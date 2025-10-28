NagaWorld Achieves Exceptional Great Place To Work® Certification™ with Near-Perfect 95% Trust Index™ Score

Landmark Certification Validates Commitment to a Premier People-First Workplace Culture

HONG KONG, Oct. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- NagaCorp Ltd. ("NagaCorp" or the "Company", SEHK Stock Code: 3918), together with its subsidiary NagaWorld, a leading Integrated Resort in the Mekong Region, is proud to announce it has recently been Certified™ by Great Place To Work®, a global authority on workplace culture. This prestigious certification, earned with an exceptional Trust Index™ score of 95%, is based entirely on direct and anonymous employee feedback. A high score indicates a positive work environment where employees felt empowered to be their best selves in a safe work environment while receiving fair recognition, rewards and opportunities for growth.

"It is encouraging and inspiring to see the practice of workplace culture and excellence being cultivated and recognised in Cambodia and being valued by each member in our company. We are both humbled by this international recognition and immensely proud of each member of our Naga family who through their passion for improving livelihoods come to the workplace everyday, not only to work, but to learn, to deliver and to promote the Khmer culture to the world through the works we collectively do. This certification is a recognition of the collective spirit and dedication of every member of our Naga family," said Mr. Chen Yiy Fon, Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director of NagaCorp. "We will mark this milestone in our 'Shaping Tomorrow, Together' journey, which places our people at the core of everything we do. We are immensely proud of our team of over 6,000 professionals. This recognition is possible because of you. We congratulate our fellow recipients in Cambodia who have received Great Place to Work® certification™ and together let us continue to build and foster a workplace environment of excellence, integrity, and mutual respect where productivity can thrive and flourish."

NagaWorld's people strategy is built on four pillars: Start with Us, Grow with Us, Engage with Us, and Stay with Us. Key initiatives that underpin this certification include:

Investing in Our People: Delivering over 205,000 hours of employee training in 2024 and launching the flagship 'Leadership Series 2.0' executive development program, which earned the 'Investment in People' award at the 2024 Asia Responsible Enterprise Awards.

Launching the 'MyPortal' mobile app to streamline internal communications, learning, and engagement, which received a Bronze for 'HR Innovation' at the HR Excellence Awards 2024 (Singapore). Upholding Diversity and Inclusion: Maintaining a gender-balanced workforce, with women comprising 50.2% of all employees and holding 33% of managerial positions.

ABOUT NAGACORP LTD.

NagaCorp Ltd. has been listed on The Hong Kong Stock Exchange since October 2006 (SEHK stock code: 3918). Established in 1995, NagaCorp's wholly owned subsidiary NagaWorld Ltd. owns, manages and operates the only world-class integrated entertainment and leisure complex in Phnom Penh, the capital of the Kingdom of Cambodia. It owns a casino license valid for 70 years, and exclusive gaming rights for a period of 51 years (1995-2045). NagaCorp was selected for inclusion in the Hang Seng Foreign Companies Composite Index launched on 5 September 2011. On 10 September 2018, the Group was included as a constituent of the Hang Seng Composite Large Cap & Mid Cap Index. On 13 March 2023, the Group was listed as one of the eligible securities for Southbound Trading under Shanghai-Hong Kong Stock Connect and Shenzhen-Hong Kong Stock Connect.

ABOUT NAGAWORLD LIMITED

Since our opening in 1995, NagaWorld has been at the forefront in the development of Cambodia's dynamic tourism industry, working closely with various governmental stakeholders. As one of the nation's largest private employers in the hospitality sector, we have over the years trained numerous employees in world-class service standards who have since moved on to further contribute to the vibrant hospitality sector in Cambodia. At NagaWorld, we believe that building a great workplace is not only about business performance but also about shaping a sustainable future for our employees, our guests, and the communities we serve.

ABOUT GREAT PLACE TO WORK ®

As the global authority on workplace culture, Great Place To Work® brings 30 years of groundbreaking research and data to help every place become a great place to work for all. Their proprietary platform and For All™ Model helps companies evaluate the experience of every employee, with exemplary workplaces becoming Great Place To Work Certified™ or receiving recognition on a coveted Best Workplaces™ List.

