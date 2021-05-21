MSI launches new line-up of Gaming and Creator series equipped with latest 11th Gen Intel® H series processors

- Complete line-up is equipped with latest Nvidia GeForce RTX series with up to 3080 graphics and powered by latest 11th Gen Intel® H series processors

NEW DELHI and TAIPEI, Taiwan, May 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MSI, a world leading gaming brand launches the complete line-up of gaming and creator laptops equipped with 11th Gen Intel® H series processors up to NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 3080 Laptop GPU, which will enhance the overall performance with up to 30%. MSI delivers the high-speed combo of PCIe Gen4, Thunderbolt™ 4, and Wi-Fi 6E. For the gaming laptops, MSI introduces exclusive features like 'Discrete Graphics Mode' to improve graphics performance and ultrafast panels with up to FHD 360Hz and QHD 240Hz refresh rate. The laptops will be available in India later this year.

Commenting on the announcement, Mr. Green Lin, Regional Marketing Manager, MSI, said, "After the successful entry into the business & productivity segment of laptops in the Indian market, we are delighted to announce the new line-up of our gaming and creator series with the 11th Gen Intel® H series processors. The new range is built with an emphasis on uncompromised performance, responsiveness, and intelligent design. With the new series, we want to bridge the gap between our consumers and their needs of powerful devices which provides them with best-in-class performance, productivity, security, reliability and style."

Watch the the entire MSIology: Tech meets Aesthetic events: https://msi.gm/MSIology_YT

MSI demonstrates "Tech meets Aesthetic"

MSI always surprises the audience with the versatile and virtual event themes. This time, "MSIology: Tech meets Aesthetic", MSI leads audience traveling across from the galaxy to the museum to have a glimpse of the ancient aesthetic that has lasted since. The origin of modern theory of art dates back to the 14th century when the Renaissance artists greatly emphasized on accurate placement, beauty and technology co-exist. The event was made a big opening by Derek Chen, MSI Notebook Worldwide Sales & Marketing Director. MSI also invited the industry's heavy hitters like "Emmy Awards" winning producer Nate Heck and Oscar-nominated animator Ru Kuwahata to express how technology and aesthetics are inseparable and help bring out the best of each other.

Creator Z16 perfectly interprets the concept of technological aesthetics

MSI unveils the flagship laptop Creator Z16 in the stage outlined with golden ratio and superb 16:10 display. It's like an elegant museum, which has accentuated its high-end quality and is tailored for people with unique tastes. Listed as the nominee of the IF World Design Award, Creator Z16 is carefully designed based on the law of beauty, the golden ratio. The overall design of Creator Z16 is combined with a concise CNC-milled aluminum chassis & Lunar Gray outlook, the slim chassis, thick just under 16mm, which is a perfect combination of introverted texture, modernity, and practicality.

"From performance, color accuracy, connectivity, and battery life, you name it, the Z16 aims to provide it all in a laptop that weighs just 2.2-kilogams," said Linus Sebastian from "Linus Tech Tips". The display also echoes the golden ratio with a 16:10 screen for extra 11% more viewing space and QHD+ resolution. A precise color representation is key for content creation, the Creator Z16 brings MSI True Pixel technology, which produces the most accurate-possible colors and each panel of is hardware calibrated in the factory to ensure it meets 100% DCI-P3 color gamut.

The simplicity also comes with the sophisticated reliable high performance. The Creator Z16 sports the latest 11th gen Intel processor and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 Laptop GPU. Together with MSI's exclusive Cooler Boost Trinity+ cooling solution, the Creator Z16 renders 3D animation 40% faster than what the previous gen product does. Users can also enjoy high mobility and connections. WI-FI 6E is three times faster than WIFI 5, unleashing the power of high speed internet.

Experience the true-to-life and powerful creative journey: Creator 17 and Creator M16

"MSI Creator series is now upgraded with the latest and most powerful 11th Gen Intel H series processors. We provide a variety of options catering to creators' demands and bring the utmost productivity to all creators," said Dereck.

During the event, another eye-popping laptop is the Creator 17, geared with a premium Mini LED display, it provides the ultimate vivid and true-to-life panel. The Creator 17 is the thinnest and most powerful laptop in its class. For creators who are looking for monstrous power and a bigger screen for 4K editing, the Creator 17 is a great choice.

The more accessible Creator M16 comes with a 16-inch, 500 nits display, which is 66% brighter than most other laptops. It also has an ideal 16:10 aspect ratio, giving a wider viewing area.

Games with the heroes and art moguls: Powerful Katana/Sword GF & Pulse GL

MSI gave the audience even more surprises at the second half show following the art appreciation! A white swordsman and warrior in black fought intensely in the wilderness. With the glint and flash of swords, the scene transferred to an awe-inspiring gaming stage. MSI is devoted to keeping gamers always in unparalleled styles by cooperating with artist moguls and festooned the stylish aesthetic elements into products.

MSI worked with Tsuyoshi Nagano, a highly-praised visual artist who is famous for his awesome artworks for the epic tactical RPG "Romance of the Three Kingdoms" and "Nobunaga's Ambition". The body design of Katana GF76 and GF66 was inspired by the craftsmanship of the artisans. It combines the concept of both blade and armour, allowing users to game like a real samurai.

Additionally, the Gaming-Red backlit keyboard represents gamers' pursuit of power. To deliver even more immersive experience, MSI also created the MSI Sword 17 and Sword 15 in a brand new clear white color that is the symbol of refined masterpiece, which aims to sharpen users' gaming experience and with a well-calibrated Tech-Blue backlit keyboard, enabling gamers to choose according to their unique styles.

Following the warriors, here comes the future fighter: The Pulse GL series shows the power from the pulse of the universe. MSI cooperated with Maarten Verhoeven, an acclaimed digital concept artist and Zbrush World Champion, on the visual identity of the whole new MSI Pulse GL76 and GL66.

With laser patterns and sturdy titanium grey body, the Pulse GL is an epitome of technology and strength. "Just like a high-tech battle armor suit. As its name implies, the Pulse GL symbolizes the armed super warrior carrying pulsed energy guns in the games," said by Clark Peng, the MSI Notebook Division Vice President of Product Management.

To fully gear-up the gamers, MSI boosted the performance of popular GF series to a never-before-seen level by featuring the latest 11th Gen Intel H series CPU, went from a 6-core CPU all the way up to 8 cores and NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 30 series GPU, generating up to 60% improved CPU performance. The new Katana GF also provides 25% more FPS, making it an advanced solution for every-day gaming.

MSI even revealed some inner techniques. The company rigorously upgraded the cooling system. "The relatively thin 2.4cm chassis features an impressive cooling layout with up to 2 fans and 6 internal heat pipes. The latest generation allows for greater airflow resulting in a lower core temperature at max load, by redesigning the system with a special heat pipe design that has 33% thinner pipe walls," witnessed Linus Sebastian from "Linus Tech Tips".

Game changer power upgraded for gaming laptops: GE Raider, GP Leopard and GS Stealth series

The top end of MSI's gaming laptop lineup have all received the latest upgrade. The GE76 Raider in particular can take full advantage of the latest processor and GeForceRTX 3080 Laptop GPU with up to a 165W TGP, which is the highest in its tier.

As for the GP Leopard series, it provides the best solution to the most demanding tasks of both gamers and engineers. Moreover, the well-acclaimed GS Stealth series, with maximized portability and power, brings on-the-go gaming to a whole new level.

Intel is excited to share that it has brought the new 11th gen H-series platform, optimized for this enthusiast laptop category. "As a true performance platform built from the ground up with the enthusiast consumer in mind, Tiger Lake H has 20 PCIe gen 4 lanes directly to the CPU. And it's exciting to see MSI takes advantage of this desktop caliber IO by attaching enthusiast level graphics in a PCIe gen 4 bootable SSD Raid array," affirmed by Chris Walker, Intel Corporate VP/GM of Mobile Client Platforms Group.

Kaustubh Sanghani, the Vice President of GPU Products of NVIDIA had also ensured the performance during the show: GeForce RTX 30 Series powers the world's fastest gaming laptops, including MSI's powerful GS76 Stealth, GE76 Raider, and many more.

Optimization of MSI Center and Speaker Tuning Engine

Not only the hardware, some exclusive optimization also been introduced in the event. User experience is all that matters to MSI, it has integrated all the advantages of software to a brand new AI-powered new MSI Center. MSI Center can intelligently configure settings according to the user's preference, which will ensure that the system is running under the optimized performance.

Moreover, for audio experience, MSI's audio system has reached an all-time high. Driven by intelligent AI acoustic algorithms, the MSI exclusive "Speaker Tuning Engine" is the smartest engine that monitors the audio in real-time! It eliminates distortions and vibrations while maintaining the audio quality.

MSI perfectly embodies how "Tech meets Aesthetic"

MSI strives for perfection, continuing to implement the latest innovative technology into new laptops. The whole MSI gaming series and creator series laptops are fully upgraded with the latest 11th Gen Intel H series processors and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30 series Laptop GPU with MSI's exclusive design, thermal solutions and advanced software integration. With more than 35 years of technical expertise, MSI has successfully defined how high technology laptops can also interpret captivating aesthetics, and even more to come!

At the end of the event, MSI teased an upcoming collaboration with a globally influential streetwear design magnate, there are more surprises worth waiting for!

About MSI

MSI is a world leader in gaming, content creation and AIoT solutions. Bolstered by its cutting-edge R&D capabilities and customer-driven innovation, MSI has a wide-ranging global presence spanning over 120 countries. Its comprehensive lineup of laptops, graphics cards, monitors, motherboards, desktops, peripherals, servers, IPCs, robotic appliances, and vehicle infotainment and telematics systems are globally acclaimed. Committed to advancing user experiences through the finest product quality, intuitive user interface and design aesthetics, MSI is a leading brand that shapes the future of technology. For more product information, please go to https://www.msi.com.

All rights of the technical, pictures, text and other content published in this press release are reserved. Contents are subject to changes without prior notice.

