MSI unveils exciting Independence Day Sale offers on Flipkart and Amazon

Avail up to 30% discount on Gaming and Content Creation series from 06th Aug - 10th Aug

NEW DELHI, Aug. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- MSI, a world leading gaming brand, gives more reasons to celebrate this Independence Day. Starting from today, 06th August, MSI has announced huge discounts up to 30% across its product range. From the latest 10th gen Prestige 14 and Prestige 15 to powerful 9th gen GF65 Thin 9SEXR, GF63 Thin 9SCXR-417IN, customers can avail discounts on leading e-commerce portals, as part of Flipkart's Freedom Sale and Amazon India's Prime Day Sale.

Commenting on the announcement, Mr. Green Lin, Regional Marketing Manager, MSI said, "With the announcement of these offers, we wish to give our customers the freedom to create, learn and share experiences by leveraging innovative technology that we have to offer. MSI's wide product portfolio caters to the needs of not just passionate gamers and gaming professionals but also working professionals with its 'Content Creator' series. We believe this is the perfect time for consumers to invest in a new laptop to up their gaming skills or work from home more efficiently and productively. We are excited to provide them with handpicked and unbeatable deals that are especially created for them."

The well designed and versatile laptops by MSI offer smart innovation, exceptional graphics and revolutionary features.

Offers on Flipkart.com include -

Gaming Series

GF63 Thin 9SCXR-417IN and GF63 Thin 9SCXR-418IN

GF63 with NVIDIA Max-Q is an innovative approach to crafting the world's thinnest, fastest, quietest gaming laptops. It hits the sweet spot of ultimate GeForce gaming and impossibly sleek design. Finally, a gaming laptop for consumers to put on their lap. The laptop is currently available at INR 104,990 and can be purchased at a discount on Flipkart.com.

Specs:

Processor- 9th Gen. Intel® Core™ i7 Processor

Display- 15.6" FHD (1920x1080), IPS-Level

15.6" FHD (1920x1080), 144Hz, IPS-Level

15.6" FHD (1920x1080), 120Hz, IPS-Level

Storage- 1x M.2 SSD Combo slot (NVMe PCIe Gen3 / SATA)

1x 2.5" SATA HDD

OS- Windows 10 Home,

Windows 10 Pro

Graphics Card- NVIDIA® GeForce® GTX 1650 With Max-Q Design, 4GB GDDR6

GF65 Thin 9SD-293IN

Currently priced at INR 114,990 consumers can now avail discounts on Flipkart.com to purchase GF65 Thin 9SD-293IN. The laptop brings a more immersive gameplay and 10% performance gains over the previous generations.

Specs:

Processor- 9th Gen. Intel® Core™ i7 Processor

Display- 15.6" FHD (1920x1080), IPS-Level

Storage- 1x M.2 SSD slot (NVMe PCIe Gen3)

1x M.2 SSD Combo (NVMe PCIe Gen3 / SATA)

1x 2.5" SATA HDD

OS- Windows 10 Home

Graphics Card- NVIDIA® GeForce® GTX 1660 Ti with 6GB GDDR6

Prestige 14

For the love of art; created especially for the creator, the ultra-light, ultra-thin, MSI Prestige 14 equipped with Geforce® MX330 with 2GB GDDR5 delivers better performance over integrated graphics and is ideal for photo editing, video re-mastering and even gaming. Priced at INR 99,990 and available in three color variants Pure White, Carbon Grey and Rose Pink, it can be purchased through discounts exclusively on Flipkart.com

Specs:

Processor- 10th Gen. Intel® Core™ i7 U-Processor

Display- 14.0" FHD (1920x1080), IPS-Level

14.0" UHD (3840x2160), IPS-Level

Storage- 1x M.2 SSD Combo slot (NVMe PCIe Gen3 / SATA)

OS- Windows 10 Home, Windows 10 Pro

Graphics Card- Geforce® MX330 with 2GB GDDR5(Pure White and Carbon Grey); GeForce GTX 1650 GPU (Rose Pink)

Prestige 15

Crafted in an ultra-light & slim aluminum chassis, the Prestige 15 is portable and stylish. With a 180° lay-flat and maximized screen real estate with thin bezel display, the Prestige 15 is designed for fast-paced creators. Currently priced at INR 119,990, it is available at discounts on Flipkart.com

Specs:

Processor- 10th Gen. Intel® Core™ i7 U-Processor

Display- 15.6" FHD (1920x1080), IPS-Level

15.6" UHD (3840x2160), IPS-Level

Storage- 1x M.2 SSD slot (NVMe PCIe Gen3)

1x M.2 SSD Combo slot (NVMe PCIe Gen3 / SATA)

OS- Windows 10 Home, Windows 10 Pro

Graphics Card- NVIDIA® GeForce® GTX 1650 With Max-Q Design, 4GB GDDR5

Offers on Amazon.in include -

Gaming Series

GF65 Thin 9SEXR

Currently priced at INR 104,990, the GF65 9SEXR Thin Gaming laptop with metallic top and keyboard cover paired with futuristic design and the fastest gaming display can be purchased by consumers at a discount on Amazon.in

Specs:

Processor- 9th Gen. Intel® Core™ i7 Processor

Display- 15.6" FHD (1920x1080), IPS-Level

15.6" FHD (1920x1080), 144Hz, IPS-Level

15.6" FHD (1920x1080), 120Hz, IPS-Level

Storage- 1x M.2 SSD slot (NVMe PCIe Gen3)

1x M.2 SSD Combo slot (NVMe PCIe Gen3 / SATA)

OS- Windows 10 Home

Windows 10 Pro

Graphics Card- NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 2060 with 6GB GDDR6

Content Creation Series

MSI Prestige 14 A10RAS

For the love of art; created especially for the creator, the ultra-light, ultra-thin, MSI Prestige 14 equipped with Geforce® MX330 with 2GB GDDR5 delivers better performance over integrated graphics and is ideal for photo editing, video re-mastering and even gaming. Currently priced at INR 99,990, the laptop can be bought at a discount exclusively on Amazon.in

Specs:

Processor- 10th Gen. Intel® Core™ i7 U-Processor

Display- 14.0" FHD (1920x1080), IPS-Level

14.0" UHD (3840x2160), IPS-Level

Storage- 1x M.2 SSD Combo slot (NVMe PCIe Gen3 / SATA)

OS- Windows 10 Home, Windows 10 Pro

Graphics Card- Geforce® MX330 with 2GB GDDR5

For more details please login to https://in.msi.com/Promotion/Freedom-Sale/nb

About MSI GAMING

As a world leading gaming brand, MSI is the most trusted name in gaming and eSports. We stand by our principles of breakthroughs in design, the pursuit of excellence, and technological innovation. Integrating gamers' most coveted extreme performance, realistic visuals, authentic sound, precise control and smooth streaming functions into its gaming rigs, MSI frees gamers from tedious trial and error and pushes gaming performance beyond limits. The determination to surpass past achievements has made MSI a 'True Gaming' brand with gaming spirit throughout the industry! For more product information, please go to https://in.msi.com/

About MSI Content Creation-

MSI is globally recognized as a trailblazer and top brand in digital content creation. Built around MSI's decade-long pioneering tech in gaming, the Content Creation Series packs stunning color accuracy, long-lasting battery life, high fidelity audio and excellent performance into an ultra-portable, stylish chassis for photographers, graphic designers, 3D animators, video editors and other professionals around the world. For more product information, please go to https://www.msi.com//Content-Creation

SOURCE MSI