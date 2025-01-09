MSI Unveils New Laptop Lineup Featuring NVIDIA GeForce RTX 50 Series at CES 2025

Users can Experience the Extreme Performance of NVIDIA GeForce RTX 50 Series Across 5 Different MSI Laptop Series with More Than 30 Models

MUMBAI, India, Jan. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- MSI, a world-leading premium laptop brand, has taken it in stride through its professionalism over luxurious aesthetics, extreme performance and innovative technology. MSI today proudly unveils its latest laptop lineup, equipped with NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 50 Series Laptop GPUs paired with the latest Intel® Core™ Ultra Series 2, AMD Ryzen™ 9000 series and AMD Ryzen™ AI 300 series processors, at CES 2025. MSI announced its exclusive Titan 18 HX Dragon Edition Norse Myth, featuring a hand-drawn dragon design with Nordic runes that blend Norse mythology with extreme gaming performance. The newly refreshed Titan, Raider, and Vector series deliver top-tier specifications for those pursuing extreme performance. The Stealth series lineup with Copilot+ PCs featuring the AMD Ryzen™ AI 300 series AI CPU is suitable for users looking for AI-powered laptops. Additionally, MSI has announced its high-performance Crosshair and Pulse series with the latest NVIDIA GeForce RTX 50 Series, providing users with versatile options to meet their diverse performance needs. With exclusive AI solutions and innovative cooling thermal designs, MSI continues to deliver the best user experience, combining cutting-edge technology with exceptional performance.

"We're excited to announce a diverse range of MSI's groundbreaking new laptop lineup for our end users, ensuring their needs are met, whether they're looking for exceptional performance or AI-driven features," said Eric Kuo, the Executive Vice President & NB BU GM of MSI. "With our latest lineup, MSI continues to redefine innovations, ensuring there's always an MSI laptop ready to empower your journey."

Unleashing Next-Gen Gaming and AI Performance with NVIDIA GeForce RTX 50 Series

Powered by NVIDIA Blackwell, GeForce RTX™ 50 Series GPUs bring game-changing capabilities to gamers and creators. Equipped with a massive level of AI horsepower, the RTX 50 Series enables new experiences and next-level graphics fidelity. Users can multiply performance with NVIDIA DLSS 4, generate images at unprecedented speed, and unleash creativity with NVIDIA Studio. Plus, they can access NVIDIA NIM microservices — state-of-the-art AI models that let enthusiasts and developers build AI assistants, agents, and workflows with peak performance on NIM-ready systems.

High-Performance MSI Laptops Powered by Intel® Core Ultra Series 2 and AMD Ryzen™ AI 300 / Ryzen 9000 Processors for Exceptional Gaming and AI Performance

The MSI comprehensive high-performance laptop lineup features Intel® Core Ultra 200HX and 200H processors, which deliver up to 24-core design and an integrated NPU AI engine, delivering over a 15% performance boost compared to their predecessors. MSI also presents its versatile lineup of AMD-powered laptops, powered by the AMD Ryzen™ 9000 HX series, including the Ryzen™ 9955HX3D, offering gamers a significant edge and an enhanced gaming experience. Additionally, the new AMD lineup includes the Ryzen™ AI 300 Series processors, offering a next-gen NPU with up to 50 TOPS of advanced AI capabilities. With cutting-edge efficiency, these processors are ideal for performance- and sustainability-focused users.

Groundbreaking Innovations for Enhanced Performance and User Experience

MSI introduces its brand-new cooling thermal design, featuring an innovative SSD heat pipe. This SSD cooling system reduces the maximum temperature of PCIe Gen 5 SSDs by up to 10°C. This ensures stable performance, sustained high speeds, and reliable data transfer, even under heavy workloads. To further elevate storage performance, MSI introduces Super RAID 5, combining Gen5 and Gen4 SSDs for an impressive read speed of up to 18,000MB/s, ensuring seamless data access and lightning-fast load times for the most demanding applications.

MSI also announces its latest AI innovation, the MSI AI Robot. Developed in collaboration with NVIDIA, this cutting-edge AI Assistant integrates a locally deployed small language model directly into the system. With AI Robot, users can control their laptops through natural language commands, even without an internet connection, providing a more intuitive way to set up and manage their laptops. Alongside AI Noise Cancellation Pro and the AI Engine, MSI's comprehensive AI suite enhances the laptop's functionality, making it smarter, more intuitive, and easier to control, offering an elevated user experience.

Titan 18 HX Dragon Edition Norse Myth: Dragonforged Dominance

MSI introduces the limited Titan 18 HX Dragon Edition Norse Myth, inspired by the resilience of Norse mythology. Featuring a stunning new design with hand-drawn dragon motifs and Nordic runes, it blends artistry with cutting-edge performance. The 3D dragon and dragon ring on the palm rest are meticulously hand-drawn, blending Norse Myth elements like the nine realms and rune symbols to achieve a sophisticated metallic sheen, refined texture, and a flawless vintage-inspired finish.

Titan / Raider / Vector / Stealth Series: The Brand-New Powerhouse

MSI has upgraded its high-performance laptop lineup, including the Titan, Raider, Vector, and Stealth Series, all now with 18-inch options to deliver enhanced performance and a more immersive experience. Equipped with up to NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5090 Laptop GPUs, these laptops offer desktop-level performance enhanced with advanced AI capabilities. With MSI's OverBoost Ultra Technology, the Titan Series delivers up to 270W of total system power, while the Raider and Vector Series provide 260W. Supporting Thunderbolt 5 and DDR5-6400 memory, these laptops guarantee top-tier performance, ultra-fast connectivity, and seamless multitasking for power users.

The Stealth Series features AMD Ryzen™ AI 300 Series with Copilot+ PC certification, offering cutting-edge performance optimized for AI tasks. Built with a sleek Mg-Al alloy chassis, the Stealth Series blends style and durability, with the Stealth 18 standing out as the lightest 18-inch laptop on the market. MSI has also upgraded its Crosshair and Pulse series, now equipped with up to the latest NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5070 Laptop GPUs, providing a wider range of options that deliver powerful performance for users with varying needs.

Venture / VenturePro: New Robust and Powerful Business and Productivity Lineup

To further enhance productivity, MSI introduces the new business and productivity lineup — Venture/VenturePro Series, a robust versatile lineup available in sizes from 14" to 17". Designed for professionals and creators, the VenturePro series is equipped with powerful CPUs and the latest discrete NVIDIA GPUs. With a superior cooling design, these laptops deliver higher, more stable performance while maintaining lower heat and noise levels. Their high-performance capabilities allow professionals to easily manage light creative tasks and efficiently complete various work projects, making it a reliable tool for boosting productivity. The VenturePro series also offers an exclusive battery boost for an extra 4-5 hours of productivity, ensuring productivity wherever users are.

Join MSI at CES 2025

Users can seize the chance to explore MSI's groundbreaking innovations.

Date : January 7-10, 2025

: Location : Veronese 2403, Level 2, Halls A-D, Venetian Expo

Model Name Titan 18 HX AI A2XWJG / A2XWIG Processor Intel® Core™ Ultra 9 processor 275HX Operating System Windows 11 Home / Windows 11 Pro (MSI recommends Windows 11 Pro for business.) Chipset Intel® HM870 Memory DDR5, 2 slots, up to 96GB Display 18" UHD+ (3840x2400), 16:10, MiniLED, 120Hz Refresh Rate, 100% DCI-P3 (Typ.), VESA DisplayHDR™ 1000 Certified, IPS-Level panel Graphics NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 5090 Laptop GPU 24GB GDDR7 (A2XWJG) NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 5080 Laptop GPU 16GB GDDR7 (A2XWIG) Storage Slots 1 x NVMe M.2 SSD by PCIe Gen5 x4 3 x NVMe M.2 SSD by PCIe Gen4 x4 Keyboard Cherry Mechanical Per-Key RGB gaming keyboard by SteelSeries with Copilot Key Audio 6 Speaker designed by Dynaudio system (4 x 2W Speakers + 2 x 2W Woofers) 1 x Audio combo jack Nahimic 3 Audio Enhance Hi-Res Audio ready USB Ports 2 x Thunderbolt™ 5 (DisplayPort™/ Power Delivery 3.1) 3 x USB 3.2 Gen2 Type-A Card Reader 1 x SD Express Memory Card Reader Video Output 2 x Thunderbolt™ 5 (DisplayPort™/ Power Delivery 3.1) 1 x HDMI™ 2.1 (8K@60Hz / 4K@120Hz) Communication Gigabit Ethernet (up to 2.5GbE) / Intel® Killer™ Wi-Fi 7 BE1750, Bluetooth v5.4 Webcam IR FHD type (30fps@1080p) with HDR & 3D Noise Reduction+ (3DNR+) Security Firmware Trusted Platform Module(fTPM) 2.0 / IR Webcam / Webcam Shutter / Kensington Lock Battery 4-Cell, Li-Polymer, 99.9Whr Power Adapter 400W Dimension 404 (W) x 307.5 (D) x 24~32.05 (H) mm Weight 3.6 Kg

Model Name Raider 18 HX AI A2XWJG / A2XWIG Processor Intel® Core™ Ultra 9 processor 275HX Operating System Windows 11 Home / Windows 11 Pro (MSI recommends Windows 11 Pro for business.) Chipset Intel® HM870 Memory DDR5, 2 slots, up to 96GB Display 18" UHD+ (3840x2400), 16:10, MiniLED, 120Hz Refresh Rate, 100% DCI-P3 (Typ.), VESA DisplayHDR™ 1000 Certified, IPS-Level panel Graphics NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 5090 Laptop GPU 24GB GDDR7 (A2XWJG) NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 5080 Laptop GPU 16GB GDDR7 (A2XWIG) Storage Slots 1 x NVMe M.2 SSD by PCIe Gen5 x4 1 x NVMe M.2 SSD by PCIe Gen4 x4 Keyboard Per-Key RGB gaming keyboard by SteelSeries with Copilot Key Audio 6 Speaker designed by Dynaudio system (4 x 2W Speakers + 2 x 2W Woofers) 1 x Audio combo jack Nahimic 3 Audio Enhance Hi-Res Audio ready USB Ports 2 x Thunderbolt™ 5 (DisplayPort™/ Power Delivery 3.1) 3 x USB 3.2 Gen2 Type-A Card Reader 1 x SD Express Memory Card Reader Video Output 2 x Thunderbolt™ 5 (DisplayPort™/ Power Delivery 3.1) 1 x HDMI™ 2.1 (8K@60Hz / 4K@120Hz) Communication Gigabit Ethernet (up to 2.5GbE) / Intel® Killer™ Wi-Fi 7 BE1750, Bluetooth v5.4 Webcam IR FHD type (30fps@1080p) with HDR & 3D Noise Reduction+ (3DNR+) Security Firmware Trusted Platform Module(fTPM) 2.0 / Fingerprint Reader / IR Webcam / Webcam Shutter / Kensington Lock Battery 4-Cell, Li-Polymer, 99.9Whr Power Adapter 400W Dimension 404 (W) x 307.5 (D) x 24~32.05 (H) mm Weight 3.6 Kg

Model Name Raider A18 HX A9WJG / A9WIG Processor AMD Ryzen™ 9 9955HX3D Processor Operating System Windows 11 Home / Windows 11 Pro (MSI recommends Windows 11 Pro for business.) Chipset Integrated SoC Memory DDR5, 2 Slots, up to 96GB Display 18" UHD+ (3840x2400), 16:10, MiniLED, 120Hz Refresh Rate, 100% DCI-P3 (Typ.), VESA DisplayHDR™ 1000 Certified, IPS-Level panel Graphics NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 5090 Laptop GPU 24GB GDDR7 (A9WJG) NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 5080 Laptop GPU 16GB GDDR7 (A9WIG) Storage Slots 1 x NVMe M.2 SSD by PCIe Gen5 x4 1 x NVMe M.2 SSD by PCIe Gen4 x4 Keyboard Per-Key RGB gaming keyboard by SteelSeries with Copilot Key Audio 6 Speaker designed by Dynaudio system (4 x 2W Speakers + 2 x 2W Woofers) 1 x Audio combo jack Nahimic 3 Audio Enhance Hi-Res Audio ready USB Ports 2 x USB4® Type-C / DisplayPort™ / Power Delivery 3.1 (Thunderbolt™ 4 Compatible) 3 x USB 3.2 Gen2 Type-A Card Reader 1 x SD Express Memory Card Reader Video Output 2 x USB4® Type-C / DisplayPort™ / Power Delivery 3.1 (Thunderbolt™ 4 Compatible) 1 x HDMI™ 2.1 (8K@60Hz / 4K@120Hz) Communication Gigabit Ethernet (up to 2.5GbE) / AMD® Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth v5.4 Webcam IR FHD type (30fps@1080p) with HDR & 3D Noise Reduction+ (3DNR+) Security Firmware Trusted Platform Module(fTPM) 2.0 / Fingerprint Reader / IR Webcam / Webcam Shutter / Kensington Lock Battery 4-Cell, Li-Polymer, 99.9Whr Power Adapter 400W Dimension 404 (W) x 307.5 (D) x 24~32.05 (H) mm Weight 3.6 Kg

Model Name Vector A18 HX A9WIG / A9WHG Processor AMD Ryzen™ 9 9955HX Processor Operating System Windows 11 Home (MSI recommends Windows 11 Pro for business.) Windows 11 Pro Chipset Integrated SoC Memory DDR5, 2 slots, up to 96GB Display 18"QHD+ (2560x1600), 16:10, 240 Hz Refresh Rate, 100% DCI-P3(Typical), IPS-Level panel Graphics NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 5080 Laptop GPU 16GB GDDR7 (A9WIG) NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 5070 Ti Laptop GPU 12GB GDDR7 (A9WHG) Storage Slots 1 x NVMe M.2 SSD by PCIe Gen5 x4 1 x NVMe M.2 SSD by PCIe Gen4 x4 Keyboard 26-Zone RGB Gaming Keyboard with Copilot Key Audio 4 x 2W Stereo Speakers 1 x Audio combo jack Nahimic 3 Audio Enhance Hi-Res Audio ready USB Ports 2 x USB4® Type-C / DisplayPort™ / Power Delivery 3.1 (Thunderbolt™ 4 Compatible) 3 x USB 3.2 Gen2 Type-A Card Reader 1 x SD Express Memory Card Reader Video Output 2 x USB4® Type-C / DisplayPort™ / Power Delivery 3.1 (Thunderbolt™ 4 Compatible) 1 x HDMI™ 2.1 (8K@ 60Hz / 4K@ 120Hz) Communication Gigabit Ethernet (up to 2.5GbE) / AMD® Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth v5.4 Webcam IR FHD type (30fps@1080p) with HDR & 3D Noise Reduction+ (3DNR+) Security Firmware Trusted Platform Module(fTPM) 2.0 / IR Webcam / Webcam Shutter / Kensington Lock Battery 4 Cell, Li-Polymer, 99.9Whr Power Adapter 400W Dimension 404 x 307.5 x 24~32.05 mm Weight 3.6 kg

Model Name Stealth 18 HX AI A2XWJG / A2XWIG / A2XWHG Processor Intel® Core™ Ultra 9 processor 275HX Operating System Windows 11 Home (MSI recommends Windows 11 Pro for business.) Windows 11 Pro Chipset Intel® HM870 Memory DDR5, 2 slots, up to 96GB Display 18" UHD+ (3840x2400), 16:10, MiniLED, 120Hz Refresh Rate, 100% DCI-P3 (Typical), VESA DisplayHDR™ 1000 Certified, IPS-Level panel (A2XWJG/ A2XWIG) 18" QHD+ (2560x1600), 16:10, 240Hz Refresh Rate, 100% DCI-P3(Typical), IPS-Level panel (A2XWHG) Graphics NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 5090 Laptop GPU 24GB GDDR7 (A2XWJG) NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 5080 Laptop GPU 16GB GDDR7 (A2XWIG) NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 5070 Ti Laptop GPU 12GB GDDR7 (A2XWHG) Storage Slots 1 x NVMe M.2 SSD by PCIe Gen4 x4 Keyboard Per-Key RGB Gaming Keyboard by SteelSeries with Copilot Key Audio 6 Speakers designed by Dynaudio system (2 x 2W Speakers + 4 x 2W Woofers) 1 x Audio combo jack Nahimic 3 Audio Enhance Hi-Res Audio ready USB Ports 2 x Thunderbolt™ 4 (DisplayPort™/ Power Delivery 3.1) 2 x USB 3.2 Gen2 Type-A Card Reader 1 x SD Express Memory Card Reader Video Output 2 x Thunderbolt™ 4 (DisplayPort™/ Power Delivery 3.1) 1 x HDMI™ 2.1 (8K@60Hz / 4K@120Hz) Communication Gigabit Ethernet (up to 2.5GbE) / Intel® Killer™ Wi-Fi 7 BE1750, Bluetooth v5.4 Webcam IR FHD type (30fps@1080p) with HDR & 3D Noise Reduction+ (3DNR+) Security Firmware Trusted Platform Module(fTPM) 2.0 / IR Webcam / Webcam Shutter / Fingerprint Reader / Kensington Lock Battery 4-Cell, Li-Polymer, 99.9Whr Power Adapter 280W Dimension 399.99 (W) x 289.67 (D) x 19.9-23.99 (H) mm Weight 2.89 Kg

Model Name Stealth A18 AI+ A3XWJG / A3XWIG / A3XWHG Processor AMD Ryzen™ AI 9 HX 370 Processor Operating System Windows 11 Home (MSI recommends Windows 11 Pro for business.) Windows 11 Pro Chipset Integrated SoC Memory DDR5, 2 slots, up to 96GB Display 18" UHD+ (3840x2400), 16:10, MiniLED, 120Hz Refresh Rate, 100% DCI-P3 (Typical), VESA DisplayHDR™ 1000 Certified, IPS-Level panel (A3XWJG/ A3 XWIG) 18" QHD+ (2560x1600), 16:10, 240Hz Refresh Rate, 100% DCI-P3(Typical), IPS-Level panel (A3XWHG) Graphics NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 5090 Laptop GPU 24GB GDDR7 (A3XWJG) NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 5080 Laptop GPU 16GB GDDR7 (A3XWIG) NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 5070 Ti Laptop GPU 12GB GDDR7 (A3XWHG) Storage Slots 1 x NVMe M.2 SSD by PCIe Gen4 x4 Keyboard Per-Key RGB Gaming Keyboard by SteelSeries with Copilot Key Audio 6 Speakers designed by Dynaudio system (2 x 2W Speakers + 4 x 2W Woofers) 1 x Audio combo jack Nahimic 3 Audio Enhance Hi-Res Audio ready USB Ports 2 x USB4® Type-C / DisplayPort™ / Power Delivery 3.1 (Thunderbolt™ 4 Compatible) 2 x USB 3.2 Gen2 Type-A Card Reader 1 x SD Express Memory Card Reader Video Output 2 x USB4® Type-C / DisplayPort™ / Power Delivery 3.1 (Thunderbolt™ 4 Compatible) 1 x HDMI™ 2.1 (8K@60Hz / 4K@120Hz) Communication Gigabit Ethernet (up to 2.5GbE) / AMD® Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth v5.4 Webcam IR FHD type (30fps@1080p) with HDR & 3D Noise Reduction+ (3DNR+) Security Firmware Trusted Platform Module(fTPM) 2.0 / Microsoft Pluton Security Technology / IR Webcam / Webcam Shutter / Fingerprint Reader / Kensington Lock Battery 4-Cell, Li-Polymer, 99.9Whr Power Adapter 280W Dimension 399.99 (W) x 289.67 (D) x 19.9-23.99 (H) mm Weight 2.89 Kg

Model Name Vector 16 HX AI A2XWIG / A2XWHG Processor Intel® Core™ Ultra 9 processor 275HX Intel® Core™ Ultra 7 processor 255HX Operating System Windows 11 Home (MSI recommends Windows 11 Pro for business.) Windows 11 Pro Chipset Intel® HM870 Memory DDR5, 2 slots, up to 96GB Display 16" QHD+ (2560x1600), 16:10, 240Hz Refresh Rate, 100% DCI-P3(Typical), IPS-Level panel Graphics NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 5080 Laptop GPU 16GB GDDR7 (A2XWIG) NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 5070 Ti Laptop GPU 12GB GDDR7 (A2XWHG) Storage Slots 1 x NVMe M.2 SSD by PCIe Gen5 x4 1 x NVMe M.2 SSD by PCIe Gen4 x4 Keyboard 24-Zone RGB Gaming Keyboard with Copilot Key Audio 2 x 2W Stereo Speakers 1 x Audio combo jack Nahimic 3 Audio Enhancer Hi-Res Audio ready USB Ports 2 x Thunderbolt™ 5 (DisplayPort™/ Power Delivery 3.1) 2 x USB 3.2 Gen2 Type-A Card Reader 1 x SD Express Memory Card Reader Video Output 2 x Thunderbolt™ 5 (DisplayPort™/ Power Delivery 3.1) 1 x HDMI™ 2.1 (8K@ 60Hz / 4K@ 120Hz) Communication Gigabit Ethernet (up to 2.5GbE) Intel® Killer™ Wi-Fi 7 BE1750, Bluetooth v5.4 (Optional) / Intel® Wi-Fi 6E AX211, Bluetooth v5.3 (Optional) Webcam IR FHD type (30fps@1080p) with HDR & 3D Noise Reduction+ (3DNR+) Security Firmware Trusted Platform Module(fTPM) 2.0 / IR Webcam / Webcam Shutter / Kensington Lock Battery 4-Cell, Li-Polymer, 90Whr Power Adapter 280W Dimension 357 (W) x 284 (D) x 22.2~28.55 (H) mm Weight 2.7 Kg

Model Name Vector 17 HX AI A2XWJG / A2XWIG / A2XWHG Processor Intel® Core™ Ultra 9 processor 275HX Operating System Windows 11 Home (MSI recommends Windows 11 Pro for business.) Windows 11 Pro Chipset Intel® HM870 Memory DDR5, 2 slots, up to 96GB Display 17" QHD+ (2560x1600), 16:10, 240 Hz Refresh Rate, 100% DCI-P3(Typical), IPS-Level panel Graphics NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 5090 Laptop GPU 24GB GDDR7 (A2XWJG) NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 5080 Laptop GPU 16GB GDDR7 (A2XWIG) NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 5070 Ti Laptop GPU 12GB GDDR7 (A2XWHG) Storage Slots 1 x NVMe M.2 SSD by PCIe Gen5 x4 1 x NVMe M.2 SSD by PCIe Gen4 x4 Keyboard 24-Zone RGB Gaming Keyboard with Copilot Key Audio 2 x 2W Stereo Speakers 1 x Audio combo jack Nahimic 3 Audio Enhance Hi-Res Audio ready USB Ports 2 x Thunderbolt™ 5 (DisplayPort™/ Power Delivery 3.1) 2 x USB 3.2 Gen2 Type-A Card Reader 1 x SD Express Memory Card Reader Video Output 2 x Thunderbolt™ 5 (DisplayPort™/ Power Delivery 3.1) 1 x HDMI™ 2.1 (8K@ 60Hz / 4K@ 120Hz) Communication Gigabit Ethernet (up to 2.5GbE) / Intel® Killer™ Wi-Fi 7 BE1750, Bluetooth v5.4 Webcam IR FHD type (30fps@1080p) with HDR & 3D Noise Reduction+ (3DNR+) Security Firmware Trusted Platform Module(fTPM) 2.0 / IR Webcam / Webcam Shutter / Kensington Lock Battery 4-Cell, Li-Polymer, 90Whr Power Adapter 280W Dimension 380.34 (W) x 297.97 (D) x 22.85~28.75 (H) mm Weight 3 Kg

Model Name Stealth A16 AI+ A3XWJG / A3XWIG / A3XWHG Processor AMD Ryzen™ AI 9 HX 370 Processor Operating System Windows 11 Home (MSI recommends Windows 11 Pro for business.) Windows 11 Pro Chipset Integrated SoC Memory LPDDR5x onboard, up to 64GB, dual channel Display 16" QHD+ (2560x1600), 16:10, 240Hz Refresh Rate, 100% DCI-P3(Typical), VESA DisplayHDR™ True Black 600, OLED panel Graphics NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 5090 Laptop GPU 24GB GDDR7 (A3XWJG) NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 5080 Laptop GPU 16GB GDDR7 (A3XWIG) NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 5070 Ti Laptop GPU 12GB GDDR7 (A3XWHG) Storage Slots 2 x NVMe M.2 SSD by PCIe Gen4 x4 Keyboard Per-Key RGB Gaming Keyboard by SteelSeries with Copilot Key Audio 6 Speakers designed by Dynaudio system (2 x 2W Speakers + 4 x 2W Woofers) 1 x Audio combo jack Nahimic 3 Audio Enhance Hi-Res Audio ready USB Ports 1 x USB4® Type-C / DisplayPort™ / Power Delivery 3.0 (Thunderbolt™ 4 Compatible) 2 x USB 3.2 Gen2 Type-A Video Output 1 x HDMI™ 2.1 (8K@60Hz / 4K@120Hz) 2 x USB4® Type-C / DisplayPort™ / Power Delivery 3.0 (Thunderbolt™ 4 Compatible) Communication Gigabit Ethernet (up to 2.5GbE) / AMD® Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth v5.4 Webcam IR FHD type (30fps@1080p) with HDR & 3D Noise Reduction+ (3DNR+) Security Firmware Trusted Platform Module(fTPM) 2.0 / Microsoft Pluton Security Technology / IR Webcam / Webcam Shutter / Fingerprint Reader / Kensington Lock Battery 4-Cell, Li-Polymer, 99.9Whr Power Adapter 240W Dimension 355.8 (W) x 259.7 (D) x 19.95 (H) mm Weight 2.1 Kg

Model Name Venture A14/A15/A16/A17 AI+ A3HMG Processor AMD Ryzen™ AI 7 350 Processor Operating System Windows 11 Home (MSI recommends Windows 11 Pro for business.) Windows 11 Pro Chipset Integrated SoC Memory DDR5, 2 slots, up to 96GB Display 14" 2.8K (2880 x 1800), 16:10, 120Hz Refresh Rate, 100% DCI-P3 (Typical), VESA DisplayHDR™ True Black 500, OLED panel 15.6" FHD (1920x1080), 16:9, 144Hz Refresh Rate, IPS-Level panel 16" 2K (2048 x 1280), 16:10, 120Hz Refresh Rate, 100% DCI-P3 (Typical), VESA DisplayHDR™ True Black 600, OLED panel 17.3" FHD (1920x1080), 16:9, 144Hz Refresh Rate, IPS-Level panel Graphics AMD Radeon™ 860M Storage Slot 1 x NVMe M.2 SSD by PCIe Gen4 x4 Keyboard Single Backlit Keyboard (White) with Copilot Key Security Firmware Trusted Platform Module(fTPM) 2.0 / IR Webcam / Webcam Shutter / Kensington lock Communication Gigabit Ethernet / AMD® Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth v5.3 Audio 2 x 2W Stereo Speakers / 1 x Audio combo jack / DTS Audio Processing / Spatial Array Microphone (3 Mic) / Hi-Res Audio Ready I/O Port 1 x USB 3.2 Gen2 Type-C / DisplayPort™ / Power Delivery 3.0, 2 x USB 3.2 Gen1 Type-A, 1 x HDMI™ 2.1 (4K @ 60Hz), 1 x RJ45, 1 x Kensington Lock Battery/Adapter 4-Cell, Li-Polymer, 75Whr / 90W Webcam IR HD type (30fps@720p) Dimension 315.6(W) x 235.5(D) x 19.3~21.6(H) mm (A14) 359.3(W) x 245.25(D) x 22.15~23.15(H) mm (A15/A16) 399.3(W) x 258(D) x 21.2~23.2(H) mm(A17) Weight 1.7 Kg (A14) /1.9 Kg (A15/A16) / 2.4 Kg (A17) Color Solid Gray

Model Name Venture 14/15/16/17 AI A1MG Processor Intel® Core™ Ultra 7 processor 155H Intel® Core™ Ultra 5 processor 125H Operating System Windows 11 Home (MSI recommends Windows 11 Pro for business.) Windows 11 Pro Chipset Integrated SoC Memory DDR5, 2 slots, up to 96GB Display 14" 2.8K (2880 x 1800), 16:10, 120Hz Refresh Rate, 100% DCI-P3 (Typical), VESA DisplayHDR™ True Black 500, OLED panel 15.6" FHD (1920x1080), 16:9, 144Hz Refresh Rate, IPS-Level panel 16" 2K (2048 x 1280), 16:10, 120Hz Refresh Rate, 100% DCI-P3 (Typical), VESA DisplayHDR™ True Black 600, OLED panel 17.3" FHD (1920x1080), 16:9, 144Hz Refresh Rate, IPS-Level panel Graphics Up to Intel® Arc™ graphics Storage Slot 1 x NVMe M.2 SSD by PCIe Gen4 x4 Keyboard Single Backlit Keyboard (White) with Copilot Key Security Firmware Trusted Platform Module(fTPM) 2.0 / Webcam Shutter / Kensington lock Communication Gigabit Ethernet / Intel® Wi-Fi 6E AX211 , Bluetooth v5.3 Audio 2 x 2W Stereo Speakers / 1 x Audio combo jack / DTS Audio Processing / Spatial Array Microphone (3 Mic) / Hi-Res Audio Ready I/O Port 1 x USB 3.2 Gen2 Type-C / DisplayPort™ / Power Delivery 3.0, 2 x USB 3.2 Gen1 Type-A, 1 x HDMI™ 2.1 (4K @ 60Hz), 1 x RJ45, 1 x Kensington Lock Battery/Adapter 4-Cell, Li-Polymer, 55.2Whr / 90W Webcam HD type (30fps@720p) Dimension 315.6(W) x 235.5(D) x 19.3~21.6(H) mm Weight 1.7 Kg Color Solid Gray

Model Name VenturePro 15 AI A1VFG / A1VEG / A1UDXG VenturePro 16 AI A1VFG / A1VEG VenturePro 17 AI A1VFG / A1VEG / A1UDXG Processor Intel® Core™ Ultra 7 processor 155H Intel® Core™ Ultra 5 processor 125H Intel® Core™ Ultra 7 processor 155H Intel® Core™ Ultra 7 processor 155H Operating System Windows 11 Home (MSI recommends Windows 11 Pro for business.) Windows 11 Pro Windows 11 Home (MSI recommends Windows 11 Pro for business.) Windows 11 Pro Windows 11 Home (MSI recommends Windows 11 Pro for business.) Windows 11 Pro Chipset Integrated SoC Integrated SoC Integrated SoC Memory DDR5, 2 slots, up to 96GB DDR5, 2 slots, up to 96GB DDR5, 2 slots, up to 96GB Display 15.6" FHD (1920x1080), 144Hz Refresh Rate, IPS-Level panel 16" 2K (2048 x 1280), 16:10, 120Hz Refresh Rate, 100% DCI-P3 (Typical), VESA DisplayHDR™ True Black 600, OLED panel 17.3" FHD (1920x1080), 144Hz Refresh Rate, IPS-Level panel Graphics NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 4060 Laptop GPU 8GB GDDR6 (A1VFG) NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 4050 Laptop GPU 6GB GDDR6 (A1VEG) NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 3050 Laptop GPU 6GB GDDR6 96-bit (A1UDXG) NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 4060 Laptop GPU 8GB GDDR6 (A1VFG) NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 4050 Laptop GPU 6GB GDDR6 (A1VEG) NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 4060 Laptop GPU 8GB GDDR6 (A1VFG) NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 4050 Laptop GPU 6GB GDDR6 (A1VEG) NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 3050 Laptop GPU 6GB GDDR6 96-bit (A1UDXG) Storage Slot 1 x NVMe M.2 SSD by PCIe Gen4 x4 1 x NVMe M.2 SSD by PCIe Gen4 x4 1 x NVMe M.2 SSD by PCIe Gen4 x4 Keyboard Single Backlit Keyboard (White) with Copilot Key Single Backlit Keyboard (White) with Copilot Key Single Backlit Keyboard (White) with Copilot Key Security Firmware Trusted Platform Module(fTPM) 2.0 / Webcam Shutter / Kensington lock Firmware Trusted Platform Module(fTPM) 2.0 / Webcam Shutter / Kensington lock Firmware Trusted Platform Module(fTPM) 2.0 / Webcam Shutter / Kensington lock Communication Gigabit Ethernet / Intel® Wi-Fi 6E AX211 , Bluetooth v5.3 Gigabit Ethernet / Intel® Wi-Fi 6E AX211 , Bluetooth v5.3 Gigabit Ethernet / Intel® Wi-Fi 6E AX211, Bluetooth v5.3 Audio 2 x 2W Stereo Speakers / 1 x Audio combo jack / DTS Audio Processing / Spatial Array Microphone (3 Mic) / Hi-Res Audio Ready 2 x 2W Stereo Speakers / 1 x Audio combo jack / DTS Audio Processing / Spatial Array Microphone (3 Mic) / Hi-Res Audio Ready 2 x 2W Stereo Speakers / 1 x Audio combo jack / DTS Audio Processing / Spatial Array Microphone (3 Mic) / Hi-Res Audio Ready I/O Port 1 x USB 3.2 Gen1 Type-C / DisplayPort™ / Power Delivery 3.0, 2 x USB 3.2 Gen1 Type-A, 1 x HDMI™ 2.1 (4K @ 60Hz), 1 x RJ45, 1 x Kensington Lock 1 x USB 3.2 Gen1 Type-C / DisplayPort™ / Power Delivery 3.0, 2 x USB 3.2 Gen1 Type-A, 1 x HDMI™ 2.1 (4K @ 60Hz), 1 x RJ45, 1 x Kensington Lock 1 x USB 3.2 Gen1 Type-C / DisplayPort™ / Power Delivery 3.0, 2 x USB 3.2 Gen1 Type-A, 1 x HDMI™ 2.1 (4K @ 60Hz), 1 x RJ45, 1 x Kensington Lock Battery/Adapter 4-Cell, Li-Polymer, 55.2Whr / 120W 4-Cell, Li-Polymer, 55.2Whr / 120W 4-Cell, Li-Polymer, 55.2Whr / 120W Webcam HD type (30fps@720p) HD type (30fps@720p) HD type (30fps@720p) Dimension 359.3(W) x 245.25(D) x 22.15~23.15(H) mm 359.3(W) x 245.25(D) x 22.15~23.15(H) mm 399.3(W) x 258(D) x 21.2~23.2(H) mm Weight 1.9 Kg 1.9 Kg 2.4 Kg Color Solid Gray Solid Gray Solid Gray

* Product specification, functions and appearance may vary by models and differ from country to country. All specifications are subject to change without notice.

For high-res images, please visit: https://msi.gm/S1BCF933

About MSI

As a world-leading gaming brand, MSI is the most trusted name in gaming and eSports. We stand by our principles of breakthroughs in design, the pursuit of excellence, and technological innovation. Integrating gamers' most coveted extreme performance, realistic visuals, authentic sound, precise control and smooth streaming functions into its gaming rigs, MSI frees gamers from tedious trial and error and pushes gaming performance beyond limits. The determination to surpass past achievements has made MSI a 'True Gaming' brand with gaming spirit throughout the industry. For more product information, please go to https://www.msi.com/

●All rights of the technical, pictures, text and other content published in this press release are reserved. Contents are subject to changes without prior notice.