MSI Officially Enters the Business Laptop Market With New Logo

MSI expanded its lineup by launching New "Business & Productivity" series, powered by 11th Gen Intel® processor.

NEW DELHI and TAIPEI, Taiwan, Sept. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Micro-Star International (MSI), the technology and laptop giant, debuted its brand new "Business & Productivity" lineup: The Summit, Prestige, and Modern series. The company also revealed its new, minimalistic, and modern logo for the new lineup. This bold new direction is a major milestone for MSI.

The new line also includes one of the first laptops, Prestige 14 Evo certified on Intel's Evo platform, which indicates advanced efficiency and better mobility. The gaming series also unveiled the world's thinnest 15-inch gaming laptop, the Stealth 15M. All powered by the latest 11th Gen Intel® processor, the new lineup provides unprecedented efficiency and performance in the face of the new remote working trend due to COVID-19.

Summit Series provides secure solutions for business professionals

The Summit Series, as the name implies, is the pinnacle of a mountain and represents the determination to lead and succeed in a career. The chassis and new logo showcase minimalism and modernism to compliment the tastes of business professionals. With the growing trend of remote working, the best business laptops need to do more than just send emails and connect to the internet; they need to have high performance, enterprise-grade security, and must be versatile enough to cater to a wide range of requirements.

The Summit Series is devoted to delivering comprehensive and secure solutions. From TPM 2.0, IR Camera, fingerprint reader, to USB port, and SD Card Lock, the Summit Series laptops are secured by various layers of advanced protection. By integrating hardware, firmware, software, and identity protection, the Summit laptops help protect corporations from data theft. The Summit Series packs a thin yet solid chassis with high performance and enterprise-grade security to help companies and business professionals enhance productivity.

New "Business & Productivity" series laptops offer best performance and efficiency

The new "Business & Productivity" product line combines three distinguished series of MSI laptops: Summit, Prestige, and Modern. The new series are all outfitted with the super-powered, latest 11th Gen Intel® processor, which offers up to 20 percent faster performance than its predecessor. One of the new graphic options is to gear up with Intel® Iris Xe graphics, which is three times faster than standard integrated graphics.

The entire lineup is also accelerated by technologies like PCIe Gen 4 SSD and Thunderbolt 4 with USB 4.0, to boost daily work and even empower maximum personnel output for ultimate productivity. Another crucial function designed for remote workers is the noise cancellation feature. Its bilateral noise reduction for both microphones and speakers which helps reduce ambient noise during video conferences.

In addition, the new Prestige and Modern Series have now been updated with captivating, contemporary new colors - Urban Silver, Pure White, Carbon Gray, Rose Pink, Blue Stone, and Beige Mousse.

The Prestige 14 Evo is one of the first laptops to be certified on the Intel® Evo™ platform, which indicates this laptop is smarter in many ways. It offers instant wake, quicker login, and faster Wi-Fi connection which make it much more efficient at saving users' precious time.

Enjoy gaming everywhere with world's thinnest 15-inch gaming laptop: Stealth 15M

The notable MSI gaming lineup also unveiled the Stealth 15M, which is the world's thinnest 15-inch gaming laptop in its tier. It's also one of the few gaming laptops to support advanced PCIe Gen 4 and Thunderbolt 4 for 1.5 times faster data loading speed. The Stealth 15M is equipped with an 11th Gen Intel® processor, GeForce RTX™ 2060/GTX 1660 Ti, and is encased in an all-aluminum-built and modern chassis with an incredible thinness of just 15.95 mm. Weighing only 1.78 kg, the Stealth 15M definitely qualifies as a true portable performance solution, with the ability to meet modern, tech-savvy needs.

The newly released laptops bring both portability and power to accelerate workflows. Complete with a diverse range of products, the MSI Business & Productivity line offers reliable solutions for everyone from enterprise business users to individuals seeking a more efficient way to work. MSI has taken a major step in developing laptops for the business market, and as such the company is determined to be a leading business laptop maker, setting a new bar for excellence in the laptop industry.

Model SUMMIT E15 SUMMIT E14 SUMMIT B15 SUMMIT B14



Processor 11th Gen Intel® Core™ i7 processor



Graphics NVIDIA® GeForce® GTX1650Ti

GDDR6 4GB with Max-Q design Intel® Iris Xe Graphics





Display 15.6" 4K UHD, 100% Adobe RGB, IPS-Level thin bezel

15.6" FHD Touchscreen, IPS-level display with thin bezel design (10-points multi-touch) 14" 4K UHD, 100% Adobe RGB, IPS-Level thin bezel

14" FHD Touchscreen, IPS-level display with thin bezel design (10-points multi-touch) 15.6" FHD, IPS-Level thin bezel 14" FHD, IPS-Level thin bezel









Memory DDR-3200, 2 Slots, Max 64GB LPDDR4x-4267 on board, up to 32GB DDR-3200, 2 Slots, Max 64GB DDR-3200, 12 Slots, Max 32GB









Storage Slot 1 x NVMe M.2 SSD by PCIe Gen4 x4

1 x M.2 SSD Slot (NVMe PCIe Gen3) 1 x NVMe M.2 SSD by PCIe Gen4 1 x NVMe M.2 SSD by PCIe Gen4 x4

1 x M.2 SSD Slot (NVMe PCIe Gen3) 1 x NVMe M.2 SSD by PCIe Gen4 Keyboard Single Backlit Keyboard (White) Security TPM 2.0, Finger Print Reader (support Fido 2) Webcam IR HD type ([email protected]) Ports 2x Thunderbolt 4 (support power delivery, DP1.4a, and USB4.0),

2x Type-A USB3.2 Gen2,

1x HDMI([email protected]),

1x Micro SD Card Reader(UHS-III),

1 Mic-in/Headphone-out Combo Jack 2x Thunderbolt 4 (support power delivery, DP1.4a, and USB4.0),

2x Type-A USB3.2 Gen2

1x Type-A USB2.0,

1x Micro SD Card Reader (UHS-III),

1x Mic-in/Headphone-out Combo Jack 1x Thunderbolt 4 (support power delivery, DP1.4a, and USB4.0),

2x Type-A USB3.2 Gen2,

1x Type-A USB3.2 Gen1,

1x HDMI([email protected]), 1x Micro SD Card Reader,

1 Mic-in/Headphone-out Combo Jack, 1x DC-in 1x Thunderbolt 4 (support power delivery, DP1.4a, and USB4.0),

2x Type-A USB3.2 Gen2, 1x HDMI([email protected]), 1x Micro SD Card Reader,

1 Mic-in/Headphone-out Combo Jack, 1x DC-in Dimension 356.8mm (W) x 233.7mm(D) x 16.9 mm (H) / 1.79kg / 1.65Kg(Non-Touchscreen 319mm (W) x 219mm(D) x 15.9 mm (H) / 1.32Kg/ 1.29Kg(Non-Touchscreen) 356.8mm (W) x 233.7mm(D) x 16.9 mm (H) / 1.6kg 319mm (W) x 215mm(D) x 16.9 mm (H) / 1.3kg

Model Prestige 15 Prestige 14 Prestige 14 Evo Processor Up tp 11th Gen Intel® Core™ i7 processor Graphics NVIDIA GeForce® GTX 1650 Ti Max-Q (A11SCS)

NVIDIA GeForce® GTX 1650 Max-Q (A11SCX) Intel Iris Xe Graphics Display 15.6" 4K UHD, 100% Adobe RGB, IPS-Level thin bezel

15.6" FHD, IPS-Level thin bezel 14" 4K UHD, 100% Adobe RGB, IPS-Level thin bezel

14" FHD, IPS-Level thin bezel 14" FHD, , 300nits, lower power, IPS-Level thin bezel Memory DDR4-3200, 2 Slots, up to 64GB 16GB LPDDR4x-4267 onboard, dual channel

32GB LPDDR4x-4267 onboard, dual channel (for 4K monitor) 16GB LPDDR4x-4267 onboard, dual channel Storage Slots 1x M.2 SSD NVMe PCIe Gen3

1 x NVMe M.2 SSD by PCIe Gen4 1 x NVMe M.2 SSD by PCIe Gen4 Keyboard Single Backlit Keyboard (White) Security Finger Print Reader (support Fido 2) Webcam IR HD type ([email protected]) Ports 2x Thunderbolt 4 (support power delivery, DP1.4a, and USB4.0),

2x Type-A USB3.2 Gen2,

1x HDMI([email protected]),

1x Micro SD Card Reader(UHS-III),

1 Mic-in/Headphone-out Combo Jack 2x Thunderbolt 4 (support power delivery, DP1.4a, and USB4.0),

2x Type-A USB3.2 Gen2

1x Type-A USB2.0,

1x Micro SD Card Reader (UHS-III),

1x Mic-in/Headphone-out Combo Jack Dimension 356.8mm (W) x 233.7mm(D) x 16.9 mm (H) / 1.65kg 319mm (W) x 215mm(D) x 15.9 mm (H) / 1.29kg

Model Modern 15 Modern 14 Processor Up to 11th Gen Intel® Core™ i7 processor Graphics NVIDIA® GeForce® MX450

Intel Iris Xe Graphics Display 15.6" FHD, IPS-Level thin bezel 14" FHD, IPS-Level thin bezel Memory DDR4-3200, 1 Slot, Max 32 GB DDR4-3200, 1 Slot, Max 32 GB Storage Slots 1 x NVMe M.2 SSD slot by PCIe Gen4,

1 x NVMe M.2 SSD slot by PCIe Gen3 1 x NVMe M.2 SSD slot by PCIe Gen4 Keyboard Single Backlit Keyboard (White) Webcam HD type ([email protected]) Ports 1x Thunderbolt 4 (support power delivery, DP1.4a, and USB4.0),

2x Type-A USB3.2 Gen2,

1x Type-A USB3.2 Gen1,

1x HDMI([email protected]), 1x Micro SD Card Reader,

1 Mic-in/Headphone-out Combo Jack, 1x DC-in 1x Thunderbolt 4 (support power delivery, DP1.4a, and USB4.0),

2x Type-A USB3.2 Gen2,

1x HDMI([email protected]), 1x Micro SD Card Reader,

1 Mic-in/Headphone-out Combo Jack, 1x DC-in Dimension 356.8mm (W) x 233.7mm(D) x 16.9 mm (H) / 1.6kg 319mm (W) x 220.2mm(D) x 16.9 mm (H) / 1.3kg

Model Stealth 15M Processor Up to 11th Gen Intel® Core™ i7 processor Graphics Up to GeForce® RTX 2060 Max-Q 6GB GDDR6 Display 15.6" FHD, 144 Hz Refresh Rate, IPS-Level panel Memory DDR4-3200, 2 Slots, Max 64GB Storage Slot 1 x NVMe M.2 SSD by PCIe Gen4 Keyboard RGB backlit gaming keyboard Webcam HD type ([email protected]) Ports 1x Thunderbolt 4 Type-C (PD charging/DP1.4a/USB 4.0),

2 x USB 3.2 Gen1 Type-A,

1 Mic-in/Headphone-out Combo Jack,

1x DC-in Dimension 358 (W) x 248 (D) x 15.95 (H) mm/ 1.69Kg

＊ The specifications might differ from regions.

About MSI

MSI is a world leader in gaming, business, content creation and AIoT solutions. Bolstered by its cutting-edge R&D capabilities and customer-driven innovation, MSI has a wide-ranging global presence spanning over 120 countries. Its comprehensive lineup of laptops, graphics cards, monitors, motherboards, desktops, peripherals, servers, IPCs, robotic appliances, and vehicle infotainment and telematics systems are globally acclaimed. Committed to advancing user experiences through the finest product quality, intuitive user interface and design aesthetics, MSI is a leading brand that shapes the future of technology. For more product information, please go to https://www.msi.com.

