HX 13VI / 13VH Raider GE68 HX 13VG Processor Up to latest 13th Gen Intel® Core™ i9-13980HX Processor Up to latest 13th Gen Intel® Core™ i9-13950HX Processor Operating System Windows 11 Home / Windows 11 Pro (MSI recommends Windows 11 Pro for business.) Windows 11 Home / Windows 11 Pro (MSI recommends Windows 11 Pro for business.) Chipset Intel® HM770 Intel® HM770 Memory DDR5, 2 slots, up to 64GB DDR5, 2 slots, up to 64GB Display 17" QHD+ (2560x1600), 240 Hz Refresh Rate, 100% DCI-P3(Typical), IPS-Level panel 16" UHD+(3840x2160), 120Hz Refresh Rate, 100% DCI-P3 (Typical), IPS-level panel(optional) 16" QHD+ (2560 x 1600), 16:10, 240Hz Refresh Rate, 100% DCI-P3 (Typ.), IPS-level panel(optional) Graphics NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 4090 Laptop GPU 16GB GDDR6 (13VI) NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 4080 Laptop GPU 12GB GDDR6 (13VH) NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 4070 Laptop GPU 8GB GDDR6 (13VG) Storage Slots 1 x NVMe M.2 SSD by PCIe Gen5 x4 1 x NVMe M.2 SSD by PCIe Gen4 x4 1 x NVMe M.2 SSD by PCIe Gen5 x4 1 x NVMe M.2 SSD by PCIe Gen4 x4 Keyboard Per-Key RGB gaming keyboard by SteelSeries Per-Key RGB gaming keyboard by SteelSeries Audio 6 Speaker designed by Dynaudio system (2 x 2W Speakers + 4 x 2W Woofers) 1 x Audio combo jack Nahimic 3 Audio Enhance / Hi-Res Audio ready 4 x 2W Speakers designed by Dynaudio system 1 x Audio combo jack Nahimic 3 Audio Enhance, Hi-Res Audio ready USB Ports 1 x Thunderbolt™ 4 / DP/ USB Type-C,

1 x USB 3.2 Gen2 Type-C / DP(w/ PD Charging), 1 x USB 3.2 Gen2 Type-C / DP, 1 x USB 3.2 Gen2 Type-A, 1 x USB 3.2 Gen1 Type-A 1 x Thunderbolt™ 4 / DP/ USB Type-C, 1 x USB 3.2 Gen2 Type-C / DP(w/ PD Charging), 1 x USB 3.2 Gen2 Type-C / DP, 1 x USB 3.2 Gen2 Type-A, 1 x USB 3.2 Gen1 Type-A Card Reader 1 x SD Express Memory Card Reader 1 x SD Express Memory Card Reader Video Output 1 x Thunderbolt™ 4 / DP/ USB Type-C, 1 x USB 3.2 Gen2 Type-C / DP, 1 x HDMI™ ([email protected] 60Hz / [email protected] 120Hz) 1 x Thunderbolt™ 4 / DP/ USB Type-C, 1 x USB 3.2 Gen2 Type-C / DP(w/ PD Charging), 1 x USB 3.2 Gen2 Type-C / DP, 1 x HDMI™ ([email protected] 60Hz / [email protected] 120Hz) Communication Intel® Killer™ Ethernet E3100 (up to 2.5 GbE) / Intel® Killer™ Wi-Fi 6E AX1690, Bluetooth v5.3(13VI / 13VH) Intel® Killer™ Ethernet E3100 (up to 2.5 GbE) / Intel® Killer™ Wi-Fi 6E AX1675, Bluetooth v5.3(13VG) Intel® Killer™ Ethernet E3100 (up to 2.5 GbE) / Intel® Killer™ Wi-Fi 6E AX1675, Bluetooth v5.3 Webcam IR FHD type ([email protected]) with Webcam shutter IR FHD type ([email protected]) with Webcam shutter Security IR Webcam / Firmware Trusted Platform Module(fTPM) 2.0 IR Webcam / Firmware Trusted Platform Module(fTPM) 2.0 Battery 4-Cell, Li-Polymer, 99.9Whr 4-Cell, Li-Polymer, 99.9Whr Power Adapter 330W 330W Dimension 380.3 (W) x 298 (D) x 22.9~28.8 (H) mm 358 (W) x 284 (D) x 22.2~27.9 (H) mm Weight 3.0 Kg 2.7 Kg

Model Name Vector GP77 13VG Processor Up to latest 13th Gen Intel® Core™ i9-13900H Processor Operating System Windows 11 Home / Windows 11 Pro (MSI recommends Windows 11 Pro for business.) Chipset Integrated SoC Memory DDR5, 2 slots, up to 64GB Display 17.3" QHD (2560x1440), 240 Hz Refresh Rate, 100% DCI-P3(Typical), IPS-Level panel Graphics NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 4070 Laptop GPU 8GB GDDR6 (13VG) Storage Slots 2 x NVMe M.2 SSD by PCIe Gen4 x4 Keyboard Per-Key RGB gaming keyboard by SteelSeries Audio 2 x 2W Stereo Speakers 1 x Audio combo jack Nahimic 3 Audio Enhance Hi-Res Audio ready USB Ports 1 x USB 3.2 Gen2 Type-C / DP (w/ PD Charging) 3 x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A Video Output 1 x USB 3.2 Gen2 Type-C / DP (w/ PD Charging), 1 x Mini DisplayPort, 1 x HDMI™ ([email protected] 60Hz / [email protected] 120Hz) Communication Gigabit Ethernet (up to 2.5GbE) / Intel® Wi-Fi 6E AX211, Bluetooth v5.3 Webcam HD type ([email protected]) Security Firmware Trusted Platform Module(fTPM) 2.0 Battery 4-Cell, Li-Polymer, 65Whr Power Adapter 240W Dimension 397 (W) x 284 (D) x 25.9 (H) mm Weight 2.9 Kg

Model Name Stealth 16 Studio A13VG / A13VF Processor Up to latest 13th Gen Intel® Core™ i9-13900H processor Operating System Windows 11 Home (MSI recommends Windows 11 Pro for business.) Windows 11 Pro Chipset Integrated SoC Memory DDR5, 2 slots, up to 64GB Display 16" UHD+ (3840 x 2160), 16:10, 120Hz Refresh Rate, 100% DCI-P3 (Typ.), IPS-level panel(optional) 16" QHD+ (2560 x 1600), 16:10, 240Hz Refresh Rate, 100% DCI-P3 (Typ.), IPS-level panel(optional) Graphics NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 4070 Laptop GPU 8GB GDDR6 (A13VG) NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 4060 Laptop GPU 8GB GDDR6 (A13VF) Storage Slots 2 x NVMe M.2 SSD by PCIe Gen4 x4 Keyboard Per-Key RGB Gaming Keyboard by SteelSeries Audio 2 x 2W Speakers and 4 x 2W Woofers designed by Dynaudio system 1 x Audio combo jack Nahimic 3 Audio Enhancer Hi-Res Audio ready USB Ports 1 x Thunderbolt™ 4 / DP/ USB Type-C (w/ PD Charging) 1 x USB 3.2 Gen2 Type-C / DP 1 x USB 3.2 Gen2 Type-A Card Reader 1 x microSD Card Reader Video Output 1 x HDMI™ ([email protected] 60Hz / [email protected] 120Hz) Communication Intel® Killer™ Ethernet E3100 (up to 2.5 GbE) / Intel® Killer™ Wi-Fi 6E AX1675, Bluetooth v5.3 Webcam IR FHD type ([email protected]) with Webcam shutter Security IR Webcam / Webcam Shutter /Fingerprint Reader / Firmware Trusted Platform Module(fTPM) 2.0 Battery 4-Cell, Li-Polymer, 99.9Whr Power Adapter 240W Slim adapter Dimension 355.8 (W) x 259.7 (D) x 19.95~21.55 (H) mm Weight 1.99 Kg

Model Name Stealth 14 Studio A13VF / A13VE Processor Latest 13th Gen Intel® Core™ i7-13700H processor Operating System Windows 11 Home (MSI recommends Windows 11 Pro for business.) Windows 11 Pro Chipset Integrated SoC Memory DDR5, 2 slots, up to 64GB Display 14" QHD+(2560 x 1600), 16:10, 240Hz Refresh Rate, 100% DCI-P3 (Typ.) IPS-level panel(optional) 14" FHD+ (1920 x 1200), 16:10, 165Hz Refresh Rate, 100% sRGB (Typ.), IPS-level panel(optional) Graphics NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 4060 Laptop GPU 8GB GDDR6 (A13VF) NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 4050 Laptop GPU 8GB GDDR6 (A13VE) Storage Slots 1 x NVMe M.2 SSD by PCIe Gen4 x4 Keyboard Per-Key RGB gaming keyboard Audio 2 x 2W Speakers and 2 x 2W Woofers designed by Dynaudio system 1 x Audio combo jack Nahimic 3 Audio Enhancer Hi-Res Audio ready USB Ports 1 x Thunderbolt™ 4 / DP/ USB Type-C 1 x USB 3.2 Gen2 Type-C / DP (w/ PD Charging) 1 x USB 3.2 Gen2 Type-A Video Output 1 x HDMI™ ([email protected] 60Hz / [email protected] 120Hz) 1 x USB 3.2 Gen2 Type-C / DP Communication Intel® Killer™ Wi-Fi 6E AX1675, Bluetooth v5.3 Webcam IR HD type ([email protected]) with Webcam Shutter Security IR Webcam / Webcam Shutter / Firmware Trusted Platform Module(fTPM) 2.0 Battery 4-Cell, Li-Polymer, 72Whr Power Adapter 240W Slim adapter Dimension 315 (W) x 246 (D) x 19 (H) mm Weight 1.7 Kg

Model Name Stealth 15 A13VF / A13VE Processor Latest 13th Gen Intel® Core™ i7-13620H processor Operating System Windows 11 Home (MSI recommends Windows 11 Pro for business.) Windows 11 Pro Chipset Integrated SoC Memory DDR5, 2 slots, up to 64GB Display 15.6" UHD (3840x2160), 120Hz Refresh Rate, 100% DCI-P3 (Typ.), IPS-level panel(optional) 15.6" QHD (2560x1440), 240 Hz Refresh Rate, 100% DCI-P3(Typical), VESA DisplayHDR™ 600 True Black Certified, OLED panel(optional)

15.6" Full HD (1920x1080), 144 Hz Refresh Rate, IPS-Level panel(optional) Graphics NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 4060 Laptop GPU 8GB GDDR6 (A13VF) NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 4050 Laptop GPU 8GB GDDR6 (A13VE) Storage Slots 2 x NVMe M.2 SSD by PCIe Gen4 x4 Keyboard Single Backlit Keyboard (White) Audio 2 x 2W Stereo Speakers by Dynaudio system 1 x Audio combo jack Nahimic 3 Audio Enhancer Hi-Res Audio ready USB Ports 1 x USB 3.2 Gen2 Type-C / DP (w/ PD Charging), 1 x USB 3.2 Gen2 Type-C, 2 x USB 3.2 Gen2 Type-A Video Output 1 x HDMI™ ([email protected] 60Hz / [email protected] 120Hz) Communication Gigabit Ethernet / Intel® Wi-Fi 6 AX201, Bluetooth v5.2 Webcam HD type ([email protected]) Security Firmware Trusted Platform Module(fTPM) 2.0 Battery 3-Cell, Li-Polymer, 53.5Whr Power Adapter 180W Slim adapter Dimension 358.3 (W) x 247.9 (D) x 19.9 (H) mm Weight 2.1 Kg

Model Name Stealth 17 Studio A13VH / A13VG Processor Up to 13th Gen Intel® Core™ i9-13900H processor Operating System Windows 11 Home (MSI recommends Windows 11 Pro for business.) Windows 11 Pro Chipset Integrated SoC Memory DDR5, 2 slots, up to 64GB Display 17.3" UHD (3840x2160), MiniLED, 144Hz Refresh Rate, 100% DCI-P3 (Typ.), VESA DisplayHDR™ 1000 Certified, IPS-Level panel(optional) 17.3" QHD (2560x1440), 240 Hz Refresh Rate, 100% DCI-P3(Typ.), IPS-Level panel(optional) Graphics NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 4080 Laptop GPU 12GB GDDR6 (A13VH) NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 4070 Laptop GPU 8GB GDDR6 (A13VG) Storage Slots 2 x NVMe M.2 SSD by PCIe Gen4 x4 Keyboard Per-Key RGB Gaming Keyboard by SteelSeries Audio 2 x 2W Speakers and 4 x 2W Woofers designed by Dynaudio system 1 x Audio combo jack Nahimic 3 Audio Enhancer Hi-Res Audio ready USB Ports 1 x Thunderbolt™ 4 / DP/ USB Type-C (w/ PD Charging) 1 x USB 3.2 Gen2 Type-C / DP 2 x USB 3.2 Gen2 Type-A Card Reader 1 x SD Express Memory Card Reader Video Output 1 x HDMI™ ([email protected] 60Hz / [email protected] 120Hz) Communication Intel® Killer™ Ethernet E3100 (up to 2.5 GbE) / Intel® Killer™ Wi-Fi 6E AX1675, Bluetooth v5.3 Webcam IR FHD type ([email protected]) with Webcam Shutter Security IR Webcam / Webcam Shutter / Fingerprint Reader / Firmware Trusted Platform Module(fTPM) 2.0 Battery 4-Cell, Li-Polymer, 99.9Whr Power Adapter 240W Slim adapter Dimension 397.6 (W) x 283.5 (D) x 20.1-20.8 (H) mm Weight 2.8 Kg

Model Name Pulse 17 B13VGK Pulse 15 B13VFK Processor Up to latest 13th Gen Intel® Core™ i7-13700H processor Up to latest 13th Gen Intel® Core™ i7-13700H processor Operating System Windows 11 Home (MSI recommends Windows 11 Pro for business.) Windows 11 Pro Windows 11 Home (MSI recommends Windows 11 Pro for business.) Windows 11 Pro Chipset Integrated SoC Integrated SoC Memory DDR5, 2 slots, up to 64GB DDR5, 2 slots, up to 64GB Display 17.3" Full HD (1920x1080), 144 Hz Refresh Rate, IPS-Level panel 15.6" QHD (2560x1440), 240Hz Refresh Rate, 100% DCI-P3 (Typ.), IPS-Level panel(optional) 15.6" Full HD (1920x1080), 360Hz Refresh Rate, IPS-Level panel(optional) Graphics NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 4070 Laptop GPU 8GB GDDR6 (B13VGK) NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 4060 Laptop GPU 8GB GDDR6 (B13 VFK) Storage Slots 1 x NVMe M.2 SSD by PCIe Gen4 x4 1 x NVMe M.2 SSD by PCIe Gen4 x4 Keyboard 4-Zone RGB Gaming Keyboard 4-Zone RGB Gaming Keyboard Audio 2 x 2W Stereo Speakers 1 x Audio combo jack Nahimic 3 Audio Enhancer Hi-Res Audio ready 2 x 2W Stereo Speakers 1 x Audio combo jack Nahimic 3 Audio Enhancer Hi-Res Audio ready USB Port 1 x USB 3.2 Gen1 Type-C / DP 2 x USB 3.2 Gen1 Type-A 1 x USB 2.0 Type-A 1 x USB 3.2 Gen1 Type-C / DP 2 x USB 3.2 Gen1 Type-A 1 x USB 2.0 Type-A Video Output 1 x HDMI™ ([email protected] / [email protected]), 1 x USB 3.2 Gen1 Type-C / DP 1 x HDMI™ ([email protected] / [email protected]), 1 x USB 3.2 Gen1 Type-C / DP Communication Gigabit Ethernet / Intel® Wi-Fi 6 AX201 / Bluetooth v5.2 Gigabit Ethernet / Intel® Wi-Fi 6 AX201 / Bluetooth v5.2 Webcam HD type ([email protected]) HD type ([email protected]) Security Firmware Trusted Platform Module(fTPM) 2.0 Firmware Trusted Platform Module(fTPM) 2.0 Battery 4-Cell, Li-Polymer, 90Whr 4-Cell, Li-Polymer, 90Whr Power Adapter 240W 240W Dimension 398 (W) x 273 (D) x 27.2 (H) mm 359 (W) x 259 (D) x 26.9 (H) mm Weight 2.8 Kg 2.47 Kg

Model Name Cyborg 15 A12VF / A12VE Processor Up to latest 12th Gen Intel® Core™ i7-12650H Processor Operating System Windows 11 Home (MSI recommends Windows 11 Pro for business.) Windows 11 Pro Chipset Integrated SoC Memory DDR5, 2 slots, up to 64GB Display 15.6" Full HD (1920x1080),144 Hz Refresh Rate, IPS-Level panel Graphics NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 4060 Laptop GPU 8GB GDDR6 (A12VF) NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 4050 Laptop GPU 6GB GDDR6 (A12VE) Storage Slots 1 x NVMe M.2 SSD by PCIe Gen4 x4 Keyboard Blue Backlit Gaming Keyboard Audio 2 x 2W Stereo Speakers 1 x Audio combo jack Nahimic 3 Audio Enhancer Hi-Res Audio ready USB Port 1 x USB 3.2 Gen1 Type-C / DP 2 x USB 3.2 Gen1 Type-A Video Output 1 x HDMI™ ([email protected]), 1 x USB 3.2 Gen1 Type-C / DP Communication Gigabit Ethernet Intel® Wi-Fi 6 AX201 Bluetooth v5.2 Webcam HD type ([email protected]) Security Firmware Trusted Platform Module(fTPM) 2.0 Battery 3-Cell, Li-Polymer, 53.5Whr Power Adapter 120W Dimension 359.36 (W) x 250.34 (D) x 21.95~22.9 (H) mm Weight 1.98 Kg

Model Name Katana 15 B13VFK / B13VEK Processor Up to latest 13th Gen Intel® Core™ i7-13620H processor Operating System Windows 11 Home (MSI recommends Windows 11 Pro for business.) Windows 11 Pro Chipset Integrated SoC Memory DDR5, 2 slots, up to 64GB Display 15.6" Full HD (1920x1080), 144 Hz Refresh Rate, IPS-Level panel Graphics NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 4060 Laptop GPU 8GB GDDR6 (B13VFK) NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 4050 Laptop GPU 6GB GDDR6 (B13VEK) Storage Slots 2 x NVMe M.2 SSD by PCIe Gen4 x4 Keyboard 4-Zone RGB Gaming Keyboard Audio 2 x 2W Stereo Speakers, 1 x Audio combo jack Nahimic 3 Audio Enhancer, Hi-Res Audio ready USB Port 1 x USB 3.2 Gen1 Type-C / DP, 2 x USB 3.2 Gen1 Type-A, 1 x USB 2.0 Type-A Video Output 1 x HDMI™ ([email protected] / [email protected]), 1 x USB 3.2 Gen1 Type-C / DP Communication Gigabit Ethernet / Intel® Wi-Fi 6 AX201 / Bluetooth v5.2 Webcam HD type ([email protected]) Security Firmware Trusted Platform Module(fTPM) 2.0 Battery 3-Cell, Li-Polymer, 53.5Whr Power Adapter 200W (B13VFK / B13VEK) / 180W (B13UDXK) Dimension 359 (W) x 259 (D) x 24.9 (H) mm Weight 2.25 Kg

Model Name Creator Z17 HX Studio A13VGT Processor Up to latest 13th Gen Intel® Core™ i9-13950HX Processor Operating System Windows 11 Home (MSI recommends Windows 11 Pro for business.) Windows 11 Pro Display 17" QHD+ (2560x1600), 16:10, Touchscreen, 165Hz Refresh Rate, 100% DCI-P3(Typical), IPS-Level panel, Support MSI Pen 2 Graphics NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 4070 Laptop GPU 8GB GDDR6 (A13VGT) Memory DDR5, 2 slots, up to 64GB Storage Slot 1 x NVMe M.2 SSD by PCIe Gen5 x4 Webcam / Microphone IR FHD type ([email protected]) / Quadruple Microphone Keyboard Per-Key RGB keyboard Security Discrete Trusted Platform Module(dTPM) 2.0/ Fingerprint Reader / IR Webcam Sensor Ambient Light Sensor Communication Intel® Wi-Fi 6E AX211, Bluetooth v5.3 Audio 4 × 2W Stereo Speakers by Dynaudio system 1 × Audio combo jack DTS Audio Processing, Hi-Res Audio Ready I/O Port 1 x Thunderbolt™ 4 / DP/ USB Type-C (w/ PD Charging) 1 x Thunderbolt™ 4 / DP/ USB Type-C 1 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A 1 x HDMI™ ([email protected] 60Hz / [email protected] 120Hz) 1 x SD Express Memory Card Reader 1 x DC-in Battery/Adapter 4-Cell, Li-Polymer, 90Whr 280W adaptor Weight/Dimension 2.49 kg 382(W) × 260(D) × 19(H) mm

Model Name Creator Z16 HX Studio B13VFTO Processor Up to latest 13th Gen Intel® Core™ i9-13950HX Processor Operating System Windows 11 Home (MSI recommends Windows 11 Pro for business.) Windows 11 Pro Display 16" QHD+ (2560x1600), 16:10, Touchscreen, 120Hz Refresh Rate, 100% DCI-P3(Typical), IPS-Level panel Graphics NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 4060 Laptop GPU 8GB GDDR6 (B13VFTO) Memory DDR5, 2 slots, up to 64GB Storage Slot 1 x NVMe M.2 SSD by PCIe Gen5 x4 Webcam / Microphone IR HD type ([email protected]) / Quadruple Microphone Keyboard Per-Key RGB keyboard Security Discrete Trusted Platform Module(dTPM) 2.0 / Fingerprint Reader / IR Webcam Sensor Ambient Light Sensor Communication Intel® Wi-Fi 6E AX211, Bluetooth v5.3 Audio 4 × 2W Stereo Speakers by Dynaudio system 1 × Audio combo jack DTS Audio Processing, Hi-Res Audio Ready I/O Port 1 x Thunderbolt™ 4 / DP / USB Type-C (w/ PD Charging) 1 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A 1 x HDMI™ ([email protected] 60Hz / [email protected] 120Hz) 1 x SD Express Memory Card Reader 1 x DC-in Battery/Adapter 4-Cell, Li-Polymer, 90Whr 280W adaptor Weight/Dimension 2.35 kg 359(W) × 256(D) × 18.4(H) mm

Model Name CreatorPro Z17 HX A13VK CreatorPro Z17 HX Studio A13VKT Processor Up to latest 13th Gen Intel® Core™ i9-13980HX Processor Up to latest 13th Gen Intel® Core™ i9-13950HX Processor Operating System Windows 11 Pro Windows 11 Pro Display 17.3" UHD(3840x2160), 144Hz, Mini LED, HDR 1000, 100% DCI-P3, IPS-Level panel 17" 16:10 QHD+ 165Hz Touchscreen DCI-P3 100% (support MSI Pen) Graphics NVIDIA RTX™ 3500 Ada Laptop GPU (12GB GDDR6)) NVIDIA RTX™ 3000 Ada Laptop GPU (8GB GDDR6) Memory DDR5 32GB*2 DDR5 32GB*2 Storage Slot 4TB (2TB*2) NVMe PCIe Gen4x4 SSD 4TB (2TB*2) NVMe PCIe Gen4x4 SSD Webcam / Microphone IR HD type ([email protected]) / Quadruple Microphone IR HD type ([email protected]) / Quadruple Microphone Keyboard Per-Key RGB keyboard Per-Key RGB keyboard Security Discrete Trusted Platform Module(dTPM) 2.0 / Fingerprint Reader / IR Webcam Discrete Trusted Platform Module(dTPM) 2.0 / Fingerprint Reader / IR Webcam Sensor Ambient Light Sensor Ambient Light Sensor Communication Intel® Wi-Fi 6E AX211, Bluetooth v5.3 Intel® Wi-Fi 6E AX211, Bluetooth v5.3 Audio 4 × 2W Stereo Speakers by Dynaudio system 1 × Audio combo jack DTS Audio Processing, Hi-Res Audio Ready 4 × 2W Stereo Speakers by Dynaudio system 1 × Audio combo jack DTS Audio Processing, Hi-Res Audio Ready I/O Port 1 x Thunderbolt™ 4 / DP / USB Type-C (w/ PD Charging) 1 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A 1 x HDMI™ ([email protected] 60Hz / [email protected] 120Hz) 1 x SD Express Memory Card Reader 1 x DC-in 1 x Thunderbolt™ 4 / DP / USB Type-C (w/ PD Charging) 1 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A 1 x HDMI™ ([email protected] 60Hz / [email protected] 120Hz) 1 x SD Express Memory Card Reader 1 x DC-in Battery/Adapter 4-Cell, Li-Polymer, 90Whr 280W adaptor 4-Cell, Li-Polymer, 90Whr 280W adaptor Weight/Dimension 2.35 kg 359(W) × 256(D) × 18.4(H) mm 2.35 kg 359(W) × 256(D) × 18.4(H) mm

Model Name CreatorPro Z16 HX Studio B13VKTO/ B13VJTO Processor Up to latest 13th Gen Intel® Core™ i9-13950H Processor Up to latest 13th Gen Intel® Core™ i7-13700H Processor Operating System Windows 11 Pro Display 16" QHD+ (2560*1600), 120Hz DCI-P3 100% typical, Finger Touch panel Graphics NVIDIA RTX™ 3000 Ada Laptop GPU (8GB GDDR6) NVIDIA RTX™ 2000 Ada Laptop GPU (8GB GDDR6) Memory DDR5 32GB*2/ DDR5 16GB*2 Storage Slot 4TB (2TB*2) NVMe PCIe Gen4x4 SSD/ 2TB NVMe PCIe Gen4x4 SSD Webcam / Microphone IR HD type ([email protected]) / Quadruple Microphone Keyboard Per-Key RGB keyboard Security Discrete Trusted Platform Module(dTPM) 2.0 / Fingerprint Reader / IR Webcam Sensor Ambient Light Sensor Communication Intel® Wi-Fi 6E AX211 Audio 4 × 2W Stereo Speakers by Dynaudio system 1 × Audio combo jack DTS Audio Processing, Hi-Res Audio Ready I/O Port 1 x Thunderbolt™ 4 / DP / USB Type-C (w/ PD Charging) 1 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A 1 x HDMI™ ([email protected] 60Hz / [email protected] 120Hz) 1 x SD Express Memory Card Reader 1 x DC-in Battery/Adapter 4-Cell, Li-Polymer, 90Whr 280W adaptor Weight/Dimension 2.35 kg 359(W) × 256(D) × 18.4(H) mm

Model Name CreatorPro M16 B13VJ/ B13VI Processor Up to latest 13th Gen Intel® Core™ i7-13700H Processor Operating System Windows 11 Pro Display 16" 16:10 FHD+(1920 x 1200), 144Hz, IPS-level panel Graphics NVIDIA RTX™ 3000 Ada Laptop GPU (8GB GDDR6) NVIDIA RTX™ 2000 Ada Laptop GPU (8GB GDDR6) NVIDIA RTX™ A1000 6GB Laptop GPU (GDDR6) Memory DDR5 16GB*2 Storage Slot 1TB NVMe PCIe Gen4x4 SSD Webcam / Microphone IR HD type ([email protected]) / Quadruple Microphone Keyboard Single backlight Keyboard(White) Security Discrete Trusted Platform Module(dTPM) 2.0 / Fingerprint Reader / IR Webcam Sensor Ambient Light Sensor Communication Intel Wi-Fi 6 AX201(2*2 ax) + BT5.2 Audio 4 × 2W Stereo Speakers by Dynaudio system 1 × Audio combo jack DTS Audio Processing, Hi-Res Audio Ready I/O Port 1 x Thunderbolt™ 4 / DP / USB Type-C (w/ PD Charging) 1 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A 1 x HDMI™ ([email protected] 60Hz / [email protected] 120Hz) 1 x SD Express Memory Card Reader 1 x DC-in Battery/Adapter 4-Cell, Li-Polymer, 90Whr 280W adaptor Weight/Dimension 2.35 kg 359(W) × 256(D) × 18.4(H) mm

Model Name Summit E16 Flip A13VET Processor 13th Gen Intel® Core™ i7-1360P Processor Operating System Windows 11 Home (MSI recommends Windows 11 Pro for business.) Windows 11 Pro Chipset Integrated SoC Memory LPDDR5 onboard, up to 32GB, dual channel Display 16" QHD+ (2560x1600), 16:10, Touchscreen, 165Hz Refresh Rate, 100% DCI-P3(Typical), IPS-Level panel, Support MSI Pen Graphics NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 4050 Laptop GPU 6GB GDDR6 (A13VET) Storage Slot 1 x NVMe M.2 SSD by PCIe Gen4 x4 Input Single Backlit Keyboard (White) Security Discrete Trusted Platform Module(dTPM) 2.0 / Fingerprint Reader / Webcam Lock Switch/ IR Webcam Sensor Ambient Light Sensor / Gyroscope / Accelerometer / Magnetometer Communication Intel® Wi-Fi 6E AX211, Bluetooth v5.3 Audio 2 × 2W Speakers / 1× Audio combo jack Hi-Res Audio Ready, DTS Audio Processing I/O Port 1 x USB 3.2 Gen2 Type-C / DP (w/ PD Charging) 1 x USB 3.2 Gen2 Type-C 1 x USB 3.2 Gen2 Type-A 1 x microSD Card Reader 1 x HDMI™ ([email protected] / [email protected]) Battery/Adapter 4-Cell, Li-Polymer, 82Whr / 150W(A13VFT), 120W(A13VET) Webcam IR FHD type ([email protected]) with Noise Reduction Cam Dimension 358(W) x 258.55(D) x 16.85(H) mm Weight 2.1 Kg Color Ink Black

Model Name Summit E14 Flip Evo A13MT Processor 13th Gen Intel® Core™ i7-1360P Processor Operating System Windows 11 Home (MSI recommends Windows 11 Pro for business.) Windows 11 Pro Chipset Integrated SoC Memory LPDDR5 onboard, up to 32GB, dual channel Display 14" QHD+(2880x1800), 16:10, Touchscreen, 100% DCI-P3(Typical), IPS-Level panel, Support MSI Pen Graphics Intel® Iris® Xe Graphics Storage Slot 1 x NVMe M.2 SSD by PCIe Gen4 x4 Input Single Backlit Keyboard (White) Security Discrete Trusted Platform Module(dTPM) 2.0/ Fingerprint Reader / Webcam Lock Switch/ IR Webcam Sensor Ambient Light Sensor / Gyroscope / Accelerometer / Magnetometer Communication Intel® Killer™ Wi-Fi 6E AX1675, Bluetooth v5.3 Audio 2 × 2W Speakers / 1× Audio combo jack Hi-Res Audio Ready, DTS Audio Processing I/O Port 2 x Thunderbolt™4 / DP/ USB Type-C (w/ PD Charging) 1 x USB 3.2 Gen2 Type-A 1 x microSD Card Reader 1 x HDMI™ ([email protected]) Battery/Adapter 4-Cell, Li-Polymer, 72Whr / 65W Type-C PD Webcam IR FHD type ([email protected]) with Noise Reduction Cam Dimension 314(W) x 227.5(D) x 17.9(H) mm Weight 1.59 Kg Color Ink Black

Model Name Summit E13 Flip Evo A13MT Processor 13th Gen Intel® Core™ i7-1360P Processor Operating System Windows 11 Home (MSI recommends Windows 11 Pro for business.) Windows 11 Pro Chipset Integrated SoC Memory LPDDR5 onboard, up to 32GB, dual channel Display 13.4" FHD+ (1920x1200), 16:10, Touchscreen, 120Hz Refresh Rate, 100% sRGB(Typical), IPS-Level panel, Support MSI Pen Graphics Intel® Iris® Xe Graphics Storage Slot 1 x NVMe M.2 SSD by PCIe Gen4 x4 Input Single Backlit Keyboard (White) Security Discrete Trusted Platform Module(dTPM) 2.0/ Fingerprint Reader / Webcam Lock Switch/ IR Webcam Sensor Ambient Light Sensor / Gyroscope / Accelerometer / Magnetometer Communication Intel® Killer™ Wi-Fi 6E AX1675, Bluetooth v5.3 Audio 2 × 2W Speakers / 1× Audio combo jack Hi-Res Audio Ready, DTS Audio Processing I/O Port 2 x Thunderbolt™ 4 / DP/ USB Type-C (w/ PD Charging) 1 x USB 3.2 Gen1 Type-A 1 x microSD Card Reader (Hidden) 1 x HDMI™ ([email protected]) Battery/Adapter 4-Cell, Li-Polymer, 70Whr / 65W Type-C PD Webcam IR FHD type ([email protected]) with Noise Reduction Cam Dimension 300.2(W) x 222.25(D) x 14.9(H) mm Weight 1.35 Kg Color Pure White / Ink Black

Model Name Prestige 16 Studio A13VE Prestige 16 Evo A13M Processor 13th Gen Intel® Core™ i7-13700H Processor 13th Gen Intel® Core™ i7-13700H Processor Operating System Windows 11 Home (MSI recommends Windows 11 Pro for business.) Windows 11 Pro Windows 11 Home (MSI recommends Windows 11 Pro for business.) Windows 11 Pro Chipset Integrated SoC Integrated SoC Memory LPDDR5 onboard, 16GB, dual channel LPDDR5 onboard, 16GB, dual channel Display 16" QHD+ (2560x1600), 16:10, 165Hz Refresh Rate, MiniLED, VESA DisplayHDR™ 1000 Certified, 100% DCI-P3(Typical), IPS-Level panel 16" QHD+ (2560x1600), 165Hz Refresh Rate, 100% DCI-P3(Typical), IPS-Level panel Graphics NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 4050 Laptop GPU 6GB GDDR6 (A13VE) Intel® Iris® Xe Graphics Storage Slot 1 x NVMe M.2 SSD by PCIe Gen4 x4 1 x NVMe M.2 SSD by PCIe Gen4 x4 Input Single Backlit Keyboard (White) Single Backlit Keyboard (White) Security Discrete Trusted Platform Module(dTPM) 2.0 / Fingerprint Reader / Webcam Lock Switch / IR Webcam Discrete Trusted Platform Module(dTPM) 2.0 / Fingerprint Reader / Webcam Lock Switch/ IR Webcam Sensor Ambient Light Sensor Ambient Light Sensor Communication Intel® Wi-Fi 6E AX211, Bluetooth v5.3 Intel® Killer™ Wi-Fi 6E AX1675, Bluetooth v5.3 Audio 2 × 2W Speakers / 1× Audio combo jack Hi-Res Audio Ready, DTS Audio Processing 2 × 2W Speakers / 1× Audio combo jack Hi-Res Audio Ready, DTS Audio Processing I/O Port 1 x USB 3.2 Gen2 Type-C / DP (w/ PD Charging) 1 x USB 3.2 Gen2 Type-C 1 x USB 3.2 Gen2 Type-A 1 x microSD Card Reader 1 x HDMI™ ([email protected] / [email protected]) 2 x Thunderbolt™4 / DP/ USB Type-C (w/ PD Charging) 2 x USB 3.2 Gen2 Type-A 1 x microSD Card Reader 1 x HDMI™ ([email protected]) Battery/Adapter 4-Cell, Li-Polymer, 82Whr / 150W(A13VF), 120W(A13VE) 4-Cell, Li-Polymer, 82Whr / 100W Type-C PD Webcam IR FHD type ([email protected]) with Noise Reduction Cam IR FHD type ([email protected]) with Noise Reduction Cam Dimension 358(W) x 258.55(D) x 16.85(H) mm 358(W) x 258.55(D) x 16.85(H) mm Weight 2.1 Kg 1.9 Kg Color Urban Silver Urban Silver

Model Name Prestige 13 Evo A13M Processor 13th Gen Intel® Core™ i7-1360P Processor Operating System Windows 11 Home / Windows 11 Pro (MSI recommends Windows 11 Pro for business.) Chipset Integrated SoC Memory LPDDR5 onboard, Up to 16GB, dual channel Display 13.3" FHD+ (1920x1200), 100% sRGB(Typical), 400nits, IPS-Level panel Graphics Intel® Iris® Xe Graphics Storage Slot 1 x NVMe M.2 SSD by PCIe Gen4 x4 Input Single Backlit Keyboard (White) Security Discrete Trusted Platform Module(dTPM) 2.0 / Fingerprint Reader / Webcam Shutter/ IR Webcam Sensor Ambient Light Sensor Communication Intel® Killer™ Wi-Fi 6E AX1675, Bluetooth v5.3 Audio 2 × 2W Speakers / 1× Audio combo jack Hi-Res Audio Ready, DTS Audio Processing I/O Port 2 x Thunderbolt™ 4 / DP/ USB Type-C (w/ PD Charging) 1 x USB 3.2 Gen1 Type-A 1 x HDMI™ ([email protected]) 1 x microSD Card Reader Battery/Adapter 4-Cell, Li-Polymer, 75 Whr / 65W Type-C PD Webcam IR FHD Type ([email protected]) with Webcam Shutter Dimension 299(W) x 210(D) x 16.9(H) mm Weight 990 g

Model Name Modern 15 B13M Modern 14 C13M Processor Up to latest 13th Gen Intel® Core i7-1355U processor Up to latest 13th Gen Intel® Core i7-1355U processor Operating System Windows 11 Home(MSI recommends Windows 11 Pro for business.) Windows 11 Pro Windows 11 Home(MSI recommends Windows 11 Pro for business.) Windows 11 Pro Chipset Integrated SoC Integrated SoC Memory DDR4-3200 onboard, up to 16GB, dual channel DDR4-3200 onboard, up to 16GB, dual channel Display 15.6" FHD(1920x1080), IPS-Level panel 14" FHD(1920x1080), IPS-Level panel Graphics Intel® Iris® Xe Graphics Intel® Iris® Xe Graphics Intel® UHD Graphics (Intel® Core™ i3 Processor) Storage Slot 1 x NVMe M.2 SSD by PCIe Gen3 x4 1 x NVMe M.2 SSD by PCIe Gen3 x4 Input Single Backlit Keyboard (White) Single Backlit Keyboard (White) Communication Intel® Wi-Fi 6 AX201 + Bluetooth v5.2 Intel® Wi-Fi 6 AX201, Bluetooth v5.2 Audio 2 × 2W Speakers / 1 × Audio combo jack Hi-Res Audio Ready 2 × 2W Speakers / 1 × Audio combo jack Hi-Res Audio Ready I/O Port 1 x USB 3.2 Gen2 Type-C / DP (w/ PD Charging), 1 x USB 3.2 Gen2 Type-A, 2 x USB 2.0 Type-A, 1 x HDMI™ ([email protected]), 1 x microSD Card Reader, 1 x DC-in 1 x USB 3.2 Gen2 Type-C / DP (w/ PD Charging), 1 x USB 3.2 Gen2 Type-A, 2 x USB 2.0 Type-A, 1 x HDMI™ ([email protected]), 1 x microSD Card Reader, 1 x DC-in Color Classic Black Star Blue Beige Rose Urban Silver Classic Black Battery/Adapter 3-Cell, Li-Polymer, 39 Whr (support fast charging) 65W 3-Cell, Li-Polymer, 39 Whr (support fast charging) 65W Webcam HD type ([email protected]) HD type ([email protected]) Dimension 359(W) x 241(D) x 19.9(H) mm 319.9(W) x 223 (D) x 19.35(H) mm Weight 1.7 Kg 1.4 Kg

Model Name Katana 17 B13VFK / B13VEK / B13UDXK / B13UCXK Processor Up to latest 13th Gen Intel® Core™ i7-13620H processor Operating System Windows 11 Home (MSI recommends Windows 11 Pro for business.) Windows 11 Pro Chipset Integrated SoC Memory DDR5, 2 slots, up to 64GB Display 17.3" Full HD (1920x1080),144 Hz Refresh Rate, IPS-Level panel Graphics NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 4060 Laptop GPU 8GB GDDR6 (B13VFK) NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 4050 Laptop GPU 6GB GDDR6 (B13VEK) NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 3050 Laptop GPU 6GB GDDR6 (B13UDXK) NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 2050 Laptop GPU 4GB GDDR6 (B13UCXK) Storage Slots 2 x NVMe M.2 SSD by PCIe Gen4 x4 Keyboard 4-Zone RGB Gaming Keyboard Audio 2 x 2W Stereo Speakers, 1 x Audio combo jack Nahimic 3 Audio Enhancer, Hi-Res Audio ready USB Port 1 x USB 3.2 Gen1 Type-C / DP, 2 x USB 3.2 Gen1 Type-A, 1 x USB 2.0 Type-A Video Output 1 x HDMI™ ([email protected] / [email protected]), 1 x USB 3.2 Gen1 Type-C / DP Communication Gigabit Ethernet / Intel® Wi-Fi 6 AX201 / Bluetooth v5.2 Webcam HD type ([email protected]) Security Firmware Trusted Platform Module(fTPM) 2.0 Battery 3-Cell, Li-Polymer, 53.5Whr Power Adapter 200W (B13VFK / B13VEK) / 180W (B13UDXK / B13UCXK) Dimension 398 (W) x 273 (D) x 25.2 (H) mm Weight 2.6 Kg

Model Name Sword 17 A12VF / A12VE / A12UDX / A12UCX Sword 15 A12VF / A12VE / A12UDX Processor Up to latest 12th Gen Intel® Core™ i7-12650H processor Up to latest 12th Gen Intel® Core™ i7-12650H processor Operating System Windows 11 Home (MSI recommends Windows 11 Pro for business.) Windows 11 Pro Windows 11 Home (MSI recommends Windows 11 Pro for business.) Windows 11 Pro Chipset Integrated SoC Integrated SoC Memory DDR5, 2 slots, up to 64GB DDR5, 2 slots, up to 64GB Display 17.3" Full HD (1920x1080), 144 Hz Refresh Rate, IPS-Level panel 15.6" Full HD (1920x1080), 144 Hz Refresh Rate, IPS-Level panel Graphics NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 4060 Laptop GPU 8GB GDDR6 (A12VF) NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 4050 Laptop GPU 6GB GDDR6 (A12VE) NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 3050 Laptop GPU 6GB GDDR6 (A12UDX) NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 2050 Laptop GPU 4GB GDDR6 (A12UCX) NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 4060 Laptop GPU 8GB GDDR6 (A12VF) NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 4050 Laptop GPU 6GB GDDR6 (A12VE) NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 3050 Laptop GPU 6GB GDDR6 (A12UDX) Storage Slots 2 x NVMe M.2 SSD by PCIe Gen4 x4 2 x NVMe M.2 SSD by PCIe Gen4 x4 Keyboard Blue Backlit Gaming Keyboard Blue Backlit Gaming Keyboard Audio 2 x 2W Stereo Speakers 1 x Audio combo jack Nahimic 3 Audio Enhancer Hi-Res Audio ready 2 x 2W Stereo Speakers 1 x Audio combo jack Nahimic 3 Audio Enhancer Hi-Res Audio ready USB Port 1 x USB 3.2 Gen1 Type-C / DP 2 x USB 3.2 Gen1 Type-A 1 x USB 2.0 Type-A 1 x USB 3.2 Gen1 Type-C / DP 2 x USB 3.2 Gen1 Type-A 1 x USB 2.0 Type-A Video Output 1 x HDMI™ ([email protected] / [email protected]), 1 x USB 3.2 Gen1 Type-C / DP 1 x HDMI™ ([email protected] / [email protected]), 1 x USB 3.2 Gen1 Type-C / DP Communication Gigabit Ethernet / Intel® Wi-Fi 6 AX201 / Bluetooth v5.2 Gigabit Ethernet / Intel® Wi-Fi 6 AX201 / Bluetooth v5.2 Webcam HD type ([email protected]) HD type ([email protected]) Security Firmware Trusted Platform Module(fTPM) 2.0 Firmware Trusted Platform Module(fTPM) 2.0 Battery 3-Cell, Li-Polymer, 53.5Whr 3-Cell, Li-Polymer, 53.5Whr Power Adapter 200W (A12VF / A12VE) / 180W (A12UDX / A12UCX) 200W (A12VF / A12VE) / 180W (A12UDX) Dimension 398 (W) x 273 (D) x 25.2 (H) mm 359 (W) x 259 (D) x 24.9 (H) mm Weight 2.6 Kg 2.25 Kg

* Product specification, functions and appearance may vary by models and differ from country to country. All specifications are subject to change without notice.

