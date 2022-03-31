MSI Launches New Business and Productivity Laptops with 12th Gen Intel® Core™ Processor

NEW DELHI, March 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MSI, a world leader in gaming hardware and innovative business solutions, announces new Business and Productivity laptops for the Summit, Prestige, and Modern Series with 12th Gen Intel® Core™ Processor. MSI revamps the whole business and productivity product line to maximize productivity for anyone.

The Intel® Evo™ platform certification was awarded to the Summit and Prestige series for their lightweight design, rapid response and long-lasting battery life. Discrete graphics, powered by NVIDIA, fuel the Summit and Prestige series to help people express their passion and help business professionals reach their goals. The Summit Flip models also feature a seamless 360° 2-in-1 design utilizing the touch screen capability to swap into a tablet mode. And for the Modern series, popular French illustrator Lorraine Sorlet collaborated on four visual designs revitalizing the series with a more 'modern' look. The robust lineup has a Business or Productivity laptop for everyone.

Derek Chen, MSI Notebook Worldwide Sales & Marketing Director, said, "MSI's roots are in high-performance laptops, and our Business Series laptops are built to complete any workspace. Our core mission has never changed; it's built to be the backbone that maximizes your productivity."

Summit Series: Determined to Succeed

The Summit Series has been MSI's top-of-the-line Business & Productivity laptop since its inception in 2019. Aside from the existing Summit E13 Flip Evo and Summit E16 Flip, the new Summit E14 Flip Evo is joining this year's ranks to provide even more sizing options for different user needs. The Summit E16 Flip is powered by NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ Graphics to further boost its performance. The display also comes protected by Tobii Aware, automatically locking the laptop if the user is not nearby or by blurring the screen from prying eyes. "We are excited to partner with MSI and bring Tobii Aware to their users, a software-based on attention computing," said Ulrica Wikström, VP of PC at Tobii. "Users and businesses want computers that proactively work to keep their information secure while also helping with their wellbeing and productivity. This is exactly what Tobii Aware brings when paired with MSI's new line of laptops."

Stay secure with implemented enterprise-grade securities such as webcam and port locks, discrete TPM support, fingerprint or IR webcam, and webcam status notification. However, being secure does not mean the Summit can't be lost or misplaced. Never lose track of the laptop with integrated Tile finding technology. With the free Tile app, activate and locate the Summit laptops nearby or far away. "MSI Summit series is built for productivity, but it's impossible to be productive if you spend unnecessary time searching for a lost or misplaced laptop," said CJ Prober, CEO of Tile. "Our collaboration with MSI and Intel makes it easy to unlock Tile's finding power with the pre-installed Tile Windows App, ensuring people can stay focused and productive. Additionally, AI technology allows the Summit to automatically adjust the system resource based on the scenario. With a myriad of new features, the Summit Series will help you succeed."

The new Summit series comes with superior security, impressive performance, and thoughtful product design, "It is here to complete your workplace and maximize your productivity," said Steven Yang, MSI Notebook Division, Regional Sales Manager.

Prestige Series: The Elite Essence

The Prestige Series design is driven by aesthetics. Both the Prestige 15 and Prestige 14 boast a thin and light chassis design for portability yet better thermals. Immerse in lossless music with Hi-Res Audio combined with DTS Audio Processing, providing a higher quality listening experience from higher bit-rate encoding.

Stay productive by speaking confidently and hearing others more clearly. Choose between an NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ Graphics or Intel® Evo™ platform based on user performance preference. See the difference with True Pixel technology, bringing images to life with astonishing color precision. Enjoy added security with face or fingerprint sign-in to login faster with password-less options. With a long battery life and fast charging, stay productive longer with ease charge. A harmonious blend of features gives the Prestige its prestigious name.

Modern Series: Live Passionately Everyday

The Modern Series is the everyday favorite for trendsetters. That's why MSI teamed up with French illustrator, Lorraine Sorlet to tell four stories through visuals inspired by love, work, and travel. Trendy yet sophisticated describes the new facelift the Modern receives; a new chassis design to showcase the 'Modern' look. With fashionable designs and Classic Black and Urban Silver chassis, pick a style that matches user's everyday life. With all these thoughts on form, the Modern series earns its rightful spot in the Business & Productivity lineup with plenty of productive functions: a thin bezel offers higher screen ratio, a 180° flip screen provides easy sharing, an enlarged touchpad yields better scrolling, and a full-size keyboard offers a full set of shortcuts. Tell a story with the Modern 14 or Modern 15. "The Modern series is truly a beautiful accessory that you could carry wherever you go," said Anne Lee, MSI Notebook Division, Senior Product Marketing.

Productivity Starts Here

With various features and designs, there is a Business & Productivity laptop for everyone. Whether it's the high-end Summit with convenient 360° flip modes, the Prestige with astonishing display, or the Modern with its stylish yet robust design, Productivity Starts Here.



Summit E14 Flip Evo Summit E14 Evo Processor Up to 12th Gen. Intel® Core™ i7 Processor 12th Gen. Intel® Core™ i7 Processor Display 14" QHD+(2880x1800), 16:10, Touchscreen, 100% DCI-P3(Typical), IPS-Level panel, Support MSI Pen 14" FHD+ (1920x1200), 16:10, 100% sRGB(Typical), Low Power, IPS-Level panel Graphics Intel® Iris® Xe Graphics Intel® Iris® Xe Graphics Memory LPDDR5 onboard, 16GB, dual channel LPDDR5 onboard, 16GB, dual channel Storage 1 x NVMe M.2 SSD by PCIe Gen4 x4 1 x NVMe M.2 SSD by PCIe Gen4 x4 Webcam IR FHD type ([email protected]) IR FHD type ([email protected]) Communication Intel® Killer™ Wi-Fi 6E AX1675 + Bluetooth v5.2 Intel® Killer™ Wi-Fi 6E AX1675 + Bluetooth v5.2 Keyboard White Backlit Keyboard White Backlit Keyboard Security Windows Hello (Fingerprint Reader& IR FHD Camera), Trusted Platform Module(TPM) 2.0, Tobii Aware Windows Hello (Fingerprint Reader& IR FHD Camera), Trusted Platform Module(TPM) 2.0, Tobii Aware I/O port 2 x Thunderbolt™ / DP/ USB Type-C (w/ PD Charging), 1 x USB 3.2 Gen2 Type-A, 1 x microSD Card Reader, 1 x HDMI ([email protected]), 1x Audio Combo Jack, 1x Webcam Lock Switch 2 x Thunderbolt™ / DP/ USB Type-C (w/ PD Charging), 1 x USB 3.2 Gen2 Type-A, 1 x microSD Card Reader, 1 x HDMI ([email protected]), 1x Audio Combo Jack, 1x Webcam Lock Switch Audio 2x 2W Speaker, Hi-Res Audio Ready, DTS Audio Processing 2x 2W Speaker, Hi-Res Audio Ready, DTS Audio Processing Adapter / Battery 65W USB-C PD Charging, support Fast Charging / 4-Cell, 72 Whr 65W USB-C PD Charging, support Fast Charging / 4-Cell, 72 Whr Dimension / Weight 314mm(W) x 227.5mm(D) x 17.9mm (H) / 1.6kg 314mm(W) x 227.5mm(D) x 17.9mm (H) / 1.6kg

Summit E13 Flip Evo Processor Up to 12th Gen. Intel® Core™ i7 Processor Display 13.4" FHD+ (1920x1200), 16:10, Touchscreen, 120Hz Refresh Rate, 100% sRGB(Typical), IPS-Level panel, Support MSI Pen Graphics Intel® Iris® Xe Graphics Memory LPDDR5 onboard, 16GB, dual channel Storage 1 x NVMe M.2 SSD by PCIe Gen4 Webcam IR FHD type ([email protected]) Communication Intel® Killer™ Wi-Fi 6E AX1675 + Bluetooth v5.2 Keyboard White Backlit Keyboard Security Windows Hello (Fingerprint Reader& IR FHD Camera), Trusted Platform Module(TPM) 2.0, Tobii Aware I/O port 2 x Thunderbolt™ 4 / DP/ USB Type-C (w/ PD Charging), 1 x USB 3.2 Gen1 Type-A, 1 x microSD Card Reader (Hidden), 1 x HDMI ([email protected]), 1x Audio Combo Jack, 1x Webcam Lock Switch Audio 2x 2W Speaker, Hi-Res Audio Ready, DTS Audio Processing Adapter / Battery 65W USB-C PD Charging, support Fast Charging / 4-Cell, 70 Whr Dimension / Weight 300.2mm (W) x 222.25mm(D) x 14.9mm (H) / 1.35kg

Summit E16 Flip Summit E16 Flip Evo Processor 12th Gen. Intel® Core™ i7 Processor 12th Gen. Intel® Core™ i7 Processor Display 16" QHD+ (2560x1600), 16:10, Touchscreen, 165Hz Refresh Rate, 100% DCI-P3(Typical), IPS-Level panel, Support MSI Pen 16" FHD+ (1920x1200), 16:10, Touchscreen, 165Hz Refresh Rate, 100% sRGB(Typical), IPS-Level panel, Support MSI Pen Graphics NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 3050 Ti Laptop GPU 4GB GDDR6 NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 3050 Laptop GPU 4GB GDDR6 Intel® Iris® Xe Graphics Memory LPDDR5 onboard, 32GB, dual channel LPDDR5 onboard, 16GB, dual channel Storage 1 x NVMe M.2 SSD by PCIe Gen4 x4 1 x NVMe M.2 SSD by PCIe Gen4 x4 Webcam IR FHD type ([email protected]) IR FHD type ([email protected]) Communication Intel® Killer™ Wi-Fi 6E AX1675 + Bluetooth v5.2 Intel® Killer™ Wi-Fi 6E AX1675 + Bluetooth v5.2 Keyboard White Backlit Keyboard White Backlit Keyboard Security Windows Hello (Fingerprint Reader& IR FHD Camera), Trusted Platform Module(TPM) 2.0, Tobii Aware Windows Hello (Fingerprint Reader& IR FHD Camera), Trusted Platform Module(TPM) 2.0, Tobii Aware I/O port 2 x Thunderbolt™4 / DP/ USB Type-C (w/ PD Charging), 2 x USB 3.2 Gen2 Type-A, 1 x microSD Card Reader, 1 x HDMI ([email protected]), 1x Audio Combo Jack, 1x Webcam Lock Switch 2 x Thunderbolt™4 / DP/ USB Type-C (w/ PD Charging), 2 x USB 3.2 Gen2 Type-A, 1 x microSD Card Reader, 1 x HDMI ([email protected]), 1x Audio Combo Jack, 1x Webcam Lock Switch Audio 2x 2W Speaker, Hi-Res Audio Ready, DTS Audio Processing 2x 2W Speaker, Hi-Res Audio Ready, DTS Audio Processing Adapter / Battery 100W USB-C PD Charging, support Fast Charging / 4-Cell, 82 Whr 65W USB-C PD Charging, support Fast Charging / 4-Cell, 82 Whr Dimension / Weight 358mm (W) x 258.55mm(D) x 16.85mm (H) / 1.9kg 358mm (W) x 258.55mm(D) x 16.85mm (H) / 1.9kg

Prestige 14 Evo Processor Up to 12th Gen. Intel® Core™ i7 Processor Display 14" FHD (1920x1080), 100% sRGB(Typical), 300nits, lower power, IPS-Level panel Graphics Intel® Iris® Xe Graphics Memory LPDDR4x onboard, 16GB, dual channel Storage 1 x NVMe M.2 SSD by PCIe Gen4 x4 Webcam IR HD type ([email protected]) Communication Intel® Killer™ Wi-Fi 6E AX1675 + Bluetooth v5.2 Keyboard White Backlit Keyboard Security Windows Hello (Fingerprint Reader& IR HD Camera), Trusted Platform Module(TPM) 2.0, Tobii Aware I/O port 2 x Thunderbolt™ 4 / DP/ USB Type-C (w/ PD Charging), 1 x USB 3.2 Gen1 Type-A, 1 x microSD Card Reader, 1x Audio Combo Jack Audio 2x 1.5W Speaker, Hi-Res Audio Ready, DTS Audio Processing Adapter / Battery 65W USB-C PD Charging, support Fast Charging / 3-Cell, 52 Whr Dimension / Weight 319 mm (W) x 219 mm(D) x 15.9mm (H) / 1.29 kg

Prestige 15 Prestige 14 Processor Up to 12th Gen. Intel® Core™ i7 Processor Up to 12th Gen. Intel® Core™ i7 Processor Display 15.6" UHD(3840x2160), 100% AdobeRGB(Typical), IPS-Level panel (Optional) 15.6" FHD(1920x1080), close to 100% sRGB, IPS-Level panel(Optional) 14" FHD (1920x1080), close to 100% sRGB, IPS-Level panel (Optional) Graphics NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 3050 Ti Laptop GPU 4GB GDDR6 NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 3050 Laptop GPU 4GB GDDR6 NVIDIA® GeForce® GTX 1650 Laptop GPU 4GB GDDR6 NVIDIA® GeForce® RTX 3050 Laptop GPU 4GB GDDR6 NVIDIA® GeForce® GTX 1650 Laptop GPU 4GB GDDR6 Memory LPDDR4x onboard, 32GB, dual channel LPDDR4x onboard, 16GB, dual channel Storage Slot 1 x NVMe M.2 SSD by PCIe Gen4 x4 1 x NVMe M.2 SSD by PCIe Gen3 x4 1 x NVMe M.2 SSD by PCIe Gen4 x4 Webcam IR HD type ([email protected]) IR HD type ([email protected]) Communication Intel® Wi-Fi 6E AX211 + Bluetooth v5.2 Intel® Killer™ Wi-Fi 6E AX1675 + Bluetooth v5.2 Keyboard White Backlit Keyboard White Backlit Keyboard I/O Port 2 x Thunderbolt™ 4 / DP/ USB Type-C (w/ PD Charging), 2 x USB 3.2 Gen2 Type-A, 1 × HDMI ([email protected]), 1 x microSD Card Reader, 1x Audio Combo Jack 2 x Thunderbolt™ 4 / DP/ USB Type-C (w/ PD Charging), 1 x USB 3.2 Gen1 Type-A, 1 x microSD Card Reader, 1x Audio Combo Jack Audio 2x 2W Speaker, Hi-Res Audio Ready, DTS Audio Processing 2x 2W Speaker, Hi-Res Audio Ready, DTS Audio Processing Adapter / Battery 100W USB-C PD Charging, support Fast Charging / 4-Cell, 82 Whr 100W USB-C PD Charging, support Fast Charging / 3-Cell, 52 Whr Dimension / Weight 356.8mm (W) x 233.7mm(D) x 18.9mm (H) / 1.69kg 319mm (W) x 219mm(D) x 15.9mm (H) / 1.29 kg

Modern 15 Modern 14 Processor Up to 12th Gen. Intel® Core™ i7 Processor Up to 12th Gen. Intel® Core™ i7 Processor Display 15.6" FHD(1920x1080), IPS-Level panel 14" FHD(1920x1080), IPS-Level panel Graphics Up to Intel® Iris® Xe Graphics Up to Intel® Iris® Xe Graphics Memory DDR4-3200 onboard, up to 16GB, dual channel DDR4-3200 onboard, up to 16GB, dual channel Storage Slot 1x NVMe M.2 SSD by PCIe Gen3 x4 1x NVMe M.2 SSD by PCIe Gen3 x4 Webcam HD type ([email protected]) HD type ([email protected]) Communication Intel® Wi-Fi 6 AX201+ Bluetooth v5.2 Intel® Wi-Fi 6 AX201 + Bluetooth v5.2 Keyboard White Backlit Keyboard White Backlit Keyboard I/O Port 1 x USB 3.2 Gen2 Type-C (w/ PD Charging), 1 x USB 3.2 Gen2 Type-A, 2 x USB 2.0 Type-A, 1 x HDMI ([email protected]), 1 x microSD Card Reader, 1x Combo Audio Jack 1 x USB 3.2 Gen2 Type-C (w/ PD Charging), 1 x USB 3.2 Gen2 Type-A, 2 x USB 2.0 Type-A, 1 x HDMI ([email protected]), 1 x microSD Card Reader, 1x Combo Audio Jack Audio 2x 2W Speaker, Hi-Res Audio Ready 2x 2W Speaker, Hi-Res Audio Ready Adapter / Battery 65W adaptor, support Fast Charging / 3-Cell 65W adaptor, support Fast Charging / 3-Cell Dimension / Weight 359 mm (W) x 241 mm(D) x 19.9mm (H) / 1.7 kg 319 mm (W) x 223 mm(D) x 19.35mm (H) / 1.4 kg

